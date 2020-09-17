ProMind Complex Reviews - Proven Supplement Ingredients

ProMind Complex is a doctor-formulated oral care supplement that contains seven potent brain boosting ingredients that works from the inside out on not only mental health, but dental hygiene as well. With optimal dosages of Huperzine A, Ginkgo biloba Leaf, Vincopetine, Phosphatidylserine, St. John’s Wort, Bacopa monnieri and N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine ingredients; the ProMind Complex formula has quickly become one of the most sought-out health supplements in the world for tackling two big wellness killers – dental and brain issues.

Offered only at ProMindComplex.com, the ProMind Complex by Carl Henderson and Dr. Jack Lane is a natural herbal supplement with cognitive enhancing extracts that are known to fight back against a toxic predatory bacteria that directly correlates with memory loss. Using a three step process of eradicating the bacteria, repairing wounded brain cells and bulletproofing the brain and gums from periodontal disease pathogens is the exact process ProMind Complex uses to clear the mind of plaque-forming bacteria and debilitating dental nerve bacteria. These are both well-known to cause all kinds of cognition functionality problems (such as age-related memory decline) due to the triggering of toxic plaque formation that robs the body of vital life force and energy.

Let's review ProMind Complex supplement and research whether or not this dental plus mental performance enhancing formula can help reclaim the lost territory in your brain or if this is just another fake scam presentation with fraudulent red flags to question.

Why Use ProMind Complex Supplement?

There’s a reason so many people are afraid of memory loss. Of all our mental faculties, memory seems to be one of the most human things about us. Our memory links our complicated past together, giving us precious insight into both the present and the future. When the memory starts to fade, the effects are incredibly distressing.

There are many causes of memory loss. The most common is likely aging and age-related health conditions. As we grow older, our brains naturally begin to degenerate due to toxic overload and a lifetime of ups and downs that any normal person can relate to. As the brain cells we once had died off, the electrical connections in our most important organ that allow us to remember the past are gradually stripped away. While this process is normal and generally unavoidable, several age-related diseases of the brain can quicken the pace at which the brain loses its memory capabilities.

Alzheimer’s disease is likely the most commonly understood memory-related disease. Men and women generally develop Alzheimer’s in advanced age. When the disease strikes, people experience rapid onset memory loss, confusion, irritation, and more. In most cases, Alzheimer’s is extremely serious and will lead to the eventual death of the patient from complications related to the illness.

Coincidentally, we still aren’t sure what causes this deadly illness. There are a few known risk-factors that heighten the probability that someone will develop Alzheimer’s. In particular, a family history of the disease, past head trauma, cognitive impairment, and age are major contributing factors to Alzheimer’s. The direct cause of Alzheimer’s disease is a shrinkage, or atrophy, of the back half of the brain.

We want to make it clear that Alzheimer’s is generally not considered curable—even by traditional pharmaceutical medications. Consumers should be extremely cautious of any supplement that claims to help cure or even mitigate the effects of Alzheimer’s in older individuals. No supplement has been genuinely clinically proven to alter the treatment course of this disease.

That being said, the focus of today’s review is ProMind Complex. This supplement is formulated to mitigate the effects of memory loss and help people address memory loss before it becomes “full-blown Alzheimer’s.” According to the official product website, memory loss is chiefly caused by a particular bacterium—which this supplement can help to eliminate from the body.

But does ProMind Complex prevent the development of Alzheimer’s? Or is it just another ineffective supplement scam? Our review today will address everything you need to know about this supplement, including information about both the ingredients list and the company behind it.

What is ProMind Complex?

ProMind Complex is a new brain boosting formula designed to help people prevent memory loss. The website opens up with a relatively serious story about the creator’s wife almost killing their child by leaving him locked in a hot car. As the narrator explains, this memory lapse was extremely out-of-character and indicated a developing memory problem. This, among other incidents, became the impetus for the creator’s development of ProMind Complex.

The site explains that memory problems affect millions of Americans. Conservative estimates find that almost 7 million people have Alzheimer’s disease—and this number is growing every day. ProMind Complex’s creators speculate that Alzheimer’s—as well as many memory problems—are caused by bacteria that make their home in the body. They explain that the “top medical institutes” are starting to “admit the threat is real.”

One study cited multiple times on the official ProMind Complex website that comes from the University of Michigan. This study finds that bacteria in the mouth can cause several significant problems, including Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders.

Another Harvard study speculated that a bacterial strain called Porphyromonas gingivalis might be a potential cause of Alzheimer’s disease. The speaker on the site explains that this study was “buried” by the broader medical community. That understanding can help to illuminate the precise causes behind this deadly brain disorder.

The rest of the site is littered with references to other research studies that help to support some of the claims of its creator. One study found that Huperzine, a key ingredient in this supplement, can kill deadly bacteria and function as a “bacterial-proof vest” for the brain.

After destroying the problematic bacteria, the ProMind Complex supplement works to “repair wounded brain cells” using a plant-based compound called “Vinpocetine.” Finally, the supplement works to “bulletproof the entire brain” against the brain-killing bacteria.

Who Should Use ProMind Complex?

At its core, this supplement can be used by anyone. The target audience is older consumers. For one, Alzheimer’s almost exclusively affects aging people. Individuals aged 65 or higher begin developing an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, which is the sixth most significant cause of death in the United States. Past the age of 65, the health of our mind and its memories continue to fall.

However, there’s little reason why this supplement can’t be used by younger consumers. ProMind Complex approaches Alzheimer’s using preventative measures. The site even explains that addressing the Alzheimer’s-causing bacteria can mean the difference between developing memory loss at 40—and developing it at 60.

If the fundamental thesis of the site concerning bacteria is to be believed, then consumers of any age can take Pro Mind Complex supplement to help eliminate the bacteria to improve their memory and avoid brain degradation. It isn’t clear that children should ever take this supplement. We generally recommend that consumers think very carefully and consult their child’s pediatrician before giving their child any form of the supplement.

In any case, Carl Henderson and Dr. Jack Lane's ProMind Complex can be used by anyone who is experiencing memory loss and wants to improve the health of their brain.

ProMind Complex Ingredients

There is an incredible amount of information on the official website about the precise ingredients included in ProMind Complex. To everyone's liking, much of the site focuses on the science and reasoning behind some of the critical ingredients employed in this supplement.

As most may and probably should know, a nutritional dietary supplement with all natural ingredients is only as good as the formula is made out to be. Without it, the only thing there would be is a placebo effect and that won't last long as most consumers know whether or not a supplement is working for them after 1-2 months of daily use. However, ProMind Complex does an excellent job at detailing all of the available plant-based nutrients and herbal extracts found in this trending formula.

Some of the main active ingredients in ProMind Complex that have already helped thousands of people live out their golden years unapologetically include:

Huperzine: Anytime anyone is looking healthy, it is often the out with the old, in with the new motto that applies optimally. In this case, removing the predatory brain bacteria is the first thing that needs to be done to start replacing the good nutrients below with the old toxic debris currently sitting inside our brains. The antibacterial action of Huperzine-A helps destroy energy-robbing microbes and bacteria in the same way hand sanitizer cleanses, coats and protects your hands. The bacterial-proof vest properties that Huperzine possesses is extremely important for coating the brain cells with proper defense that can stabilize your cognitive function due to enhanced neurotransmitter communication. This extract's micro-inflammatory responses are not the only benefit as well, as it has been scientifically shown to boost dopamine levels too which can have desirable effects towards reduced memory fatigue while increasing mood levels.

Vinpocetine: Using the Huperzine to remove toxic bacteria is step one, but now the Vinpocetine benefits are next up to help repair damaged brain cells by opening up the brain's blood vessels for enhanced oxygen intake. This can spark new life into nerve cells and communication pathways that helps dissolve mental fog by flushing out cerebral toxins so neurons can fire faster and stronger than ever before. This positive effect can enhance memory recall processes as well as overall reaction times and alertness in the mind.

Ginkgo Biloba: One of the most popularly known and used herbal ingredients in the world, Ginkgo Biloba is well known for its beneficial effects on gum disease. It is revealed on the ProMind Complex website about a study using the herbal extract and how it significantly lowered the detection rate of periodontal disease pathogens in only one week of treatment.

Phosphatidylserine. This compound is all-natural, and it functions as the main reason ProMind Complex can eliminate the dangerous bacteria mentioned on the product website. Phosphatidylserine has been proven to destroy bacteria in the body; this can help users to improve their mental faculties over time.

St. John’s Wort. We might not need to explain this popular supplement ingredient too much. It functions as a sort of super-nutrient, and it can also help to improve the function of the human brain with extended use due to its ability to scrape hardened plaque out of your brain while boosting blood flow for enhanced brain cell communication.

Bacopa Monnieri. This is an organic plant known for its ability to naturally help people improve their depressive tendencies and fight their anxiety. This botanical-wonder is all about accelerating the happy chemical production in the brain to help fight off depression and anxiety while maintaining memory health too. This herbal ingredient has been clinically shown to aid in structural working remembrance tasks as well.

L-Carnitine. This supplement ingredient has been studied quite a bit for its application as a memory-boosting compound. Using L-Carnitine over an extended period and with consistency can help us to remember more and forget less. By naturally getting rid of brain fog while assisting with problematic insomnia issues, N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine is the optimal inclusion in the ProMind Complex formula that will also enhance energy and alertness in the mind.

The key thing to remember is that ProMind Complex utilizes these key ingredients for their entourage effect, or synergistic benefit that can lead to the positive changes listed on the product website. Unfortunately the precise dosages are not listed on the ProMind Complex website, which makes it hard to judge the supplement’s efficiency accurately – but there is no shortage of science supporting each of these individual ingredients and are all meant to work together in a potent, pure and powerful brain boosting complex.

Frequently Asked Questions About ProMind Complex

As we warned above, supplement scams regularly use sketchy sales tactics to market ineffective brain and memory formulas. This section will explore and answer some of the most commonly asked questions about ProMind Complex.

Q: How should the ProMind Complex be used?

A: To reap the benefits associated with this supplement, consumers should take one capsule per day. As with most brain-oriented supplements, results are going to depend on how frequently and consistently, consumers use the product. ProMind Complex should be taken at least once per day for several weeks in a row to maintain effects.

Q: When should ProMind Complex be taken during the day?

A: The creators of this supplement say it should be taken “right after breakfast or lunch” and with a full stomach. There’s a bit of a discrepancy on the product website. Although it advises users to take two capsules per day, a month’s supply seems to include just thirty capsules. Consumers should consult the customer service team to learn more.

Q: Are there side effects associated with ProMind Complex?

A: No. The ingredients used in ProMind Complex are common compounds used by many other supplements in the industry. Additionally, it is unlikely that this supplement will interact negatively with any medication. The ingredients inside each ProMind Complex pill are made in an FDA-inspected facility with certified good manufacturing practices standards using the most strict and sterile environment. The official website also reveals that ProMind Complex pills go through independent third party testing to ensure potency, purity and dosage quality. ProMind Complex supplement is also vegan-friendly, gluten-free and non-GMO to compliment its other qualities along with its highest quality standard of modern manufacturing.

Q: Is a doctor’s recommendation required for ProMind Complex?

A: No. This supplement is not regulated by the FDA, and it requires no kind of prescription for use. However, we always recommend that consumers consult their physicians before using any type of new supplement. People at high risk for memory-related brain diseases should always speak to their doctor to develop a genuine treatment regimen.

Purchasing ProMind Complex

This supplement can only be purchased from the official ProMind Complex website. To some this may be a bit troubling, but it’s not at all uncommon within the supplement industry. Consumers can save money by buying multiple bottles at one time.

Each bottle comes with a month’s supply of ProMind Complex in the form of capsules. Current purchasing packages include:

One Bottle: $69

Three Bottles: $59/Bottle

Six Bottles: $49/Bottle

ProMind Complex accepts all primary forms of payment, including most common credit cards and PayPal. There is also a rock solid no questions asked 60-day refund policy where users can return the product for a full reimbursement of the product's purchasing price.

Who’s Behind ProMind Complex?

This supplement was created by a man called Carl Henderson and formulated with the help of Dr. Jake Lane. Henderson is the leading ‘voice’ behind this product, and he explains throughout his website the origins of the formula he’s created. We were unable to verify the existence of this man anywhere else online. This is typical of supplement companies. It could very well be the case that “Carl Henderson” is a fictional character created to explain and market the ProMind Complex supplement.

The name of the organization producing this supplement seems to be the same as the supplement itself. As with many companies in this niche supplement sector, ProMind Complex’s marketing campaign is being managed by ClickBank, a Delaware-based company specializing in affiliate marketing. There’s very little information available online about how to contact the creators of ProMind Complex. However, consumers with questions can direct these queries to the “Contact” page. It is noteworthy to know that one of the most reputable, highly respected platforms in the world is hosting and offering the supplement so there is 24/7 customer support via phone or email as well.

Is ProMind Complex a Scam?

This question is one of the most popular inquiries about ProMind Complex. Understandably so, skepticism inside the supplement industry is healthy and due diligence is all but required to ensure one is receiving what is being advertised and marketed as online. And it is with great discernment and pleasure that we can confidently examine the ProMind Complex supplement and say it is absolutely not a scam. Excluding the effectiveness of using ProMind Complex daily, the scam complaints, warnings and risks found merely deal with how and where to buy the product. To date, ProMind Complex is not available on Amazon.com. Any ProMind Complex Amazon marketplace listing should be considered fraudulent. Without buying directly from ProMindComplex.com, users' odds of getting scammed greatly increase as you are not dealing with the official company who can't validate or authenticate the capsules. To avoid any ProMind Complex scam possibility, make sure to order directly from the company, which also ensures the 60-day money back guarantee is intact and able to call on should it not work out for you.

Final Thoughts

Without hesitation, we caution consumers to be careful about accepting any supplement that claims to help support and fight back against a disease as severe as Alzheimer’s. But nowhere on the website does ProMind Complex claim to cure this deadly illness. However, the supplement may help to prevent brain problems at their very source by eliminating a key bacterium known to cause memory damage. Viewers of the official ProMind Complex presentation will be happy to see all of the scientifically-validated and supporting evidence on why this supplement's ingredients are known to work at the root cause of these problematic conditions.

Using ProMind Complex consistently helps consumers to prevent brain damage, memory loss, and more naturally. A combination of well-vetted supplement materials that have been carefully analyzed by Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy makes this supplement a definite contender for a legitimate way to improve brain health and memory capabilities given that it is free of harmful microbes, pathogens, pesticides and preservatives. As always, consult your doctor before beginning the use of any new supplement.

In closing, ProMind Complex has stacked the odds in the consumer's favor by delivering a powerful brain boosting oral care supplement with 7 ingredients known for their health enhancing benefits. Knowing that you are fully covered by a 60-day 100% money back empty-bottle guarantee, buying ProMind Complex is a risk-free choice to help better your body's ability to fight off dangerous toxins and predatory bacteria once and for all.

Click Here Now to Buy ProMind Complex for the Best Price Online Directly from the Official Website!