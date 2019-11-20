Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Stay Curious
Learn more about our new website
Technology

This Skin Patch Could Add A Sense of Touch to Virtual Reality Devices

The patch delivers soft touches to a wearer's skin, with potential applications in virtual reality, prosthetics and more.

By Leslie NemoNovember 20, 2019 10:00 PM
Proesthetic-Skin-Patch
The skin patch helps a man pick up a beer sleeve with a prosthetic by giving him tactile feedback. (Credit: Northwestern University)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

A new patchlike device that adheres to your arm, back or stomach might bring a sense of touch to virtual reality.

Developed by researchers across the U.S. and China, the device combines wireless technology with small nodes that press down on the skin. Interacting with a touch-screen translates into real-time sensations — tracing your initials, for example, would lead to feeling those letters being lightly brushed across your arm. The device showcases how future devices that mimic sensations might be useful not just for VR, but physical rehabilitation, says study co-author John Rogers, a biomedical engineer with Northwestern University.

Current VR technology mostly manipulates what we hear and see. That digital world is still mostly removed from our sense of touch, even though that sensation is a large part of how we interpret the world, Rogers says. “To leave that outside the realm of what we’re doing with technology today seems like a significant oversight.”

Rogers and his team demonstrated that their version of digital touch helped an amputee guide a robotic arm as it picked up a beer sleeve — he felt the fingertips on his arm, where the patch was. When a touchscreen is involved, individuals can trace patterns on the screen that, say, their grandmother or child can feel on their own skin.

Since touch has to be mimicked with devices that make contact with our skin, it provides a different design challenge than audio or visual cues, which operate from a distance. Rogers and his team addressed that unique need with eight layers of materials that variously interpret signals from the touch-screen, deliver mechanical pressure and make the device comfortable to wear.

Their work was published Wednesday in Nature.

The screen broadcasts a wireless signal through a modified version of the technology that allows touchless credit card payments, Rogers says. That signal tells the patch hardware how to move to recreate a touch. Electric currents flow through small coils of wire scattered throughout the patch, which in turn gently push magnets against a wearer's skin.

Power for the whole setup comes wirelessly as well, so theoretical users don’t have to worry about battery life. Right now, the device can’t deliver anything more forceful than a soft touch, Rogers says. The team is thinking about other versions that provide slight cooling, warming or even dripping sensations.

As the team investigates different and possibly more precise sensations, they see biomedical applications for this device. Individuals in therapy are testing a version of the current product at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Rogers says. The rehabilitation and research hospital is seeing if the device might help stroke patients who have to relearn how to swallow. If the action isn’t timed right in the breathing cycle, people can choke. A mechanical component at the base of the neck might detect where patients are in their exhalation and let them know the right time to swallow.

Related Content

When a Bee Falls In Water, It 'Surfs' Tiny Ripples to Safety

Science May Have a Better Way to Translate Dog Years to Human Years

10 Geek Gifts for People Who Love Science

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 75% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2019 Kalmbach Media Co.

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 75%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In