CBD oil is one of the hottest industries out there, and with the rise in demand comes a rise in supply.

Since CBD was legalized in late 2018, hundreds of new companies have cropped up to sell CBD oil to the masses. And for good reason: People around the world are using CBD in a variety of ways to improve their overall health and wellness.

If you’re hoping to reap the greatest benefits from CBD oil, it’s important to buy a quality product, but it’s not always easy to discern which CBD oils make the cut and which don’t. For one thing, it’s hard to know how to compare CBD oils. You want to get the highest quality product for your money, but how do you know you’re buying from a company you can trust?

How to choose the best CBD oil

Important factors to consider when buying CBD oil include potency, purity, value and quality, as well as where the CBD has been sourced from. Other areas to take into account are the company’s customer-service and business practices.

For instance, CBD products don’t legally have to be tested for purity and proper THC levels, but the best companies do so to ensure quality and transparency. Trustworthy companies are also careful not to make wild or unfounded claims about their products. Instead, they offer thoughtful and straightforward descriptions and let their customers be the judge.

To help consumers who are interested in purchasing CBD oil, CBD Scout has created this comprehensive guide of the 25 best CBD oils for sale right now. You can rest assured that these brands check all the boxes when it comes to producing the best CBD oil currently available on the market.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms boasts that they bring a “Hawaiian approach” to making CBD products. This can be clearly seen in their gummies and CBD-infused dried fruit, which offer all sorts of mouthwatering tropical flavors. They also have a deep respect for nature, as they use only sustainably grown hemp for their extracts.

The broad-spectrum CBD oil that Verma Farms produces comes in three distinct formulas. These are named after their intended uses: Chill, Focus and Boost. Each is made with all-natural ingredients to help you relax, regain your mental clarity or heighten your energy levels.

2. Penguin CBD

Penguin sets itself apart from the rest by offering a well-rounded selection of high-quality CBD products at affordable prices -- something that’s all too rare in the CBD market.

To begin with, they are among the few companies that offer broad-spectrum CBD oil, which strikes a balance between giving consumers the benefits of the “entourage effect” while avoiding the potential risks of THC. Penguin’s CBD oil comes in three different potencies and three refreshing flavors, so you can find the just the right combination to fit your needs and tastes.

Another plus is that all of Penguin’s CBD oil comes from hemp farmed in Oregon, and the quality of their products is backed up with independent lab testing. This means that their CBD-infused products have zero pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

CBD Scout loved Penguin’s delicious CBD gummies, which are the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Their CBD capsules are a great option for anyone looking for convenient and portable CBD dosages. And if you’re seeking to gain the benefits of CBD applied directly to the skin, their CBD cream has the soothing, anti-inflammatory benefits you’re looking for.

Penguin is all about creating a well-informed and supportive online retail space that offers lots of in-depth information and consumer education about CBD. Their website is easy to navigate, and provides detailed information on each product. All orders ship for free (a big plus in our book!), and they have a generous 30-day return policy for all products. They also have highly responsive customer service.

Because all of Penguin’s products are completely THC free, you can maintain peak mental performance while accessing the health and wellness benefits of CBD, without worrying about triggering a bad result on a drug test from ingesting THC.

Even the staff at Merry Jane have taken note of Penguin CBD, with a positive first-hand review of their products.

3. PureKana

PureKana is a solid brand that has earned a good reputation as a CBD company. It stresses that it extracts its CBD oil from hemp plants that have been cultivated without the use of herbicides, pesticides or other chemicals.

Although their high-potency oils are a little pricey, they offer a quality, full-spectrum CBD oil that has less than 0.02 percent THC. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, PureKana harvests their organically grown hemp in Kentucky.

4. Medterra

Medterra is a top-rated brand that uses CBD isolate to create products that are 99 percent pure. Their oil is grown and extracted under a set of strict guidelines issued by the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.

Their oil is distinctive for its lack of color, flavor or scent, giving it a neutral taste. This is a plus for users seeking a minimal sensory experience or for those who have a hard time swallowing flavored or strong-tasting hemp oil. Reviews say their tinctures help with anxiety and sleep issues, although they may not be as potent for chronic pain.

5. Spruce CBD

Spruce may be one of the less well-known brands in the CBD space, but they offer one of the highest potency CBD oils available on the market. They claim that the “bitter stuff is the effective stuff” as they go boldly without flavor. This approach may not suit everyone, but it does offer an authentic experience for those who appreciate it.

Spruce also stresses the importance of building good relationships with their farmers in order to provide a consistent, quality supply of hemp extract. It’s always nice to buy from a company that promotes a sense of community, listens to feedback and wants to help people feel better.

6. Rosebud

Rosebud’s CBD oils have stood the test of time. This is a woman-centric cannabis company that’s constantly evolving and looking for ways in which their products can meet women’s needs. They continually affirm the need for purity and transparency in the business by having their CBD oil tested by a third-party lab. They also believe in keeping things as natural as possible, and they add nothing to their oils -- not even sweeteners or flavors.

Their oil has an earthy, natural taste with a strong hemp flavor, and may be more for the long-time user than the CBD newcomer. Rosebud offers full-spectrum CBD oil that contains less than 0.3 percent THC. Their oil is sourced from plants grown in Oregon.

7. CBD Pure

CBD Pure may not receive the high-profile accolades of some of the other brands, but they offer a great full-spectrum CBD oil. The company sources their hemp from Colorado, where it is grown without the use of harmful herbicides or pesticides.

CBD Pure doesn’t offer any flavor options, but because of the brand’s excellent filtering system, its CBD oil doesn't have an extremely earthy taste. However, they only offer a few potencies, so if you want more choices, you may want to look elsewhere. CBD Pure offers affordable pricing and great customer service.

8. Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals is another brand that has consistently produced a quality product and has been recognized by industry experts. The Oregon-based company has been around for a while now, and they have grown tremendously. They keep their selection of products small, but they continue to offer reasonable prices for their CBD oil.

They do third-party testing and rigorous quality control on their products. The company is also heavily involved in lobbying on behalf of the hemp-growing community. One thing to note is that the flavor of their French vanilla oil can be a bit strong for some.

9. Populum

Populum, taking their name from the Latin ad populum (“for the people”), aims to make CBD benefits accessible to everyone. This Arizona-based brand is a higher-end option. Although their products don’t come cheap, reviewers approve of the product’s orange flavor and the friendly customer service.

The company manufactures “full-spectrum hemp oil,” meaning it contains many cannabinoids and compounds found in cannabis. Populum CBD is sourced from organic, Colorado-grown hemp. Just be aware that none of its products are guaranteed to have no THC, though all are below 0.3 percent THC.

10. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals likes to keep things simple. This Colorado-based company grows their own organic hemp and they offer a CBD oil with just two ingredients. Their CBD oil has a strong hemp flavor, with nothing to cover up the natural earthy taste of cannabis. Even its product bottles are more functional than pretty.

However, their CBD oil checks all the boxes when it comes to quality and transparency. Because these products are highly concentrated, applications are geared toward the therapeutic, rather than mood or lifestyle enhancement.

11. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is one of the most recognized CBD brands out there, thanks in part to their origin story. Their high-CBD, low-THC strain was cultivated to help the Figi family treat their daughter, Charlotte, who had a severe seizure condition. Charlotte’s story has profoundly impacted the cannabis industry, and the company is still popular and beloved today.

They are sometimes dinged for being more expensive than comparable products, and for having customer service that’s a little on the slow side. However, when they do respond, their answers are always friendly, helpful and thorough.

12. Cornbread Hemp Co.

Cornbread offers a high-quality CBD oil that customers seem to love. Cornbread’s CBD oil is extracted from Kentucky hemp flowers with organic sugarcane ethanol, then lightly distilled to 75 percent purity. Blended with virgin coconut oil and bottled in an organic facility, Cornbread distilled CBD oils have been certified organic by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

13. CBDistillery

CBDistillery cannabis has a loyal following of people who swear by their CBD oil. They offer a 99 percent pure CBD isolate that customers have used to address a number of chronic conditions. CBDistillery employees seem passionate and knowledgeable, and they offer a low-price option for first-time CBD users. The only big check against them is they don’t state where their hemp is sourced from, just that it’s grown in the U.S.

14. Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals is dedicated to creating a high-quality CBD oil made from premium ingredients. They are also working to give back to communities and educate the public about the benefits of CBD.

Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, the company sources all its hemp from Colorado family farms. The farmers use organic methods to cultivate the plant and then handpick the hemp flowers at harvest time. Their oil is only extracted from the flowering parts to ensure its purity and quality.

15. Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms is a Florida-based company that farms and processes its hemp in Pueblo, Colorado. A publicly traded company, Veritas Farms distributes its products in over 1,500 U.S. stores thanks to major deals with Kroger, CVS and Southeastern Grocers.

Despite its large-scale production, Veritas Farms has successfully scaled to a high level of production without sacrificing quality. If you have food sensitivities or health concerns, be aware that they do have undisclosed ingredients in the CBD oil -- the phrase “natural ingredients” is included on the label for flavored CBD tinctures. Inquire more about these ingredients if you have any concerns.

16. Fab CBD

Fab CBD tends to emphasize their appeal as a lifestyle brand, using labels that scream modern and hip. However, they have established themselves as a trustworthy brand with a quality product. Reviewers of Fab CBD products have noted that their citrus flavor can be a little overwhelming, and their oils aren’t always as potent as those of other brands, but their products are affordable and they get the job done. Their CBD oil is sourced from organically grown Colorado hemp.

17. Re-Live Everyday

Re-Live Everyday is a Pennsylvania-based company that is Autism Approved through its partnership with the Autism Hope Alliance. This is a well-rounded company that is focused on supporting the health of its customers.

The brand has sourced its hemp from multiple locations throughout the United States, including Colorado, Oregon and Minnesota, with a current emphasis on Minnesota farming. The company sells its products through third-party retailers on the East Coast, as well as through its online store.

18. Hemp Bombs

While most CBD oil products offer 5-7 mg of CBD per serving (or less), Hemp Bombs’ max-strength tincture provides a massive 60 mg dose in a single dropper, which naturally comes with a massive price.

This brand isn’t necessarily for everyone, with 300 mg being the lowest potency it offers. They also have a commercialization agreement with hemp farms under the Kentucky Pilot Research Program.

19. Kanibi

Kanibi offers moderate pricing, excellent customer service and a high level of transparency when it comes to their hemp sourcing and lab results. Kanibi launched its CBD brand with a focus on “care and precision,” and their high-quality CBD oils reflect this mantra.

Their clean, uncluttered site is easy to navigate, and they have detailed shipping and contact-information pages, so you can feel secure with each purchase. Their conscientiously crafted CBD is sourced from organic, Kentucky-grown hemp.

20. 4 Corners Cannabis

4 Corners Cannabis was founded in 2013 in Durango, Colorado. The company is dedicated to using only material that it grows and extracts itself, so they control every step of the manufacturing process to ensure product quality.

Individuals who are concerned about the use of CO2 or hydrocarbon solvents in the extraction processes will be glad to know that 4 Corners Cannabis uses a sugarcane extraction method. In addition to their unique extraction process, 4 Corners Cannabis sets itself apart through its exceptionally allergy-conscious practices.

21. Joy Organics

Joy Organics is still fairly new to the CBD scene, but they’re working on making a name for themselves. This family-run company is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, and they produce high-quality, great-tasting CBD oils.

Their CBD oil is sourced from hemp that is grown and processed in the U.S. and verified by stringent testing to create extremely effective full-spectrum supplements. Their oil is THC-free, and they offer friendly customer service.

22. Mission Farms CBD

Founded in 2018, Mission Farms CBD has established itself as a provider of quality CBD products. This is an Oregon-based brand that controls its products through each manufacturing step, starting with growing their own hemp in Oregon’s dry climate, east of the Cascades, to hand-harvesting and pressing.

The CBD is safely extracted via the ethanol extraction method. The only thing we wish they offered is free shipping.

23. Pure Hemp Botanicals

Pure Hemp Botanicals is a Colorado-based company that provides CBD products using only organic, sustainably grown hemp. They are a company that has been around for a while, and they know what they’re doing. They take transparency seriously, with lab reports available on their website.

During manufacturing, Pure Hemp Botanicals utilizes the most natural processes possible in order to minimize their carbon footprint, starting from the growth of the cannabis plant all the way through the final stages of manufacturing. Unfortunately, their shipping costs are a little high and they have a strict return policy.

24. Tikun Hemp

Even though Tikun Hemp is a newcomer to the CBD scene, their roots are deeply embedded in the medical marijuana industry. Tikun Hemp was started by the famous Tikun Olam, the world’s first organization licensed to produce and distribute medical cannabis. Tikun Hemp is a California-based company that creates THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD oils.

They use ethanol to extract cannabinoids from their Colorado-grown hemp, and use a blend of oils to carry the CBD in their tinctures. The company has a 30-day return policy and offers free shipping on all orders, but won’t ship to Nebraska, South Dakota or Idaho.

25. Hemplucid

When you think of Utah, the first thing to come to mind is probably not CBD oil, but Hemplucid aims to change that. Hemplucid says it stands out from its competitors because it produces whole-plant CBD oil that contains no artificial colors or flavoring.

While their CBD oil is a little more expensive than most, they focus on transparency and offer quality CBD oils sourced from hemp plants that are grown on certified organic farms in Colorado. Their website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, with an information section that may be educational for new CBD users. While Hemplucid’s customer service can be a bit erratic, the company does offer free shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Oil

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound naturally found in the genus of plants known as cannabis. It belongs to a larger family of compounds known as cannabinoids.

Are there any benefits to taking CBD oil?

The research surrounding CBD is currently ongoing, so there aren’t a lot of conclusive studies yet. So that means no real claims can be made as towards benefits. However, the results have been extremely promising so far.

Does CBD get you high?

No, taking CBD will not make you high. Contrary to some confusion surrounding the topic, it doesn’t produce any sort of psychoactive effects like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

What’s the difference between CBD and THC?

CBD and THC are both compounds commonly found in cannabis. THC is known for its psychoactive effects. Meanwhile, CBD does not have any effect on a user’s mental state. CBD is often considered the opposite of THC, as it restores the body back to homeostasis and sobers the mind.

Hemp and marijuana are two different strains of cannabis. Hemp has higher levels of CBD, while marijuana has stronger concentrations of THC. This makes hemp a more hardy and versatile plant. Aside from CBD products, it is also used to produce textiles, clothing, fuel, food products, bioplastics, and a range of other materials and goods.

Is CBD legal?

In the United States, CBD is legal at the federal level. That means it can be produced and distributed across the country as long as it’s made with USDA-certified hemp. Yet, some states have more stringent laws than others, particularly when it comes to THC levels. The vast majority of states are friendly towards CBD products, though.

It varies even more on a global level. There are still many countries where CBD oil is restricted to only medical use or outright banned entirely. That’s why it’s a safe idea to check before travelling outside of the country with CBD products in your luggage.

Do I need a prescription for CBD oil?

In most cases the answer is no, you do not need a prescription to take CBD. However, there are still a small handful of states that require you to have a medical prescription or join a program in order to purchase CBD products.

How do you take CBD oil?

CBD oil can be taken in a number of different ways. Some people simply take it orally via a dropper, and hold it under their tongue for about 60 seconds before swallowing. Other people mix it into their food and drink to make it more palatable. The only drawback to the latter is that it takes longer to enter your bloodstream, and you might not absorb quite as much CBD in the end.

How much CBD should I take?

Everybody reacts differently to CBD, so there really isn’t a universal dosing recommendation. The best approach is taking the suggested serving size and then adjusting it to suit your needs. Some people need a stronger dose than others to achieve the effects they desire.

Where can I buy CBD oil?

The most reliable place to buy CBD oil is online. Most brands sell their products directly from their website. They also frequently offer special deals and discounts exclusive to their online stores, making it one of the most cost effective routes.

CBD oil can also be bought in many physical locations across the country. This includes convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, vape shops, health and wellness stores, and many other brick-and-mortar retail stores.

How do I store CBD oil?

CBD oil should be stored in a safe place away from any heat, moisture, or direct sunlight. For most people this would be a cabinet in their kitchen or bathroom, or a dry pantry. Overall it’s best to keep it somewhere that stays around or below 70 degrees Fahrenheit on average. This will keep the oil from degrading too quickly.

Some people in warmer and more humid climates tend to store their CBD oil in their refrigerator. This is another solid option, although it may cause the oil to thicken over time. If that ever happens, you can just run the outside of the bottle under a tap until it regains its original consistency.

Does CBD oil expire?

Yes, CBD oil has a shelf life. It is typically between 12-24 months, with the latter being the usual case if the oil is properly stored. Thankfully CBD oil doesn’t become toxic if it spoils, but it will lose most of its potency.

Is CBD oil vegan friendly?

A majority of CBD oils are vegan, but not all of them are. So if you adhere to a vegan diet, it’s best to check the list of ingredients first before making a purchase.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate is a form of CBD extract in which only the cannabidiol remains after it is processed and distilled. It’s often the preferred form of CBD for people who want to be certain that there’s zero THC in the products they consume.

What is full-spectrum CBD?

Full-spectrum is another type of CBD extract. It retains the full spectrum of compounds found in hemp, including the THC. Some people prefer it because it creates an “entourage effect” which makes the various compounds even stronger than they would be isolated.

What is broad-spectrum CBD?

Broad-spectrum is a form of CBD extract that’s between CBD isolate and full-spectrum. While it removes all traces of THC entirely, it still keeps the other beneficial compounds such as terpenes, phytocannabinoids, and flavonoids.

Will CBD make me fail a drug test?

It depends upon the type of CBD. Full-spectrum has a chance of causing complications with drug tests, as it still contains around a 0.3% amount of THC. CBD isolates and broad-spectrum CBD should be safe, on the other hand.

Can I vape CBD oil?

There are quite a few brands that make CBD oil that can also be used in vaporizer devices. These oils tend to have vegetable glycerin as a carrier, instead of MCT oil or hemp seed oil.

One Final Note

Before you make any purchasing decisions, keep in mind that CBD works differently for everyone, and while many people talk about the potential health and wellness benefits of hemp extracts, there’s no scientific consensus. CBD clinical research is still in its infancy.

Many people love how the products make them feel, but you should be careful if you are trying to self-treat a serious condition. If you do have a serious medical condition, we recommend speaking to your doctor to see if these products are right for you.