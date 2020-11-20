How to Find Someone's Location by Cell Phone Number?

One may be eager to know the location of another person for a number of reasons. These reasons might change from time to time or person to person. Cell phone tracking apps can help track the location of others. Moreover, It is not necessary to limit the tracking technology just for hidden tracking purposes. People can use it to track the location of a lost child or a mobile phone.

Furthermore, the app lets the user be aware of their child’s safety or in case of an emergency. The reasons can vary according to the situation. There are several ways to carry out the process of finding the location of someone. Here we will discuss everything related to that.

Tracking a cell phone without someone's permission is generally only legal if the person you're tracking is your child under the age of 18 or if you have the person's consent – i.e. employee or business partner.

Type in Phone Number and Find Location

The latest technology has made it super easy to just type in the phone number and locate it for free. Numerous online services are available to track a cell phone number and location. One can track their lost phone through these programs.

Phone trackers can be used successfully for personal, business, and security purposes. These apps enable a person to locate a phone number at anytime and anywhere through a GPS. Free services are often limited to a little information about the person. At the same time, paid track software like Spyic can provide a wide range of results.

Phone tracking apps such as Spyic receive platforms like Google Maps and the Sim Card to determine the targeted individuals’ most accurate location. The spying is easy on iOS as there is no need to install any app on the target iPhone. The user only has to enter the iCloud account and password to the relevant page to access the location via Spyic.

The method to track the location of the Android phone is a bit different. The user needs to manually install a tiny app on the device. After that, there will remain no need of accessing the Android phone as the app will hide itself from the app menu.

Most importantly, Spyic provides a free live demo for users to better understand how it works.

We will discuss the utilities of Spyic in the next part of the article.

How to Find Someone's Location by Cell Phone Number

Spyic is one of the cell phone trackers that allows the user to control and track the locations by sitting in a remote place. It can locate the targeted position through the phone number, WhatsApp, or any other social media app running on the phone. It can identify SIM cards too in case the mobile phone got switched off.

How to Find Someones’ Location Using Their Cell Phone Number ? (iOS solution)

To locate an iPhone with a cell number with Spyic requires the following essential steps that a user need to perform:

Step 1: For iPhone tracking, one needs to create an account and then subscribe to the premium package. The user will get it done by simply providing his email ID and a password.

Step 2: Once the user has purchased the Spyic app. A confirmation email will be sent to the given email. The user will be directed to a web page to initiate monitoring. Enter the necessary information like name, age, and targeted device.

To verify the account user needs to provide iCloud and password. Select iOS as the targeted device platform and proceed to the next step.

Step 3: Head over to the web page and click on the Start option to get all the desired information about the online control panel device. Each feature will be available from there.

Check Spyic’s iOS Solution or live demo here >>.

How to Track Someone’s Phone by Number? (Android solution)

The process to install Spyic on the target Android phone comprises three simple steps of signing up, installing, and then tracking the cell phone location. The method is as follows:

Step 1: The first step is to sign up on the Spyic website. It can be done for free by simply putting in an active email address. Once a person gets signed up and have an account, they can move to the next step.

Step 2: The next step is to install the app. For Android devices, the user has to download the application and complete the installation process. The Stealth Mode enabled on the app will hide it from being detected by the targeted user.

Step 3: After installation, the person will be directed to their account to carry on the process. Spyic home screen will appear along with the options to select. Through the location option, one can start the tracking process. The data is collected through the Wi-Fi and GPS based on device location.

Step 3: Head over to the web page and click on the Start option to get all the desired information about the online control panel device. Each feature will be available from there.

Check Spyic’s iOS Solution or live demo here >>.

How to Track Someone’s Phone by Number? (Android solution)

The process to install Spyic on the target Android phone comprises three simple steps of signing up, installing, and then tracking the cell phone location. The method is as follows:

Step 1: The first step is to sign up on the Spyic website. It can be done for free by simply putting in an active email address. Once a person gets signed up and have an account, they can move to the next step.

Step 2: The next step is to install the app. For Android devices, the user has to download the application and complete the installation process. The Stealth Mode enabled on the app will hide it from being detected by the targeted user.

Step 3: After installation, the person will be directed to their account to carry on the process. Spyic home screen will appear along with the options to select. Through the location option, one can start the tracking process. The data is collected through the Wi-Fi and GPS based on device location.

b. Besides a simple tracking system, it is providing GPS, Wi-Fi, and Sim card tracking also. The geo-fence feature of the app promptly alerts the user in case of crossing the boundaries set by them.

c. The browser history feature will give the user access to frequently visited sites on the targeted device. The user will learn how many times the person visited a specific website and at what time. A parent will learn with this feature if their child is visiting a harmful website.

The Benefits of Using Spyic

Spyic has many important benefits that make it distinguished, among others. Some of those attributes which enhances its effectiveness are listed below:

a. It allows the user the ability to thoroughly monitor both iOS and Android devices without rooting or jailbreaking. It makes sure that user data and identity will remain secure from outside threats as rooting/jailbreaking the phone could cause severe security complications.

b. The installation process is simple and user friendly. The web-based control panel is intuitive and makes sure that the user can access the feature they want quickly.

c. The stealth mode of Spyic makes it hidden in the targeted device. Without it, the targeted person will detect a cell phone tracking app on their phone, revealing the user’s identity.

Track Phone Number to Find Someone’s Location

If a person wishes to use a different platform to find someone’s location via the phone number, then they can acquire the services of CocoFinder. The platform’s phone lookup feature provides complete information on the targeted individual’s personal details, including identity, location, and other information with utter accuracy.

Moreover, the platform can let the user know who the other person remains in contact with through their phone such as friends and other acquaintances. If a phone number is bothering the user or their loved one, then CocoFinder can be effective as well. The user only needs to enter the phone number of the unknown user on the website and the service will provide all the details.

Conclusion

There are many effective options for you to consider based on your needs that can provide you with an effective and desirable outcome.

Tracking applications have become part and parcel of the modern world as we seek modern, smart, and swift solutions to our problems.

Spyic is one of them, with its simple registration, installation, and monitoring process. Before selecting any app, evaluate your needs and the form of information your want for future usage.

Disclaimer

SOFTWARE INTENDED FOR LEGAL USES ONLY. It may be a violation of the United States federal and/or state law to install surveillance software. You should consult your own legal advisor with respect to legality of using the Licensed Software in the manner you intend to use it prior to downloading, installing and using it. You take full responsibility for determining that you have the right to monitor the device on which the licensed software is installed.