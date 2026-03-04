That Creepy Feeling From Targeted Ads May Not Be Just Your Imagination

Personalized ads are supposed to make shopping easier. Instead, for many people, they’re triggering a visceral sense of unease that’s doing the opposite of what marketers intend.

We’ve all been there: you search for a product or casually mention it in conversation, and suddenly ads for that exact item follow you from site to site. While the technology behind this targeting can be impressive, the experience often feels intrusive.

According to new research published in Psychology & Marketing, that discomfort isn’t just annoyance — it’s a measurable emotional response that can significantly reduce consumers’ willingness to buy.

“Consumers do not like to be watched. This is perceived as an invasion of privacy,” said Wayne Hoyer in a press release.

Why Personalized Ads Feel Creepy

The study calls this emotional response “creepiness” and identifies it as a two-stage reaction. First, consumers experience ambiguity — uncertainty about how or why a particular ad appeared. Then, that uncertainty can turn into a sense of being watched, where the ad feels less helpful and more threatening.

“When consumers are exposed to these ads, they make an assessment of ambiguity, such as, ‘What is this?’ and whether this is intrusive surveillance, such as, ‘Are they watching me?’” explained Hoyer. “If the answer is yes, this creates a negative emotion that can negatively affect purchase intentions.”

Once people feel monitored rather than assisted, their trust and interest in buying the product begins to dissipate.

Certain consumers are especially sensitive to this effect. People who are skeptical of advertising or worried about technology are significantly more likely to interpret personalization as invasive.

How Did Researchers Measure Creepiness?

To test consumer reactions, the team conducted three experiments involving 1,800 participants. Researchers exposed some participants to targeted ads for products like headphones and sneakers, often shortly after discussing or searching for them. Others served as control groups who saw non-personalized ads.

Participants rated how uncomfortable the ads made them feel and explained why. Perceptions of ambiguity and surveillance accounted for 75 percent of reported emotional discomfort. Additionally, personalized ads nearly doubled the feeling of being watched compared with non-personalized ads.

Can Cute Kittens Cure Creepiness?

In a final experiment, the researchers tested strategies designed to soften negative reactions. These included transparency about data use, reassurances of good intentions, discounts, charitable donations, and even positive imagery in the form of an internet classic: cute pictures of kittens.

The kittens helped somewhat, and so did monetary incentives. But overall, the fixes were limited.

“Creepiness is robust and difficult to mitigate once triggered,” explained Hoyer.

In the end, the study emphasized prevention over repair. Avoiding overly intrusive targeting may be more effective than trying to undo the damage afterwards. The suggested marketers develop a “Creepiness Level Index” to help monitor when personalization goes too far.

However, the creepiness of personalized ads may not be a feeling we experience for much longer.

“It is possible that creepiness will decline as consumers become more used to personalization and more accepting of AI technology,” concluded Hoyer in the release.

