10 Best Free Spy Apps for Android (Undetectable, Hidden & No Root)

There might be a case in which people would want to spy, and they have searched the internet to know about the best free hidden spy apps for Android. Those curious people can be worried parents, strict managers, and concerned spouses. To help the user make a wise choice, this article looks at the 10 best free spy apps for Android devices.

Spyine

Spyine has been the choice of users from 190+ countries and this is due to the comforts that this software offers. This article will help the user to recognize the software's various helpful features, gains of using this spy software for Android devices, and some of its drawbacks accordingly.

Besides, Spyine provide free live demo for anyone who wants to get more information about how it works.

Premier features that Spyine offers

Spyine is the best free Android spy app. It has been reviewed in bright terms by trusted outlets such as PCWorld, Forbes, and DigitalTrend. This application is used by over a million users and has a strong list of beneficial features.

WhatsApp Spy

Spyine allows its user to keep track of the conversations the target engages in using WhatsApp. It also gives the user access to shared media. One can read each message that is sent or received on the target phone. So if the target shares any kind of suspicious or personal communication, the user will easily access it with the help of this application.

This app has a convenient-to-use dashboard that accesses every bit of information available on the target device. If the target deletes information, media, or messages, this software still lets the user view the information with the help of its dashboard. Users can view information through any device and any browser that he uses.

Browser history tracking

With the help of this tracker, users would be able to view the search history. He can also check if a certain webpage has been visited or not. Users can check if a specific data has been viewed or searched by the target on his browser. This software assists the user to check how many times the target has explored a certain page, so if the target gets suspicious, the user will quickly get there.

This tracker also stores the target’s search history in its dashboard. If certain history or entire details get deleted, this software’s dashboard will let the user view it.

Instagram spy

With the help of this feature, users can check sent and received messages with accompanying time-stamps, view contacts, and other details. One will get to know exactly when the messages were exchanged and whom they are talking to. Application lets users spy on shared media as pictures, videos, links, documents, etc.

Even if the message's details or media gets deleted on the target phone, the user can still access the deleted information through the dashboard. It stores the data in an easy way, and it is convenient to use and view information.

Keylogger

Another very useful feature that comes with this software is its ability to log all the keystrokes on the target device. With the help of this feature, users can know the details of all the conversations on the target device. Furthermore, users can also know the search history and the passwords associated with different kinds of accounts too.

This can be a very useful way of Spyine because the user can simply reach from minor to vast details through keylogging. Users can view deleted messages from the dashboard, which is easily accessible.

Check how Spyine’s Android solution works or live demo here >>.

What makes Spyine a Prominent software among all?

Spyine has been reviewed by a number of recognizable brands, this is due to a number of advantages it provides its users through its design and builds features. Some of its top qualities include the following.

No root access required

Unlike most spying apps, Spyine does not need the user to Root the target Android phone. While other apps ask for many privileges, it provides efficient functions to its user without indulging in intrusive activities.

Reliable Application

This software is easy to use and secure for its user. Spyine ensures that only its user is viewing the dashboard. It also gives intimation in case of any danger. As this software can hide, so there is no chance of spying being caught.

Stealth mode

Spyine features the finest stealth mode that makes it totally invisible to the target. After installment, this app disappears from the desktop. It works silently in the background and consumes negligible battery, which makes the app impossible to detect.

Convenient dashboard

Even though all the information can be seen online, it is necessary to keep the data in a safe and presentable way. This spying software has a handy online dashboard that stores data in a way that any user can navigate through it very easily. Everything is neatly categorized and just a click away for the user to see.

Minute size

Another key feature of this app is its astonishing small size. This app is 2MB in size, which is less than most apps. This helps it make the free spy app for Android undetectable, because, in case of occupying more space, the target would have inquired about space issues.

Spyine official website: www.spyine.com

Installation of Spyine on Android devices

In Android, after installing the Spyine on the target phone, this spying-software provides the option to hide its icon, and it runs in a low-key way, which makes spying undetectable.

This app provides the option of deleting it from the target's phone in case of any problem. The app can be deleted through the online dashboard, which is accessible from any web browser.

Step 1: Use your email ID to create a Spyine account. This can be done on any device and web page.

Step 2: After logging yourself in, you need to select a subscription plan that particularly suits your needs. You can choose Basic, Premium, or Family packages according to your requirements.

Step 3: For Android phones, you will need to install Spyine on the target phone to monitor the phone. As this application has an option of hiding itself, choose the option to hide it.

Step 4: After you are done with the above steps, you can now log in to your Spyine account on any web browser through any device.

Minspy

Minspy is a phone tracker app that is used by over a million customers all over the globe. The app has been covered by trusted news sources such as Forbes and Digital Trends, and TechNews too. The app is easy to install and 2MB heavy, which can be easily installed on a decent internet connection.

This application offers real-time location tracking, internet surfing details, and web browser tracing. One can spy on call logs, text messages, and all social media apps with the help of this spying software.

Spyier

Spyier is free spyware that is reportedly the choice of customers in more than 190 countries worldwide. This application is easy to use and install. It has a handy dashboard that can be operated by any user easily.

It provides guaranteed security, sim location data, text messages details, and web browsing information of the target's Android phone. With the help of this software, anybody can have access to the minute details of the target.

Spyic

Spyic has been positively reviewed by big brands such as Forbes and 9To5 Mac. It works to spy on target phones by tracking their location, call logs, and social media apps. Users can spy on target by installing this minute-sized application on the target's Android phone.

It has many useful features, including Geo-Fencing, that allows the user to access the target's location using GPS. One can spy on a target's social media apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and Telegram, etc.

Neatspy

Neatspy is a recently launched hidden spy app for Android that has made its place in the market due to its quality features. It keeps lending security updates, and it continues to add new features freely with each update.

The user needs to install this app on the target phone before the works begin. This app makes its detection impossible due to its small size. This software provides WhatsApp, Instagram, Viber, and Snapchat spying without the target's observance.

Spyzie

Spyzie is another free Android spy app with useful features and undetectable nature. It has a small user base that is constantly growing. The user needs to install this software on the target phone, and he will get to know all the minute details about the target's wrongdoings.

It assists users with a wide range of features, from text messages tracking to website history tracing. One can spy on all the minute details of the target's social media handles. It is a 2MB app that uses stealth mode to hide.

FoneMonitor

FoneMonitor is famous among parents because it empowers them to keep track of children. This app records input on devices as encrypted log files. With the assistance of this software, one can spy on browsers, bookmarks, history, deleted messages, and all social media apps.

The app specializes in detecting words and phrases in the conversations it logs from different messaging apps that may be harmful. Users can capture screenshots of suspicious activity as well.

TeenSafe

Another free spy app for Android users that has been praised for its effectiveness by news outlets such as the New York Times Magazine. TeenSafe can spy on the target's social media apps. It can give minute details such as shared media, documents, browsing history, and bookmarks.

This app can set up geofences to make sure the user knows if the target enters or exits any specific area.

Users can view deleted messages as well because this app saves all the information on the dashboard. TeenSafe is completely legal and safe to use. It uses non-invasive methods for monitoring.

Cocospy

By using Cocospy, one can read all the text conversations of the target and listen in to all the target’s calls. CocoSpy offers sim location tracking, web browsing details, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Viber, Instagram, and Telegram spying without any fear of getting caught.

One can read deleted text messages with the help of CocoSpy. This phone monitoring app can be set on Android within minutes. The user needs to install the app on the target's phone before the tracking begins.

XNSPY

XNSPY is another useful spying app that has been praised by Digital Trends as one of the leading applications on the Play Store. XNSPY’s dashboard is designed to be easy to follow and to help the user immediately find the information they are looking for.

This spy app lets users spy on a target's social media apps. One can view text messages, call logs, web history, and key loggers with the assistance of XNSPY. This app provides a geofence alert feature as well. With the help of this feature, users can draw maps on an e-map so that whenever the target would go at that particular place, the user will get notified.

Conclusion

This guide has shared 10 best free spy apps for Android. Going through the content, you can find detailed information about how to spy on Android phone undetectable, which will allow you stop worrying about the one you love.

Disclaimer

SOFTWARE INTENDED FOR LEGAL USES ONLY. It may be a violation of the United States federal and/or state law to install surveillance software. You should consult your own legal advisor with respect to legality of using the Licensed Software in the manner you intend to use it prior to downloading, installing and using it. You take full responsibility for determining that you have the right to monitor the device on which the licensed software is installed.