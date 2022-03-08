Pure CBD Oil: 4 Best Companies

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Over the last few years, the demand for CBD products has only continued to increase. As customers seek natural alternative options to treat everyday ailments, a growing number of people have turned to CBD as a way to feel better physically and mentally.

If you’re interested in adding CBD oil as part of your daily self-care routine, you may be wondering what CBD oil is, what it’s made out of, and how it works. You may also be curious to learn about the benefits that CBD oil offers, and how these products can benefit your wellbeing.

This guide covers everything you need to know about CBD oil so that you can make an informed decision whether this is a product worth trying. We’ll also discuss four of the best CBD companies that are well-known for their high quality tinctures.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many cannabinoids produced by hemp. The compound is extracted and processed into a variety of products, including oils, gummies, capsules, and topicals.

Despite what you may have read or heard, CBD is non-intoxicating and doesn’t have any psychoactive effects. One of the biggest misconceptions about CBD is that it’s just like THC. While THC is known to cause a “high,” making users feel euphoric and sometimes anxious, CBD has just the opposite effect.

CBD is best known for calming the mind and body. Many people use it to ease their stress and anxiety, allowing them to remain balanced and focused.

How CBD Oil Works

When ingested, CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This is a complex signaling system that works to maintain homeostasis. It also plays a role in mood, appetite, sleep, and other functions.

ECS receptors are found throughout the body, and cannabinoids like CBD interact with them. Specifically, CBD interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors. The cannabinoid influences receptor activity while also encouraging the body to produce more natural endocannabinoids.

Beyond the ECS, CBD also interacts with dopamine, serotonin, and opioid receptors. Because of its ability to positively interact with so many different systems, CBD and other cannabinoids may become the future of medical and psychiatric care.

Types of CBD Extract

Not all CBD oils are the same. In fact, you’ll find that not only do they use different ingredients, some contain different types of CBD extract. What many people don’t realize is that CBD isn’t CBD! There are three kinds of extract that can be combined with other compounds to create a tincture.

The three types of CBD extract include isolate, full spectrum, and broad spectrum. If you’re looking for pure CBD oil, you’ll want to choose one that’s made with CBD isolate. This is the purest form of CBD, as the compound has been isolated from all of the other naturally occurring plant compounds.

Opposite of isolate is full spectrum. This type of extract contains all of the plant compounds, including other cannabinoids, terpenes, fatty acids, and flavonoids. Full spectrum extract does contain THC, but levels must be below 0.3% in order for the product to be legal.

Broad spectrum is similar to full spectrum extract, with the only difference being that all traces of THC are removed. This is a great option for anyone who wants to benefit from the whole plant compounds without worrying about being exposed to CBD.

Benefits of CBD Oil

While there is still a lot to learn about CBD, including the growing need for human studies, what we know so far is extremely promising. One of the most popular reasons why people use CBD is for it’s anti-anxiety and stress-relieving properties.

CBD is known to calm the mind and body. We’ve all had those extremely stressful days when we’re overly worried and unproductive because of stress. A daily dose of CBD can relieve stress and anxiety while also improving focus and concentration.

Aside from stress and anxiety relief, CBD also offers other benefits, including:

Improved sleep

Relief from chronic pain

Anti-inflammatory

Treatment for acne

Neuroprotective properties

Improved heart health

As more studies are conducted on CBD and how it interacts with the body, we can only expect the life of benefits and side effects to grow.

Five of the Best CBD Companies

Want to give CBD oil a try? For the best experience, you’ll want to buy CBD oil from a brand that’s reputable and well known. Here are four of the top CBD oil manufacturers that are known for creating high quality and delicious products.

Penguin is top shelf when it comes to quality CBD oil. The brand's CBD oil is made with Oregon grown hemp, which is grown without the use of GMOs or pesticides. Each bottle contains refined broad-spectrum extract that is 100% THC free.

Penguin CBD oil is available in great flavors, including Strawberry, Citrus, Mint, and Cookies & Cream. There's also a Natural flavor for those who like the earthy flavor that natural CBD offers. Aside from the different flavors, Penguin CBD oil is also available in several strengths ranging from 250 mg to 2,500 mg.

Embrace a chill, calm, relaxed life by adding Penguin CBD oil as part of your daily wellness routine.

Verma Farms may be best known for their island inspired CBD gummies, but the brand’s line of CBD oil are just as delectable. If you want to escape to your own tropical paradise and wash stress away with the crash of each wave, Verma Farms is the company for you.

They offer a full line of CBD oils, all of which are made with high quality ingredients such as broad spectrum CBD extract, hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor. Premium ingredients aside, Verma Farms CBD oil is available in amazing flavors, including Pineapple, Watermelon, Mango, Peach, and others.

Oil is available in 500 mg and 1000 mg strengths. Take a few drops and make the most of each day!

R+R Medicinals is one of the fastest growing CBD brands in the United States, and has finally brought what everyone has been looking for: USDA Organic, reasonably priced, high performance products. Their employee and veteran-owned company truly has the customer at heart - there is always a live person there to answer questions or help any customer with questions! They’re truly doing it right in a sea of other brands.

What we love about R+R Medicinals

R+R Medicinals CBD caught our #2 spot as it clearly shows they are doing the right things to create customer confidence and loyalty to their brand. All full-battery COAs are available on their site, where many other brands only post potency results. It’s a lot of info, but you can really get down to see their safety with no detected pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and more.

20% off your first purchase with code: RRWORKS20, 15% off all subscriptions!

People adore Colorado Botanicals for their unbelievable potency and equally impressive value, but its THC-free broad-spectrum oils will always remain the most popular in our books. These hard-hitting oils pack a punch that’ll put your whole wellness routine into overdrive.

Available in 300mg, 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg options, each 30mL bottle’s potency ranges from 10 to a staggering 100mg/mL. But if you need more reasons to love them, consider their organic hemp, all-natural ingredients, and strict multi-step quality control “from seed to sale.” They’re so confident in their product quality that they offer 60-day free returns.

And let’s not forget their CO2 extraction process followed by their proprietary purification process, which Colorado Botanicals designed to preserve - rather than accidentally destroy - valuable terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids.

Joy Organics is one of the first CBD oil tinctures on the market to be made entirely of USDA Certified Organic ingredients. This is a brand that doesn't compromise on quality, using only the highest quality ingredients such as broad and full spectrum CBD, along with organic MCT oil, stevia, and oil-based flavoring.

Joy Organics CBD oil is available in palate-pleasing flavors, including Orange Bliss, Summer Lemon, Tranquil Mint, and Fresh Lime. Bottles are available in several strengths, including 450 mg, 900 mg, 1350 mg, and 2250 mg.

Manage your stress, get better sleep, and enjoy a more balanced life with CBD oil from Joy Organics.

five offers the strongest and most affordable full spectrum CBD oil, capsules, and gummies on the market. Their award-winning gummies are the best that we tried. What makes five different is you get pure, undiluted hemp extract with an industry-leading 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. With up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of other brands, you’ll be sure to feel the five difference. Try five to see why they are the fastest growing CBD company in the industry!

Type: Full Spectrum

Pricing: Most Affordable

Potency: Up to 6000mg

Quality: Highest

Return Policy: 30 days, no questions asked

Products offered:

· Oils

· Gummies

· Tinctures

· Chocolates

Final Thoughts

Pure CBD oil can benefit your physical and mental wellbeing. Whether you want a natural treatment for chronic pain, want help meeting a demanding deadline, or simply want to approach life more balanced and in-sync, high quality CBD oil can help you achieve just that.