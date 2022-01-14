Nutrisystem Reviews - New 2022 Menu, Meal Plans For Men and Promo Codes

Discovermagazine.com includes affiliate links in some of our stories. If you buy through links on this page, we may receive a commission.

How many times have you tried to start a diet and exercise plan, only to give up after the first few weeks? Consistency and motivation are two of the most important factors when it comes to losing weight. You have to consistently eat healthily, while staying motivated to meal prep, go to the gym, and push through those days when you want to slip back into old habits.

If you’re serious about losing weight but are looking for some extra help along your journey, you’ll be happy to know that there are all sorts of weight loss products and systems out there that are designed to keep you moving towards the finish line.

For this review, we’re going to focus on Nutrisystem, which isn’t a supplement, but a customized meal plan that is designed for your specific needs. The program delivers pre-made food right to your doorstep in microwave friendly packaging. This means all you have to do is heat the food, eat, and enjoy!

Unlike many ready-made food options, Nutrisystem meals don’t contain any additives, fillers, or any kind of synthetic ingredients. You’ll get to enjoy wholesome, delicious, healthy meals that will help you reach your weight loss goals.

Nutrisystem is all about convenience. Rarely do people have the time to meal-prep for the entire week, let alone make meals that follow elaborate diet charts and recommendations. With premade meals, there’s one less thing you have to worry about in your quest to lose weight.

These meals are custom tailored to your specific calorie and weight loss needs. Nutrisystem is a no-fuss, no hassle-way to finally get the scale moving in the right direction.

Nutrisystem 101

As described above, Nutrisystem is a customized meal plan that is specifically tailored towards your needs. These meals provide the right amount of calories that you need to feel full while also losing weight. What has made Nutrisystem so popular is the convenience that this program offers.

Instead of having to spend hours researching healthy meals and then cooking, Nutrisystem delivers pre-made, pre-portioned meals to your doorstep. The program also provides diet-friendly snacks that will keep you satisfied between meals.

Not only are your meals customized, the whole Nutrisystem plan is customizable as well. For example, there are meal plans designed specifically for men as well as those with diabetes and other underlying health conditions. It’s worth noting that Nutrisystem is not designed for anyone under the age of 14, as well as pregnant women or those with chronic illnesses.

Another perk of this weight loss system is the around-the-clock access to support. Having access to professionals who can provide guidance, expertise, and support makes it much easier to stick with the program.

What is the Nutrisystem Weight Loss Plan Based On?

The Nutrisystem weight loss plan follows three fundamentals of weight loss, to include:

1. Calorie control

2. Portion control

3. Balanced nutrition

Calorie control is the main principle behind Nutrisystem. All meals are planned with a set calorie goal that has been determined by nutrition and dietary experts. Combined, your meals will never go over a set calorie limit, which is a must for getting rid of those extra pounds.

The second fundamental is portion control. Instead of the common three meals a day routine, Nutrisystem offers six small meals. This helps to keep you full throughout the day, which minimizes the risk of overeating or snacking throughout the day. Inappropriate portions often derail many people from their weight loss goals.

The third fundamental is balanced nutrition. All meals are made with ingredients that provide the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that your body needs. This is where a lot of diet plans go wrong. Many lack the nutrients needed to keep you full while also supporting your overall health.

Is Nutrisystem Suitable for Those Following A Special Diet?

If you follow a special dietary plan, such as a low-carb diet for those who have diabetes, you’ll be pleased to know that the Nutrisystem menu can accommodate most dietary needs. In fact, the program offers diet-specific meal plans that are diabetes-friendly, as well as for those people who follow a vegetarian lifestyle.

On a low sodium diet? All Nutrisystem meal plans take the USDA’s recommended daily intake of 2,300 mg of sodium. If you have different dietary needs, you can discuss with a Nutrisystem weight loss counselor who can create a meal plan that best meets your needs.

This also stands true for those who have food allergies. All Nutrisystem meals offer a full list of ingredients along with a nutritional profile. There is also a nutrition and dietary services team available to help figure out which meals are most suitable for you.

How Does the Nutrisystem Really Work?

Nutrisystem offers pre-made meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The meal plan also includes diet-friendly snacks, such as low calorie frozen treats and desserts. Each meal and snack is properly portioned to meet your calorie and nutritional needs.

With a Nutrisystem subscription, you can rely on the program to do much of the heavy lifting that would otherwise have you in the kitchen for hours on end. When it comes to calorie calculations and ensuring you have meals available each day, Nutrisystem does all of the work for you. Each of the meals that you’ll receive are diet-friendly and nourishing.

To get started, all you have to do is place an order and then your month of meals will be on their way! The no-fuss packaging allows you to pop a meal into the microwave and enjoy. There is no preparation needed. Simply heat the food and eat!

What Foods to Eat: Nutrisystem Menu

The Nutrisystem meal plans offer a wide variety of meals and snacks that you can enjoy throughout the day. Here are some customer favorites that you’re sure to love.

Breakfast

● Blueberry muffin

● Biscotti bites

● Cinnamon raisin baked bar

● Honey wheat bagel

● Granola cereal

Lunch

● White cheddar mac and cheese

● Chicken noodle soup

● Tuna salad

● Fudge graham bar

● Trail mix bar

Dinner

● Lasagna with meat sauce

● Hearty beef stew

● Chicken and BBQ beans

● Hickory smoke flavored beef patty

● Chili with beans

Snacks & Desserts

● Cheese puffs

● Milk chocolate flavored pretzels

● Snickerdoodle cookie

● Protein shakes

● Coconut almond bar

This list only represents a small portion of the meals and snacks available through the Nutrisystem program. For a comprehensive list, check out the Nutrisystem website or contact the support team.

Nutrisystem Cost

There are three different Nutrisystem meal plans that customers can choose from. These plans vary based on the available food options, which drives the daily cost. Here is some information about each of the three plans.

The Basic Plan

This plan offers the simplest and most affordable options. It offers a free online tracking tool that allows you to conveniently track your weight loss journey. It also offers tips and tricks, including exercises, that will help you meet your short and long-term weight loss goals.

The Core Plan

This is the most popular plan available from Nutrisystem. It costs around $10.54 per day and offers around 100 meals to choose from. Along with nutritious pre-made meals, this plan also provides access to an online tracking app that gives you unlimited access to dietitians and counselors. So not only do you get the convenience of meals delivered to your door, but you can also get the expert support you need to stay on track.

Uniquely Yours

This Nutrisystem plan is slightly more expensive than the Core Plan, costing about $11.96 per day. This package deal offers frozen meals as well as 150 different meals to choose from. This plan provides the greatest meal variety while also offering the ability to order frozen foods for light snacking between meals.

Nutrisystem Results

As with any weight loss program, results will vary. However, Nutrisystem advertises that participants can lose up to 18 pounds and 10 inches in the first two months. This is backed by hundreds of positive reviews from customers who have tried and been successful in losing weight with the help of Nutrisystem.

What’s most important to keep in mind is that Nutrisystem only works if you stick with the diet plan. You can’t expect to lose weight if you’re eating Nutrisystem meals but also eating unhealthy snacks and other meals not provided by the program.

With pre-planned, pre-packaged foods, it should be pretty easy to stick with the diet. All you have to do is heat up the frozen meal and eat it. There’s no cooking or meal-planning that you have to do.

What Do You Get With The 4-Week Nutrisystem Basic Plan?

If you’re interested in the 4-week Nutrisystem Basic Plan, here is what you can expect.

Week 1

The first week is designed to restart your body so that you can kickstart your weight loss into high gear. This week you’ll enjoy unique meals and snacks throughout the day that will keep you full while also limiting your caloric intake.

Weeks 2-4

During weeks 2-4, the goal is to help you maintain the weight you lost in week one, while also promoting further weight loss. You’ll have access to a wide variety of ready-to-go meals as well as snacks that you can enjoy on any given day of the week. For the other two days, you can prepare Flex meals, as instructed by the program.

Nutrisystem Login: Free NuMi weight loss app

The 4-week system gives you access to NuMi, a free weight loss app that gives you access to recipes, weight loss challenges, expert tips, and exclusive discounts. Most Nutrisystem members use this app to track food, activity, and their weight loss progress.

Unlimited support and top-notch customer service

You’ll also get access to unlimited support from weight loss counselors and dietitians. These professionals are available during business hours to answer any questions or concerns that you may have. You can also contact them for support.

Free shipping

All orders in the U.S. are shipped to your doorstep for free!

Nutrisystem Reviews - Final Verdict

All in all, Nutrisystem is a helpful, expert planned, customized meal plan for an entire month. It delivers food to your doorstep, making the program extremely convenient to stick with. The food variety is mind-blowing with snack options available as well.

This meal plan comes with several bonuses and expert advice, adding icing to the top. Nutrisystem plans are currently up for grabs at discounted prices for a limited time. So what are you waiting for? Go on and place your order.

Nutrisystem 2022 Update and Frequently Asked Questions!

What Does The All-New Nutrisystem Diet Plan Provide?

If you’re worried about being stuck eating bland food that leaves you feeling less than satisfied, you’re going to love the new Nutrisystem program. This plan offers an inclusive list of delicious comfort foods that are 200 calories or less. Whether you’re craving pizza, a chocolate muffin, or macaroni and cheese, you can fit your favorite foods into a healthy diet. What’s key is portion control and healthy ingredients.

Proteins

Protein, also known as power fuel, is a crucial macronutrient that is needed for energy, muscle support, and other bodily functions. The new Nutrisystem program offers meals and snacks that contain at least 5 grams per serving.

Depending on the plan you choose, the protein source will vary. However, you can expect to get protein from sources such as seafood, meat, nuts, eggs, nut butter, plant-based protein, and low-fat dairy products.

With such a large variety to choose from, you’re sure to find satisfying meals that keep you full and give your body the fuel it needs.

Carbohydrates

The All-New Nutrisystem offers a limited amount of carbohydrates, known as smart carbs. This is because these carbohydrates also offer a source of fiber and have a low glycemic index. Most meals include carbs from healthy sources, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This includes foods such as apples, oranges, bananas, oatmeal, and pita bread.

Vegetables

Just as your parents always said, eat your vegetables! The new Nutrisystem plan encourages eating an ample amount of vegetables each day, which means no less than four servings! For weight loss, the system promotes non-starchy vegetables, to include lettuce, broccoli, cucumber, green beans, asparagus, and tomatoes.

Non-starchy vegetables are rich in nutrients, such as phytochemicals, along with vitamins and minerals. These compounds promote regular digestion, as they offer a healthy source of dietary fiber.

Seasoning and spices

Nutrisystem meals can be seasoned based on your individual tastes. Whether you prefer a little more spice or a little more garlic, you can use any herb or spice to make the pre-made meals more suitable for your taste buds.

The program also allows for extras, which include condiments like mayo and ketchup, which have calories, unlike most herbs, spices, and seasonings.

Beverages or drinks

Food isn’t the only factor when it comes to diet. What you drink is equally important. Nutrisystem plans allow users to drink water, coffee, herbal teas, and unsweetened tea. These drinks have little to no calories, which is a huge change from sugary sodas and juices.

The system also requires drinking at least 64 ounces of water each day. This ensures you stay hydrated. Water is also important for digestive function and satiety.

While alcoholic drinks are allowed, the Nutrisystem program restricts consumption to twice a week. Of course, moderation is key, and it’s best to stick to low calorie options when available.

Nutrisystem for Men Reviews

Men and women have very different nutritional needs. This is why Nutrisystem designed a program that is specifically tailored for helping men of all ages lose weight healthily and steadily.

Here’s what you need to know about the Nutrisystem for Men program.

Six meals a day

Most people expect to eat three meals a day when trying to lose weight. However, the Nutrisystem for Men program offers six small meals. Research has found that smaller meals eaten more frequently throughout the day is the ideal way to provide the body with much needed nutrients.

Eating smaller meals more frequently also helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. You’re also likely to be more satisfied eating more often, as you don’t have to wait so many hours in between meals. This keeps hunger pangs and cravings at bay.

Compared to women, men typically eat more food. And as we all know, eating too much food typically leads to weight gain, which is what we want to prevent. This is why the Nutrisystem for Men program is based on the idea of six small meals a day, to ensure each customer feels satisfied and fulfilled at meal time.

Meals with fresh fruits and vegetables

All Nutrisystem meals are meant to be healthy yet filling. To achieve this, each meal includes fresh fruits and vegetables. Not only are these foods delicious, they are high in dietary fiber, as well as vitamins and minerals. These are all elements that your body needs so that you feel your best inside and out.

While the program is designed with six meals each day, each meal is designed to ensure that your dietary needs are met. By eating tons of fresh fruits and vegetables, you’ll also notice positive changes in your digestive system. This means more energy and more focus to stay on track to meeting your weight loss goals.

Up to 150 meal choices to be delivered each month

There is no shortage of meals to choose from with the Nutrisystem for Men program. In fact, the plan offers more than 150 meals, all of which are made with the ideal amount of calories, along with healthy amounts of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and nutrients.

Having so many meal options to choose from ensures that there is something or everyone. This way you can eat the food that you’re craving, when you want it. All you have to do is heat up the meal and it's ready to enjoy!

Most meals are made with nutritious foods such as beef, salmon, grilled chicken, bananas, apples, and other fruits and vegetables. So whether you want a healthy burger or a delicious salmon filet, there’s a Nutrisystem meal for you.

The best part? No meal prepping!

Up to four flex meals every week

Dieting and losing weight shouldn’t be overly rigid. This is why the Nutrisystem for Men plan allows for four flex meals to be eaten each week. This means that four times a week, you can cook a meal that you’re craving or eat out at a local restaurant. Of course, flex meals shouldn’t be used to eat junk food that will inhibit your weight loss.

The program specifies that these meals should be under a certain calorie limit. There are also suggestions as to which types of foods to eat, along with recipes for self-cooked meals that can be made at home.

Weight loss of up to 18 pounds

If you’re looking for fast results on the scale and in the mirror, the plan suggests running or exercising during the first week of the program. By burning more calories, the body is able to burn fat as energy while also helping to turn fat into muscle.

Some men have even experienced an 18 pound loss in the first few weeks. Most participants can expect to lose 1-2 pounds a week. However, how much weight you lose is dependent on how well you stick with the program along with other factors, such as exercise and sleep quality.

Nutritious Nutrisystem shakes

The Nutrisystem for Men plan also includes shakes that offer a good amount of protein. These shakes, despite being a liquid, are very filling and will keep hunger at bay for hours!

Protein shakes are also designed to give you an energy boost so that you can power through the day. Each shake is made with all organic ingredients, to include fresh fruits.

These shakes can be enjoyed as a meal or a snack. It all depends on your calorie needs.

Nutrisystem for Women Reviews

The Nutrisystem for Women plan is uniquely designed to meet the nutritional and vitamin needs of women. The program is designed to ensure that women of all ages are able to live healthily while also losing weight. The key benefit? There’s no need to cook meals everyday!

Here are some of the key benefits of the Nutrisystem for Women program.

Snacks between meals

More often than not, we crave food in between meals, but many of us reach for unhealthy junk food that is full of sugar. The Nutrisystem for women program offers snacks between meals to prevent unhealthy cravings that lead to unhealthy snacking. Snacks are available between breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and are both healthy and nutritious.

Research has found that eating multiple small meals throughout the day is a much healthier option compared to eating less meals with a higher calorie content. Snacking between meals allows women to maintain their energy levels while curbing their appetite.

All of the snacks available from Nutrisystem offer plenty of nutrients and are designed to be lower in calories.

A large variety of foods to choose from

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to food, which is why it’s so nice that the Nutrisystem for women program offers a wide variety of meals to choose from. The list of meals is sure to please whatever you may be craving, all while providing your body with the energy and nutrients it needs to healthily shed those extra pounds.

Whether you’re a vegetarian or someone who eats all types of food, there is a meal for you. Daily snacks are also available in a variety of options, to include nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Though healthy, these meals taste delicious!

Promising results in only a few weeks

There’s nothing more frustrating than sticking with your weight loss routine, only to see very little results. What’s nice about Nutrisystem is that it offers promising results in just a few weeks! In fact, most women lose 1-2 pounds a week, with the highest amount of weight loss occurring during the first week.

Of course, individual results vary, but what’s most important to note is that women will lose weight in just a few weeks. So whether you’re trying to lose weight for an upcoming vacation, wedding, or if you simply want to be and feel healthier, this Nutrisystem program is sure to help.

Some women have lost up to 60 pounds using this program! So no matter how much you have to lose, stick with the meal plan and you’re guaranteed to see results.

Nutrisystem Partner Plan

Losing weight is so much easier when you have someone along the journey for you! The Nutrisystem Partner Plan is designed for friends, couples, or colleagues who want to lose weight together. This plan is specifically designed for two people who want to follow a similar diet, provide support and inspiration, while also maximizing their weight loss.

When subscribing to this program, you’ll have to provide details about you and your partner, to include gender, weight, and preferred menu options. A one-time shipment costs $581, which includes a 2-week plan for you and your partner.

Because this is a little pricey, Nutrisystem offers many discounts for the Nutrisystem Partner Plan to bringdown the total cost. For example, if you sign up for auto-delivery, you’ll pay just $319.99 per shipment. There’s also a 50% discount available if you pay for two consecutive partner plan deliveries up front.

Before ordering, do some price comparison and figure out which discount option makes the most sense and saves you the most money. But also remember that with Nutrisystem, you don’t have to cook a single meal or buy any kind of snacks. This saves you tons of money on groceries.

While on the pricier side, the Partner Plan is a great option for two people who want to lose weight together. The plan will provide food for the both of you, while also ensuring that you’re staying with your calorie limits and eating food that not only tastes good, but nourishes your body and overall health.

Nutrisystem vs Jenny Craig

Both Nutrisystem and Jenny Craig programs focus on healthy weight loss by promoting a healthy lifestyle through diet and exercise. However, there are some notable differences to be aware of.

When looking at customer reviews and ratings, Nutrisystem food is said to be higher quality and more tasteful when compared to Jenny Craig and other pre-made food programs.

Nutrisystem is also different in that it offers a wider variety of food choices. This program also offers free food trials so that you can taste the meals before committing to a meal that is delivered to your home for the next few weeks.

As said in many Nutrisystem reviews, the meal plans are also a better value for money when compared to similar food plans. The program also offers tools and access to professionals to help customers stay on track with losing weight.

Nutrisystem Shakes

For those times when you’re on-the-go or don’t have access to a microwave to heat up a meal, Nutrisystem also offers delicious shakes. These shakes are packed with healthy protein, fiber, and probiotics, all elements that promote healthy weight loss while keeping you full for hours.

Each shake contains 15 grams of protein along with 5 grams of dietary fiber. These ingredients help to build lean muscle mass while also promoting a healthy digestive system.

Nutrisystem shakes are effective in reducing belly fat. They also support a more active digestive system so that you feel lighter and more energized.

The best part is that these shakes are not only healthy, but they taste great! Nutrisystem customers have said that the shakes slimmed down their midsection, reduced bloat, and boosted their metabolism.

Nutrisystem Cost

The amount of money you can expect to spend is highly dependent on the Nutrisystem plan that you choose. Here are cost breakdowns for some of the most common plans.

Basic Plan

Nutrisystem For Men

● One time shipment: Around $527.25 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $289.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $263.63 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $247.81 per shipment

Nutrisystem For Women

● One-time shipment: $454.53 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $249.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $227.26 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $213.63 per shipment

Uniquely Yours Plan

For Men

● One-time shipment: Around $618.16 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $339.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $309.08 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $290.54 per shipment

For Women

● One-time shipment: Around $545.44 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $229.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $272.72 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $256.36 per shipment

Uniquely Yours Ultimate

For Men

● One-time shipment: Around $727.25 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $399.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $363.63 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $341.81 per shipment

For Women

● One-time shipment: Around $654.53 for a 4-week menu

● Monthly auto delivery: $359.99 per month

● 50% discount deal: Pay for two months upfront at a discounted rate of $327.26 per shipment

● 53% discount deal: Pay for three months upfront at a discounted rate of $307.63 per shipment

How to Cancel Nutrisystem Subscription

If you want to cancel your Nutrisystem meal plan without charges or penalty, you’ll need to cancel within the first 14 days of the program. Customers can also cancel after the second month’s shipment has been received.

Nutrisystem values customer satisfaction and wants customers to have enough time and flexibility to determine if the program is right for them.

Nutrisystem a la Carte

Want to try Nutrisystem meals and snacks without committing to a specific meal plan? Nutrisystem a la Carte allows customers to buy individual items from the Nutrisystem website without buying an entire program.

This is a great option for new customers who want to give Nutrisystem a try without spending hundreds of dollars. Of course, best results are obtained when purchasing a plan, but trying individual meals is a great start.

Is Nutrisystem Available at Walmart?

Yes! Nutrisystem meals can be purchased from Walmart. Here customers can try the 5-day everyday weight loss kit, which includes ten meals and five snacks. Walmart also sells individual meals as well as Nutrisystem’s protein shakes, which are full of vitamins and nutrients.

Aside from Walmart, people interested can also find Nutrisystem products at Costco. Buying from these stores is a great option if you want to try out a few meals without buying a specific meal plan.

Is Nutrisystem Available at Costco?

Yes! As mentioned above, Costco does sell Nutrisystem products. Here you’ll find dietary meals and shakes, as well as discount options for those who want to regularly buy Nutrisystem meals. There is also a gift card option if you want to buy Nutrisystem for a friend or family member.

Buying Nutrisystem meals and snacks from Costco is convenient. You can buy whichever meals you prefer, to include shakes and other snacks. The ability to buy from a local store is a great benefit if you’re new to Nutrisystem products.

Nutrisystem Reviews 2022 - Is It Worth It?

Losing weight is easier said than done. This is especially true for those who try to lose weight without a proper meal plan. Having to spend hours grocery shopping, cooking, and portioning out meals is time consuming and frustrating. This is why Nutrisystem was created; to give people a convenient way to eat healthy nourishing meals without all of the work.

The best part of Nutrisystem is that the meals and snacks contain natural ingredients. Customers can eat knowing that they’re consuming healthy food that tastes great and nourishes their body. Meals are reasonably priced, especially when you consider that you don’t have to buy as many groceries with a Nutrisystem program.

Because everyone’s weight loss journey is different, Nutrisystem offers plans for both men and women, as well as pairs who want to lose weight together. There are also programs for vegetarians, diabetics, and those who have special dietary needs.

We all know that eating the same thing over and over can get boring quickly. Nutrisystem offers more than 100 meal choices so that you can eat whatever you’re craving on any given day. From chicken to pizza to burgers, there’s sure to be something that you and your taste buds will enjoy.

Nutrisystem comes with a 14-day money back guarantee. If you aren’t completely satisfied with the meals or service, you can end the plan for a full refund. The good news is that most Nutrisystem customers are thoroughly satisfied. Not only do they say the food tastes good, but they met or exceeded their weight loss goals.

