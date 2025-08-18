Squatting and Toilet Paper Won’t Protect You from Public Restroom Germs

Every once in a while, we all have to do our business outside the comfort of our own four walls — toilet business. Whether it’s a grimy festival porta-potty or the cramped washroom on an airplane, the same uneasy question tends to pop into our heads: is it possible to contract a disease from resting our vulnerable private parts on a public toilet seat? And if so, is there anything we can do to minimize the risk?

The short answer: probably not. The risk depends on several factors — what type of pathogen we’re talking about, our own physical condition, and brings back the lessons we’ve learned about hygiene since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germs Don’t like Toilet Seats

Overall, the chance of catching a disease from sitting on a toilet is very low. Here’s why:

Pathogen survival is limited. Most microbes can’t survive long on inanimate surfaces. This is especially true for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The main exception is human papillomavirus (HPV), which can survive on moist surfaces for up to a week. Still, transmission via toilet seats is extremely rare.

Most microbes can’t survive long on inanimate surfaces. This is especially true for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The main exception is human papillomavirus (HPV), which can survive on moist surfaces for up to a week. Still, transmission via toilet seats is extremely rare. Exposure requires significant contact. For bloodborne or fecal pathogens, a notable amount of contaminated material must reach vulnerable tissue. A quick sit on a dry seat doesn’t provide that pathway.

For bloodborne or fecal pathogens, a notable amount of contaminated material must reach vulnerable tissue. A quick sit on a dry seat doesn’t provide that pathway. Skin is a strong barrier. Our skin does an excellent job of protecting us. The risk rises only if someone has an open wound in the genital area or a weakened immune system.

What Doesn’t Really Help for Toilet Hygiene

Many people try to avoid touching the seat by hovering or covering it with toilet paper. Surveys show about two-thirds of Americans sit down, with half placing paper first. But toilet paper is porous, it won’t block microscopic bacteria or viruses.

Because of anatomy, women are more likely to hover. Unfortunately, this position isn’t ideal for emptying the bladder and, over time, can increase the risk of urinary tract infections or pelvic floor dysfunctions.

Another common belief is that closing the lid before flushing prevents germs from spreading. It feels logical, but a 2024 study from the University of Arizona found closing the lid doesn’t block particles, it only changes the direction in which they’re expelled.

The Real Culprit: Hand Touched Surfaces

Surprisingly, public toilet seats are often cleaner than everyday objects. The true hotspots are doorknobs, sink handles, faucet taps, and even our phones. Unlike seats, we touch these with our hands, which easily transfer germs to our faces, food, and personal items.

Microbiology students often demonstrate this by swabbing everyday objects like keyboards or dish sponges. Compared with toilet seats, those items usually carry just as many, if not more, microbes.

That’s why hand hygiene matters most. Washing hands thoroughly and using sanitizer after using the restroom reduces risk far more than balancing in a hovering position. Touchless systems like automatic faucets and flush sensors help too. And the habits we picked up during the pandemic (washing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water) are still the gold standard, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public toilets aren’t the microbial minefields we imagine. While sitting down can feel risky, the odds of catching a serious illness from the seat are extremely small. The real threats come from what we touch afterward, so instead of worrying about the seat, focus on hands instead.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

