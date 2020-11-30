The Best CBD Gift Guide of 2020—Something for Everyone

2020 has done two things to a lot of us: (1) it’s stressed us out, and (2) it’s made us look closer at our health and wellness and not take that for granted. With the recent explosion of the CBD marketplace, there is now truly something for everyone on your list—including those that may be new to, or skeptical about, CBD.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and is naturally occurring in the hemp plant. It offers a wide array of benefits including anti-inflammatory properties, and—more important than ever—stress relief; but without the mind-altering effects or desire for munchies from its often-mistaken-for cousin THC.

There are many different CBD products, for many different applications. Salves and creams for sore muscles, oils for stress relief or sleep, gummies and treats for you and your four-legged friends. Below you will find some great CBD gift ideas for all your friends and family, broken up into three main categories: Oils, Topicals, and Gummies. Help your entire list (don’t forget yourself!) finish 2020 strong and make 2021 a much healthier, calmer year with less stress, less sore muscles, and better, more restful sleep. Enjoy!

Oils

Tommy Chong's Nice Dreams AM/PM Tincture Combo

We call it Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Protocol. Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture plus Good Vibes Energy Tincture.

Formulated to help you get the deepest, most restorative sleep of your life WITHOUT harsh chemicals or pharmaceutical drugs AND all-day jitter-free focus and energy.

Tommy Chong's CBD makes a CBD tincture (a pair of them actually—more on that in a second) from Nano-Emulsified CBD. That means the CBD particles are smaller and easier for your body to absorb, which makes them more potent WITH a faster onset, even at a lower dose. (Yeah, we were skeptical at first too, but the science backs the up on this, and once you've tried Tommy's product, you can FEEL the difference.) The other benefit is that the CBD can now be mixed directly into water, instead of oil. Which means no sticky mess and no gross taste—usually a big complaint with many tincture products.

The coolest thing about Tommy's company using Nano CBD instead of traditional oil is that they can blend it with other all-natural synergistic ingredients for more powerful effects. So they created a pair of tinctures: One for morning to give you a clear head and greater energy (called Good Vibes), and one for night, to help you get deep, restful, restorative sleep at the drop of the hat (called Nice Dreams). You really have to try these tinctures to feel the difference for yourself. The good news is, the man himself is making it super easy to do just that. 1 - He's offering readers of Discover magazine an amazing and exclusive holiday discount so you can try this unique blend at the lowest price available anywhere.

and 2 - Every order is personally guaranteed by Tommy Chong FOR LIFE. Seriously. Lifetime money back guarantee on every order. So, if you ever decide it's not for you, you can always get a full refund, no hassle and no questions asked.

Tranquil Store Bubbalicious Blueberry CBD Premium Oil Drop

Tranquil Store is the home of a premium CBD company founded on the principle of delivering quality products to everyone from your modern-day celebrity to the average working family. Here at Tranquil, we aim to educate, inform, and empower our customers to improve their quality of life and make overall positive changes. How do you ask? Through the Tranquil CBD difference, elevate your morning workout with CBD boosters or calm anxious pets on the next road trip with our popular Peanut Butter flavor. With something for everyone, Tranquil strives to be the leader for all your CBD needs.

Tranquil Store Full Spectrum CBD oil drops are a great source for enhanced wellness and vitality. We offer several fan-favorite CBD hemp oil flavors including Outrageous Citrus, Refreshing Mint, Simply Natural, Bubbalicious Berry, and Lemon Squeeze. Tranquil CBD oil flavoring is made from premium sources. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of these nutritional flavored CBD oils or the traditional taste of our natural CBD oil.

Skillfully crafted to promote a sense of calmness, these drops are our go-to choice for taking the edge off. Made from organic U.S. grown hemp, our drops contain all of the plant’s terpenes and cannabinoids to create a full spectrum blend.

· 30ml bottle with 1000 mg of CBD Oil

· Non-psychoactive CBD made from organic U.S. hemp

· All-natural contains no artificial flavors or coloring

· Organic, vegan, gluten-free, alcohol-free, and sugar-free

Pick up a bottle (or three!) by clicking here!

Formulated by Dr. Andrew Levinson, Wonderfeel CBD takes effectiveness to new heights. An expert in anxiety and sleep-related disorders, Dr. Levinson has been developing these formulas for patients at his clinic for several years.

Wonderfeel utilizes proprietary methods coupled with minerals or amino acids including highly concentrated terpene complexes to amplify the healing properties of CBD. Their formulas feature activating terpenes such as limonene, known for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and calming properties, and pinene, lending to focus and clarity. Wonderfeel’s broad-spectrum (zero THC) hemp extract is grown using organic practices in the USA. Each batch is tested for purity, packaged sustainably, and comes with a game-changing policy stating, “If you are not happy, it’s on us.” They’ll even pay for returns. Learn how Wonderfeel’s trio of formulas can truly make a difference.

To learn more or to purchase click here!

Topicals

Tommy Chong's Full Spectrum CBD Muscle Freeze Gel

Tommy Chong's CBD is sourced from the best hemp plants in America and carefully extracted using only the gentlest and purest methods. Then it is scientifically formulated and blended into the most unique hemp-based products on the market to support optimal health in every part of your body, morning, noon and night.

Full Spectrum CBD is blended with active ingredients like menthol and camphor plus isopropyl alcohol to create a cooling muscle freeze gel. Soothe achy muscles with a calming, cooling sensation, and the proven topical pain relief power of menthol extract and camphor. Plus, full-spectrum CBD supports a healthy inflammatory response in your muscles, skin and joints.

The hemp is tested at harvest to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins. Then it is minimally processed to extract the valuable terpenes and phytocannabinoids. Every product purchased from Tommy Chong’s CBD is backed by our no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Good for 90 days from the date of purchase.

Click here to learn for or to buy!

CBD Living Freeze

CBD Living Freeze is a popular cold therapeutic infused with broad-spectrum nano CBD that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. Soothing menthol creates a cooling effect, while CBD penetrates the skin for long-lasting relief. CBD Living’s proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief. CBD Living Freeze is available in four strengths—300, 750, 1,500 and 4,500 mg CBD—and in both roll-on gel and airless pump formulas.

Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll-On

Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll On is a powerhouse that contains menthol for a cooling effect, as well as aloe and a proprietary blend of essential oils to help revitalize and calm the skin.

Tranquil Store Cold Therapy Relief CBD Freeze Roll On Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Menthol Crystals, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Ginger, CBD Hemp Extract.

To learn more or to order your own click here!

Cibdol CBD

Cibdol CBD, Natural Glow Beauty Pack!

Choose the all-in-one beauty pack from Cibdol for a natural glow. Containing four comprehensive beauty products, each one comes infused with the highest-quality CBD and dozens of natural ingredients. Your face, lips, and eyes will glow, not just from the sophisticated blend of high-quality compounds, but the discounted price too! The perfect gift package for your loved ones!

Package includes: CBD Day Cream SPF 15, CBD Night Cream, CBD Eye Roller, CBD Lip Balm.

Special holiday offer; €57,80 now for €40,46! Click here to buy!

Gummies

Tommy Chong Full Spectrum CBD Sour Gummies

Full Spectrum CBD never tasted so good! Extracted from 100% U.S. grown hemp, our CBD gummies are made from 100% Full Spectrum Hemp derived CBD.

This CBD is carefully measured and blended with all-natural ingredients to create convenient, delicious, precision-dosed gummies for the perfect CBD pick-me-up on the go.

Don’t worry about packing around potentially messy oils. These CBD gummies pack a precision dose of CBD in a convenient and tasty package you can take anywhere.

The hemp is tested at harvest to ensure the absence of pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins. Then it is minimally processed to extract the valuable terpenes and phytocannabinoids.

This CBD-rich full spectrum extract is then blended with all-natural gelatin and natural flavors to create the most potent, effective and pure 100% hemp gummies available anywhere.

All gummies are bottled in our GMP-certified facility, and 3rd-party lab tested to be potent, pure and safe.

Every product purchased from Tommy Chong’s CBD is backed by our no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Good for 90 days from the date of purchase.

To buy or learn more click here!

Wyld CBD

Wyld CBD has cultivated their gummy flavors over the years, carefully honing their recipes to create edible delights that enhance every moment with real fruit flavors and THC-free hemp. Four fantastic flavors, formulated for life's adventures.

Our team of food scientists work daily to ensure we uphold the strictest measures of excellence in both quality and flavor, and we proudly deliver both in every bottle and can of Wyld CBD.

Ask around. People who know us know we stand by our product and put our passion for greatness into everything we do. It’s the only secret ingredient we have, and we like to think it makes every bite taste that much better.

For more info or to buy click here!

Best tasting CBD on the planet.

On the go? It’s easy to add Soul’s CBD Gummies to your daily routine. Each gummy contains 10 mg of calming CBD to take away pesky stressors or soothe lingering discomfort. Deliciously fruity and easy to administer, our pre-sized CBD-infused gummies take out the guesswork so you can get on with living your best, stress-free life.

Want to buy or learn more? Click here!

Tranquil Store Infused CBD Gummies

Made in small batches by hand with ingredients you know, our Tranquil Store gummies are infused with the finest organic CBD, creating a delicious blend of gummies and CBD. Maintain your inner cool with these gummies. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD (for a total of 150mg of CBD per pack).

· 5 gummies per pack

· 30mg of CBD per gummy

· Non-psychoactive CBD made from organic U.S. hemp

· Ingredients you know

· No preservatives

To learn more or to get some click here!

Calm by Wellness All Natural CBD Hemp Products!

The Best Health & Wellness Gift Idea for People Who Want to Sleep Better, Relieve Pain, Reduce Stress & Anxiety, and Improve their Daily Life. Both Women and Men.

Special Offer: 20% OFF with coupon code "STAYCALM20"

Hopefully this gift guide has you on the right track to giving the gift of a healthier, more relaxing 2021. Still have questions? If you want to learn more about CBD, or stay in the loop on all the latest and greatest in the industry, read other great articles and check out our CBD section. Happy holidays!