How to Use CBD Oil for Pain

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has continued to grow in popularity over the last few years. This isn’t a surprising trend, especially considering the fact that CBD is therapeutically versatile, well-studied, and is generally safe and well-tolerated.

Unlike THC, which is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis and hemp plants, CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effects. Because CBD doesn’t cause a high, it appeals to a wider audience, especially those who are looking for natural relief.

One of the biggest benefits that CBD may offer is pain relief. CBD has shown to have strong anti-inflammatory properties, which is often the underlying cause of aches and pains. If you’re interested in using CBD to keep chronic pain at bay, you’ve come to the right place!

Here’s everything you need to know about using CBD oil for pain so that you can feel your best everyday.

CBD and Its Impact on Pain

Everyone has a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). When ingested, CBD interacts with the core components of the system, including receptors located in the immune system and throughout the brain.

All cells have receptors, which are responsible for receiving chemical signals from stimuli, which in turn help the cells properly respond. In terms of pain, CBD helps to create pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects, which greatly helps with pain management.

CBD has shown to be effective in relieving various types of chronic pain, including pain caused by arthritis, fibromyalgia, and even neuropathic pain.

Tips for the Best Pain Relief

Now that you know how CBD interacts within the body to ease aches and pains, you may be more interested than ever to enjoy these benefits. But before you run out and buy CBD, there are some tips and tricks that you’ll want to know.

Choose the Right Product

There are hundreds of CBD products on the market, including oils, capsules, topicals, and unique products like bath bombs, drinks, and even dried fruit. When treating pain with CBD, it’s important to choose a product that best meets your needs. There are definitely certain CBD products that may be more suitable for treating pain than others, but the fact is that any form of CBD will reduce inflammation.

CBD oil is one of the most popular forms of CBD. This is because oil is easy to take and offers fast, long-lasting results. CBD oil is taken sublingually, which allows the cannabinoid to quickly make its way into the bloodstream. These days, CBD oil is available in all sorts of flavors, including mint, various fruits, and even dessert-type flavors.

If you aren’t a fan of putting oil under your tongue, CBD edibles are another popular option. Edibles are meant to resemble gummy candies that taste great while also offering the therapeutic benefits of CBD. Many prefer gummies and other edible products because they’re convenient, taste good, and require no special dosing.

For those with muscle aches and pains, a topical CBD product may be beneficial. There are all sorts of lotions, creams, and slaves that can be applied to the skin to minimize pain. Many topical CBD products are made with menthol or capisicum for further relief.

Other options that can be used for pain relief include:

Capsules

Bath bombs

Gummies

When choosing the type of CBD product, it’s most important to find one that offers the best relief and experience. For example, if you aren’t someone who likes to take pills, you wouldn’t want to buy CBD capsules. Choose a product that you like and actually enjoy using. You want to have a great experience from beginning to end.

Choose the Right Extract

There are three different types of CBD extract that can be used to make CBD products. These include isolate, full spectrum, and broad spectrum. Understanding the differences between each of these extracts will make it easier to find a product that best meets your needs.

Isolate is the purest form of CBD. As the name implies, CBD isolate has been isolated from all of the other plant compounds. Products that contain CBD isolate are pure CBD. There are no traces of other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids.

Full spectrum CBD contains all of the whole plant compounds, including THC. While these products do contain THC, which is known for its psychoactive properties, the legal amount must be less than 0.3%. This is a very small percentage, which won’t cause any noticeable effects. So using a product that is made with full spectrum CBD won’t get you high.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of other plant compounds but don’t want any exposure to THC, look for a product that contains broad spectrum CBD. This extract offers terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids, but is free of THC.

Pick a Reputable Brand

Last but not least, when using CBD for pain relief, it’s important to buy products from a brand you can trust. Reputable brands make high quality products, so you’re more likely to get the side effects that you want.

Here are five of the best CBD products for pain relief.

Verma Farms is best known for their tropical paradise-inspired gummies. However, the brand also offers a full line of other products, including topicals. Mahalo Muscle Relief is a roll-on product that can be used on any part of your body that needs a little extra care.

The roll-on is made with unadulterated CBD extract along with natural menthol. The product also contains other pain-relieving ingredients, including Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Boswellia Serrata Extract, and Ilex Paraguariensis.

Mahalo Muscle Relief is available in 200mg and 500mg strengths, so you can get the relief you need when you need it the most.

If you’re looking for quick, long-lasting relief, consider a high quality CBD oil. One of the top brands in the industry that is known for its flavorful oils is Penguin. Each bottle is made with broad spectrum extract that originates from top of the line Oregon grown hemp. Penguin CBD oil is made with hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural flavor.

Penguin CBD oil is available in several flavors, including Mint, Citrus, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream. There’s also a Natural flavor if you enjoy the earthy profile that CBD offers.

What’s nice about CBD oil is that it can be taken in many ways. You can use the traditional sublingual method, or you can add a few drops to your favorite food or drinks. Nothing beats a CBD-infused smoothie in the mornings!

Evn CBD products are made with organically grown, non-GMO hemp. They are also lab tested and contain no THC.

For a tasty CBD experience from chew to chew, try CBD gummy bears from Evn CBD. These gummies are made with broad spectrum CBD, offering 10mg of CBD per gummy. Gummies are a great option if you're looking for a quick, convenient, and tasty way to take your daily CBD dose.

Evn CBD gummies are made with simple ingredients, including sugar, gelatin, coconut oil, and natural flavoring. Gummy bears are available in both sweet and sour flavors, and we highly recommend both types!

Irwin Naturals was founded in 1994 with the mission of providing plant-based healing. The brand offers several CBD-infused products, including capsules. CBD + Turmeric is made with full spectrum hemp extract along with the Curcumin C3 Complex. Each serving offers 15mg of CBD and 450mg of turmeric.

Turmeric is one of the most commonly used herbal ingredients to treat pain. The active compounds in the herb, known as curcuminoids, have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

CBD + Turmeric is also made with other pain-relieving compounds, including Boswellia serrata, which has shown to be effective in reducing pain and inflammation, including pain caused by arthritis.

FAB CBD offers a wide assortment of CBD products, but for the ultimate pain relief, we recommend the brand's topical CBD cream. Each jar contains 600mg of CBD along with full spectrum hemp extract from organically grown hemp in Colorado. The cream has a subtle, refreshing blood orange scent.

What's great about this cream is that a little goes a long way. A fingertip-sized amount is plenty to get the relief that you want. Of course, more can always be applied over time to achieve and maintain the effects.

Unlike other CBD topicals, FAB CBD's cream doesn't contain menthol or capsicum. Instead, it nourishes the skin and eases pain with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Cinnamon.

Final Thoughts

CBD is a great alternative treatment for aches and pains. If you’re looking for a product that’s powered by nature and has little to no negative side effects, CBD is one of the best options on the market today. Enjoy life without aches and pains with a high quality CBD product.

To have the best experience possible, choose a product that best fits your needs. It’s also important to buy from a brand that you can trust. This way you can invest in a product that is formulated to keep aches and pains at bay.

