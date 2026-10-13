Taking a Short, Hot Bath May Lower Blood Pressure More Than Moderate Exercise

Having a soak in a hot bath might not only soothe sore muscles, but also relieve joint pain after a long day on your feet, or help you fall asleep. It may also benefit your heart health by potentially lowering blood pressure. While previous studies have observed this effect, the immediate impact of a hot bath on blood vessel function has remained less clear.

To learn more, researchers from the University of Western Australia (UWA) compared the effects of a hot bath with moderate exercise in people with overweight or obesity, uncovering some surprising results.

According to their study, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, a 30-minute soak can trigger changes in the tiny blood vessels beneath the skin that exceed those seen after certain forms of exercise. Moreover, participants experienced a greater drop in blood pressure after hot water immersion than after cycling for 30 minutes. While a hot bath shouldn’t replace exercise, the findings could offer strategies for people who struggle with physical activity.

Hot Water Therapy May Improve Blood Vessel Function

Regular exercise is known to improve blood vessel health, helping arteries remain flexible and small blood vessels respond to changes in blood flow. But with around 31 percent of adults worldwide not meeting recommended physical activity levels, researchers are exploring other ways to support cardiovascular health.

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One possibility is hot water immersion, a form of passive heat therapy. Like exercise, soaking in hot water increases blood flow and the forces acting on the inner walls of blood vessels.

Previous studies in healthy young adults have also linked repeated hot water immersion to improved blood vessel function and reduced arterial stiffness. However, whether these benefits extend to older adults with cardiovascular risk factors, like obesity, remains less clear.

Read More: For High Blood Pressure, One Minute of Intense Exercise May Be Safer Than Longer Bouts

Blood Pressure Dropped More After Taking a Bath Than Moderate Exercise

For their recent study, the research team tested 25 adults between the ages of 45 and 70 with overweight or obesity. Each participant completed two sessions in random order, separated by at least 72 hours.

During one session, participants were immersed in 104-degree-Fahrenheit water for 30 minutes. During the other, they cycled on a stationary bike for the same amount of time at moderate intensity. The researchers monitored participants’ heart rates, body temperatures, and blood pressure. They also used a non-invasive imaging technique called optical coherence tomography to examine tiny blood vessels in the skin more closely.

They found that hot water immersion led to greater increases in blood vessel diameter, blood flow, and blood flow velocity (the speed blood travels through a vessel) than cycling. More tiny blood vessels also showed detectable blood flow after bathing. Participants also experienced a greater rise in core body temperature and a larger reduction in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, while cycling produced a stronger heart rate response.

An Intervention for People Who Struggle to Exercise Regularly

The researchers suggest that the greater blood vessel response to bathing may come from a combination of direct skin heating and the overall rise in body temperature. As the body warms up, blood vessels widen, helping release heat through the skin.

However, the findings come from a relatively small experiment examining the immediate effects of just one session. The study authors note that the results do not show if regular hot baths can produce lasting improvements in blood pressure or cardiovascular health.

The research team also cautions against interpreting the results as evidence that hot baths may be better than exercise. Instead, the findings suggest that passive heat therapy could offer a complementary way to stimulate blood vessels, especially for people who cannot exercise regularly. Overall, more research is needed to determine if these effects translate into meaningful long-term health benefits.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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