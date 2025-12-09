Supermassive Black Hole Flare Launched Wind and Debris Into Space at 37,000 Miles Per Second

X-ray space telescopes XMM-Newton and XRISM have captured stunning observations of the universe, including a never-before-seen blast erupting from a supermassive black hole.

According to the European Space Agency, after the telescopes captured images of the blast, they also noted the rise of powerful winds within a few hours. These winds were so powerful that they flung debris out into the vastness of space at the breakneck speed of about 37,000 miles per second (60,000 km per second).

Using these X-ray telescopes, astronomers are seeking to better understand this eruptive event and have published their findings in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Read More: Supermassive Black Hole Heading Towards The Milky Way Galaxy

Where Is this Supermassive Black Hole?

Located within NGC 3783, a spiral galaxy about 130 million light-years away from Earth, this black hole is as massive as 30 million suns, according to a statement by the ESA.

Astronomers recently spotted this black hole’s flare-up through XMM-Newton and XRISM’s X-ray technology and noted that it seemed to fade quickly, creating the fast-moving winds.

“We’ve not watched a black hole create winds this speedily before,” said Liyi Gu, the lead researcher at Space Research Organisation Netherlands (SRON), in a press release. “For the first time, we’ve seen how a rapid burst of X-ray light from a black hole immediately triggers ultra-fast winds, with these winds forming in just a single day.”

An Untwisting Burst of Light

As this supermassive black hole consumes space materials, it powers the Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN) region at the center of the NGC 3783. This region is known for being extremely bright and for launching powerful winds and jets into the universe.

“AGNs are really fascinating and intense regions, and key targets for both XMM-Newton and XRISM,” said Matteo Guainazzi, ESA XRISM Project Scientist and co-author of the discovery, in a press release. “The winds around this black hole seem to have been created as the AGN’s tangled magnetic field suddenly ‘untwisted’ — similar to the flares that erupt from the sun, but on a scale almost too big to imagine."

Similar to the Sun

In their study, the research team noted that the winds produced by the massive flare were similar to coronal mass ejections observed from our sun — a phenomenon that can cause the northern lights.

These findings indicate that a supermassive black hole can sometimes behave similarly to the sun, which makes it somewhat easier for researchers to understand AGNs and their impact on galaxies.

“Windy AGNs also play a big role in how their host galaxies evolve over time, and how they form new stars,” said Camille Diez, a team member and ESA Research Fellow, in a press release. “Because they’re so influential, knowing more about the magnetism of AGNs, and how they whip up winds such as these, is key to understanding the history of galaxies throughout the universe.”

A Dual Discovery

The research team also notes that the findings were enabled by the combined efforts of the X-ray telescopes XMM-Newton and XRISM. XMM-Newton, launched in 1999, used its Optical Monitor to track the flare's evolution and its European Photon Imaging Camera (EPIC) to analyze the extent of the winds.

XRISM, which was launched in 2023, uses its Resolve instruments to analyze the wind’s speed and structure, along with helping the research team understand how those winds and other materials were launched into space.

“Their discovery stems from successful collaboration, something that’s a core part of all ESA missions,” said ESA XMM-Newton Project Scientist Erik Kuulkers, in a press release. “By zeroing in on an active supermassive black hole, the two telescopes have found something we’ve not seen before: rapid, ultra-fast, flare-triggered winds reminiscent of those that form at the sun. Excitingly, this suggests that solar and high-energy physics may work in surprisingly familiar ways throughout the universe.”

Read More: A Binary Star Neighbors Our Galaxy's Supermassive Black Hole

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: