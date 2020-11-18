Testogen Review: Before and After Results, Ingredients, and Side Effects (Testogen Reviews)

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As young men, we’re told to enjoy our roaring metabolism, rippling muscles, and raging libido — because those things will all fade once we get older.

So many men take that advice to heart and simply give up once they start to gain weight or lose hair (or lose the ability to get aroused). It’s just nature’s way, after all.

But what if it didn’t have to be? As it turns out, there’s nothing “natural” about losing your masculine edge. It’s simply the by-product of reduced testosterone in the body — and it’s reversible.

There are many testosterone boosters on the market, and TestoGen is perhaps the most famous of the bunch. Made by the British company MuscleClub Limited, it uses 11 natural ingredients, all of which have been shown to boost testosterone, so you can feel like a man again without pumping your body full of chemicals.

I’ll admit, I had been feeling old and slow lately — and I was tired of it, so I ordered a bottle.

Did it work? Read my TestoGen review below to find out.

🔎 First Look:

👍 Testogen Pros

Uses only natural ingredients

Great for boosting energy and libido

Virtually no side effects

100 day money-back guarantee

Free shipping worldwide

👎 Testogen Cons

Takes a bit of time to work

Company pushes you hard to buy in bulk

🎟️ Deals Available

20% off with the coupon CORONA20

Things to Consider Before Buying a Testosterone Booster like Testogen

Testosterone boosters can be wonderful supplements, but they’re not for everybody. If your body’s already producing enough testosterone, you simply don’t need to give it any help.

However, if you’ve experienced any of the following:

Loss of energy

Difficulty concentrating

Lack of gains in the weight room/muscle loss

Diminished sex drive

Unexplained weight gain

Then low testosterone might be to blame.

Again, though, all of these issues should be problematic. If you’re tired because you stayed up all night partying, your body's production of testosterone probably isn’t the issue. Guys who only occasionally deal with these problems should look into changing their diets or sleep patterns first.

However, for men who suffer from these issues more often than not, a testosterone booster may be in order.

Talk to your doctor first, though, as you want to rule out anything more serious. Also, some testosterone boosters could interfere with your existing medication, so be sure to get the all-clear from your physician before you start taking one.

Testogen Ingredients, Features, and Case Studies

TestoGen is far from the only t-booster on the market, so before I ordered it, I did a little research to see what (if anything) sets it apart. Here’s what I found:

All-Natural Ingredients

There’s nothing synthetic inside TestoGen. Instead, it uses completely natural ingredients, all of which have long been used to increase testosterone levels.

There are 11 different supplements in all, including things like D-aspartic acid, Korean Red Ginseng extract, nettle leaf extract, and Fenugreek extract. Many of the ingredients are sold individually to boost libido or energy levels, so you can imagine what it’s like when you combine all 11.

They’re not just thrown together, either. The supplements were chosen because they actually amplify the effects of other ingredients in the formula. It creates a synergistic effect that far surpasses taking them individually.

Now, there’s something I should mention about using all-natural ingredients: they aren’t as powerful as the prescription-grade chemicals your doctor could give you. They just aren’t.

However, most men don’t need to fill their bodies full of chemicals to get their testosterone levels back on track. They just need to give their bodies a little boost, and all-natural ingredients are perfect for doing just that.

They also have a big advantage in terms of side effects — but more on that later.

Impressive Guarantee

Most testosterone boosters (or supplements in general, for that matter) offer 30-day guarantees. This is the industry standard — and in most cases, it’s completely worthless.

The fact is, most supplements take time to work. It can take as much as 60 days to start seeing the results you want from a supplement, including a testosterone booster. If it takes two months to know if the product works, a one-month guarantee doesn’t help you much.

TestoGen offers a 100-day, money-back guarantee . That’s one of the best I’ve seen anywhere.

It’s actually kind of like a “real” 30-day guarantee. That’s because it may take up to 60 days to see results, so you get to give the product a one-month test drive after it starts working.

None of this is a guarantee that TestoGen will work, of course, but it does show that the company seems to believe in the product.

Testosterone Education

One of my biggest pet peeves is companies that just try to sell you a bottle of pills without giving you any guidance as to how to get the most value out of them. No matter what your problem is, simply popping a pill likely isn’t going to solve it. You’ll need to make some lifestyle changes as well.

TestoGen isn’t one of those companies. They include a free e-book with every order that tells you everything you need to know about testosterone.

The book talks about what foods to eat in order to boost testosterone levels, what workouts are most effective, and even some other sneaky ways you can boost your hormone levels. They don’t just plop a bottle of pills in your hands and abandon you.

Now, I’m no dummy — I know most guys will never read the ebook. But some will, and those who do will get a variety of surprisingly useful tips.

This isn’t some tossed-together piece of junk. It’s a useful and informative guide to getting the most out of your TestoGen order, and you’d be wise to give it a look.

Virtually No Side Effects

Since TestoGen is all-natural, there are virtually no side effects to contend with. Worst-case scenario, you’ll have to deal with some heartburn or a headache. In my opinion, it’s a small price to pay for looking and feeling your best.

Now, if you use a prescription t-booster, you can run into some pretty gnarly side effects. These include acne, breast swelling, and blood clotting.

I know which option I’m more comfortable with — how about you?

My Testogen Review and Results

I never would’ve learned about my low testosterone if I hadn’t missed that three-pointer.

I play pick-up basketball with friends every weekend, and one game came down to the wire — down to the final shot, in fact. I had the ball in my hands and a clear look from the corner.

I missed everything. It wasn’t even close. The ball fell a good foot short of the rim, my team lost, and my buddies did a good job of pretending like they didn’t blame me for the loss.

I tried to shrug it off, but when I told my wife what happened, she said something that hit me like a brick. “Well,” she said, “you’re not as young as those guys are anymore, you know.”

What? Me, not young? I was only a few years older than they were!

But the more I thought about it, the more other things started bothering me, too. I was starting to struggle through my normal exercise routine. I fell asleep in my chair after dinner. And, while my love life was still going strong, it took a little bit longer to get going, if you know what I mean.

That’s when I found out about my low level of testosterone — and that’s what led me to TestoGen.

Ordering TestoGen

The site is neat and well-organized, and it’s easy to buy TestoGen. If anything, it’s a little sparse, but any information the site lacks can be found in the e-book.

They offer three different packages: a one-month supply, a two-month supply, and a three-month supply . The two- and three-month supplies both include free additional months, so they’re a better value.

A single box costs around $60, but the per-box price can be cut nearly in half if you buy in bulk. That sounded like a good idea to me (and I felt protected by that money-back guarantee), so I splurged and bought the three-month option.

Use the coupon CORONA20 to get 20% off

I never like giving my credit card info out on the internet, so i paid with paypal which makes the whole transaction way more secure and scam-proof.

Shipping

Shipping is free on anything but the one-month order, in which case it costs $7.95. It’s just one more way they try to encourage you to spend more money, which is kind of sleazy but far from a deal-breaker.

After placing my order, I received a confirmation email with tracking information. Two days later, I received a plain box with my pills inside. There was nothing on the package that indicated it was a testosterone booster, so my secret was safe from the mailman, at least.

Taking TestoGen

The company recommends taking your TestoGen before breakfast, so I started my regimen the day after getting the package. You have to take a lot of pills — four per day — but I figured it was well worth it if it raised my testosterone production.

The first time I took it, I immediately felt...nothing. That’s not a surprise, as this isn’t a miracle drug and doesn’t claim to be. It takes time to work — the manufacturer says anywhere from 2-6 weeks.

I first started noticing a difference about three weeks in. It wasn’t like a lightning bolt hit me or anything — it was far more subtle than that.

The first thing that changed was I didn’t need to hit the snooze on my alarm anymore. I got up when it went off and started my day without feeling groggy.

At first, I chalked this up to just a good night’s sleep. However, then I realized my workout was getting easier, too. That’s when I started thinking there might be something to this whole testosterone thing.

After taking it for two months, the full effects had kicked in. I had more energy, I was breaking through plateaus in the gym, and my wife was even reaping the benefits of my newfound testosterone levels.

I felt better than I had in years. I don’t feel like Superman or anything — just the best possible version of myself. It’s nice, believe me.

And as for my basketball skills? Well, those still aren’t great — but at least I’m not running out of gas at the end of games anymore.

What Other Reviews Say About TestoGen

After I’d taken TestoGen for a while, I became curious about whether my experience was typical or not. I dug around on the internet and found mostly good reviews from other men, which didn’t surprise me.

Here’s a brief sampling of what I found:

Alternatives to TestoGen

While TestoGen is one of the top t-boosters on the market, it’s far from the only one. Here are some others you might want to consider:

TestRX is another specialist, but this one’s specifically geared towards older men (45+).

The formula is based on the idea that your body stops producing testosterone because of nutritional deficiencies, so it provides the most common nutrients that older men lack.

As such, it’s a little weaker than TestoGen, but it’s great for giving your body's testosterone levels a gentle nudge back on track.

Designed for older men

Gentle formula targets nutritional deficiencies

Not as powerful as other options

If you’re looking to burn off some excess fat and add lean muscle mass, TestoFuel is your best bet. It blocks the production of estrogen in addition to boosting testosterone, giving you a fat-burning double whammy.

It’s going to turbocharge your metabolism, which means you’ll constantly feel hungry. Be sure you eat clean, though, or else you could pack on more weight than TestoFuel can burn off.

Ideal for burning fat

Blocks estrogen production

Will make you constantly hungry

TestoGen is good for improving your life in general, TestoMax is great for adding muscle. Specifically, lots of muscle. You can bulk up quick with this stuff, which may or may not be what you’re interested in. It’s great for eliminating soreness and getting you back in the gym ASAP

It will help with libido and energy levels and all that, but that’s not the primary focus. This is a supplement for guys looking to get huge.

Great for adding muscle mass

Speeds up recovery time

Not the best for boosting libido or energy levels

Testogen Reviews Final Verdict

If you’re finding yourself lagging behind — whether at your job, in the gym, or between the sheets — then low testosterone levels could be to blame. If that’s the case, a natural testosterone booster like TestoGen could be just what you need to get out of your rut.

I was skeptical before I started taking it, but it’s made a world of difference in my life. I feel better (and younger) than I have in quite some time, and I don’t intend to stop taking it anytime soon.

Will TestoGen work as well for you as it did for me? I can’t say — but I definitely think it’s worth finding out.