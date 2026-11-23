What animals do you associate with Christmas? Red-breasted robins? Reindeer? For an island in the Indian Ocean, its festive icon is a crab.

Christmas Island, as it’s known, gets its name from Captain William Mynors of the British East India Company, who first sighted it on Dec. 25, 1643, according to Parks Australia. Strangely, the name works in more ways than one because each year the streets turn a festive shade of red during the holidays, which coincide with the wet season.

The Christmas Island red crab is known to science as Gecarcoidea natalis, and its massive annual spawning event is the stuff of legend. Each year, tens of millions of crabs emerge from the forest to reach the coastline in one of the world’s greatest wildlife migrations.

So vast are the swarms that the island has built special bridges and underpasses to help the animals safely cross the roads. Larger still is what happens when the babies make a rare and triumphant return.

Massive Crab Migration

Most years, no babies make it back, but a couple of times a decade, the island experiences a second, much larger wave of crabs, according to ABC. The only difference being they’re all minuscule.

In these baby-boom years, the island becomes carpeted with baby crabs emerging from the waves. While they’ve avoided getting eaten by manta rays and whale sharks, there’s still a long road ahead of them once they make it onto dry land.

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Wildlife filmmaker Braydon Moloney was lucky enough to witness the spectacle firsthand during the 2025/26 spawning season, according to Wilderness. It was an epic event that made the news, per Good News Network, with it being said that residents needed "patience and a rake” to ride out the babies’ return.

So, what’s it like trying to film a documentary with tens of millions of crabs at your feet?

“It is literally like the floor is lava,” said Moloney in a collaborative interview with the Wild Film Collective and IFLScience. “My first thought is, how am I going to get down there without squashing them? And then my second thought is, where can I put my gear that's within reach, but it's not going to get infested with baby crabs?”

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Return of the Baby Crabs

According to Moloney, one of the biggest mysteries of the spectacle is that we never know just how many baby crabs are going to return until it’s all over. Some years it seems as if none make it back to the island, and other years the floor comes alive with swarms of crabs that move like a carpet of pink, crawling moss.

With five years’ experience working for the Christmas Island National Park, Moloney had the inside scoop on the best places to film 2025’s unusually well-attended baby crab return. With an unusually generous two-week window to work with, he was able to track their perilous journey from the coastline to the cover of the forest.

Unfortunately, this is where they’re met with their parents. And it's less of a happy family reunion and more of a feast for cannibalistic crabs. Against the odds, our hero, Frank, makes it.

Documenting Wildlife

The ultimate goal of the Wild Film Collective is to bring audiences and filmmakers closer together, the organization said, with the aim of encouraging renewed fascination for the natural world at a time when AI slop is drowning out footage of real wildlife encounters.

“We want to create an ecosystem where wildlife filmmakers can have autonomy to make the films they want, without the creative gatekeepers; get their films published where they are going to reach the biggest audience possible; and make a regular income,” said co-founder Sam Hume, to IFLScience. “It won't happen overnight, or just with one film, but our hope is that compounded revenue from their back catalogue will eventually allow them to continue doing what they do best - championing nature.”

Wildlife documentaries have more traditionally been hosted on major TV stations, but Hume says between 60 and 70 percent of filmmakers are out of work due to the short contracts and limited opportunities available.

“It's such a waste of talent and has a real-world impact on wildlife stories going untold,” he said. “We know that audience appetite hasn't diminished, it's just on digital platforms. That's where we're headed.”

Next Spawning Event and Crab Migration

According to the Christmas Island Tourism Association, the next potential spawning event is expected around Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2026, although the precise timing is dependent on rainfall and the lunar and tidal conditions. The migration itself generally begins several weeks before spawning, meaning visitors may experience different stages of this remarkable natural phenomenon throughout November and into December.

“The spawning itself is an extraordinary spectacle,” they said. “Female crabs gather along the shoreline and, before dawn as the tide begins to recede, release their eggs into the Indian Ocean. Each female can carry up to 100,000 eggs, creating an extraordinary marine event that also provides a seasonal food source for marine life, including fish, manta rays and whale sharks.”

“Christmas Island’s red crab migration is more than a wildlife attraction; it is a powerful example of how the island’s unique natural environment drives tourism and creates a distinctive seasonal economy. For visitors, it is a genuine bucket-list experience; for the island’s tourism businesses, it represents one of the most important periods of the year,” the association continued.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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