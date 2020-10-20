Organifi Green Juice Review: Organic Superfood Drink Powder?

An Independent Review by Andrew Price of Marketing by Kevin

Organifi Green Juice is a superfood formula rich with antioxidants, plants, and herbal extracts.

By taking Organifi Green Juice daily, you can purportedly hydrate and revitalize your body, support immunity and relaxation, and help sleep, among other benefits. Organifi is a superfood infused green juice supplement that comes in a gently dry mixed, formulated to help consumers create a balanced lifestyle. With a blend of more than 11 tasteful beneficial superfoods, the team is hopeful that by incorporating Organifi daily, every one of varying and common health-related concerns can benefit from the blend of natural superfoods, all while remaining healthy in the process. To fully grasp the benefits of taking Organifi, individuals need to understand how the formula works.

What makes green juice supplements desirable is their convenience, completeness, and of course, the purported benefits. While taste is typically up for debate, the health aspects are usually there to stay. The purpose of this review is to shed light on Organifi Green Juice. At the time of writing, many customers seem to have praised it because it either worked as advertised for them or helped progress towards set goals. Whether it is merely to lose weight, to enhance hair, skin, and nail health, or to get back on track towards wellness, Organifi Green Juice drink powder supplement can support your wellness journey.

What is Organifi Green Juice?

Organifi Green Juice is a nutritional supplement that comes in the form of a dried green powder. Like other green superfood formulas, Organifi Green Juice claims to provide various benefits by flooding your body with plant extracts, antioxidants, and superfood formulas.

Organifi Green Juice is available online through Amazon, Organifi.com, and other retailers. Each jar contains a 30 day supply (30 0servings) and is priced around $60 to $70.

Green Juice is one of several superfood formulas created by Organifi, along with Red Juice, Organifi Gold, and Organifi Gold Chocolate. Organifi Green Juice is primarily marketed as a detoxifying beverage due to its coconut and ashwagandha.

How Does Organifi Green Juice Work?

Organifi Green Juice is a green superfood formula that contains organic vegan greens. The ingredients are USDA Organic certified. The formula is also gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, and soy-free.

According to the official website, the ultimate goal behind Organifi is to ensure that everyone has access to a bundle of superfoods without having to overspend time or money. That said, what makes Organifi stand out is that it is meant to target many health areas. For instance, the creators insist that Organifi can detoxify the body, which is crucial, as the presence of toxins can hurt how organs function to create balance.

Next, Organifi claims to contain a rich source of protein, so for those who are accustomed to cravings and binge eating due to stress, there might be less of it. Aside from those mentioned above, each serving is expected to deliver antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, both of which aid in boosting immunity and limiting free radical damage.

Speaking of anti-inflammatory properties, these are also essential in minimizing the effects of a hormone called insulin, which is responsible for burning fat for energy and increasing fat storage. As a result, the body is left with the impression that it needs more food, which slows the metabolism. Overall, Organifi Green Juice powder comes across as a healthy wholesome product that is intended to target the vast majority of wellness issues.

Organifi claims their green juice can lead to all of the following benefits;

Helps support overall health

Supports the immune system

Delivers the benefits of superfoods to your body

Enjoy the benefits of juicing without the mess

12 superfoods in each serving

Overall, Organifi claims their Green Juice formula is a highly nutritious, cleansing, rejuvenating formula that can save time, support immunity, and provide mental clarity, among other benefits.

You take Organifi Green Juice just like you would take other green superfood formulas: you mix the powder with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then stir and drink.

All Organifi Green Juice ingredients are separated into two proprietary blends, including an alkaline greens proprietary blend and a superfood proprietary blend:

Alkaline Greens Proprietary Blend: Most of the ‘green’ ingredients in Organifi Green Juice are found in this blend. Key ingredients include spirulina, wheatgrass, chlorella, and matcha – all of which are commonly found in other green superfood formulas. These ingredients have high antioxidant levels and are linked with various health and wellness benefits, which is why you can find them in all types of green superfood beverages.

Super Food Proprietary Blend: This blend contains additional superfood formulas, including organic coconut water, organic ashwagandha root, organic beet juice powder, and organic turmeric. These ingredients aren’t green – but they’re linked to adaptogenic (stress relieving) benefits, antioxidant effects, and other benefits.

Other ingredients in Organifi Green Juice include prebiotic soluble fiber, which feeds good bacteria in your gut. Your gut bacteria need prebiotic soluble fiber as a food source. By giving your gut bacteria the food source they need, you help your gut bacteria thrive. A healthy gut microbiome is linked with better digestion, less bloating, and better digestive regularity, among other benefits. Again, the Alkaline Greens Proprietary Blend (5.1g per serving) contains Wheat Grass Powder, Horseradish Extract, Spirulina, Chlorella, and Matcha Green Tea. The SuperFood Proprietary Blend (1.45g per serving) is made with Coconut Water, Ashwagandha, Beet Juice, and Turmeric. Other ingredients include lemon juice, orange flavor, mint flavor, spearmint, and monk fruit. It is important to note here that all of the ingredients mentioned above are organically-sourced from the highest quality sources possible.

Organifi emphasizes natural flavors and natural sweeteners instead of artificial flavors and sweeteners. The formula includes organic lemon juice powder, organic orange flavor, organic mint flavor, and organic spearmint powder for flavor, for example. There’s also monk fruit extract, a natural sweetener that’s many times sweetener than sugar, delivering the sensation of sweetness without the downsides of a large sugar dose.

Organifi Green Juice Ingredients

The full list of Organifi Green Juice ingredients includes all of the following:

Organic wheat grass , organic wheat grass juice powder, organic moringa (moringa oleifera leaf), organic spirulina (Arthrospira platensis, whole plant), organic chlorella (chlorella vulgaris, whole plant), organic matcha green tea (camellia sinensis, whole leaf) organic coconut water powder, organic ashwagandha (Withania somnifera, root), organic red beet (root), organic turmeric (curcuma longa, root) other ingredients: organic rice bran soluble, organic lemon powder, organic natural flavors, and luo han guo (monk fruit)

Each jar contains 30 scoops (30 servings), with each scoop being 9g. There are 30 calories, 3g of fiber, 1g of sugar, and 1g of protein in each scoop. The Organifi Green Juice blend is a natural daily supplement that can be taken daily to help enhance metabolism and reduce weight. Let's examine the Organifi Green Juice drink ingredients to see why each superfood extract is powerful and potent in their own right:

Spirulina

Spirulina is a protein that helps you stop your cravings and allow you to stop packing on calories. During the day spirulina will help you burn calories without exercising because it will force your body to burn through its energy which causes weight loss.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha helps reduce stress which is extremely important when losing weight. You will feel amazing and be more willing to exercise and eat healthily. You shouldn’t feel bad about yourself, so let the ashwagandha help calm you down.

Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is loaded with antioxidants and can help wake you up without any negative side effects as coffee does. Antioxidants can also help you lower blood pressure and thus, help you lose weight and maintain a healthy balance in your blood.

Babylonian Wheatgrass

Babylonian wheatgrass is compact with healthy nutrients that would take over twenty-three pounds of ordinary vegetables to obtain in a small one-ounce scoop.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best weight loss solutions because it helps lower blood sugar and stops your insulin from running wild around your body.

Monk Fruit

Monk Fruit helps create a sweet taste without adding additional fat sugars.

Scientific Evidence for Organifi Green Juice

Organifi does not claim to have run any clinical trials or other studies on its formula. However, we’ve seen plenty of other studies on green juice ingredients, superfood formulas, and prebiotics. We’ll cite some of that research below.

First, many people prefer taking green superfood powder because it may be more bioavailable. Yes, juicing is the best way to get plant-based benefits. But juicing is inconvenient and expensive. Some people buy pre-made green juice beverages (in liquid form), but these beverages are pasteurized. That means they’ve been heated to kill harmful bacteria inside. This extends shelf life – but it also neutralizes some of the plant compounds found in the juice.

Organifi Green Juice contains wheatgrass, which is linked with various benefits. Wheatgrass is rich with vitamin C and iron. Many people take wheatgrass shots to access these benefits.

Researchers have also found that eating leafy green vegetables is associated with less inflammation, a lower risk of heart disease, and a lower risk of age-related mental decline. In other words, people who consume lots of leafy green vegetables are less likely to experience serious diseases and illnesses.

Certain ingredients in green superfood formulas can also function as prebiotics, helping to feed the bacteria in your gut. Organifi Green Juice already contains a significant dose of prebiotics (in the form of fiber), but other ingredients in the formula could support gut bacteria even further. Researchers have found that certain compounds in fresh juice can help your gut microbiome.

Green Juice and other superfood formulas contain chlorella, a type of seaweed grown in Japan or Taiwan. Some people directly take chlorella tablets, while others take chlorella as part of a green superfood formula. Chlorella is a good source of protein, fats, carbs, fiber, chlorophyll, vitamins, and minerals. Some also use it as an antioxidant, and some research shows it decreases cholesterol.

Green Juice also contains spirulina, a type of blue-green algae used for centuries as a food source. As Harvard Health explains, spirulina contains 60% protein content and is rich with antioxidants and other nutrients. Spirulina is a good source of beta-carotene, minerals, and an essential fatty acid called gamma linolenic acid. More research needs to be done on spirulina to verify its effects on immunity and health, although early research is promising.

Organifi contains another major green superfood: matcha. Matcha tea has been used for centuries, although it has become even more popular in recent years. Matcha is rich with a catechin called EGCG, which is believed to have various protective effects on the body (green tea, which is similar to matcha, also contains high levels of EGCG). You can find hundreds of studies supporting the health and wellness benefits of matcha. As this 2017 study showed, matcha appears to improve cognitive performance. Other studies have shown matcha can reduce anxiety and provide similar benefits.

Green Juice also contains superfood ingredients that aren’t green – like turmeric and beetroot. These ingredients are linked with their own benefits, and many people take turmeric or beetroot daily for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Beetroot looks particularly promising for raising nitric oxide (NO) levels in the body, which could support healthy blood pressure.

The only significant downside of Organifi Green Juice and other green superfood beverages is that they’re not full meal replacement formulas. The formulas don’t contain enough calories, protein, or fiber to fuel an active lifestyle, for example. Some people try to use green superfood beverages to replace meals – when in reality, they work better as snacks between meals.

Overall, there’s plenty of scientific evidence showing Organifi Green Juice and other green superfood formulas work as advertised to provide various health and wellness benefits.

Organifi Green Juice Pricing

Organifi Green Juice is available through Organifi.com with the biggest savings possible online. Pricing is roughly the same across all retailers. Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official website:

1 Bottle: $69.95

3 Bottles: $139.90

5 Bottles: $209.80

Each bottle contains 30 servings (30 scoops).

Organifi Green Juice Refund Policy

Organifi offers a 30 day refund policy on Green Juice and other supplements. You can try the formula for 30 days and request a complete refund

Just return the bottle (even if it’s empty) to receive a complete refund on your purchase. Refund policies may vary slightly depending on where you purchase Organifi Green Juice, so check with your retailer.

About Organifi

Organifi is a nutritional supplement company that makes a range of trendy formulas, superfood powders, and other products.

Green Juice is one of Organifi’s most popular superfood formulas. Other well-known products include the Sunrise to Sunset package, Green Juice, Red Juice, Gold, Glow, Immunity, and the Complete Health System package, among other products.

Organifi is a subsidiary brand of Fit Life TV, LLC. The corporation is registered in Florida, although they’re headquartered in San Diego, California.

You can contact Organifi via the following:

Email: support@fitlife.tv

Phone: 760-487-8587

Mailing Address: 1320 Columbia St. Suite #310, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Organifi sells products online through Organifi.com, Amazon, and other retailers. You can also find Organifi products at a small number of physical retailers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Organifi

What features does Organifi have?

There are several features that maximize Organifi’s potency and safety. Below is a quick look at what individuals can anticipate:

It has been third-party tested for impurities (i.e., metals)

It obtained USDA Organic Certification , which guarantees that each serving is gluten-, soy- and dairy-free and non-GMO

It does not include fillers, additives, or artificial ingredients

It is pasteurized , which helps to preserve the nutrients that make it a superfood

It underwent a gentle drying patented process so that the contents can break down and quickly mix in any base

What are the purported benefits of Organifi Green Juice?

With each serving of Organifi, the following benefits can be expected:

Promotes detoxification

Promotes Improved skin and gut health

Promotes Increased mental clarity and immunity

Promotes Reduced stress

How should Organifi Green Juice Supplement be taken?

Individuals are recommended to take one to two servings of Organifi mixed in water or any other low caloric beverages. The latter could entail almond milk or a simple smoothie. That said, the best time of day to take Organifi is first thing in the morning.

How many calories are there in every serving of Organifi?

Each serving amounts to 30 calories, and this holds when it is mixed in water. Equivalently, each serving contains 6 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and one gram of protein and sugar, respectively.

Is Organifi Green Juice Drink powder taste sweet?

Yes, a number of the fruits and vegetables found in the Organifi formula, including orange, beetroot, and coconut, can enhance its sweetness. However, the star sweetener here is monk fruit. Monk fruit sweeteners are made from the fruit itself and are said to be almost 200 times sweeter than sugar but with no calories, carbohydrates, sodium, or fat.

Is Organifi Green Juice Mix safe?

Organifi is deemed generally safe, given the numerous natural ingredients that went into making its formula. However, due to its detoxifying nature, each person’s reaction might be different. For this reason, it might be safe to start with one serving a day for a few days in the first week so that tolerance can be assessed. As for whether children and pregnant/nursing women can take Organifi, this should be discussed with a health professional beforehand.

How should Organifi Green Juice Powder be stored?

To ensure that Organifi’s quality does not deteriorate, it has been advised to refrigerate it as soon as it has been opened. Also, each bottle should be consumed within 60 days.

What if Organifi isn’t as effective as it claims to be?

If Organifi is not a favorite, there is a 60-day money-back guarantee in place. This is valid up to 60 days after the purchase and allows one to receive a refund (less shipping fees). Before shipping Organifi to its rightful place, customer service should be contacted for precise instructions. Here’s how:

San Diego, CA Headquarters : (760) 487-8587

Email : support@organifi.com

Address: Organifi Headquarters, 7535 Metropolitan Dr., San Diego, CA 92108 USA

How much does Organifi Green Juice cost?

Each Organifi bottle contains 30 servings meant to last anywhere between 15 and 30 days. That said, the prices are as follows:

1 Organifi bottle : $69.95 each

3 Organifi bottles : $139.90 altogether

5 Organifi bottles : $209.85 altogether

Final Word

Organifi Green Juice is a superfood formula that claims to help detoxify the body. The formula contains popular green superfoods like chlorella, spirulina, and matcha, all of which are linked with various benefits. The supplement also contains turmeric, ashwagandha, and other ingredients.

If you are trying to avoid juicing from scratch at all costs? Those who’ve been attempting juicing fruits and vegetables, know that the cost of actually buying the produce, while rewarding, is not cheap. Then there’s the mess that comes with using a juicer, and by the end, individuals are left feeling like a lot of time was spent on a single task. Luckily, such flaws are cleared thanks to the green juice supplements industry.

Organifi is a green juice supplement intended to provide well-rounded support that targets a number of health issues. That said, it is not meant to treat or cure any diseases, as its role simply entails giving the extra push everyone deserves to remain healthy.

What makes Organifi a good option is that it is still a complete formula without it being overcrowded. This shows that the team has taken their time in researching all possible superfoods to be able to bring it down to 11.

Next comes the organic nature of these ingredients, which is crucial, considering that the juicing process uses entire fruits and vegetables. Using non-organic produce will only defeat the purpose of supplements like Organifi! Most of all, each bottle is proclaimed as being third-party tested, a factor that will reassure many consumers. With these aspects alone, the suggested prices are quite fair.

On that note, Organifi is not meant to serve as a multi-vitamin, but simply a green juice mix with an adequate source of vitamins and minerals. Hence, individuals shouldn’t be alarmed by the fact that the nutritional facts list very few micronutrients.

Another aspect worth mentioning here is the PROP 65 warning on the bottle, which many see as a “cancer” sign. The latter is not the case. In fact, PROP 65 is a law that requires all California-based companies to notify consumers that the ingredients used come from the earth and that there is a slight chance that the supplement might comprise of metals. Luckily, this has been verified, so there’s not much to worry about.

To learn more about Organifi’s Green Juice and how it works, visit online today at Organifi.com.