Nerve Control 911 Reviews: Neuropathy Pain Relief Supplement

Nerve Control 911 is PhytAge Labs advanced nerve calming supplement that leverages high quality natural ingredients to improve muscles and reflexes, while penetrating damaged, weakened nerves and repairing them at the core. Andrew Price’s review found Nerve Control 911 uses a combination of herbal compounds in the formula which helps consumers to improve muscle function by targeting the root cause of neuropathy; inflammatory nerve poisoning. This nerve calming formula is gaining traction within the broader dietary supplement community, so consumers must put in the work to decide if Nerve Control 911 is right for them.

By taking Nerve Control 911 daily, you can strengthen the odds of getting optimal control over your nerve signals and motor control, among other benefits covered below. Andrew Price reports that better nervous system controls are essential to the human experience and can drastically improve the quality of life. People who experience problems with their nerves might be especially interested in a solution that can make them more in touch with the inner workings of their nerves and nervous system. This is where the PhytAge Labs Nerve Control 911 supplement comes into play and starts to work on rapid-nerve healing according to Maxwell Conrad, the official presenter of the advanced nerve calming formula.

Nervous system supplements are extremely common. Consumers should be careful, however. Some formulas in this niche sector of the supplement industry make use of sketchy sales tactics to market ineffective products. Some supplements target older consumers, using disinformation to trick the uninformed. It's more important now than ever that users of supplements carefully evaluate any product they choose to put in their bodies.

Typically, people take medication to protect the central nervous system or restore motor control. But does Nerve Control 911 work as advertised? How does Nerve Control 911 work? Find out everything you need to know about Nerve Control 911 today in our review.

What is Nerve Control 911?

Nerve Control 911 is a nutritional supplement from PhytAge Laboratories that uses marshmallow extract and other natural ingredients to purportedly calm nerves and improve muscular control, reduce nerve pain, and provide other benefits. The core concept behind how Nerve Control 911 works is based on what the Journal of Neurological Science, Pain Research & Management and the Journal of Neural Regeneration revealed as a real nerve pain relief breakthrough.

You take two capsules of Nerve Control 911 per day to target your nerve control problems. Each package comes with a month's supply of the formula, which amounts to sixty capsules. It is unclear whether this product should be taken on an empty stomach, or if it requires food and water to function correctly. Further information may be required on this front.

PhytAge Laboratories leads their formula with a “Malaysian miracle root” that can “fix” neuropathy “within a matter of days.” Just take the supplement daily, and you should experience relief from nerve pain, neuropathy, and motor control issues within less than a week. This is pretty steep, but what does science say? Obviously many doctors argue that neuropathy is incredibly challenging to treat. It's hard to believe that any supplement can thoroughly address the root cause of neuropathy in a week or less, but PhytAge Labs is quick to say nothing in Nerve Control 911 will work as a miracle, but starts to day by day add in the right ingredients that can produce rapid nerve healing.

PhytAge Laboratories appears to target people with diabetes with its marketing mainly. Many people with diabetes suffer from neuropathy, which is tingling or pain in the toes, feet, and hands. It is important to note that this supplement cannot and does not claim to cure or seriously impact diabetes. No supplement can completely cure diabetes; only a combination of medical treatment and lifestyle change can change the trajectory of this potentially deadly disorder.

One story featured on the PhytAge Laboratories website discusses how one woman’s nerve pain “nearly killed her” until she discovered Nerve Control 911 and regained control. A doctor was prepared to amputate that woman’s limbs because the nerve damage was “out of control.” She took the ingredients in Nerve Control 911 and experienced the rapid nerve healing process starting to work within “a matter of days.”

These are bold claims for an all natural plant-based herbal supplement to make. So does Nerve Control 911 work as advertised to control nerve pain and other issues? Or is this another overrated, over-priced supplement from Texas-based PhytAge Laboratories? The rest of this detailed Nerve Control 911 review is where the real rubber meets the road and will start to openly dissect all of the inner workings for PhytAge Labs' nerve calming formula works to tackle the root cause of neuropathy, which Maxwell Conrad identifies as inflammatory nerve poisoning due to a toxic enzyme called MMP-13.

How Does Nerve Control 911 Work?

Right away, when visiting the official PhytAge Labs Nerve Control 911 website at NerveControl911.com, consumers will be delighted with the informational and educational nature of the website and presentation. This approach is fantastic because it helps the research process required to ensure that Nerve Control 911 is indeed a solid option that should be up for strong consideration given that it is completely safe with no reported side effects and has been formulated by doctors from PhytAge Labs.

The first standout feature of Nerve Control 911 is the ingredients, which uses marshmallow extract and passionflower because they’re “the secret ingredients that your body’s central nervous system so direly needs.” It also indicates the formula uses a version of these extracts that allows maximum absorption to fully support your nerve health.

Typically, doctors recommend using prescription medication or over the counter drugs to control neuropathy and nerve pain. However, PhytAge Laboratories seems to suggest you can enjoy similar benefits by taking just marshmallow extract and passionflower extract as the stars of the ingredients list.

By taking their combination of marshmallow extract and passionflower extract, PhytAge Laboratories reveals you can enjoy the following benefits:

Improve the body’s muscles

Control voluntary movements and reflexes

Transmit information to and from the central nervous system to the rest of the body

Send nerve signals to the organs and muscles

Reduce inflammation, lower anxiety, and lower blood pressure

Help with visual perception

As you can see, this is an unusual range of benefits. PhytAge Laboratories positions their nerve controlling supplement can target everything from inflammation to blood pressure to motor control and muscle pain. But when watching and reading over the difference between Nerve Control 911 and other neuropathy pain relief supplements, viewers will see and learn why these nervous system attackers are winning the war on bodily pain and what needs to be done in order to stack the odds back in your favor and give the body an optimal environment to combat these deadly, life-robbing toxic enzymes like MMP-13.

Nerve Control 911

Nerve Control 911 contains a small dose of six herbal and plant extracts, including less than 150mg each of passionflower, marshmallow root, corydalis powder, prickly pear extract, and California poppy seed.

Here’s how PhytAge Laboratories describes the benefits of each ingredient:

Passion Flower: Nerve Control 911 contains 145mg of passionflower extract to alleviate nerve pain, nervous stress, and anxiety. PhytAge Laboratories claims their formula can even work as an anti-depressant and sedative because passionflower “may have antidepressant and sedative properties.”

Marshmallow Root: Nerve Control 911 contains 110mg of marshmallow root extract, which PhytAge Laboratories claims is “high in anti-inflammatory mucilage” that helps fight swelling and improve hydration throughout your body. The company claims marshmallow root is particularly beneficial for the digestive system, intestinal lining, stomach, respiratory system, urinary tract, and skin.

Prickly Pear: Prickly pear is an antioxidant-rich plant extract that purportedly reduces oxidative stress throughout the body. Nerve Control 911 contains 50mg of prickly pear extract.

California Poppy: Nerve Control 911 contains 45mg of California poppy seed to relieve nerve pain, blood vessel problems, and sleep and mood disturbances. PhytAge Laboratories claims their poppy seed extract “swarms all over pain and inflammation from different angles” and can “soothe your aching feet, hands, fingers, and toes” while relieving muscle pain.

Corydalis Yanhusuo: Nerve Control 911 uses an ingredient called Corydalis yanhusuo to block pain signals to the brain without being addictive. PhytAge Laboratories claims this ingredient “appears to work similarly to prescription pain medications” and “has been shown to reduce both inflammatory and neuropathic pain.”

PhytAge Laboratories takes a compelling stance about the benefits of its supplement. Next, we’ll see if there’s any science behind these claims.

The idea is that this deadly toxic enzyme (MMP-13) lies dormant in all people, healthy or not. However, as quoted on the official website:

“These external stressors repeatedly trigger the enzyme. Naturally, this leads to the crumbling and degradation of nerve endings leading to chronic nerve pain, pins and needles, burning, muscle pain, and coordination problems.”

And that is where the Nerve Control 911 ingredients for advanced nerve calming benefits are thought to provide extremely effective and safe ways to limit and reduce the pain-triggering enzymes known as the 7 Pain Pathways.

Scientific Evidence for Nerve Control 911

PhytAge Laboratories reveals why their formula can ‘work similarly to prescription pain medications' to target neuropathy, nerve pain, inflammation, and other issues.

While PhytAge Laboratories has not run any tests or trials on Nerve Control 911, most natural nutritional supplements have not been run through the gold standard of clinical studies. So even though the company has not invested in any clinical trials on humans or animals to verify the advertised benefits, the company has served over 800,000 individuals with their product line and feel they have crafted the optimal dosages and ingredient formulations that produce noticeable results. However, while the PhytAge Labs Nerve Control 911 product has not individually been used in a medical study, each herbal extract and plant-based compound has been extensively studied and researched in-depth.

Most known studies are generally only concerned with the specific, isolated ingredients used in the formula. Valid efficiency studies will require a look into the formula itself, and these are currently unavailable. Instead, PhytAge Laboratories put together eight third-party studies as proof their supplement works as advertised.

The company cites a “neuropathy breakthrough” discovered by researchers in 2017, for example. As highlighted in this 2017 study, researchers discovered that reactive oxygen species (ROS) in certain animals could fight back against diabetes. Researchers found that ROS inhibits MMP-13 in zebrafish and mice, which could be a breakthrough for human diabetic neuropathy.

PhytAge Laboratories also goes over why conventional neuropathy drugs are dangerous, and recommend taking Nerve Control 911 as a natural alternative. They cite this study showing that 500,000 Americans will die from opioids by the year 2027, for example, as evidence that you may reconsider taking prescribed medication if the side effects are too harsh or the neuropathy pain relief is causing too many other problems as a result.

As further proof you should not take prescribed medication, PhytAge Laboratories cites this 2017 study showing that gabapentin and pregabalin – two popular pain treatment medications – are ineffective for neuropathic pain, even though the FDA has approved both compounds for pain treatment. Unfortunately, none of the cited studies prove marshmallow root or passionflower extract is more effective than prescription drugs for treating neuropathy. But this should not come as a surprise in reality.

A search for “marshmallow + pain relief” on Google reveals many connections between marshmallow extract and neuropathy treatment. No researchers have published research examining the exact link between marshmallow extract and neuropathy, but there are very popular, highly authoritative health websites that cover the pain relieving benefits of marshmallow extract.

Researchers have analyzed passionflower extract and neuropathy. In this 2016 study, researchers described passionflower as “an anxiolytic [anti-anxiety agent] and sedative” because of its effects on GABA neurotransmitters in your brain. Researchers tested passion flower extract on rats and determined it could relieve muscle spasms and provide other benefits. The study took place on rats – not humans.

Some people take passionflower extract to help sleep or relieve stress. However, most supplements use a much higher dosage than in Nerve Control 911. The leading passionflower supplement, for example, is priced at under $10 and provides 350mg of passionflower extract per serving. Nerve Control 911 is priced much higher and has just 145mg per serving. Some may not like this, but it is the synergistic effect of all these combined ingredients that give Nerve Control 911 supplement a real shot at helping support and provide proper nerve pain relief. The other plant and herbal extracts in Nerve Control 911 have dosages advertised to manage neuropathy, relieve pain, or help control muscles – but together, that is where the real entourage effect comes into play and can provide a viable natural solution that can even work with the motto, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially when the latest science shows how this dormant MMP-13 enzyme is laying dormant in all of us, health or not.

The evidence of Nerve Control 911 working as advertised to control neuropathy, treat nerve pain, or provide other benefits may be limited directly, but tons of supportive science show strong signals of how it can work effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nerve Control 911

As we explained above, nerve control supplements can be hard to find definitive information on. This section should help keep consumers informed by answering some of the most commonly asked questions about Nerve Control 911, as well as PhytAge Labs.

Q: What can Nerve Control 911 do?

A: The main benefit associated with this supplement is the control of nerve pain. The official product website elaborates that Nerve Control 911 can completely eliminate neuropathy in less than a week. It's hard to imagine that this claim is entirely valid, but it makes sense that this formula may be able to help people improve their nerve pain over time, especially with consistent use.

Q: Who created Nerve Control 911?

A: This supplement was created and is being marketed by PhytAge Labs. This company is based out of Texas. PhytAge Labs has been responsible for the creation of several popular supplements. As with any nutritional wellness company, they have won mixed reviews from consumers but predominantly happy and thrilled users of their diverse product line.

Q: What ingredients does Nerve Control 911 include?

A: This supplement only contains five ingredients: Passion Flower, Marshmallow Root, Prickly Pear, California Poppy, and Corydalis Yanhusuo. However, a lack of precise dosages of these ingredients makes it hard to evaluate the effectiveness of this supplement. We recommend that users extensively research these core compounds before using Nerve Control 911.

Q: Can supplements cure diabetes?

A: Generally, no. No supplement is approved– or even evaluated– by the FDA. Additionally, there's no reason to believe that any form of diabetes can be cured by a supplement. A combination of pharmaceuticals and dietary/lifestyle change is the only way to improve diabetic symptoms substantively.

Nerve Control 911 Pricing

Nerve Control 911 is priced between $50 and $70 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order. Here’s how pricing breaks down which can only be found on the official website at NerveControl911.com:

1 Bottle: $69.95

2 Bottles: $119.90

4 Bottles: $199.80

Each bottle contains 60 capsules (30 servings). All prices include shipping.

As part of a new promotion, your Nerve Control 911 purchase comes with two free eBooks, including “Everything You’ve Ever Needed to Know About Pain Management” and “Chronic Pain: Proven Natural Solutions.” Using these two eBooks can help to maximize the results individuals can tap into by using the supplement. After all, genuine care is a comprehensive process.

Nerve Control 911 Refund Policy

Nerve Control 911 comes with a 90-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund within 90 days. Be careful to evaluate the terms of service to understand how this refund policy and the process looks.

About PhytAge Labs

PhytAge Laboratories is a Texas-based nutritional supplement company known for selling high-quality supplements online. The company sells a range of natural supplements that target a range of health goals – including everything from neuropathy to testosterone to tinnitus relief.

All of their products are formulated in FDA inspected, cGMP facilities that adhere to the strictest standards of sterile environments. All of their health formulas are independently tested by third party labs to ensure dosage potency, purity and quality.

You can contact PhytAge Labs via the following:

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Phone: 1-800-822-5753

Mailing Address: 12600 Hill Country Boulevard Suite R-275, Bee Cave, Texas 78738

Final Thoughts

Nerve Control 911 is a high-quality advanced nerve calming supplement that aims to help manage neuropathy and nerve pain naturally. PhytAge Laboratories presents a very compelling and thought-provoking concept that deals with the root cause of nerve pain, inflammatory nervous system poisoning.

The evidence that Nerve Control 911 works as advertised to help you deal with nerve pain, muscle control, or other neuropathy symptoms is revealed all throughout the website and video presentation. The Nerve Control 911 ingredients are all naturally sourced nutrients that are made in a state of the art facility that follows all FDA and GMP guidelines and is one of the most affordable and affection options to choose.

For those looking to regenerate your central nervous system and somatosensory system, give Nerve Control 911 a shot to help support and add protection against faulty nerve signals between the muscles and organs naturally. Act now and take full advantage of the exclusive online discount available for Nerve Control 911 from PhytAge Labs today.