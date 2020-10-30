Meticore Scam: Controversy, Fake Reviews and User Complaints

Meticore is a healthy metabolism support formula coined as the leading fat burning weight loss supplement due to its unique ability to target the root cause of metabolic slowdown, believed to be associated with age-related low core body temperature.

Found exclusively at the official Meticore website at MyMeticore.com, the metabolism boosting formula is loaded with powerful, potent and high profile super nutrients that work to effectively raise the core body temperature. By enhancing cellular activity and heat production to overcome the inability to burn fat and melt away excess calories, Meticore is available to enjoy at an incredible 90% off today while limited supplies last due to this high demand weight loss pill.

However, there are a lot of details that require upfront extensive research in regards to the overwhelming amounts of negative reviews, controversial user complaints and even fake Meticore supplement scams online. Let's help smart shoppers become informed and educated consumers by unearthing the truth about using the Meticore weight loss pills to boost metabolism and burn fat fast right now.

What is Meticore?

Meticore is a diet pill that claims to achieve weight-loss by jumpstarting the metabolism via raising body temperature. As we age, our biological ability to maintain efficient core body heat declines. Studies have shown a correlation between core body temperature and metabolism, with low core body temperature as a likely culprit of a slowing metabolic rate. The makers of Meticore assert both men and women can reverse this weight management problem with daily use of their supplement, which contains a potent formula of 6 high-quality nutrients designed to boost inner body temperature and supercharge your metabolism.

It does not take much effort to even go to your favorite search engine in Google.com and type “low core body temperature weight loss” to see all of the scientific literature and medical research that supports this notion of metabolic slowdown related to aging. In a previous Meticore review by Daily Wellness Pro on August 16th, they simplified it as, “Meticore is a metabolism-boosting supplement crafted with all-natural ingredients to ensure users lose weight naturally and effectively. This supplement helps awaken a sleeping metabolism to fasten the body’s digestive system, and flush out unhealthy toxins, both of which are common causes of weight gain.” And the other review of Meticore pills by KP Enterprises on August 18, 2020, stated “Meticore is the first 100% natural remedy for handling low core body temperature, which reduces the speed of metabolism and slows down weight reduction. It’s the first product to include a mix of the six finest quality natural supplement to target low core body temperature and activate your body's metabolism.” But now there is new information surfacing and requires an updated review, specifically about the Meticore scam risks, negative feedback controversy and user complaints that have filed in since these outdated articles first published.

But now fast forward to a few months later, it is no secret that there are a few things that people who struggle with excessive and easy weight gain have in common. One of them is having a low core (endothermic) body temperature in addition to low metabolism. In fact, studies show that the lower your core body temperature, the slower your metabolism tends to be, and hence the harder it is to keep weight gain at bay. As the product's website says, many individuals do not realize how having a low core body temperature and reduced function of the metabolism can affect how they look and feel. So in other words, this means that correcting your low body core temperature would result in a cascading effect that will kick start your metabolism, thereby triggering a rapid, but healthy weight loss, and possibly and improve joint mobility, have a more restful sleep, and even shinier hair.

According to leading scientists and researchers, as men and women blow out more candles on their birthday cakes and rack up more years on their driving licenses – their metabolism gradually slows down. And in case you are wondering, this is also the exact reason why shedding those excess pounds can become trickier. Maintaining healthy skin and inflammation in the joints can also become an uphill battle. That is where the Meticore weight loss supplement comes into play as not only a low core body temperature optimizer, but a metabolism booster that burns fat using a specific set of natural ingredients in exact dosages designed to work wonders in the body.

Meticore Benefits: What Are They?

The idea behind Meticore is turning up the internal heat of cells naturally, thereby reversing age-related metabolic slowdown, and all without any side effects. Meticore’s formula is key to their assertion that daily use of this supplement is more effective than standard diet changes and exercise on their own. We will be examining their ingredients, the science they base their claims on, and the company below.

Going by the manufacturer’s info, Meticore is proven to be the metabolism optimizing low core body temperature boosting fat burner because it is;

Stimulant free – Does not rely on a conglomerate of artificial stimulants to trigger and sustain weight loss

Without any tolerance forming tendencies – You won't be likely to build any physical or dietary tolerance towards this supplement

100% natural and vegetarian-friendly

Void of GMO additives

tested independently by a third party lab for purity and potency

In addition to this, the weight-loss capsule is also said to help blood sugar levels, along with healthy heart, brain and joint support. It is manufactured and produced here in the USA. It's also produced in a GMP-certified facility and processed under strict, and accurate standards.

Meticore Ingredients for Burning Fat, Losing Weight and Optimizing Metabolism

The makers of Meticore claim their product can deliver a fast-acting raise in core body temperature to boost metabolism and burn stubborn fat all over your body. However, the official presentation showcases the supplement having the potential to help with more than just weight-loss, including: plump skin, glowing complexion, silkier hair, and reduced joint pain. This may seem like a lot for just one supplement to be capable of but there is evidence showing high quality, plant-based nutrients and herbal food extracts, like the ones in Meticore, consumed on a daily basis can benefit our system.

African Mango Seed (Irvingia gabonensis)

Ginger Rhizome (Zingiber officinale)

Moringa leaf (moringa oleifera)

Citrus Bioflavonoids (citrus Aurantium fruit)

Fucoxanthin

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 10mcg

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 35mcg

Meticore Formula Blend 250mg

Turmeric Rhizome (Curcuma longa)

Meticore is made with all plant-based herbal ingredients in vegetarian capsules with no toxic substances or caffeine or dangerous stimulants. But instead of these fake Meticore reviews online from non-verified users or actual customers of the popular fat burning weight loss supplement, the proof is in the pudding and it is time to analyze each of the elements included in this unique formulation.

The benefits in this formula can be traced to these six active ingredients (at doctor recommended amounts according to the official Meticore website):

Brown Seaweed Extract– this contains fucoxanthin which has trended in recent years due to its supposed connection to weight-loss. It’s believed to target adipose fat tissue, the kind of stubborn fat found around your abdomen, and there is plenty of evidence showing the extract to be filled with vitamins and minerals that optimize energy.

African Mango Extract– also known as Irvingia gabonensis, this is one of the most well-known diet pill ingredients and has been linked to weight loss benefits in some small studies.

Moringa Oleifera- a popular superfood ingredient, it’s known to be an energy booster due to its richness of free radical fighting antioxidants. This is likely the ingredient responsible for Meticore’s claims to enhancing skin and hair health.

Ginger- it’s not clear how ginger interacts with the other ingredients or if it significantly helps in weight-loss, but as a natural anti-inflammatory plant, it could actually lower the body temperature (the opposite of their goal). That being said, the active ingredient (gingerol) has many known medicinal properties.

Turmeric- like ginger, turmeric has an active ingredient (curcumin) that is anti-inflammatory and can lower body temperature as a result. Turmeric is also antioxidant enriched which is known for eliminating toxins and toxic metabolic by-products.

When combined, these ingredients could create a ripe environment for healthy inflammation, weight-loss, and other benefits.

The full list of ingredients includes:

15mcg (417% Daily Value) of vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

35mcg (100% DV) of chromium (as chromium picolinate)

250mg of a Meticore Formula Blend containing turmeric (Curcuma longa), African mango, ginger, moringa leaf, citrus bioflavonoids, and fucoxanthin

They are packaged into vegetable cellulose capsules.

Meticore contains multiple, high profile ingredients proven to provide benefits to the body individually. While it is unknown how these ingredients will work together, or whether the amounts are high enough to be effective, the formulators believe they have cracked the code to uncontrolled weight gain (especially as we age). The Health Radar's Meticore overview had an excellent breakdown of all the individual ingredients and why they work together to produce an entourage effect, or provide synergistic benefit by working in unison to raise core body temperature and kick start the metabolic regeneration process.

Backed by a 100% Money Back Guarantee, the manufacturer offers any user who may not be satisfied (for whatever reason) of their purchase of this Meticore weight-loss capsule.

How Safe Are Meticore Pills?

One of the most pertinent questions that prospective consumers always ask before indulging or taking up any weight loss supplement is; just how safe are these pills?

Now, the manufacturer alludes that thousands of past Meticore users have nothing but praise for the fat burning weight loss pills. A quick check of the numerous reviews left in the interwebs' corners also seems to suggest so. In fact, it looks as if the only downside that you will have to contend with as a future user is the numerous trips to the boutique to revamp your wardrobe after getting rid of the baggy and ill-fitting clothes from your old physique.

And to some extent, Meticore seems to nail this dead to rights. There is no denying that starvation weight loss diets such as extreme intermittent fasting and OMAD (One Meal a Day) can greatly predispose one to malnourishment. Meticore attempts to circumvent this by upping your core body temperature instead of trying to trigger metabolism the old fashioned way of spending countless hours in the gym doing cardio. Whereas the latter can work for some, a majority of people will naturally find it harder to sustain a long-term cardio-intensive workout plan, particularly in a day and age where people are getting busier and their schedules getting tighter.

In light of this, the best way of shedding off those pounds from your midsection would be targeting the root cause of the weight gain in the 1st place. Bear in mind that a turbo-charged metabolism will directly translate to weight loss even at rest. Regarding how safe this supplement can be, it is said to be as safe as conventional multi-vitamin cocktails that are available on the market.

It is easy to see why this is so: For starters, Meticore is officially approved by an FDA-inspected lab that guarantees purity and potency of its product. This implies that it has passed all necessary qualitative checks that a supplement of its type and class is expected to before being offered or put up for sale. Additionally, it also means that the FDA has formally inspected the manufacturing facilities where the capsule is produced and given the green light because of their adherence to strict, sterile and precise standards. As far as quality control goes, this is as safe as it gets, really.

The Evidence: Real Scientific Support for Meticore Results?

The manufacturer claims once your body's lethargic metabolic rate has been kick-started, you will see some noticeable weight loss evenly throughout your body. Depending on individual body types and starting conditions, users will see physical stubborn fat disappearing within days to weeks. And, of course, a lighter body profile also comes hand-in-hand with better sleep at night, fever body aches, and even a glowing skin ( to some extent ).

No scientific studies or research have been published in Meticore’s name and the makers have conducted no clinical trials on their formula. Instead, the company’s sales page has cited 24 references to the supplement's ingredients. This makes it difficult to compare results, but it's average for diet pills to not undergo formal studies unless they are prescriptions. Click here to see all of the Meticore weight loss pill ingredient research included by the official company.

A 2009 study showed a connection between obesity and low core body temperature and a 2015 study garnered similar results, suggesting obese people have difficulty raising their core body temperatures which leads to weight gain. Energy has to be burned to raise body temperature and its possible thinner people maintain higher core temperatures, burning more calories and fat than those with cooler body temperatures. But it is unclear if the process works both ways or if there are supplements that can significantly affect this behavior to burn fat.

We do know certain ingredients in Meticore are linked with weight loss, like brown seaweed extract. However, it is the last listed ingredient (implying the formula has the least amount it) in a supplement which contains only 250 mg of its proprietary blend and brown seaweed supplements taken for weight-loss benefits typically have around 100mg of its active ingredient. A few studies have also linked turmeric’s curcumin to weight loss but it, too, involved a much higher dose.

This review study, which involved 1,604 patients, showed the curcumin found in Turmeric helped significantly reduce BMI and weight, among other things. Dosing varied from 70 to 2,400mg curcumin per day per person and it’s currently unclear what the specific dose of turmeric in Meticore is, other than that it is less than 250mg.

Oddly, Meticore has no thermogenic ingredients that have been linked to potential body temperature raising, despite having ingredients linked to weight-loss and despite their claims to make their goal core temperature raising. They do provide a video on the homepage going into some detail on why this particular combination of ingredients raises metabolic rate which, in turn, increases cellular temperatures.

All in all, direct scientific evidence of Meticore’s effectiveness is scarce. But at the affordable price, coupled with their refund policy and risk-free money back guarantee, means it well worth trying this fat burning metabolism booster supplement before the end of 2020 as we spring into 2021 – especially given its extreme rise in popularity and demand.

Where to Buy Meticore Capsules?

Consumers that would like to order Meticore may do so by visiting the official company website at MyMeticore.com, where the company is offering a few packages with bulk discounts available;

1 Bottle – 30 Day Supply – $59.00 Small Shipping Fee

3 Bottles – 90 day Supply – $49.00 Each Small Shipping Fee

6 Bottles – 180 Day Supply – $39.00 Each Small Shipping Fee

With each bottle containing 30 capsules (30 servings)

For best results, continue to use the Meticore on a daily basis until satisfied with the effects many users have already experienced. Be patient enough to give the capsules time to boost your metabolism and gradually burn fat within a reasonable timeframe. The manufacturer advises using the formula at least 90 – 180 days for the supplement to product optimal results using the natural Meticore ingredients.

Because the creators are confident that users will yield their desired outcome, Meticore comes with a no-questions-asked 60 day money back guarantee. This is a great vote of confidence and one of the biggest selling points of a risk free weight loss diet pill to try today. The hassle-free offer to return a product for a full refund is applicable if you buy one, three, or six bottles, leaving customers free to take full advantage of the cheaper unit pricing at a higher amount. Just return the bottle – even if empty. But you will not receive a refund on any shipping costs incurred.

To find product support and scientific research on Meticore products can be viewed on the official website's main page. These capsules are sold solely by the manufacturer online here: https://mymeticore.com. To contact the makers of Meticore with any problems, please email: contact@mymeticore.com

Who is the Meticore Company?

To be completely truthful and transparent, Unfortunately, Meticore’s website provides little in the way of information on the makers, their qualifications, or even if they have medical/science experience. This is always suspect from any company-however, not all bad news! Consumers should note that the manufacturing does take place in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States and all ingredients are also sourced in the USA. Also, Digistore24 Inc., the platform seller, is also very reputable and honors all refunds and returns with a customer-first approach.

Scams are a well-known issue in the world of supplements. The lack of regulation mixed with a tenuous online landscape leaves many feeling cautious about where and what to spend their money on. Where Meticore is concerned, there are two main things to keep in mind to avoid being scammed; keeping in mind that this supplement’s effectiveness is on a case-by-case basis and purchase of it should only be made from their official website (MyMeticore.com). Luckily, Meticore has a strong refund policy and we will be going over with you in case your results are not as optimal as you would have liked. But the popularity of this supplement means it has popped up on fake websites and also on marketplaces like Amazon. The only way to be sure you are getting the authentic supplement is to buy from the source.

Meticore Scam: Analyzing the Negative Meticore Reviews

Meticore is one of the most popular weight loss supplements in the world right now, and along with popularity comes great responsibility and accountability. The Meticore scam threat is real online as shady characters and bad apples attempt to lure unsuspecting consumers into buying cheap Meticore pills based on fake reviews. Nearly all of the negative reviews about Meticore deal with user complaints regarding this very issue. Between fake Meticore supplement offers and fraudulent Meticore Amazon listings on the world's biggest marketplace, customers of Meticore are not happy with the fraudsters found online.

Thankfully, this has an easy remedy regarding where to buy real Meticore tablets online. To date, the only verified option to buy Meticore weight loss pills for boosting low core body temperature is on the official website at MyMeticore.com. While it may seem more trustworthy to buy Meticore on Amazon, you will be getting a dubious product that is literally a cheap imitation knockoff with god knows what inside. Even when searching for Meticore on Amazon.com, consumers will fake listings like “Meticore Advanced Diet Pills Supplement for Weight Loss” or even “Meticore Weight Management Pills, Meticore Metabolism Supplement Booster” – which is ultimately a sad state of affairs to even know those are allowed to exist but luckily as a smart shopper and concerned consumer you take the necessary steps of conducting invaluable due diligence that puts the odds in your favor. And, as stated, the easiest solution is to order directly from the official company website to ensure customers get the real Meticore pills, free of side effects and guaranteed to have the actual ingredients list revealed above.

Final Verdict on Meticore Review

As stated, Meticore is a nutritional weight loss supplement claiming to raise body temperature to speed metabolic rate up and burn unwanted or stubborn fat. While it seems highly unlikely all active ingredients are to this end, they do all appear to serve an important function in a healthy weight loss journey in both men and women. Add to the fact that there is definitely research backing the ingredient’s ability to improve bodily functions across the spectrum. There is also plenty of supportive research showing our metabolic rate decreases with age and that consuming an antioxidant-rich, potent formula with vitamins and minerals diet can help reverse aging processes, of which this supplement can definitely be a part.

While there is no price tag one can put on your personal health and well-being, if you’re willing to spend $40-60 on a diet pill, this supplement is absolutely a solid and optimal choice considering it is risk-free much like the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. Particularly as they take advantage of the rising popularity of certain ingredients and have such a thorough refund option that should exude complete customer confidence. This caveat puts the ball in their court as the onus is on the company to produce an effective product when offering a deal that essentially allows for trying it before entirely committing. In its totality, it is a sign the makers of Meticore are serious, expecting not only results but repeat business as well through continued use given the majority of the users experience noticeable results within the first two weeks, if not first 60-days when taken daily.

Remember to be sure you only buy the product from their website at MyMeticore.com to avoid being scammed into getting an inauthentic or inferior product.