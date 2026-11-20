One of the deep sea’s most famous faces recently made a rare and “mesmerizing” appearance for a team of researchers exploring the waters off Monterey Bay.

With a transparent head and giant googly eyes, the barreleye (Macropinna microstoma) certainly isn’t a face you forget.

Scientists with the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Research Institute (MBARI) were on a mission to study gelatinous animals like jellies, siphonophores, and ctenophores aboard the research vessel David Packard.

As part of the eight-day Diving Deep for Delicate Drifters expedition, they took the remote-operated vehicle (ROV) Doc Ricketts for a spin around 90 kilometers (55 miles) offshore.

The goal was to better understand how gelatinous animals have adapted to life in the deep. But just as they were wrapping up for the day and headed back to the surface, they stumbled upon a surprise.

Finding the Barreleye Fish in the Deep

So unexpected was the timing that most of the science team had already made their way to the wet lab to begin cataloguing specimens. They quickly came a-running when they heard what had been spotted at around 600 meters (1,970 feet) underwater.

“It's always a thrill to chance upon a fish as rare and unique as this one,” said Kyra Schlining, MBARI Research Specialist, to IFLScience. “The last time we observed a barreleye fish was 2021, before our ROVs were equipped with 4K cameras, making this encounter especially exciting. We typically have only a few minutes to observe these fish before they dart away, but this individual stayed with us for nearly 20 minutes, giving us an incredible opportunity to capture it from every angle.”

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Barreleye fish live in what’s known as the twilight zone. At this depth between 200 meters and 1,000 meters (660 feet and 3,280 feet), sunlight fades rapidly, and so conditions are cold and dim.

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Ghostly Green Eyes

Macropinna microstoma, which is about a handful of fish, has adapted to life in the depths by evolving enormous eyes that rotate inside a transparent head.

It's thought their eyes' ghostly green hue enables them to distinguish between natural and bioluminescent light, enabling the fish to see prey backlit against the downwelling sunlight, but senior MBARI scientist Steven Haddock thinks there's more to the story.

“There are hypotheses about the function of the transparent dome and its rotating tubular eyes, but I think we still don’t know exactly what it is looking for to detect its prey, when it rotates its eyes, and the function of the green pigmentation in the lenses,” Haddock told IFLScience. “What does the world look like through its eyes?”

They’ll hang about near motionless as they wait for something of interest to pass by, using their large flat fins to help them stay still, while those big green googlies concentrate what little light there is.

“I love how calm the fish is, almost like it was filmed in slow motion,” said Haddock. “Other predators like dragonfishes usually freeze and play ‘you can’t see me’ for a few seconds, then dart away. This one hung out with us for 20 minutes, allowing us to try different lighting angles and even position it in front of our VR camera.”

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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