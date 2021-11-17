CBD oil is one of the hottest industries out there, and with the rise in demand comes a rise in supply.

Since CBD was legalized in late 2018, hundreds of new companies have cropped up to sell CBD oil to the masses. And for good reason: People around the world are using CBD in a variety of ways to improve their overall health and wellness.

If you’re hoping to reap the greatest benefits from CBD oil, it’s important to buy a quality product, but it’s not always easy to discern which CBD oils make the cut and which don’t. For one thing, it’s hard to know how to compare CBD oils. You want to get the highest quality product for your money, but how do you know you’re buying from a company you can trust?

How to choose the best CBD oil

Important factors to consider when buying CBD oil include potency, purity, value and quality, as well as where the CBD has been sourced from. Other areas to take into account are the company’s customer-service and business practices.

For instance, CBD products don’t legally have to be tested for purity and proper THC levels, but the best companies do so to ensure quality and transparency. Trustworthy companies are also careful not to make wild or unfounded claims about their products. Instead, they offer thoughtful and straightforward descriptions and let their customers be the judge.

To help consumers who are interested in purchasing CBD oil, CBD Scout has created this comprehensive guide of the 25 best CBD oils for sale right now. You can rest assured that these brands check all the boxes when it comes to producing the best CBD oil currently available on the market.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is the highest quality CBD Oil we’ve come across, and we’ve seen a lot. The ingredients are top-notch. Everything is completely natural, organic, and use broad-spectrum CBD. Furthermore, we have no idea how they could make a CBD oil taste so good, but they did. The company brings a “Hawaiian approach” to making their CBD oils, which is shown through their fun and playful branding. They also have a deep respect for nature, as they use only sustainably grown hemp for their extracts.

The broad-spectrum CBD oil that Verma Farms produces comes in a variety of distinct formulas, with their oil pack being the most popular. These are named after their intended uses: Chill, Focus and Boost. Each is made with all-natural ingredients to help you relax, regain your mental clarity or heighten your energy levels.

If you’re looking for the highest-quality CBD oil on the market, Verma Farms is your brand.

2. Penguin CBD

Named the #1 best CBD oil by both Rolling Stone and Merry Jane, Penguin has the cleanest and most potent oil on the market. Having analyzed their lab reports, we can’t help but agree.

Penguin sets themselves apart from the rest by offering a well-rounded selection of high-quality CBD products at affordable prices. They go above and beyond with crafting their products -- something that’s all too rare in the CBD market.

To begin with, they use only the best possible ingredients to formulate their broad-spectrum CBD oil, which strikes a balance between giving consumers the benefits of the “entourage effect” while avoiding the potential risks of THC.

Because all of Penguin’s products are completely THC free, you can maintain peak mental performance while accessing the health and wellness benefits of CBD, without worrying about triggering a bad result on a drug test from ingesting THC.

Penguin’s CBD oil comes in four different potencies and five refreshing flavors, so you can find the just the right combination to fit your needs and tastes.

Another plus is that all of Penguin’s CBD oil comes from hemp farmed in Oregon, and the quality of their products is backed up with independent lab testing. This means that their CBD-infused products have zero pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

CBD Scout loved Penguin’s delicious CBD gummies, which are the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Their CBD capsules are a great option for anyone looking for convenient and portable CBD dosages. And if you’re seeking to gain the benefits of CBD applied directly to the skin, their CBD cream has the soothing, anti-inflammatory benefits you’re looking for.

Penguin is all about creating a well-informed and supportive online retail space that offers lots of in-depth information and consumer education about CBD. Their website is easy to navigate, and provides detailed information on each product. All orders ship for free (a big plus in our book!), and they have a generous 30-day return policy for all products. They also have highly responsive and friendly customer service.

3. BATCH CBD

BATCH is an extremely reputable brand that has a committed focus to highly effective products. With an obsessive attention to detail, BATCH is one of the few companies that actually controls their entire supply chain from farm to shelf. As a result, they specially craft premium products using only the finest ingredients, but without the high price tags.

Their oils are all full-spectrum and range from 500 mg all the way to 3000 mg. Try the CLARITY blend to start your day, or the CALM blend when it's time to unwind and destress. If you find yourself staring at the ceiling at night, their most popular DREAM blend helps you blissfully drift off. Ingredients are kept to a minimum, focusing strongly on science and function, not fluff.

All products are tested for contaminants and purity by a third party lab, and even tested a second time in their internal lab. BATCH’s attention to detail has become well noticed among the industry from their consistent quality to their unique hemp board packaging. Plus, they plant a tree for every bottle that is sold!

Use code DiscoverOil for 20% off your order from Batch!

4. Leaf Remedys

Leaf Remedys CBD oils are sub zero extracted from the highest quality organically grown Colorado hemp. The advantage of this extraction method is that a high-quality hemp plant can become a full spectrum extract without any further extractions resulting in a more preserved and purer Full Spectrum oil retaining all the natural cannabinoids and terpenes. High quality full spectrum extract is a much more promising therapeutic choice than an oil extracted using other extraction methods and chemical processing which results in a full spectrum oil more known as a distillate Full Spectrum that is not as effective as a true Full Spectrum like leaf remedys full spectrum. They also offer an Broad Spectrum oil for those with THC sensitivity or are worried about the small THC content in Full Spectrum oil due to employment reasons. The THC is removed from their Broad Spectrum oils with an organic process which preserves a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes. Leaf Remedys is a brand dedicated to the cause and proud to offer an all-American product at a very fair price. Their oils are offered at 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg strengths. They also offer a 1000mg CBD gel, and 50mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies which is one of the highest on the market.

· High quality Full and broad-spectrum oils

· Free shipping Anywhere in the united states

Competitive prices and 20% off with discount code (DM20)

5. R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value at $46.99 for a Full-Spectrum product. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products, so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make, so you can verify the potency and safety of their CBD products.

You will not find a higher value brand to get the most bang for your buck, and there are hundreds of 5-star ratings on Google to back it! They also offer subscriptions, free shipping, in-house customer service, loyalty rewards, and a 30-Day Risk Free Trial on all purchases.

6. Colorado Botanicals

Observer ranked Colorado Botanicals as the #1 CBD company to buy from in 2021, and after learning more about this forward-thinking brand, we understand why.

The company sets itself apart from other CBD companies in two key ways – its proprietary purification process and its intense focus on terpenes. Most CBD brands use high heat to remove chlorophyll, fats, and waxes from their products, but this approach burns off all the terpenes and other essential compounds in CBD. Instead, Colorado Botanicals uses a pharmaceutical chemical separation process that leaves terpenes intact while simultaneously removing all traces of THC.

Terpenes matter because they have a host of healing properties and, when terpenes are present with cannabinoids, receptor activity is higher, meaning more powerful CBD effects. Because Colorado Botanicals’ purification and extraction process naturally retains hemp-derived terpenes, they don’t need to add them from other plants. When terpenes are added (versus preserved), they can dilute the final product and introduce unwanted compounds, resulting in less effective CBD.

However, what really stood out was Colorado Botanicals’ transparency about the amount of terpenes in its CBD. The brand’s broad-spectrum products are tested by third-party labs (ProVerde Laboratories, SC Labs, and FESA Labs), its lab results are posted on its website, and those results show that its products actually contain terpenes. We’ve reviewed a lot of CBD companies, many of whom claim to have terpenes in their products, but it’s extremely rare to encounter a company that shows proof.

Even more impressive, its products are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2015, cGMP-compliant facility, ensuring its product offering meets the highest available standards.

Our favorite Colorado Botanicals product is the brand’s 750 mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, which contains 25mg of CBD per serving and comes unflavored or in a delicious peppermint flavor. The brand also sells 1,500mg and 3,000mg bottles as well as gummies, topicals, softgels, and pet products. Additionally, all Colorado Botanicals products are backed by a 60-day risk-free trial. Regardless of which item you pick, you’re getting amazing value, high quality, and a truly excellent product.

7. Sunday Scaries

Since 2017, Sunday Scaries has solely focused on making products for stress & anxiety. We recommend their flagship broad spectrum CBD oil tincture because of its natural & effective ingredients. Using their own proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum CBD, Vitamin D3 (the sunshine vitamin), Vitamin B12 and coconut oil, their CBD oil tincture is ideal for everyday stress management.

What’s more: Sunday Scaries’s mission to promote a “Scarefree”, worry-free life permeates throughout their business. Their 97% customer service rating is always handled in-house, by a member of their team. And since inception, Sunday Scaries has always offered a 100% lifetime money back guarantee, so there’s no buying risk.

Sunday Scaries mission is to ensure their customers never feel alone in their daily battle against anxiety. And whether through laughter, customer service or effective CBD products, they’re wholly dedicated to that cause.

As one Allure editor put it: “I put a third of a dropper (around 10 milligrams of CBD) under my tongue, waited 30 seconds, swallowed, and within 30 minutes I felt rested and calm, my breathing became regular and I felt zen within myself at an hour when my anxiety would normally be ski high.” <reference>

Try Sunday Scaries vitamin-boosted, CBD oil tincture today with Discover Magazine’s exclusive 20% off code: NoStress.

8. Medterra

In just about every compass of overall quality, including sourcing hemp, research involvement, clean and effective formulations, testing standards, certifications and much more, Medterra CBD makes it very difficult to find any gaps. Medterra has been well known for their flagship products like their CBD isolate and Broad-Spectrum products and now have Full Spectrum available making them a one stop shop for CBD needs. With 2mg of THC and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial cannabinoids, their True Full Spectrum CBD drops are the most advanced tincture on the market. Unlike most Full Spectrum oils that contain only trace amounts of THC, Medterra’s new Full-Spectrum tinctures combine CBD with a significant amount of THC (2mg).What does that mean for you? Effects that not only kick in faster but also last much longer. This is because when you combine CBD with THC and other minor cannabinoids, you get an entourage effect that magnifies the benefits of each plant compound. If quality and effectiveness are what you are looking for, Medterra’s Full Spectrum oil is for you.

Use code: DM15 for 15% off Full Spectrum products until 5/19/21!

9. FOCL

FOCL is a premium CBD brand based out of Los Angeles and Denver. Their ultra pure CBD Drops (AKA tinctures) are delicious, highly effective, and get rave reviews from loyal customers. They have an excellent reputation for high quality ingredients, amazing flavors, and fair pricing.

FOCL CBD Drops are made with organic ingredients, non-gmo, vegan, and THC-free, so you can relax, recover, and focus with peace of mind.

In terms of taste, they are hands down one of the best we’ve tried. They have a variety of flavors and strengths to choose from. In terms of value, we highly recommend their 2000mg CBD Drops.

All FOCL products are made in the USA, GMP Certified, and are extensively tested by third party labs (test results available on FOCL’s website), so you can rest assured knowing that there are no harmful toxins, heavy metals, or pesticides in any of their products.

The team at FOCL (short for Focus) is passionate about wellness and obsessed with producing products that actually work. In addition to their top rated CBD drops, they also have premium CBD gummies, relief cream and unique wellness formulas designed specifically for Focus, Sleep, Pain Relief and Immunity. For extra savings, try one of their 3-pack bundles.

10. Just live

They have a wide variety of options when it comes to oils, providing both CBD isolate, as well as broad spectrum for maximum blend of active. Their oils come in two flavors, natural and mint, and four different potencies, 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg. The 3000mg tincture broad spec provides the maximum therapeutic benefits, at the best value. Whether it is to provide a much-needed sense of relaxation or to help relieve issues associated with normal daily exercise and activity or even to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, daily usage will promote overall health and wellness in your everyday life.

Coupon code:

“discover” for 10% off

11. Evn CBD

Evn CBD is the go-to brand for active individuals and athletes looking for a new way to up their game and improve their performance. Just ask Alex Puccio, an 11x National Rock-Climbing Champion who relies on Evn products as a part of her recovery routine. Evn’s curated CBD oils are designed to improve endurance and aid in recovery, all while restoring balance, focus, and wellbeing.

Evn extracts all of their CBD oils from organic hemp, using premium CO2 extraction equipment for purity and quality. Rich in terpenes, phytonutrients, and cannabinoids, Evn CBD oil promotes overall wellness and deep relaxation.

Evn CBD oil comes in 500mg and 1000mg strengths in both their refreshing mint and earthy natural flavours.

12. Nanocraft CBD

Nanocraft stands out from the crowd by guaranteeing specific levels of minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC (a rare feat in the hemp world). Several of their products are enhanced by added doses of these powerful minor cannabinoids. Their Certificates of Analysis show these impressive levels of minor cannabinoids.

Professional athletes (including Olympic snowboarders and UFC champions) as well as everyday weekend warriors are trusting Nanocraft to provide the highest level of physical and mental support. With 0% THC and organically grown hemp, Nanocraft is one of the safest and most effective brands on the market. As an added bonus, they donate a dollar from every order toward helping children in need.

13. Cornbread Hemp Co.

Cornbread Hemp believes you deserve the best quality of life. That's why they provide the highest quality full spectrum CBD oils in America, building on 250 years of Kentucky's unparalleled hemp tradition. Their USDA organic CBD oils are carefully extracted to obtain CBD, minor cannabinoids, and up to 0.3% THC - the way nature intended.

Don't settle for low-quality CBD oils made from CBD isolate or "whole plant” extract. Cornbread Hemp makes their CBD oil from hemp flowers, never the stems and leaves, or “aerial parts.” That means Cornbread Hemp doesn't need to add flavoring to mask the taste of their CBD oils, because there's nothing to hide!

Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oils are free of preservatives, sweeteners, GMO’s, and gluten. To ensure the highest level of safety and transparency, every item is protected by a tamper-proof holographic seal and third-party lab reports. Use code DM20 for 20% off!

14. Five CBD

five™ CBD might be a newer company, but the founders of this emerging CBD brand have been in the industry for years. five™ CBD was launched with a specific mission. To redefine full-spectrum CBD. With a belief that the CBD revolution should really be referred to as the hemp revolution, five™ has set out to show that there’s much more to hemp than CBD. The name five™ comes from the brand’s promise to use hemp’s fullest potential, as each of their products contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN, CBC, and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. This is a truly full-spectrum CBD product made the way nature intended.

five's™ tinctures come in 1500mg, 3000mg and 6000mg tinctures available delicious flavors like in citrus, lavender and mint chocolate. Each Tincture has 60-115mg of THC depending on the milligram size you purchase!

Try five™ CBD today with discount code “DISCOVERFIVE” for 10% off.

15. Wild Theory CBD Co.

If you’re looking for a CBD company that thinks like you, Wild Theory CBD Co. is your place. Founded by owners of a nutritional supplement store, Wild Theory was created based on the demands of their consumers. When it comes to finding the right CBD, quality, purity, and trustworthiness are fundamental aspects — and Wild Theory delivers on all three at an affordable price!

Wild Theory CBD Co. has dug itself a foothold among top CBD competitors by producing high quality CBD that’s affordable and locally sourced. They’re able to boost their local economy while providing fresh, locally-grown organic hemp in each of their products.

Our favorite product? Check out Wild Theory’s Black Label Hemp Extract Extra (1000mg) for a full spectrum CBD oil that supports your whole health with whole-plant hemp compounds. Not only does this CBD oil pack an extra powerful dose of 1000mg of CBD, but it also includes cannabinoids, terpenes, and whole-plant compounds. Talk about a powerful Entourage Effect.

They don’t stop there, though. They’ve also created a premium line of CBD topicals, and specialized CBD+CBG and CBN oil blends that specifically target customer health concerns, like occasional pain, sleep, and anxiety.

Wild Theory CBD Co. is determined to aid in your journey towards wellness, and after trying their therapeutic products, it’s safe to say you’ll enjoy the ride.

Use promo code discover20 for 20% off your order!

16. HempFusion

This doctor formulated CBD Oil Tincture will knock your socks off! Or rather, it’ll feel like you just put a pair of warm, cozy socks on right out of the dryer. Allow this carefully-crafted, cannabinoid-rich, broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture to melt away the stress of your day so you can relax and feel calmer.

This formulation consists of a unique array of organically-grown ingredients infused with beneficial terpenes. In HempFusion’s CBD Oil Tincture, you’ll find:

• Broad-spectrum CBD grown from DNA-verified heirloom hemp

• USDA Organic

• Virgin organic black cumin seed oil

• Clove oil

• Sunflower oil

• MCT oil derived from coconuts

• Organic peppermint oil

HempFusion’s doctor-created, doctor-recommended CBD tinctures, topicals, and capsules are the perfect option for everyday wellness support.

17.Vena CBD

Founded by Tamra & Eddie Judge, Vena CBD offers some of the highest quality isolate and Full Spectrum CBD oils on the market. With three different strengths: 500mg, 1000mg, and 3000mg, Vena’s CBD Isolate Oils offer something for everyone whether you’re a CBD first-timer or a long-time user. Vena’s CBD Isolate Oils are praised for their neutral taste, allowing users to easily incorporate it into their daily wellness routines. With over 500 reviews Vena’s CBD Isolate Oils are a fan favorite for the brand and customers note using it for relaxation, inflammation, pain management, discomfort, and daily wellness.

For those who are interested in Full Spectrum CBD oils, Vena’s two strengths of mint-flavored Full Spectrum Oil are not only refreshingly delicious, but noticeably impactful. Offered in 1500mg and 3500mg strengths, Vena’s Full Spectrum oils offer potent levels of cannabinoids to ensure maximum benefits and are loved for their clean ingredient profile and natural mint flavor. If you’re looking for clean, natural formulas that pack a good punch - Vena’s CBD oils are for you.

18. Pure Craft CBD

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD oil drops are total standouts. Available as tinctures and water-solubles, you can choose from plenty of tantalizing tastes — like vanilla, mint, and fruit flavors — and doses. The sleep support variety features melatonin while the pet formula’s just CBD oil and MCT carrier oil. Yummy, rapid results, effective — give Pure Craft CBD oil drops a try today.

19. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals likes to keep things simple. This Colorado-based company grows their own organic hemp and they offer a CBD oil with just two ingredients. Their CBD oil has a strong hemp flavor, with nothing to cover up the natural earthy taste of cannabis. Even its product bottles are more functional than pretty.

However, their CBD oil checks all the boxes when it comes to quality and transparency. Because these products are highly concentrated, applications are geared toward the therapeutic, rather than mood or lifestyle enhancement.

20. Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is one of the most recognized CBD brands out there, thanks in part to their origin story. Their high-CBD, low-THC strain was cultivated to help the Figi family treat their daughter, Charlotte, who had a severe seizure condition. Charlotte’s story has profoundly impacted the cannabis industry, and the company is still popular and beloved today.

They are sometimes dinged for being more expensive than comparable products, and for having customer service that’s a little on the slow side. However, when they do respond, their answers are always friendly, helpful and thorough.

21. WillowCBD

WillowCBD is a premium CBD brand that offers high quality, Colorado-grown hemp-derived tinctures, topicals, and gummies.

All of WillowCBD’s products are developed using an organic sub-zero extraction method to produce unparalleled full spectrum CBD that is potent, clean and effective. Willow’s products are tested by a third party lab for contaminants and have certifications posted directly on their website for review.

Only full spectrum products are sold by WillowCBD in order to provide the “entourage effect”, a phenomenon that only occurs when all of the cannabinoids are present within CBD and synergistically heighten the therapeutic effects that CBD provides.

WillowCBD offers their CBD oils in 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg dosages in natural, mint and citrus flavors. They also sell a 600mg CBD cream that comes in a fan favorite lavender scent and is touted for its soothing smell, fast absorption and calming effect. And lastly, WillowCBD also has CBD gummies available for those that are looking for a more exciting way to consume CBD and it’s one of the more potent gummies on the market coming in at 50mg per gummy.

22. CBDistillery

CBDistillery cannabis has a loyal following of people who swear by their CBD oil. They offer a 99 percent pure CBD isolate that customers have used to address a number of chronic conditions. CBDistillery employees seem passionate and knowledgeable, and they offer a low-price option for first-time CBD users. The only big check against them is they don’t state where their hemp is sourced from, just that it’s grown in the U.S.

23. CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

CBDfx has been one of the top brands in all of CBD since 2014. Their success can be traced back to the purity of their products. All CBDfx CBD oil is organic, American-grown (which means very strict guidelines), and extracted using ultra-clean CO2. The purity of their product is reflected in the third-party lab reports they make readily available for all of their products. So, you know you’re getting truly best-in-class CBD oil with CBDfx products.

The CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture is a potent blend of full spectrum CBD (that is, containing all of the cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant) and CBN, known as the “ultimate relaxation cannabinoid.” They complete this powerful ingredient profile with a proprietary blend of calming terpenes to create a truly remarkable relaxation tincture. Hold it under your tongue and inside 20 minutes, you’ll feel incredibly relaxed, allowing you to either drift off to a deep sleep or to simply chill out.

CBDfx’s calming tincture is available in five strengths, ranging from 500mg to a whopping 6000mg CBD. It’s priced quite reasonably for a CBD of this quality. It’s truly top-shelf stuff and we happily recommend it!

Use code Discover20 for 20% off

24. Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms is a Florida-based company that farms and processes its hemp in Pueblo, Colorado. A publicly traded company, Veritas Farms distributes its products in over 1,500 U.S. stores thanks to major deals with Kroger, CVS and Southeastern Grocers.

Despite its large-scale production, Veritas Farms has successfully scaled to a high level of production without sacrificing quality. If you have food sensitivities or health concerns, be aware that they do have undisclosed ingredients in the CBD oil -- the phrase “natural ingredients” is included on the label for flavored CBD tinctures. Inquire more about these ingredients if you have any concerns.

25. FOCL premium

FOCL premium CBD Drops are ranked among the best in the industry by Healthline and get rave reviews from loyal customers. Their tinctures, AKA “CBD Drops” have an excellent reputation for high quality ingredients, amazing flavors and fair pricing.

In particular, their Orange Cream and Fresh Mint flavors are fan favorites and seem to have a cult following among wellness influencers and celebrities. They also have a Natural flavor that has no taste, which makes it perfect for mixing with coffee or your favorite smoothie.

Beyond great taste, we were very impressed with the ingredients, rich cannabinoid profile and extensive third party testing. It’s obvious that FOCL doesn’t cut corners and goes above and beyond to produce the best products possible. Here are a few key things to know about their CBD Drops.

● True Broad Spectrum (test results show a robust profile of minor cannabinoids)

● USA hemp farmed using organic and sustainable practices

● Organic MCT Oil (from coconuts)

● Ultra clean natural flavors

● Naturally sweetened with Stevia

● 300m, 1000mg and 2000mg options

● Extensive 3rd party test results published on their website

● Produced in an FDA approved food grade facility

● Clearly marked glass dropper for easy and accurate dosing

● They taste amazing. No grassy aftertaste.

The team at FOCL (short for Focus) is passionate about wellness and obsessed with producing products that actually work. In addition to their top rated CBD drops, they also have premium CBD gummies and very unique wellness formulas designed specifically for Focus, Sleep and Immunity. One of the things that makes FOCL truly unique is their use of popular botanicals and adaptogens such as Lions Mane, Ashwagandha and Valerian Root.

Bonus: Tommy Chong's Good Vibes Nano CBD

Tommy Chong's Good Vibes Nano CBD protocol isn't like anything we've tried. Their nano CBD tinctures are more potent and faster acting than any other CBD. Their patentpending nano emulsification breaks CBD up into microparticles called liposomes. These liposomes are so small, they "skip" your metabolism and go right to work in your bloodstream in under 20 minutes. We've never seen anything like it, and bet you haven't either. The only way to really understand the difference is to feel it for yourself. Of course, the tinctures are made with full spectrum CBD from the highest quality American hemp. Both Good Vibes and Nice Dreams blend nano CBD with synergistic ingredients for specific benefits. Good Vibes supports mood, focus and mental clarity. It's a subtle feeling of all day energy without the jitters or crash. And Nice Dreams helps you get to sleep faster and stay asleep all night. It might be the best sleep you've EVER had. Taken together, these 2 tinctures provide a 12 punch to keep you feeling great ALL DAY. We definitely recommend you give them a try. Feel the difference for yourself

Bonus: 4 Corners Cannabis

4 Corners Cannabis was founded in 2013 in Durango, Colorado. The company is dedicated to using only material that it grows and extracts itself, so they control every step of the manufacturing process to ensure product quality.

Individuals who are concerned about the use of CO2 or hydrocarbon solvents in the extraction processes will be glad to know that 4 Corners Cannabis uses a sugarcane extraction method. In addition to their unique extraction process, 4 Corners Cannabis sets itself apart through its exceptionally allergy-conscious practices.

Bonus: Joy Organics

Joy Organics is still fairly new to the CBD scene, but they’re working on making a name for themselves. This family-run company is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, and they produce high-quality, great-tasting CBD oils.

Their CBD oil is sourced from hemp that is grown and processed in the U.S. and verified by stringent testing to create extremely effective full-spectrum supplements. Their oil is THC-free, and they offer friendly customer service.

Bonus: Mission Farms CBD

Founded in 2018, Mission Farms CBD has established itself as a provider of quality CBD products. This is an Oregon-based brand that controls its products through each manufacturing step, starting with growing their own hemp in Oregon’s dry climate, east of the Cascades, to hand-harvesting and pressing.

The CBD is safely extracted via the ethanol extraction method. The only thing we wish they offered is free shipping.

Bonus: Big Sky Botanicals Broad-Spectrum & Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures

Big Sky Botanicals offers two distinct oil-based tinctures that caught our attention. Like many companies, they offer both a THC-containing full-spectrum offering and a THC-free option. However, their THC-free option sets them apart.

Instead of opting for a much less effective CBD isolate based product, their THC-free tincture utilizes a broad-spectrum formula which contains minor cannabinoids as well as a complete terpene profile.

Both tinctures offer stellar results, come in both 750mg and 1500mg potencies, and are backed by batch-level lab reports. We found the orange-flavored broad-spectrum and the mint-flavor full-spectrum varieties to provide a solid bang for your buck and offer comparable results.

Try these tinctures today using the coupon code DISCOVER20 and save 20% off your entire order!

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Oil

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound naturally found in the genus of plants known as cannabis. It belongs to a larger family of compounds known as cannabinoids.

Are there any benefits to taking CBD oil?

The research surrounding CBD is currently ongoing, so there aren’t a lot of conclusive studies yet. So that means no real claims can be made as towards benefits. However, the results have been extremely promising so far.

Does CBD get you high?

No, taking CBD will not make you high. Contrary to some confusion surrounding the topic, it doesn’t produce any sort of psychoactive effects like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

What’s the difference between CBD and THC?

CBD and THC are both compounds commonly found in cannabis. THC is known for its psychoactive effects. Meanwhile, CBD does not have any effect on a user’s mental state. CBD is often considered the opposite of THC, as it restores the body back to homeostasis and sobers the mind.

Hemp and marijuana are two different strains of cannabis. Hemp has higher levels of CBD, while marijuana has stronger concentrations of THC. This makes hemp a more hardy and versatile plant. Aside from CBD products, it is also used to produce textiles, clothing, fuel, food products, bioplastics, and a range of other materials and goods.

Is CBD legal?

In the United States, CBD is legal at the federal level. That means it can be produced and distributed across the country as long as it’s made with USDA-certified hemp. Yet, some states have more stringent laws than others, particularly when it comes to THC levels. The vast majority of states are friendly towards CBD products, though.

It varies even more on a global level. There are still many countries where CBD oil is restricted to only medical use or outright banned entirely. That’s why it’s a safe idea to check before travelling outside of the country with CBD products in your luggage.

Do I need a prescription for CBD oil?

In most cases the answer is no, you do not need a prescription to take CBD. However, there are still a small handful of states that require you to have a medical prescription or join a program in order to purchase CBD products.

How do you take CBD oil?

CBD oil can be taken in a number of different ways. Some people simply take it orally via a dropper, and hold it under their tongue for about 60 seconds before swallowing. Other people mix it into their food and drink to make it more palatable. The only drawback to the latter is that it takes longer to enter your bloodstream, and you might not absorb quite as much CBD in the end.

How much CBD should I take?

Everybody reacts differently to CBD, so there really isn’t a universal dosing recommendation. The best approach is taking the suggested serving size and then adjusting it to suit your needs. Some people need a stronger dose than others to achieve the effects they desire.

Where can I buy CBD oil?

The most reliable place to buy CBD oil is online. Most brands sell their products directly from their website. They also frequently offer special deals and discounts exclusive to their online stores, making it one of the most cost effective routes.

CBD oil can also be bought in many physical locations across the country. This includes convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations, vape shops, health and wellness stores, and many other brick-and-mortar retail stores.

How do I store CBD oil?

CBD oil should be stored in a safe place away from any heat, moisture, or direct sunlight. For most people this would be a cabinet in their kitchen or bathroom, or a dry pantry. Overall it’s best to keep it somewhere that stays around or below 70 degrees Fahrenheit on average. This will keep the oil from degrading too quickly.

Some people in warmer and more humid climates tend to store their CBD oil in their refrigerator. This is another solid option, although it may cause the oil to thicken over time. If that ever happens, you can just run the outside of the bottle under a tap until it regains its original consistency.

Does CBD oil expire?

Yes, CBD oil has a shelf life. It is typically between 12-24 months, with the latter being the usual case if the oil is properly stored. Thankfully CBD oil doesn’t become toxic if it spoils, but it will lose most of its potency.

Is CBD oil vegan friendly?

A majority of CBD oils are vegan, but not all of them are. So if you adhere to a vegan diet, it’s best to check the list of ingredients first before making a purchase.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate is a form of CBD extract in which only the cannabidiol remains after it is processed and distilled. It’s often the preferred form of CBD for people who want to be certain that there’s zero THC in the products they consume.

What is full-spectrum CBD?

Full-spectrum is another type of CBD extract. It retains the full spectrum of compounds found in hemp, including the THC. Some people prefer it because it creates an “entourage effect” which makes the various compounds even stronger than they would be isolated.

What is broad-spectrum CBD?

Broad-spectrum is a form of CBD extract that’s between CBD isolate and full-spectrum. While it removes all traces of THC entirely, it still keeps the other beneficial compounds such as terpenes, phytocannabinoids, and flavonoids.

Will CBD make me fail a drug test?

It depends upon the type of CBD. Full-spectrum has a chance of causing complications with drug tests, as it still contains around a 0.3% amount of THC. CBD isolates and broad-spectrum CBD should be safe, on the other hand.

Can I vape CBD oil?

There are quite a few brands that make CBD oil that can also be used in vaporizer devices. These oils tend to have vegetable glycerin as a carrier, instead of MCT oil or hemp seed oil.

One Final Note

Before you make any purchasing decisions, keep in mind that CBD works differently for everyone, and while many people talk about the potential health and wellness benefits of hemp extracts, there’s no scientific consensus. CBD clinical research is still in its infancy.

Many people love how the products make them feel, but you should be careful if you are trying to self-treat a serious condition. If you do have a serious medical condition, we recommend speaking to your doctor to see if these products are right for you.

Lastly, if you are looking to improve your health and energy you need to look at sleep as well. There are lots of way to improve your sleep. According to studies better sleep can lead to better concentration, more energy, faster metabolism and lower inflammation. All in all, good sleep will help you get the most out of the products above and set you up for long-term success on your health journey.