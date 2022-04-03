Penguin’s CBD Gummies Taste Delicious and Work Wonders

You’ve probably been hearing all the fuss about CBD oil lately. However, there’s one problem: You don’t like the idea of holding oil under your tongue for over a minute.

That’s fine, and totally understandable. Different strokes and all that. But you do know that’s not the only way to get your daily dose of CBD, right? And no, we’re not talking about vaping, or even creams for that matter.

If the thought of oil is off-putting, you can get your CBD supplement in a much more enjoyable way — in a gummy candy. We’re specifically talking about our absolute favorite CBD gummy candy here at the CBD Scout office: Penguin CBD gummy worms. Let us explain why we love them so much.

At CBD Scout, we’ve tried a lot of CBD gummies. And by that, we mean an absolute mountain of them, from dozens of different brands. As you can imagine, quality tends to vary significantly. However, when we heard that Penguin CBD, which offers some of the best CBD oil around, had their own gummy product, we had to check it out.

If you grew up eating the sweet-and-sour, neon-bright worms in the black and blue bags (if you know, you know), get excited. The Penguin CBD worms taste — we kid you not — exactly the same as those, but these, like, actually serve a purpose. A healthy purpose! What once seemed like an oxymoron (sour gummy worms for your health!) is now a reality. A silver lining for 2020, truly.

While CBD itself might not be addictive, these gummies definitely are.

Once you get a jar of Penguin CBD gummies, you’ll recognize those oblong little worms immediately. Encrusted in sour sugar, and broken up into color-blocked halves that your youthful years knew all too well: red and yellow, blue and red, orange and green. Bliss.

Apart from being identical in taste and appearance, the other major factor to gummy enjoyment is texture, and Penguin nailed that as well. They have the ideal springiness: not too soft, not too hard, not too chewy. Without exaggeration, a perfect gummy. The Goldilocks of CBD confection. This is thanks in part to the gelatin — the ingredient that makes gummies so bouncy.

But just as you wouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you shouldn’t judge a CBD gummy solely on its taste. Because if it doesn't work, you might as well grab a bag of the regular ones at the gas station, right? You’re here for the cannabidiol. So let’s make sure you get it.

Each gummy has 10 milligrams of CBD — this means it’s an effective but manageable dose. If you’re new to CBD, you could always try eating half a gummy first (good luck with that self-control). A 10 milligram worm per day offers you both a sweet treat and an adequate daily dose for general well-being. You get 30 worms per jar, so if you have more self-control and willpower than we do, it will last you a month. If you’re more like us, it will last you five days. Alas.

Ingested CBD (read: not topical creams or balms) has been used for a wide variety of reasons. If you’ve ever researched CBD and wondered, “How can it do all those things — they’re not even connected!” then you’ve raised an excellent point. How does CBD work exactly? The answer lies in the ECS.

Your ECS (endocannabinoid system) regulates homeostasis in several other systems within your body. CBD arrives on the scene after you’ve savored a sour worm, and it binds to receptor cells. These cells can be found in the brain, and in both the central nervous system and peripheral nervous system. That’s a wide reach. You’ve got about 90,000 miles of nerves (for reference, the earth is less than 25,000 miles around).

Wild, right? The point is, once you eat that Penguin CBD gummy, the CBD itself has a lot of places it can go, with a lot of things it can do. So many options for this popular cannabinoid.

From there, CBD acts as what wellness gurus and Gwyneth Paltrow refer to as an “adaptogen” — a plant-based substance that can adapt to what your body needs. In the case of CBD, it helps address imbalances via the endocannabinoid system.

Penguin CBD gummies have proven that a little goes a long way with the ECS. Ten milligrams of CBD can contribute to supporting your general well-being every single day. But don’t take CBD Scout’s word for it. Clearly, our obsession with these candies gives us a bit of a bias, but the proof is in the pudding … um, we mean the certificate of analysis from a third-party, independent laboratory.

The lab reports for Penguin CBD gummies can be easily accessed on the Penguin CBD website, and prove that not only do these gummies contain the advertised amount of CBD (this is a significant problem in the industry), but they’re safe as well. The paperwork shows that there is no THC, and no pesticides or contaminants. Just body-boosting CBD — 10 milligrams of it per tangy piece.

So, while your friend might boast that their favorite CBD product is mind-blowing and ultra-effective, do they have the science to back it up? Because these sour worms do, which is just one of the many reasons we consider them to be the best CBD gummies around.

That’s the exciting part of finding a genuinely great product — it’s something well made, trustworthy, safe, good for your body, reasonably priced and tastes so good you have to physically restrain yourself from going back to the pantry. Wait, what?

Again, we want to emphasize that while these sour gummy worms are addictive, CBD is not. In fact, the World Health Organization reported that CBD is “generally well tolerated” with “no signs of toxicity or serious side effects.” So if you find yourself going back to the jar repeatedly, rest assured that it’s because of the flavor and not the hemp.

If this ringing endorsement and the scientific proof from an unbiased lab didn’t give you enough information, and you’re wondering if they really do taste this delicious and if they really are this effective, it’s time to try for yourself. But know that if you do, and you end up not being stage-V clinger level obsessed like we are, Penguin will actually give you a full refund. So there’s basically nothing to lose, because you’re either going to fall in love with your new favorite supplement, or you won’t (unlikely), and then you’ll get your money back.

Are you ready? Because Penguin CBD gummies are about to become your best-loved wellness-supplement-meets-candy mashup.

