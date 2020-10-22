Top 5 CBD Gummies 2020

An independent review by Jason Smith

CBD has exploded in popularity and few products are in demand like CBD gummies. With so many new CBD companies popping up, the market has become flooded, leaving consumers overwhelmed. Add to this a serious lack of regulation over the CBD industry, and shoppers are left in a difficult position. While many companies produce high quality CBD gummies, some companies will deceive customers into purchasing cheap and ineffective products. How are you supposed to tell the good from the bad?

That’s where we come in. We know how confusing this market can be, so we did the research for you. We evaluated the top CBD companies of 2020, and picked our five favorite CBD gummy products. Let’s dive in.

1. Eden’s Herbals

This company is hard to beat and their gummies top this list with ease. Eden’s Herbals is a U.S.A. based company that sources their all-natural hemp from partner farms in Colorado and Washington. They do extensive lab-testing on their CBD to ensure lab-grade purity.

If you have any questions about their products, it’s easy to send them an email or utilize their websites LiveChat feature for an immediate response from a knowledgeable customer service representative.

Eden’s checks every box for quality of product and service. So you’d think they’d be the most expensive gummies on this list right?

Not by a long shot.

Eden’s Herbals sells three types of gummies and they price their products based on the CBD content. Of all the companies we evaluated, Eden’s Herbals had the best cost per milligram of CBD on the market. Their most cost-effective option clocks in at 1000mg of CBD for just $39.99. On top of these low base prices, Eden’s Herbals seems to run frequent promotions, and they offer 10% off the first purchase for all new customers.

If that wasn’t enough, they provide FREE shipping within the U.S.A. with NO minimum required. In fact, they were the only company we evaluated for our list, who do not require a minimum spend in order to qualify for free shipping.

On top of the high quality and low prices, Eden’s Herbals offers a variety of options for strengths and flavors. They sell two strengths of assorted fruit flavor gummy bears, clocking in at 500 mg of CBD per bag for $29.99 and 1000 mg of CBD per bag for $39.99 respectively. Both of those options are 50 count bags which puts them at 10mg and 20mg of CBD per gummy. The assorted fruit flavors include pineapple, cherry, grapefruit, strawberry, melon, orange, blue raspberry, lime, grape, apple, mango, and lemon. We love these classic gummies for their flavor and perfect balance of soft and chewy texture.

If traditional gummy bears aren’t you’re style, Eden’s Herbals offers a third option, Eve’s Sour Apple, with a whopping 60mg of CBD per gummy. This is a great option for those who need a stronger dose, or they can be cut in half for a more typical 30mg dose. Those come in a larger size gummy, a 20 count bag, and a total of 1200mg of CBD for $49.99. The large apple shaped gummies are softer, a little less chewy, and packed with a delicious sour apple flavor.

Our only word of warning for those with a nut allergy; Eden’s Herbals gummies are packaged in the same facility that handles peanut butter dog treats.

As you can see, this is a great product from a fantastic company. An easy choice for the number one spot on this list!

Click here to buy Eden’s Herbals CBD Gummies.

2. FAB CBD

Fab CBD has a quality product and the price isn’t bad. They offer 750 mg of CBD for $59 dollars and their gummies are delicious. Their CBD comes from organic hemp grown in Colorado and they do provide a third-party lab analysis to prove the purity of their product.

Overall this is a quality CBD gummy from a reliable company. There were a couple of things that kept Fab CBD from the top of this list though. One is price. Compared to Eden’s Herbals, Fab CBD is charging almost twice the price for the same amount of CBD! Another factor is the cost of shipping. Fab CBD only offers free shipping on orders of $89 or more. This means you cannot get one package of gummies without paying for shipping as well.

The last factor we considered was variety. Fab CBD only has one strength and flavor of gummy available: 750 mg of CBD in assorted fruit flavor.

One last thing to take note of; Fab CBD gummies are processed in a facility that also handles soy and packaged in a facility that also packages wheat, peanuts, tree nuts (coconuts, pistachios, cashews), soy, and milk products. Those with allergies should proceed with caution!

Click here to buy Fab CBD gummies.

3. Lord Jones

Lord Jones is a confident company. Upon entering their homepage you’ll see their tagline “World’s Finest CBD Infused Product”. That’s a bold claim to make, and while they didn’t take our top spot, they made this list for a reason.

Lord Jones offers a standard fruit and citrus flavored package of gumdrops, as well as running limited edition offerings such as pear and blueberry. They are handmade in small batches from USA sourced hemp, analyzed by a third-party lab for purity and potency.

This is a high-end retailer and there gummies are quality. That quality comes at a price though. Their signature gumdrops range from $45 to $60 for a 9 count package. At 20 mg of CBD per gummy, that’s only 180 mg of CBD in the entire package. They do not offer any other strengths or price levels.

They do offer a subscription option that allows customers to save a little bit off the total of each item, and grants free shipping on every order. While this does help, it doesn’t change the fact that these gummies are very expensive. They might taste great, but the price tag is hard to swallow.

Click here to buy Lord Jones CBD gummies.

4. Green Gorilla

Green Gorilla offers high quality organic gummies and flexible buying options. The price per milligram is high though, and their variety of flavor and concentration is lacking.

These organic high-quality gummies come with a steep price tag. Their 300 mg bottle costs $60. That makes them more affordable than Lord Jones, but still a very high price per milligram of CBD.

In terms of options they do not offer a variety of strengths. The only strength they carry is 5mg per gummy. The only flexibility they offer is in the quantity of gummies you can purchase.

That flexibility in quantity is one thing we like about this company. You can purchase a pack of 4 gummies for $5.99, or a bottle of 60 gummies for $60. This allows you to try a four pack for a smaller price before committing to a larger purchase. Their most cost-effective option is to purchase a 12 pack of the 4 pack gummies (48 gummies) for $53.99. They do offer a subscription option which will reduce the price by 10%, but even with this discount, the price per milligram is very high.

Click here to buy Green Gorilla CBD gummies

5. Pure Relief

We like this product but we don’t love their website. The site has multiple pop ups that can make it a bit difficult to navigate.

In terms of price, Pure Relief is a great budget option. The cost per milligram is still higher than our top choice, Eden’s Herbals, but lower than the rest of the companies on this list. They offer a 900mg bag for $59.99, with each gummy containing 30mg of CBD. While the base price is an above average value, they do not offer free shipping.

Our favorite things about Pure Relief is the different types of gummies that they offer. Pure Relief sells daytime, nighttime, and immune support CBD gummies. On one hand it means buying more bags of gummies to meet various needs, but we like that they offer these unique twists on CBD gummies for different situations.

With good prices, a good product, and some interesting options, Pure Relief makes the list. We just wish their website was a little more user friendly, and that they had a better variety of flavors and strengths.

Click here to buy Pure Relief CBD gummies

Conclusion

There are many CBD gummy options on the market, and this can be overwhelming for the average consumer. We hope this list helps to make the decision easier, and we encourage any consumer to do their own research as well. When evaluating CBD companies and products we look at a number of factors; cost per milligram of CBD, where and how the product is made, whether the company has a third party lab analysis verifying purity of product, how knowledgeable and responsive their customer service agents are, the variety of strengths and flavors they offer, the taste of their product, and the overall reliability of the company. It’s a lot to look at. Every company on this list made it into our top five because they met much of that criteria. Ultimately only one company was able to check off every box though. Eden’s Herbals undisputedly took the crown.