Top 5 CBD Gummies 2022

An independent review by Jason Smith

CBD has exploded in popularity and few products are in demand like CBD gummies. With so many new CBD companies popping up, the market has become flooded, leaving consumers overwhelmed. Add to this a serious lack of regulation over the CBD industry, and shoppers are left in a difficult position. While many companies produce high quality CBD gummies, some companies will deceive customers into purchasing cheap and ineffective products. How are you supposed to tell the good from the bad?

That’s where we come in. We know how confusing this market can be, so we did the research for you. We evaluated the top CBD companies of 2020, and picked our five favorite CBD gummy products. Let’s dive in.

Leaf Remedys Gummies are infused with Full Spectrum oil extracted from extremely high quality organically grown Colorado hemp. With 50mg of CBD each, Leaf Remedys Gummies are one of the strongest on the market and are very reasonably priced at $49.99 for a 30 Pack a total of 1500mg. Although very potent, the texture and flavor are not compromised at all. They feel and taste exactly like a Gummy should taste, but with a potent CBD twist to them. They come in 3 delicious flavors (blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Lime) and are only 8 calories each. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. They offer free shipping within the united states.

20% with discount code: DM20

We like this product but we don’t love their website. The site has multiple pop ups that can make it a bit difficult to navigate.

In terms of price, Pure Relief is a great budget option. The cost per milligram is still higher than our top choice, Eden’s Herbals, but lower than the rest of the companies on this list. They offer a 900mg bag for $59.99, with each gummy containing 30mg of CBD. While the base price is an above average value, they do not offer free shipping.

Our favorite things about Pure Relief is the different types of gummies that they offer. Pure Relief sells daytime, nighttime, and immune support CBD gummies. On one hand it means buying more bags of gummies to meet various needs, but we like that they offer these unique twists on CBD gummies for different situations.

With good prices, a good product, and some interesting options, Pure Relief makes the list. We just wish their website was a little more user friendly, and that they had a better variety of flavors and strengths.

Click here to buy Pure Relief CBD gummies

Sunday Scaries is our top pick for the best broad spectrum CBD gummies. Sunday Scaries flagship broad spectrum CBD gummies that are boosted with vitamins D3 & B12 and are one some of the most awarded CBD gummies in the industry.

Yahoo! Life called them “Best For Stress”

Newsweek exclaimed “Sunday Scaries are the best CBD gummies I've tried”

Men’s Journal stated: “Everybody would benefit greatly from having some of these CBD Gummies in their life”

Sunday Scaries also offers: vegan CBD gummies, strawberry CBD gummies and rainbow CBD gummies. Still not convinced? Try Sunday Scaries CBD products today for 20% off your first purchase with code: DSC20.

Gummies have become one of the most popular ways to take CBD. These True Full Spectrum CBD gummies bring you whole-plant power in a delicious, easy-to-take form designed to boost your overall well-being.

Medterra’s new collection of full-spectrum CBD gummies incorporates 2mg of THC along with other beneficial compounds of the hemp plant for rich, whole-plant benefits. For both experienced CBD users and those who are CBD-curious but aren’t sure where to begin, or who have heard some “buzz” about full spectrum, our True Full Spectrum rounds out the Medterra product offering to bring consumers all three CBD spectrum varieties so they can find what’s best for them.

Totally vegan and free of additives, fillers, and processed sugar, they’re a tasty way to find balance and get deep wellness benefits. You can choose from either the Daily Green CBD Gummies with wellness-boosting properties or the Deep Sleep CBD Gummies with 3mg of Melatonin to work synergistically with the other ingredients to help you achieve calmness, balance and ultimately rest, regardless of the challenges in your life. Medterra’s True Full Spectrum Gummies are great for leveling out stress, getting deeper sleep, dealing with discomfort, and building overall wellness.

Try Medterra’s True Full Spectrum for 30% off code: DiscoverMag30

FOCL’s CBD Gummies (aka fruit chews) get rave customer reviews and rank among the best in the industry for three simple reasons - high quality, amazing taste, and they work.

FOCL Fruit Chews are made with organic ingredients, non-gmo, vegan, THC-free, and have no added sugar coating. In terms of taste, they are one of the best we’ve tried. They have a great chewy texture and are perfectly sweetened with organic cane sugar and fruit juice, with no weird aftertaste.

Our favorite part is each bottle of FOCL Fruit Chews contains all three tasty flavors – wild berry, orange cream, and strawberry – so no need to buy 3 separate products, you get to try them all in one pack!

In terms of value, FOCL produces a super premium CBD gummy at a very reasonable price point. Each bottle costs $39, or try the 3 pack bundle with 20% discount.

All FOCL products are made in the USA, GMP Certified, and are extensively tested by third party labs (test results available on FOCL’s website), so you can rest assured knowing that there are no harmful toxins, heavy metals, or pesticides in any of their products.

If the highest quality product at a fair price is what you are looking for, you can’t go wrong with FOCL.

Bonus: Green Gorilla

Green Gorilla offers high quality organic gummies and flexible buying options. The price per milligram is high though, and their variety of flavor and concentration is lacking.

These organic high-quality gummies come with a steep price tag. Their 300 mg bottle costs $60. That makes them more affordable than Lord Jones, but still a very high price per milligram of CBD.

In terms of options they do not offer a variety of strengths. The only strength they carry is 5mg per gummy. The only flexibility they offer is in the quantity of gummies you can purchase.

That flexibility in quantity is one thing we like about this company. You can purchase a pack of 4 gummies for $5.99, or a bottle of 60 gummies for $60. This allows you to try a four pack for a smaller price before committing to a larger purchase. Their most cost-effective option is to purchase a 12 pack of the 4 pack gummies (48 gummies) for $53.99. They do offer a subscription option which will reduce the price by 10%, but even with this discount, the price per milligram is very high.

Click here to buy Green Gorilla CBD gummies

Conclusion

There are many CBD gummy options on the market, and this can be overwhelming for the average consumer. We hope this list helps to make the decision easier, and we encourage any consumer to do their own research as well. When evaluating CBD companies and products we look at a number of factors; cost per milligram of CBD, where and how the product is made, whether the company has a third party lab analysis verifying purity of product, how knowledgeable and responsive their customer service agents are, the variety of strengths and flavors they offer, the taste of their product, and the overall reliability of the company. It’s a lot to look at. Every company on this list made it into our top five because they met much of that criteria. Ultimately only one company was able to check off every box though. Leaf Remedys undisputedly took the crown.