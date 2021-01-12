How to Find The Best CBN Oil Online – Our Top Picks

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Let’s pronounce it – Can-Na-Bi-Nol! And it’s not cannabiDiol or CBD, or CBG - it’s CBN oil, one of the hundreds of compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants.

And just like its famous cousins, it emerged from the unknown thanks to the newly discovered health and wellness benefits.

So far, we have experienced what CBD can do. It affected peoples’ lifestyles, conditions, everything from minor mood improvements to being an important part of people's pain management routine. And the research also followed – from CBD for pain, anxiety, CBD as a neuroprotectant, and so. From being the last resort to many patients with non-treatable conditions to becoming a significant wellness partner to millions of Americans.

What About CBN Oil?

CBN (or Cannabinol) comes with the aging of cannabis or hemp plants. Processes and compounds found within the plant cause changes in its chemical structure. Also, exposing the plant to ultraviolet light and heat transforms a particular acid called CBGA (or Cannabigerolic acid) to the CBN cannabinoid.

Well, most of the cannabinoids start as CBGA, and with it’s maturing, it transforms into various compounds like CBG, CBDA, and THCA. The latter becomes THC when exposed to heat, but it becomes CBNA or Cannabinolic acid when exposed to ultraviolet light. And exposing CBNA to heat brings CBN, our compound of interest.

This is quite a process; it is time-consuming and more expensive in the end.

CBN Oil Uses

There is still little research on CBN oil and the possible benefits for human health. The vendors selling CBN oil are always careful in advertising any health benefits connected with it.

But, here is what that limited published research says:

1. CBN for pain It might help people with difficult to treat pain

2. An Appetite Stimulus People with severe chronic diseases often suffer from appetite problems, and some findings suggest CBN has the ability to improve appetite.

3. It could serve as a neuroprotectant. Some research is connecting CBN to providing relief in cases of Parkinson’s disease.

4. Reducing inflammation – Cannabinoids could impact various processes like arthritis or inflammation by affecting the ECS receptors to lower the inflammation processes. But more research is needed to determine the exact impact on each of the specific types of inflammation.

5. Various studies found antibacterial, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory properties of CBN, stating that further research is needed. Interestingly, the study shows it also has sedative properties, which is also interesting due to CBN's non-psychoactive nature.

We wouldn’t know about all the benefits CBN might bring without conducting further research in humans. This is a long process but could get valuable information to the millions of potential users.

How Safe Is It?

CBN has no known side effects, but it is mostly because there is not enough research about this cannabinoid.

Try to avoid using CBN oil if you are:

• Pregnant or breastfeeding

• Under 18 years of age

• Have liver or kidney problems

The list is not exhaustible – but, there is no need to discourage people from further researching and speaking to their medical practitioner about using CBN oil.

How to Choose the Best CBN Product?

The process of finding the best CBN oil should be similar to the one used for all CBD products. We know that the FDA does not regulate both of these substances and products. In practice, this means that everyone interested and capable of producing and selling CBN oil could do so without asking any specific permission. And, they even don't need to test the product before selling.

So, where’s the catch?

You can find and buy CBN oil, which is ofte mixed with a certain percentage of CBD oil and additional oils like coconut or olive oil.

But, if you want to find the perfect CBN tincture, you must read the label. That is where all the crucial ingredients must be. And that's not nearly all!

If you are buying CBN oil online, you would want to know if the product was indeed lab-tested, what quality certificate it holds, and what source of hemp are they using.

Every reputable company would have publicly available lab results on their website, showing the exact amount of cannabinoids and the absence of harmful compounds like molds or pesticides. And do not hesitate to contact them for more information if what you are finding is not enough.

Finding the Best CBN Oil Online

CBN OIL WINNER

Buy here

Try The CBD

CBN oil from Try The CBD is another excellent cannabinoid powerhouse. It's the latest product in their offering - an ideally formulated tincture of 150mg CBN and 450mg CBD in a 1:3 ratio. All their oils are from organically-grown Colorado hemp. It is non-GMO and lab-tested for purity, potency, and any of the harmful compounds.

Their CBN oil for sale is a powerful combo of two cannabinoids, which creates a well-known entourage effect. This effect magnifies the potential impact of each of the cannabinoids involved. It's worth nothing to say that CBN oil is non-psychoactive, so it won't get you high by any chance.

Try The CBD is offering CBN oil for the price of $59.99, but check for the discounts! You can save up to 35% if buying in bulk.

Try The CBD CBN Oil Features:

• Colorado Organic Hemp

• Supercritical CO2 Extracts

• Third-party Lab Tested

• No Pesticides, Chemicals or Heavy Metals

• Discounts and Coupons

Buy here

Healthworx CBD

Healthworx CBD is making high-quality CBD, CBG, and CBN hemp products from organic Colorado farms.

The extraction and production process is closely monitored and tested, and all end products are third-party lab-tested. If you are concerned about the product potency and purity, just check their product pages with lab results placed right next to the product pictures, or scan the QR code displayed on their website.

The Sleep CBN tincture from Healthworx CBD is a truly unique offering for anyone looking for a particular mixture of cannabinoids for relaxation and sleep. The oil brings pure MCT coconut oil with 150mg of CBN and 450mg of CBD in a 30ml bottle.

One serving per dropper will bring 5mg of CBN and 15mg of CBD – and these facts will help you figure out what’s the right dosage for the most optimal effects.

While we are at effects, another significant impact this oil brings is the widely known “entourage” effect. It’s the combined power of both cannabinoids merged into one potent tincture, bringing relaxation and relief in the evening hours.

HealthworxCBD CBN oil features:

• Independently Tested Colorado Hemp

• Organic and Vegan, Non-GMO Product

• Supercritical CO2 Extraction

• No Pesticides and Heavy Metals

• No High (No THC)

• Natural flavoring

• Clear and Simple Serving instructions

• Pure MCT Coconut Oil HealthworxCBD’s CBN oil is $59.99, but you can save up to 35% if buying 4+ bottles.

They also offer free US shipping to all 50 states for all orders above $75.

American Shaman

The CBNight Water Soluble CBN Oil is a unique mixture of natural ingredients, cannabinoids, and terpenes for relaxation and improving sleep. They advertise their product as a first of a kind, stating its release after months of thorough testing.

They have marked their oil with a "made in the USA" label. Also, they hold a solid money-back guarantee policy so that you may expect a full refund within 45 days of purchase.

One bottle of their CBN oil is 30ml and holds 4mg total cannabinoids, including CBN. The label has a QR code where you can find their COA – they test the potency of the cannabinoids offered in their products.

Besides the 30ml bottle, which costs $99.95, they also offer a sample size of 5ml, which is $19.95.

The main features of American Shaman CBN oil are:

• Lab-results

• USA Hemp

• Money-back Guarantee

• Gluten-free

• Eco-friendly

Industrial Hemp Farms

The New Dawn CBN oil from Industrial Hemp Farms has 500mg of Cannabinol. They offer a 60ml bottle of CBN oil for the price of $29.99. You can also find a dropdown option for 1, 25, 50, and 100 bottles, which costs $1800.

There is not much information about the product, but extensive details on CBN alone, including what is CBN, and what's its connection to sleep, and how the price forms on the market. This information is vital as many customers may be confused with CBN's higher prices compared to other oils on the market.

Their product features are:

• Lab-tested by Third-party Lab

• 30-day Money-back

• Same-day shipping

• US Hemp

• GMO-free

CBDistillery

Their CBD+CBN Oil Tincture promises all CBD wellness benefits, with additional CBN effects for enhanced sleep and relaxation. Each bottle contains 150mg of CBN and 450mg of CBD and goes by the price of $70 for one-time customers.

CBDistillery source its hemp from Colorado, mixing it with organic MCT carrier oil. They source their hemp utilizing sustainable, natural farming practices.

We know that the best CBN products have impeccable potency and purity and are free of any additives and harmful compounds.

Certified 3rd-party laboratory tests their CBN oil to ensure formula consistency, potency, and purity.

CBDistillery CBN Oil Features:

• CBN + CBD

• MCT Coconut Oil

• No Preservatives

• Third-party Lab-tested

• Organic Hemp

Is It Causing a High?

As we already stated, CBN is a decarboxylated form of CBNA, a transformed version of THCA, but it will not get you high. It is widely known that THC is the cannabinoid responsible for cannabis’ psychoactive effects, and Cannabinol (CBN) is cleared from any responsibility.

Also, as the Farm Bill legalized hemp with all its derivatives, all the extracts and compounds with THC concentration less than 0.3% are considered legal. CBN is a cannabinoid found in hemp but an entirely separate substance from THC. Therefore, CBN is a legal cannabinoid in the United States.

CBN Effects and the Endocannabinoid System

CBD can interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors to improve some of the human body's essential physiological processes. It is considered that CBN can also affect some crucial functions like:

Stimulating the immune system

Triggering Anti-inflammation processes

Increasing appetite

Improving sleep

Anti-age properties

The human endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a super sophisticated regulatory network that contains cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2). Whenever these networks receptors detect a cannabinoid, they interact, bringing change at the biological level.

These interactions can bring positive changes within the human body and help maintain balance.

So, the ECS is counting on the cannabinoid receptors to monitor and maintain balance successfully, triggering counts of subtle bodily functions including:

• Metabolism

• Immune System

• Brain Functions (learning, memory)

• Thermogenesis

• Digestion

Everything will depend on the receptor's type and location and the type of interacting cannabinoid.

Cannabinoids, like CBN, are responsible for providing enough information to the ECS, helping it maintain the body's homeostatic state and dealing with various disorders and diseases.

CBN is showing a stronger connection with CB2 receptors, which are mainly linked to the immune system. CB1 receptors, located in the brain, could also interact with this cannabinoid, but on a smaller scale.

Cannabinoids interact using a Lock and Key principle – when the right cannabinoid finds the right or matching receptor, the "magic" happens. Otherwise, they will not interact. So, the broader the spectrum of cannabinoids we have within the body, the chances of a complimentary matching are more significant, increasing the person's wellbeing.

The CBN Effects

All phytocannabinoids found in the oil, from CBD to CBN oil, serve a particular purpose – from improving appetite to soothing pain. But the effects of these cannabinoids are determined by their concentration, the product potency, and the specific intake method.

Users can take CBN oil orally with their favorite foods or drinks or mix it with creams and lotions – but they must expect different effects.

One of the most efficient ways to take CBN oil is to put it beneath the tongue. It will get faster within the bloodstream and last up to 5 hours.

Vaping brings higher bioavailability, which means that with inhaling CBN, the effects are almost immediate. But there are still concerns about how long the results last.

Every user must keep in mind that we are all different and have different body weight, height, and metabolism. So the appropriate dosage and wanted effects of CBN oil will depend on the users:

• Bodyweight

• Age

• Gender

• Metabolism

• CBN oil potency

• Intake method

It is also vital to take CBN oil regularly throughout the day, feel the constant effect, and become accustomed to its effects.

Only when you can feel the full effect of CBN oil will you increase or decrease the dosage, according to the desired outcome.

In short, take CBN oil at intervals that will provide the most significant impact.

Another important thing is combining or mixing CBN oils with other CBN, CBG, or CBD products. It is entirely possible and recommended for various reasons, as long as you keep a record of your daily intake.

As with all products, it is better to go slow and begin with the smaller dosages, and then build your way up to the desired effects.

Why is CBN Different From CBD?

Both CBN and CBD are derived from hemp, they are non-psychoactive, but they don't interact with the endocannabinoid system in the same way.

CBN concentration inside hemp is significantly lower than CBD, which is considered to be the second abundant cannabinoid found in hemp. Also, there is no way to produce a CBN-rich cannabis strain, as opposed to CBD. It is mostly because CBN can be found in older plants and has a highly-sensitive nature.

So the production method for CBN is more complicated and requires using state-of-the-art equipment. But after all that trouble, when combined, the two cannabinoids synergize incredibly well together, influencing people’s wellbeing in various manners.

Why It May Be Pricey?

Extracting CBN requires significant expertise and state-of-the-art facilities.

The process must include all levels, from the hemp source and raw plant material, extraction method, to filtering and distilling the CBN extract.

Only naturally grown hemp can provide rigorous standards in producing high-quality CBN oil. This oil is free from any harmful compounds, artificial additives, chemicals, heavy metals, and GMOs.

The extraction method is also fundamental, and the CO₂ extraction became the industry standard due to its efficiency and preserving the cannabinoid integrity.

After the extraction, the process requires further processing in order to get a CBN isolate or a specific cannabinoid mixture. So further monitoring and testing is essential in getting a top-quality CBN oil product.

Because CBN naturally repels water, it is also very important to choose the right carrier compound (oil) to improve the CBN absorption rate. Organic coconut oil also became the industry’s standard, but some brands could easily opt for other nutritious oils available on the market.

Why Buying CO2 Extracted Products is a Good Thing?

Although it's possible to extract CBN from hemp using ethanol and several other methods, supercritical CO₂ extraction is superior to any of them.

Many wonders why, so let's try to break it down:

• CO2 alone is a natural product.

• It does not alter or damage any of the extracted compounds.

• It can isolate a particular compound.

• Widely accepted within the food and beauty industry.

Supercritical CO₂ extraction is the safest but not the cheapest one on the market, so users must have that in mind when choosing the best CBN oil to buy.

It affects the retail price big-time, so if a vendor promises cheap CBN oil, you might want to re-think the offer. And besides the extraction method, all production stages, including testing, cost money. But, they are essential for all brands and businesses willing to build and maintain an industry standard.

With the recent flood of unscrupulous vendors looking to make money fast, the need for transparency and publicly displayed lab results grew even more prominent.

The user wants to experience CBN's real effects, and it's only possible by using a high-quality CBN product without pesticides, additives, or allergens.

Wrap

Both CBN and CBD are connected with reducing pain and inflammation, with the ability to stimulate the right processes in the human body.

There are various ways to consume these cannabinoids. People may apply a CBN product directly to the affected area, using oils, creams, lotions, and balms.

If a person did its research and consulted its medical practitioner, it may use different CBN and CBD products along with prescribed medical treatments and medication.

But it is essential to closely monitor the dosage and the effects to avoid any contra-indications with a long list of pharmaceuticals, including blood thinners, anticancer medications, and corticosteroids.

If used with care and with the appropriate dosage, CBN oil could become a powerful ally in achieving and maintaining your body balance.