The Best Dog Joint Supplement – Buyers Guide

Searching for the best joint supplement for dogs, but don't know where to start? We don't blame you - there's A LOT to consider when making choices about your pet's health, and we're here to help!

As dogs get older, they may need extra care to maintain their quality of life. Ailments such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, and cartilage deterioration (to name a few) begin popping up and slowing down our four-legged friends.

Well, we wanted to help you and your pets by rounding up the top three best joint supplements available for dogs. All three of the brands that we chose to highlight in this article make products that not only naturally promote joint health, they may also help relieve joint pain.

Our Criteria for Picking the Best Joint Supplement for Dogs

Choosing joint supplements for your dog can be a daunting task. When our furry friends are in pain, we want to help in the best way we can and as quickly as possible. That's why we did the research and review process to find the best dog joint supplement available - so you don't have to!

If you think your dog is suffering from joint pain and you're looking into CBD dog treat supplements for relief, there are some essential things to keep in mind while shopping. We considered a range of qualifications before choosing to recommend joint and mobility treats from HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables.

Size Variations

First and foremost, we looked into each brand’s inclusivity by checking if they offer size variations for a diverse range of dogs. While joint and mobility issues are most common in large breeds, small dogs are not immune to developing injuries or arthritis.

Joint pain is persistent and debilitating, so if you find a supplement that eases your dog’s discomfort, you’ll likely be giving it to them regularly. We looked for companies that offer small and large bags of treats to accommodate your furry friend’s dosage needs. ]

Customer Service & Policies

If your dog is in pain, you definitely don’t have the time or patience to talk to a robotic answering machine about your concerns. Many pet owners are new to CBD treats, and likely have many questions. That’s why we looked for companies that have real people answering the phones.

Dogs are part of the family, and you should be able to talk directly to the experts about what you’re feeding them. Additionally, if something goes wrong with shipping or handling, or the supplements aren’t working for your pup, we think you should be able to return or exchange without a hassle. We found companies with top tier customer service and policies.

Reward Programs, Subscriptions, or Savings

If you find a product that works for your dog, you’ll likely be reordering again and again. We searched for companies that offer subscription services that will save you money as you’re saving your dog from joint pain. Making your pup feel better shouldn’t break the bank!

CBD Source & Certificates of Analysis

Whether you're choosing CBD for your pet or yourself, try to look into where each company sources its CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. It seems to offer great relief when it comes to joint tension and discomfort. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the growth and sale of hemp and its extracts as long as it meets the federal standards. Look for companies that source CBD from American-grown, organic hemp farms to ensure the product meets federal regulations.

Additionally, reputable CBD companies will post something called a certificate of analysis (COA). This report details how much CBD is actually in the product you’re paying for, and some also contain information on the pesticide content. Checking the COA ensures you get your money’s worth.

Overall Effectiveness

Each variation of dog joint supplement contains a different amount of CBD and comes in a different size. Many brands out there advertise their CBD treats as potent and effective, but not all of them are. Our top three brands have the COAs and customer reviews to back up the efficacy of their products.

Ingredients Quality

The other ingredients besides CBD also have a significant impact on the effectiveness of a joint supplement treat. Not only do we need them to be tasty so our dogs will eat them, but we also want them to aid joint pain relief naturally.

We looked into each company's ingredients to make sure they add benefits to the supplement. Our top three brands don’t use any preservatives or additives that could be harmful to your pup.

Dog Approved

Dogs can be incredibly picky about their food and treats - sometimes even more so if they’re stressed or in pain. We looked for brands that make flavorful, easy to consume treats that get them excited to take their supplements rather than turning their noses up at them.

Brand Reputation/Customer Reviews

It's no secret that you can learn a lot about a company from their online reviews. No matter what a brand claims on its website, hearing from real people who tried the product with their pet is one of the most telling ways to get a read on the quality and care put in by a company.

Price Value

To ensure you're getting a high-quality product at a good value, we calculated the ratio of milligrams of CBD per dollar for each company's treats. It's important to know what you're really paying for!

Shopping Experience

If a company’s website is disorganized or hard to use, we’re immediately turned off of that brand. Shopping for dog treat supplements shouldn’t feel like brain surgery - it should be easy as click, read, purchase. We chose brands with clear, organized, and informative websites.

The Top Picks - Best Dog Joint Supplement (CBD For Joint Pain) - Product Information

1. HolistaPet - Highest Quality: Editors Choice

HolistaPet stood out among its peers as our favorite pet CBD brand at the end of our searches. Their quality ingredients, verified results, and stellar customer service (to name a few of their excellent selling points) have made them an increasingly popular company since 2018.

Two years later, we feel confident in calling HolistaPet's Joint and Mobility Care Treats the best dog joint supplement overall.

CBD Source

HolistaPet sources 100% organic hemp from Colorado. To obtain CBD oil for their treats, they use a CO2 extraction method that, unlike other methods, doesn't leave behind residual or harmful solvents in the end product. It's clear that HolistaPet is committed to being clean and natural. They make their COAs readily available on their website so you can verify for yourself.

Overall Effectiveness

HolistaPet offers three different concentrations of CBD in 30 count bags: 150mg at 5mg per treat, 300mg at 10mg per treat, and 600mg at 20mg per treat. The lower concentrations are meant for smaller dogs and the higher for bigger ones. Based on reviews, they work quite well.

These CBD concentrations can be mild to moderate, depending on your dog's size and how much you give them. If you're unsure about your pup's dosage, check out HolistaPet's handy dosage chart here!

Ingredients Quality

We love HolistaPet for its commitment to being a 100% vegan, organic, and natural company. Their joint and mobility treats are packed with cinnamon and pumpkin spice for flavor, making them a fan favorite according to their customers.

In addition to CBD, some of their other beneficial ingredients are:

● Turmeric Root - A natural anti-inflammatory agent that helps reduce pain and swelling.

● Boswellia - Reduces pain caused by arthritis and helps repair connective tissue.

● Hemp Seed Powder - High levels of omega 3 fatty acids.

Brand Reputation/Customer Reviews

The reviews for HolistaPet are nearly perfect on Trustpilot, where they maintain a 4.5-star rating. Satisfied customers don't only write their reviews, however! If you check their website, you'll find an adorable collage of happy pets and their CBD treats/oil sent in by satisfied owners.

We found that a HolistaPet customer service agent had replied and done their best to remedy the very few negative customer reviews. These were typically shipping malfunctions rather than issues with the quality of their products. They also provide free shipping and a money-back guarantee, making them a smart choice in our book.

Customer Service

Speaking of customer care, HolistaPet’s service agents have nearly as many positive reviews as their products do. The company has real people answering their phones and live-chatting on their website. When you choose HolistaPet, you’re choosing a brand that puts in the work to ake you feel comfortable about their supplements, no matter how many questions you have.

Price Value

The 150mg bag is priced at $26.95, so you're paying ≈ 0.18 cents per milligram of CBD. However, as the milligrams rise for the larger dog treats, the price per milligram drops to ≈ 0.11 cents. HolistPet's treats are a great value (compared to others on the market) either way, but if you're looking to save just a little bit more, you can try the larger treats and break them into pieces for smaller dogs.

2. Pet Hemp Company - Organic CBD Treats for Dogs

Pet Hemp Company is another superb choice for CBD dog treats. Like HolistaPet, they set themselves apart from the competition by putting in the work to create the very best products possible.

From their business practices to their wholesome and beneficial ingredients, there are many reasons Pet Hemp Company is number two on our list of the best joint supplements for dogs.

Shopping Experience

Pet Hemp’s website is clean, organized, and easy to use. They have several clearly labeled drop-down menus at the top of their page that not only make it simple to find the product you’re looking for, but also provide dosing suggestions and educational literature on CBD.

Certificate of Analysis

One of the most important qualifiers for a reputable CBD brand is a certificate of analysis (COA). Pet Hemp makes theirs readily available on their website so you can verify exactly how much CBD is really in their joint and mobility supplements. Your dog deserves the highest quality supplements available, and Pet Hemp’s are some of the very best.

Overall Effectiveness

Like HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company offers a range of dosages for dogs, both small and large. At 5mg, 10mg, or 20mg CBD per treat in 30 count bags, these potent supplements seem to be highly effective at relieving pain and inflammation for improved joint health and mobility.

Reward Programs, Subscriptions, and Savings

Pet Hemp Company’s “subscribe and save” option saves you 10% and makes it easy to sign up for their products to be delivered every 30 days. As we mentioned, joint pain is persistent and will likely require continuous treatment. Pet Hemp’s deal makes it, so you’re saving money AND you’ll never forget to reorder your dog’s supplements. It’s a win-win.

Dog Approved

One thing is for sure about Pet Hemp’s joint treats: dog’s LOVE them. Their customers have left endless positive reviews citing not only the efficacy of the supplements but also how their dogs cannot get enough of them. Pet Hemp has created a product that has dogs excited to take their supplements, not fighting you every step of the way.

3. Healthy Petables - Best Value

Healthy Petables is last but not least on our list of the top three best joint supplements for dogs. Their logo is specifically designed to highlight the words "heal pet" in the brand name, which strongly signals their intentions from the moment you see the packaging.

Like HolistaPet and Pet Hemp Company, Healthy Petables uses organic and vegan ingredients that are also non-GMO. Unlike the number one and two brands, Healthy Petables only offers one size/CBD dosage option for their joint supplements for dogs: a 30 count bag at 5mg per treat, for a total of 150mg per bag.

CBD Source

All of Healthy Petables CBD is sourced from American-grown hemp that is federally regulated to ensure its safety. To create their joint supplements, they use third-party tested full-spectrum CBD oil, so you can tell this company is putting in work to make healthy, top-quality products.

Brand Reputation/Customer Reviews

Healthy Petables doesn't have anywhere near as many reviews as HolistaPet or Pet Hemp Company, but the ones they do have are all 5 stars. It's apparent that pretty much all of their customers have been completely satisfied with their products.

Like Pet Hemp Company, they also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, but it doesn't seem like anyone has had to use that option based on those fantastic reviews.

Price Value

At $25.95 per 30-count bag, you're only paying ≈ 0.17 cents per milligram of CBD - the best value out of all three brands (though they're only one cent lower per milligram than HolistaPet's treat). Healthy Petables gives you the best bang for your buck.

Shopping Experience

Out of all three brands, Healthy Petables’ website is the easiest to navigate straight to a specific product. Their simple drop-down menu lists each product, so you don’t have to navigate to a separate page to find what you’re looking for.

To find, read about, and purchase Healthy Petables’ dog joint supplements, all you need to do is scroll over the tab labeled “Shop” then click on “CBD Dog Treats for Joint Pain and Mobility Care.” On the product page, you’ll find plenty of helpful information and an easy check-out process.

Is CBD Safe For Dogs?

Yes! Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many naturally occurring cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the growth and sale of hemp and its extracts (like CBD) as long as they contain 0.3% or less THC - a cannabinoid that induces a "high." Hence, by limiting all hemp products to such a minuscule amount, there is no risk of your dog becoming intoxicated.

Benefits Of CBD For Dogs

Just like us humans, dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) - an internal and external network of receptors that plays a role in maintaining balanced health and wellness (homeostasis). When dogs ingest the cannabinoid CBD, it interacts with and helps improve the functionality of the ECS.

The best joint supplements for dogs will include CBD to help reduce inflammation, target and diminish discomfort and provide relief from anxiety. Studies also show that CBD may help regulate digestion and improve immune system health, so adding these treats into your dog's diet will do more than get them up and moving again.

CBD Dog Treats vs. CBD Oil for Dogs - What's the Difference?

The CBD dog treats we listed are made from CBD oil for dogs, so you're getting the same beneficial compound no matter which product you choose. There are a few reasons for selecting treats over oils, though, and most of them have to do with your dog's preference.

● Pickiness: Some dogs are quite picky when it comes to what they eat/what you put in their food. Even if you're sneaky, the wariest dogs will always know when something is different. If this reminds you of your dog, we recommend giving them CBD treat supplements rather than mixing CBD oil into their food or trying to drop it directly into their mouths.

● Flavor: CBD oil has a distinct natural flavor that some dogs may not want to eat. However, the treats are made with dog-approved ingredients that get them drooling for more rather than making them wary of it.

● Age: As dogs get older, it may become difficult for them to chew/swallow treats for several reasons. If your dog is having difficulty with regular eating, CBD oil is a fantastic way to provide them with a supplement. The oil can be mixed into their water, into soft dog food, or dropped directly into their mouths. While they may not love the natural flavor, this is the quickest way to provide soothing relief to your dog.

How to Identify Quality Hip and Joint Supplements For Dogs?

We all want the very best for our four-legged friends! Here are some helpful tips to consider when shopping for a hip and joint supplement:

Natural Ingredients

There's a reason we spent so long going through all three of our top dog joint supplement's ingredients. Some dog food or medication companies use artificial and potentially harmful ingredients.

HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables all use 100% organic and vegan ingredients in their joint and mobility supplements. Besides the benefits of CBD, the natural ingredients they include (like turmeric root and Boswellia) are proven to help relieve joint pain in dogs, most notably due to their anti-inflammatory properties.

CBD Quality/Potency

By now, you've probably noticed that quality CBD isn't exactly cheap. If you're going to invest in a CBD joint supplement for your dog, you want to make sure you're getting a good deal in addition to providing your dog with all-natural pain relief.

Healthy Petables was the most cost-efficient option, followed closely by HolistaPet. If you ever need to calculate the price per milligram of CBD in any given CBD product, divide the total dollar amount by the total milligrams of CBD in the entire package.

As you probably know, the price doesn't always translate to the quality of a product. Research where and how a company sources its hemp and extracts to be sure of what you're giving your furry friend.

CBD Dosage For Dog Joint And Mobility Care

The general consensus among the three dog joint supplement brands that we chose is that you should give your dog between 0.25mg to 0.5mg of CBD for every one pound of body weight. If this is the first time you'll be giving them CBD, it's best to start at the lower end of the dosage spectrum.

Don't worry, dogs and humans alike cannot overdose on CBD, but taking too much can sometimes cause drowsiness or an upset stomach. To avoid this, ease your pet into taking CBD with a small amount at first. You can always give them more if it seems like they need it.

What Causes Arthritis or Joint Problems in Dogs?

Arthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic joint pain in dogs. Some of the causes of arthritis and joint problems in dogs are:

● Hip Dysplasia: When the balls and sockets of hip joints don't correctly line up, it can result in painful bone on bone rubbing. The hips are essentially "displaced," hence the name of the condition. Hip dysplasia is congenital and especially common in larger dogs, specifically Mastiffs.

● Being Overweight: When a dog weighs more than what its skeletal structure was built for, an unnecessary strain is placed on its joints. Over time, this can lead to the deterioration of joint cartilage, which, like hip dysplasia, allows for painful bone on bone rubbing.

● Joint Degeneration: Sometimes as a dog’s joints age the cartilage and tissues surrounding the bones begins to deteriorate. The lack of surrounding material results in bone on bone contact which causes pain and inflammation.

How To Identify If Your Dog Is Suffering From Mobility or Joint Problems?

Senior dogs, dogs with arthritis, and large or overweight dogs will generally make it quite clear when they're in pain or discomfort. Typically, the most noticeable symptom of joint pain is a change in activity level.

If you notice that your pup hasn't been up for long walks, isn't playing their usual games, or is having trouble getting up the stairs/onto furniture, they may be suffering from painful joint and mobility problems.

Some other common symptoms of joint pain in dogs are:

● Trouble getting up from laying down.

● Licking at joints that are probably sore.

● Lameness/limping in one or more of their limbs.

● Swelling around the joints.

● Yelping while jumping

Importance of Preventing Joint Problems

Joint and mobility problems can affect the overall health and wellness of your dog. If they are having trouble lifting their bodies from a laying position, how can they be expected to go for walks and get the proper amount of exercise needed to keep them in shape?

Keeping your dog active is essential not only for their physical health but also for their mental state. Using a natural health supplement at the first signs of joint and mobility problems is a great preventative measure against dogs' pain and discomfort. Plus, the relaxing properties of CBD may help keep them calm whenever their soreness flares-up.