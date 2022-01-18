Where Is Delta 8 Available?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta 8 is the latest buzzword in the cannabis market, but what exactly is this cannabis compound and what can it do for you? Delta 8, or D8, is actually short for Delta 8 THC.

Wait, THC? Isn’t that the cannabinoid that gets you high? Yes, it is. Most of the THC you are familiar with is known by a longer name; Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 THC is extracted from what is legally classified as “cannabis.” In fact, the presence of Delta 9 over a certain level is what determines whether a plant is classified as cannabis or hemp.

Delta 8 THC is normally extracted from plants that are legally called “hemp.” These plants have less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC present. Hemp plants are legal to grow and process in the US following the 2018 Farm Bill. You may already know that the Farm Bill made hemp and its derivative products legal to sell in the US (although some states still prohibit D8 sales). This is what has led to the boom in CBD, CBN, and other hemp-based cannabis products for sale on American shelves, including Delta 8 THC.

Is Delta 8 the same as THC? Well, it’s very similar. It has many of the same effects as THC such as alertness, euphoria, and bodily relaxation. Users report that Delta 8 is on the light, energetic side of cannabis highs. Delta 8 is less psychoactive potent than Delta 9 THC. Therefore, you would need twice as much to get the psychoactive effect you might expect from cannabis.

So, to answer the question on everyone’s minds: yes, it does get you high; just less than Delta 9 THC. Delta 8 is a great option if you have a low tolerance for cannabis highs or are looking for some of the benefits of THC without the potential for drowsiness or lack of motivation.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Delta 8 Company

Questions to ask when choosing a Delta 8 brand:

Are all the products from this brand lab-tested in independent labs?

Where is the hemp grown and is thoughtfully manicured?

Does the company have a hemp license in their state/country?

Do they have the products and concentrations I am looking for?

What is the brand’s reputation?

Do reviews confirm the quality and strength of the products?

Do they ship to my location (many states have blocked Delta 8 in their borders)?

The cannabis industry is known for its creative products, and Delta 8 products are no different. There is a growing variety for customers with all different preferences to choose from. Here are the most popular Delta 8 products that we found in our search.

Types of Delta 8 Products Available Today

Tinctures

This might be the Delta 8 product choice for you if you are already used to taking CBD from a dropper bottle. The carrier mediums often allow them to rapidly absorb sublingually. But be warned: this isn’t for you if you don’t like the taste of vegetable oils or bitter earthiness. To avoid this, go for flavored tinctures.

Tinctures are the way to go if you are looking for highly concentrated Delta 8 products. The strongest product on our list was a heavy-hitting tincture going up to 4000 mg in strength.

Distillate

Distillate is one the purest form of Delta 8 currently available. To make distillate, hemp is ultra-refined through a distillation process similar to those used to make spirits or essential oils.

The end product is an extremely pure, usually syrup-consistency, clear, or tinted liquid. Distillate products range from 75-98 percent pure Delta 8, with the lipids and other cannabis compounds making up the rest.

Distillate is a very versatile product that can be made into other DIY Delta 8 products such as edibles or topical products. If you like experimenting with cannabis products at home, distillate may be worth a try.

Edibles

If you are a fan of cannabis or CBD edibles, you will be a fan of Delta 8 edibles. Edibles are when cannabis compounds are cooked into consumable food. This makes the experience way more enjoyable for many users. Cannabis compounds absorb slower when eaten, and many consumers enjoy the pace of dosing this way.

We found a wide range of Delta 8-infused snacks to choose from among our recommended brands. The most popular edible is definitely gummies, but we also found things like infused peanut butter and honey, beef jerky, cakes, and more! This is a great way to add a little excitement to your cannabis supplements, even for regular users.

Our Top 10 Online Delta 8 THC Brands

Many compilation lists online are full of affiliate links that make you question how genuine the recommendations are. We compared every “Top” list of Delta 8 companies to find the brands recommended by absolutely everyone; then we went to the forums.

Third-party review sites are full of genuine users weighing in on Delta 8 products through polls, comments and questions. We sifted through as much info as we could to find the most talked-about and well-loved brands, then checked them by asking the above questions.

Here’s what we found:

Everest is the company that no one can say no to. Their hemp is organically grown. Their products are both vegan and non-GMO. We adore their website with its gorgeous backdrop of Mount Everest. We can almost taste the mountain ice in their blue raspberry gummies. At 20 mg per serving, some may want just a half dose of this American-grown, American-made product.

Everest also features a host of other Delta 8 products. You can find a bit of everything, including a high strength mint-flavored Delta 8 tincture. With free shipping on every order, as well as 20 percent savings with their monthly subscriptions, you can’t go wrong.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 Tincture

Max Concentration

600 mg gummies

1,000 mg oil

Price Point

The higher end of average

Planet Delta is one of your best options if you are looking for Delta 8 gummies. Their gummies are, without a doubt, the finest on the market right now. Not only are they potent and made with premium ingredients, but they have an amazing flavor variety in one package. Each jar contains a mixture of blue raspberry, peach, and watermelon flavors.

There are numerous other reasons why Planet Delta gets a top spot on our list. Their products are made with American hemp grown with the most environmentally friendly and cleanest farming practices. They are all vegan, non-GMO, and thoroughly lab-tested by independent third parties. They even offer free shipping on every order. Planet Delta really goes above and beyond in every area.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Delta 8 Gummies

Max Concentration

600 mg gummies

Price Point

The higher end of average

3. Delta Effex

Delta Effex is the most recommended brand for Delta 8 cartridges by shop owners across the US. You are likely to see this brand in your local head shop, as they are widely distributed to in-person vendors. This has earned them a solid reputation.

Delta Effex offers a wide range of product options including shots and gummies. They also offer a variety of formulations focused on tackling certain issues such as focus or sleep.

Delta Effex is a USA-based company that holds itself to the highest standard of small-batch lab testing and full transparency and traceability on all of its products.

Brand Highlights:

Product Types

Liquid shot

Tinctures

Gummies

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Average/Higher end of average

4. CannaClear

CannaClear is a convenient Delta 8 company if you are looking for more affordable or bulk options when buying. They also win the customer-service superlative on this list. They are widely praised by customers for their speedy shipping and little touches like handwritten notes and gifts included in the packages. All pancakes from Cannaclear are discreet and vacuum-sealed. There are many ways to contact Cannaclear’s customer service team and they are very responsive to inquiries on social media.

CannaClear has a range of Delta 8 products available including spray, distillates, and edibles. All of their Delta 8 products are made from US-grown hemp and are batch-tested to verify quality and strength.

CannaClear offers a smaller range of products than other brands. Instead, they focus on creating excellent products and a variety of strength concentrations for different needs.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Delta 8 spray

Delta 8 distillates

Edibles

Max Concentration

3,300 mg

Price Point

Average/Bulk options

5. 10DollarCartridge

10DollarCartridge was established by the founders of a family-run cannabis farm and animal sanctuary, TKO Reserve. Based in the Rogue Valley area of Southern Oregon, they focus on bringing wholesale prices to average consumers.

This is definitely the pick for you if you are looking for the best consumer prices on the market. 10DollarCartridge does a good job of maintaining the customer experience while offering wholesale pricing. They are very responsive to queries and their team is active on social media. Buyers confirm that the shipping is fast and the products are good bang for your buck.

10DollarCartridges has the added assurance of sourcing their hemp from their own farm in Oregon. Their products are batch-tested to the highest standards of the industry and lab results are available on their site.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Oregon-grown hemp

Product Types

Tinctures

Delta 8 syrup

Gummies

Max Concentration

1,500 mg

Price Point

Affordable/ Budget

6. Skyhio

Skyhio has quickly made waves in the Delta 8 scene by offering most of the same products as 3Chi (in fact, several products on the site are listed as 3Chi products) for a far more affordable price. The Indiana-based brand is popular for its affordable gummies and selection of other budget Delta 8 products.

Users confirm that Skyhio products are effective and strong. Many reviewers enjoyed the flavors of the edible options offered by this brand. Skyhio also offers isolated terpenes and Delta 8 sauces with rich aromatic profiles from cannabis. This makes this company a great option for users hoping to cut costs by mixing their own Delta 8 products.

Skyhio offers tinctures, Delta 8 oil, distillate, terp sauce, and a range of edibles among their product line. They source their hemp from US growers and adhere to the top standard of lab testing, with results available on their site.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Tinctures

Delta 8 oil

Delta 8 distillate

Delta 8 terp sauce

Edibles

Max Concentration

1,500 mg

Price Point

Affordable/Budget

7. BulkDisty

BulkDisty is a company that adheres to the philosophy of doing a limited few things very well. They focus solely on Delta 8 distillate in bulk sizes and at bottom-of-the-market prices. This may be the company for Delta 8 consumers who just don’t find other ways of shopping for D8 affordable enough.

BulkDisty only offers 4 options of Delta 8 products on their site: bulk distillate, mini distillate, common sizes of distillate, and terped distillate. They have some of the most competitive prices on the market. Many customers swear by their savings shopping with BulkDisty over any other brand.

Products from this company are always consistent and containers always come filled to the brim. Shipping from BulkDisty is very fast, taking as little as 3 days in many cases.

BulkDisty has discussed their lab testing on social media, however, individual results are not available on the site. Company leaders have also discussed their plans to move into a wider range of terpene-flavored distillates in the near future.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Delta 8 distillate

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Budget/Bulk options

8. Harbor City Hemp

Harbor City Hemp has amassed a loyal group of fans in its short time in operation. This was the forum-favorite among our research, and it’s easy to see why they are so well-loved.

Harbor City Hemp offers the highest-concentration Delta 8 product on our list at 4,000 mg. They are a great company for Delta 8 buyers looking for a classic “cannabis” experience in states that have yet to legalize THC.

Harbor City Hemp is a Melbourne, FL based company founded by a pair of hemp enthusiasts with engineering backgrounds. They offer discounts to active military members, veterans, first responders, healthcare personnel, teachers, low-income individuals, and people with disabilities.

Small-batch lab results are available on Harbor City Hemp’s website.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

USA grown hemp

Product Types

Tinctures

Delta 8 distillate

Syringes

Edibles

Max Concentration

4,000 mg

Price Point

Budget/ Bulk options

9. My CBD Haven

Southern Oregon-based My CBD Haven got its start as medical marijuana providers for their state. They are true believers in cannabis and its related causes, like environmental sustainability and the benefits of holistic medicine. Like 10DollarCartridge, all of their hemp is sourced directly from their own farm in Southern Oregon.

Users rave about My CBD Haven’s distillates, which they describe as less thick than CannaClear with complex terpene profiles and smooth intake. Some customers described the effect as stronger than other brands, comparing it most closely with Harbor City Hemp.

My CBD Havens Products are lab tested and a certificate of the results provided with each order and also available for perusal on their website. They have a range of products available including some more unique offers like rocks n’ sauce and soft gels.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Oregon-grown hemp

Product Types

Gummies

Softgels

Syringes

Delta 8 distillate

Max Concentration

1,000 mg

Price Point

Average

10. Snapdragon Hemp

Founded in 2016, Snapdragon Hemp is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and sources its hemp from within the state.

This is our pick for the largest and most exciting product range on our list. If you can think of it, Snapdragon has made it into a Delta 8 product! Their list includes one-of-a-kind items like infused moonrocks, topical lotions, and teas.

You won’t find a bigger list of Delta 8 edibles around. Snapdragon offers items like gummies, cookies, brownies, cereal bars, honey, peanut butter, and all the usual suspects like tinctures and oils. This is the place to go if edibles are your favorite method of consumption.

Snapdragon’s products are small-batch tested with lab results available on their site.

Brand Highlights:

Hemp Source

Tennessee-grown hemp

Product Types

Wide range of edibles

Tinctures

Distillates

Delta 8 oil

Capsules

Suppositories

Topical products

Tea

Max Concentration

1,500 mg

Price Point

The higher end of average

Final Note

So there you have it: the top 10 Delta 8 THC providers the internet can find along with an easy-to-use buyer’s guide! These companies are making big moves in a very new niche and setting a standard of excellence as Delta 8 continues to grow in popularity. Every company on our list is based in the USA and sources their hemp from US growers. Many are supporting local growers and small cannabis businesses, and giving back to the environment and community.

You may have noticed that some companies on our list won’t ship to select states. Because of the relatively new legal framework for hemp, many states are still deciding which products to allow for sale.

Depending on your state, the legal status of Delta 8 may not have been decided yet. Suppliers have had problems with shipping to these states in the past, which is why many exclude these states from their shipping region. There are certainly a few companies on our list willing to take the risk to ship to the entire US, so check them out if you live in a prohibitive state.

Speaking of our list, there was a lot of info there, so let’s give you the short version. To recap, here are our awards for every company on the list:

Everest: Editor’s Choice



Delta Effex: Most likely to be found locally

CannaClear: Most responsive customer service team

10DollarCartridge: Best prices for personal amounts

Skyhio: Affordable dupes for 3Chi products

BulkDisty: Most specialized, best bulk prices