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The Best Mushrooms for Beginner Foragers, How to Protect Baby Turtles, Where to Catch the Next Solar Eclipse, and How to View Manhattanhenge 

Learn more about ways you can help baby animals, where to begin for foraging, and how to catch some epic solar eclipse events. 

Written byMonica Cull, Stephanie Edwards, and Anastasia Scott
| 5 min read
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People viewing Manhattanhenge in New York
Manhattanhenge in New York.(Image Credit: Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock)

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From a specific mushroom that is best suited for beginner foragers to worldly locations with the best views for this year's solar eclipse, to finding just the right spot in New York to witness the famous Manhattanhenge, to knowing how to help protect baby turtles from predators and humans. These are Discover's tips that highlight the best ways to stay curious about the science around you.

We'll be sharing these science tips each week on wildlife, adventurous locations, and tools that can help you interact with your surroundings. What do you want to know more about? Let us know at editorial@discovermagazine.com.

1. Why Chantrelles Are the Best Mushroom for Beginner Foragers

Yellow Chanterelle mushroom

Chanterelle mushroom

(Image Credit: weinkoetz/Shutterstock)

Hot, humid weather and a few good rainstorms mean chanterelle season is in full swing — and these bright orange mushrooms are often considered one of the best species for beginner foragers.

Where to look: Chanterelles grow from the ground in deciduous forests with hardwood trees, often near creeks, wooded slopes, and places where water runs downhill. You won’t find them in open fields because they depend on underground fungal networks connected to trees.

Timing matters: In much of North America, chanterelles start appearing in June, with peak season usually arriving in July and August. A stretch of rain followed by warm, muggy weather is often the perfect recipe for these mushrooms.

Know what you’re picking: True chanterelles are golden-colored, have wavy, vase-shaped caps, and smell slightly fruity, like apricots. Their gills should look like thick ridges that run down the stem.

When in doubt, don’t eat them: False chanterelles — like jack-o-lantern mushrooms — can cause stomach upset. Use a reliable field guide, cross-check multiple sources, and examine every mushroom carefully before harvesting.

The best tip? Once you discover a good chanterelle patch, chances are you can return to it year after year for a bountiful harvest.

Read More: Meet the Newly Discovered Cousin of the World’s Most Popular Magic Mushroom

2. How to View the Famous Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge in New York

(Image Credit: Ryan DeBerardinis/Shutterstock)

As May 2026 drew to a close, the famous Manhattanhenge lit up several New York City streets. Manhattanhenge, of course, occurs when the setting sun lines up with a few Manhattan streets, creating a unique visual effect, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson first drew attention to this event and named it after the way the sun lines up with Stonehenge in the U.K.

Manhattanhenge occurs four times a year, usually twice in May and twice in July. On the first day, viewers are treated to a half-sun on the grid, meaning the horizon hides the bottom half of the sun, but the following day, viewers will see a full sun.

In May, it occurred on May 28 (half sun) and May 29 (full sun). It will occur again in New York City on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET (full sun), and on July 12 at 8:21 p.m. ET (half sun), before viewers have to wait for the next perfect solar alignment.

The best places to see it, according to the Museum of Natural History, include:

  • 14th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 57th Street

Find a spot on one of these streets with a clear view of the horizon where you can still see New Jersey and the Hudson River.

While this is a popular NYC attraction, it’s not the only place this phenomenon occurs. Check out this henge finder resource to see if there are any henges near you: HengeFinder.

Read More: Neolithic Humans, Not Glaciers, Likely Transported Stonehenge’s Altar Stone Over 400 Miles

3. How You Can Volunteer to Protect Baby Turtles

baby sea turtles on the sandy beach

(Image Credit: Jonas Gruhlke/Shutterstock)

Every spring and summer, female turtles leave the water to lay their eggs on land, making an already vulnerable group of animals even more exposed to danger. People, dogs, noise, and close-up photos can frighten a nesting turtle away before she lays her eggs. If repeatedly disturbed, she may retain her eggs, become egg-bound, and die.

Volunteer turtle protectors help to keep people and pets at a safe distance, monitor nesting females, record nest locations, and contact trained teams. After the eggs are laid, volunteers may place wood-and-wire protectors over freshwater turtle nests to prevent animals from digging them up and eating the eggs.

Here are a few places across North America where you can volunteer as a turtle protector:

  • Toronto, Ontario: Turtle Protectors watch snapping and Midland painted turtles across the city. Nesting runs from May to mid-July and typically peaks between June 7 and June 20. Volunteers manage crowds, guard mothers, protect nests, and help turtles cross roads.
  • St. Pete Beach, Florida: Sea Turtle Trackers primarily monitors loggerhead nests occurring from April through October, with most nesting between May and July. Volunteers patrol beaches before sunrise, mark nests, remove debris, and educate visitors.
  • Topsail Island, North Carolina: The Topsail Turtle Project surveys 26 miles of largely loggerhead nesting habitat from May through August. Volunteers locate nests, prepare clear paths for hatchlings, and monitor nests as they approach hatching.
  • Alabama Gulf Coast: Share the Beach monitors primarily loggerhead nests from May through October. Volunteers patrol beaches, reduce threats from artificial lighting, educate visitors, and watch nests during hatching.

Things to remember if you encounter a nesting turtle:

  • Stay at least 20 to 30 feet away.
  • Remain quiet and keep people and dogs back.
  • Stay behind sea turtles and outside their line of sight.
  • Turn off flashlights, phone lights, and camera flashes.
  • Never touch the turtle, eggs, nest, or hatchlings.
  • Do not install a nest protector without proper guidance.
  • Report the turtle to a local conservation group and, when possible, stay nearby until a volunteer arrives.

Read More: Sea Turtle Shells Hold a Hidden Timeline of Ocean Change — and Reveal How the Seas Are Shifting

4. Where to See the Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse over a mountain

(Image Credit: Adilson Honesto/Shutterstock)

Looking to be an eclipse chaser this summer? On Aug.12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain, and a tiny corner of Portugal. A partial eclipse will also be visible across much of Canada, Europe, northwestern Africa, and parts of the northern United States.

Here are some spots to add to your eclipse travel list:

Longest total eclipse: Eastern Greenland

  • Observers in Scoresby Sound could experience up to 2 minutes and 17 seconds of totality, the longest duration available anywhere along the eclipse path.

Best Land-Based Option: Iceland

  • Western Iceland offers one of the easiest and most scenic places to view the eclipse. The sun will go dark during the late afternoon, creating dramatic viewing conditions without requiring a cruise expedition.

Best for Easy Travel: Northern Spain

  • Spain is expected to be one of the most popular viewing destinations. Totality will occur shortly before sunset, offering the possibility of a spectacular low-horizon eclipse.

Those watching from across parts of Europe and northwestern Africa outside the path of totality will also be in for a special treat. The sun will set while still partially eclipsed, creating a rare “sunset eclipse” effect.

Can’t make travel plans for this year? Plan ahead for Aug. 2, 2027, when you can catch what’s being called the “eclipse of the century.” During this eclipse, in Luxor, Egypt, totality will last an incredible 6 minutes and 22 seconds — the longest inland total solar eclipse since 1991 and the longest until 2114.

Read More: 2,700-Year-Old Total Solar Eclipse Observations Give Insight to Our Ancient Solar System


Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile
  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile
  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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