Testosterone Therapy Comes With Major Warning Labels, and the FDA Wants That to Change

For years, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has been heavily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more than a decade, TRT has included warnings about not being an effective treatment for quality-of-life issues like fatigue and muscle loss, along with carrying potentially dangerous side effects. Now, new action from U.S. health officials could make the treatment more appealing to millions of men, including many who may not need it.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the FDA, has asked manufacturers to update the prescribing information for TRT products after reviewing years of new clinical research. The proposed revisions reflect a growing body of evidence suggesting that some long-held warnings may deserve a second look, while also reinforcing that TRT is still a treatment requiring careful medical oversight.

What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Testosterone replacement therapy is prescribed for men with hypogonadism, a condition in which the body cannot produce enough testosterone because of problems involving the testicles, pituitary gland, or hypothalamus, according to Cleveland Clinic. Treatment involves replacing the missing hormone with manufactured testosterone to restore healthier hormone levels.

What TRT does not do is correct the underlying cause of low testosterone. Instead, it replaces the hormone externally, which can suppress the body’s own testosterone production. If therapy is discontinued, the body must gradually restart its own production — a process that can take time and may not fully recover in every individual.

Meanwhile, public perception of TRT has expanded well beyond its intended medical use. As discussed by Harvard Health Publishing, advertisements often suggest the treatment can restore youthful energy, sharpen thinking, increase muscle mass, and improve sexual performance. While some men with clinically low testosterone do experience meaningful symptom relief, experts continue to emphasize that testosterone therapy is not an anti-aging treatment or a universal solution for fatigue or declining fitness.

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Why the FDA Wants to Update TRT Labels

The proposed labeling changes stem from evidence that has accumulated since 2015, when the FDA required manufacturers to state that the safety and effectiveness of testosterone therapy had not been established for men with age-related or unexplained low testosterone. At the time, officials were also concerned about potential cardiovascular risks.

Since then, researchers have completed several large studies, including one involving more than 5,200 men. That trial found no meaningful increase in major cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke among men receiving TRT. Based on its review, the FDA now says the previous limitation is no longer supported by the available evidence.

The agency is also requesting updates to information regarding prostate health. Current evidence has generally not shown an increased risk of prostate cancer among men using testosterone replacement, although the FDA continues to recommend screening before treatment and ongoing monitoring afterward.

“FDA’s responsibility is to ensure prescribing information reflects the best available scientific evidence. These updates provide patients and healthcare professionals with clearer information about the benefits and risks of testosterone replacement therapy and support informed treatment decisions,” explained Michael Davis, acting director of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a press release.

What Men Should Consider Before Starting TRT

The FDA’s proposal does not mean testosterone therapy is appropriate for every man experiencing fatigue, reduced libido, or other symptoms commonly associated with aging. According to Harvard Health Publishing, those symptoms can stem from numerous conditions, including poor sleep, chronic illness, medication side effects, depression, or lifestyle factors.

Although the FDA's proposed label changes may make TRT seem more accessible and safe for the average man, that may not be the case. The American College of Physicians still recommends TRT only as a treatment for sexual dysfunction and says that there is no clinical evidence that it is effective for issues with energy or cognition. Even the 2023 New England Journal of Medicine study that the FDA cites as its reasoning for the changes found that, although heart attacks and strokes were not more common in those having TRT, there were higher rates observed of irregular heartbeat, blood clots, and kidney damage.

Overall, for men with confirmed hypogonadism, TRT can be an effective treatment when used under medical supervision. But healthcare providers still recommend caution for individuals at high risk of prostate cancer, those with severe urinary symptoms related to an enlarged prostate, or people with significant cardiovascular disease.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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