The 3-Million-Year-Old Taung Child Suggests the Human Family Tree Is More Like a Tangled Bush 

A century after its discovery in South Africa, the Taung Child is still changing how we understand human origins. The famous fossil, accidentally found during routine blasting operations in a lime quarry in 1924, was the first concrete evidence that humanity’s roots lay in Africa. Now, a new study published in npj Palaeoecosystems has put its age at between 2.96 and 3.03 million years, while raising new questions about the diversity of our ancient relatives.

An international research team led by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) suggests that southern Africa’s human family tree was more complicated than previously thought. In fact, the researchers argue that several fossils traditionally classified as Australopithecus africanus may represent entirely different species.

“For over 100 years, we assumed the Taung Child was just one of many similar fossils from the era," said first study author Gabriele Macho, professor at the Department of Archaeology at VUB, in a news release. "Our findings turn that on its head. The human family tree wasn't a neat, straight trunk — it was a chaotic, tangled bush driven by climate shifts."

Read More: Newly Discovered Homo Erectus Fossil Reveals a Time When Our Ancestors Were Outnumbered in South Africa 10 to 1

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Comparing the Taung Child’s Teeth and Brain Development to Other Fossils

When excavators uncovered the Taung Child in 1924, it marked a turning point in paleoanthropology. The fossil, which became the type specimen for A. africanus, helped establish Africa as the birthplace of human evolution and prompted further searches for ancient hominin remains across the continent.

But despite the many fossils unearthed since then, scientists have struggled to pin down exactly where the Taung Child fits into our evolutionary history. According to the reseachers it remains the only fossil that can be definitely identified as A. africanus, partly because clear criteria for classifying other specimens were never established.

To investigate, the researchers examined tooth structure and compared how the brain and teeth developed as individuals grew. Their findings suggest that several adult fossils traditionally grouped under A. africanus don’t actually follow the same developmental pattern as the Taung Child.

Differences in brain development, in particular, point to the possibility that several distinct hominin species lived in the Sterkfontein region, either at the same time or at different points in history.

How Changing Habitats Shaped Our Ancestors

So what might explain this unexpected diversity? The researchers point to southern Africa’s ever-changing climate. Millions of years ago, repeated shifts between wetter and drier conditions transformed the landscape, causing habitats to expand and shrink. As hominin populations followed these changing environments, some became isolated from others, eventually diverging and adapting to different surroundings.

At other times, populations may have crossed paths again, interbred and exchanged genetic material. Southern Africa was particularly well suited to this kind of evolutionary mixing. Sitting at the boundary between tropical and temperate ecosystems, the region offered a constantly shifting meeting point for different populations.

Evidence from fossilized pollen also suggests that the Taung Child grew up in a much wetter, more forested environment than the South Africa we know today. Some of the tree species identified in the evidence are now found hundreds of miles to the northeast.

Rethinking the Human Family Tree

The findings add to a long-running debate about whether multiple hominin species lived in southern Africa during the Plio-Pleistocene, particularly around Sterkfontein and Makapansgat.

Rather than representing one clearly defined species, A. africanus may be a much less distinct group than scientists once assumed. The researchers suggest that changing sizes, isolation, and interbreeding could help explain the considerable differences seen in fossils from this period.

Overall, human evolution wasn’t a straightforward march from one species to the next. Instead, it was much messier, with populations splitting apart, reconnecting, and adapting as their environments changed.

Read More: The Burtele Foot and Other Fossils Reveal How Two Hominin Species Thrived Side by Side

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