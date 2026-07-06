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Sun Allergies Can Cause More Than a Sunburn, From Itchy Rashes to Severe Reactions

Learn how sunlight can trigger skin reactions that go beyond a simple sunburn, and why identifying the type is key to finding the right treatment.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
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Person applying sun screen to avoid skin allergy from the sun
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As temperatures rise and the sun reaches its peak during the summer months, we have to take precautions when exposing our skin to its powerful rays. Most people may think the worst consequence of too much sun is heatstroke or a sunburn. But for some people, just minutes of sunlight can trigger an itchy rash, hives, or blistering skin.

Despite the name, sun allergy isn't one single disease. It's actually a group of conditions in which sunlight triggers an abnormal skin reaction, often involving the immune system. In some cases, genetic factors also play a role, and certain medications or skin products can trigger or exacerbate these reactions. While most cases cause mild symptoms, in rare instances, sun exposure can lead to serious skin reactions, impacting the lives of those affected, especially during the spring and summer months.

Avoiding sun exposure by staying indoors or covering the skin with protective clothing is the obvious first step to managing symptoms, but understanding the different types of sun allergy can help pinpoint the exact cause and how to manage a sun-related skin reaction.

The Different Types of Sun Allergy

Experts often use the term "sun allergy" to describe several conditions that cause abnormal reactions to sunlight, which fall under the broader category of photosensitivity. According to Harvard Health, the three most common types people are likely to encounter are:

1. Polymorphous Light Eruption (PMLE)

This is the most common form of sun allergy, in which an itchy rash of red bumps or patches typically appears within hours of sun exposure. The immune system appears to react abnormally to ultraviolet (UV) light, and the condition usually occurs at the beginning of spring and summer, when sun exposure increases. For many people, symptoms become less frequent later in the season. Sometimes symptoms can also include headaches and nausea. A related inherited condition, called actinic prurigo, often affects the face as well as other sun-exposed areas.

2. Solar Urticaria

This is a rare but more severe form of sun allergy, in which the skin releases histamine within minutes of sun exposure. The reaction appears as intensely itchy hives but usually resolves quickly after stepping out of the sun, in contrast to PMLE, where the rash can last for days.

3. Photoallergic Reactions

In this case, it's not solely UV light that triggers a reaction but rather a medication or skin product that interacts with UV light and then triggers or intensifies symptoms. A rash often appears a day or two later. Certain antibiotics, pain medications, fragrances in creams, or ingredients in some sunscreens can trigger it.

Read More: Heat Waves Are Among the Deadliest Weather Disasters in the U.S., Pushing the Human Body to Its Breaking Point

A Proper Diagnosis Can Help Manage Symptoms

According to a 2026 report by StatPearls, sunlight can also worsen other conditions, including lupus and certain inherited disorders, but these aren't typically what doctors mean when discussing common "sun allergies."

To determine which type applies, doctors will first collect as many details about your symptoms and medical history as possible. Depending on the case, they may refer patients to a dermatologist for further testing, such as patch testing for skin products, reviewing medications, or exposing small areas of skin to controlled UV light to observe how it reacts.

Treatment depends on the specific type of condition. Avoiding triggers, whether the sun itself or certain medications and skin products, is a common first step. Doctors may recommend alternative medications if one is causing the reaction and can prescribe treatments to help manage symptoms.

How to Avoid Sun-Related Skin Reaction Outdoors

This doesn't mean people with a confirmed diagnosis need to stay indoors for half of the year, vampire-style. It's more about managing UV exposure in a smart and mindful way by avoiding peak sun hours around noon, applying broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing protective, long-sleeved clothing (don't forget UV-protective sunglasses), and covering your head.

Following protective strategies tailored to each person's condition can lead to a very positive outlook. As described by Harvard Health, many people with PMLE show substantial improvement within five to seven years, while people can often manage photoallergic reactions by avoiding their triggers.

Even solar urticaria can improve over time, with some people eventually experiencing remission.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: A Hot Beverage During Soaring Temperatures May Help You Cool Down — But Only When the Weather Is Dry

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

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