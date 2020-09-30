Golden Superfood Bliss Reviews: Danette May Earth Echo Foods

Independent review by Andrew Price of Marketing by Kevin

Golden Superfood Bliss by Earth Food is an all-new dietary superfood supplement blend designed to help users extract a wide array of health benefits related to their mental and physical health. Furthermore, all of the individual ingredients added to the Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss mix have been tested for their clinical efficacy and potency, and are led by one of America's leading health and fitness experts. Golden Superfood Bliss also does not contain any traces of gluten, dairy, or soy in his modern-day healing superfood elixir blend from Danette May and Earth Echo Foods that is formulated to boost metabolism, optimize digestion and a healthy inflammation response, or banish emotional eating while blocking cravings.

This review will cover everything the research says about Golden Superfood Bliss; as well as the Mother Earth’s finest ingredients used, the highly reputable company behind it along with wellness rockstar Danette May's discovery of this turmeric-infused superfood elixir blend.

Earth Food Golden Superfood Bliss Benefits

As men and women cross a certain age, their bodies start to experience different issues, such as muscular inflammation, joint pain, cognitive decline, to name a few. However, in recent years, several researchers have come up with niche’ superfood concoctions designed to address several common health problems.

As mentioned earlier, Golden Superfood Bliss is a turmeric-based superfood blend that comes packed with a total of 12 potent ingredients designed to provide users with a variety of benefits such as neural optimization and stress reduction. Thanks to its all-natural formula, the supplement can be consumed daily without apparent side effects. According to its official website, other core benefits related to the product include:

Alleviation of stress, anxiousness

As per the official product website, users who consume Golden Superfood Bliss daily will start to witness an immediate improvement in their happiness levels. This is because the supplement comes replete with several highly potent anxiety releasers that have been clinically found to help calm one’s nerves as well as stimulate the release of certain compounds such as dopamine and serotonin.

Prevents emotional eating

Each serving of Golden Superfood Bliss comes packed with a variety of natural appetite suppressants that can help rewire our neural circuitry so that we can be free of the constant hunger pangs that tend to emanate from our stomachs (whenever we are faced with challenging situations).

Sleep Optimization

An underrated aspect of this superfood mix is that it can help users maximize their daily sleep quotas. What’s more, is that the supplement does not contain any chemically derived sedatives. Instead, it has been devised using natural herbs that help relax our nervous system (thus providing users with uninterrupted shuteye).

Energy Release

When taken regularly, Golden Superfood Bliss has the potential to activate our core operational centers naturally, thus helping in the release of copious amounts of energy that can help users feel fresh, energized, and recharged throughout their day-to-day activities.

Inflammation Reduction

According to the folks over at Earth Echo, their supplement contains a highly specialized superfood blend that has been devised specially to minimize inflammation in one’s body. Not only that, but the product can also help mitigate a wide range of problems related to joint stiffness and tissue discomfort in a seamless manner.

Immunity Booster

Thanks to the inclusion of various natural antioxidants and other medicinal compounds, Golden Superfood Bliss can help maximize one’s immunity levels. This not only results in the user’s quality of life being significantly enhanced but also allows individuals to reap other benefits (such as the ability to combat seasonal flu).

Other key points regarding the supplement worth noting:

USDA approved : The product has been certified ‘USDA Organic,’ which means that every nutrient that is contained in the mix has been sourced from farms that are pure and uncontaminated. Thus, users can be sure that they are ingesting only the highest quality ingredients possible.

Non-GMO: A core facet of Golden Superfood Bliss is that it does not contain any genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Furthermore, the supplement is free of any binders, fillers, or other similar substances.

But does Earth Food Golden Superfood Bliss work as advertised?

Golden Superfood Bliss Ingredients

One thing we did find is that this supplement's website is relatively direct about the ingredients used in the patented formula, they don't mention exactly the precise dosages of these ingredients. However, this guide will include an in-depth breakdown of all the key ingredients of Golden Superfood Bliss.

Key ingredients in this supplement include:

Turmeric. As many of our regular readers may be well aware, Turmeric is a natural ingredient that is commonly used in various medicinal preparations throughout S.E Asia (particularly India). It is known for its ability to combat inflammation (caused due to intense physical exercise) as well as its potential to help users with several other issues such as digestion, weight loss, anxiety, and stress.

Black Pepper. While not a direct healing agent in itself, black pepper has been clinically shown to improve the bioavailability of various ingredients within our bodies — especially Turmeric. To be a bit more specific, research has shown that optimal doses of black pepper can enhance the overall “bioavailability” of Turmeric by a whopping 2,000%.

Coconut Milk. When coconut oil is mixed with MCT in specific proportions, the concoction can stimulate the burning of fat within our bodies. Not only that, but the mixture also activates particular energy centers in our system, thus allowing for the faster burning of calories in a seamless, natural manner.

Alma. Another natural ingredient that is commonly used in a variety of ayurvedic medicinal preparations, Amla has the innate ability to start melting stubborn fat deposits that may have accumulated in our bodies. Not only that, but clinical trials have also shown the fruit to enhance our carbohydrate metabolism rate significantly, thus allowing for a more sustained release of energy.

Cinnamon Bark. As most of our readers are probably well aware, Cinnamon is a highly efficient herbal derivative that is used all over the world for weight loss purposes. From a clinical standpoint, it helps block out certain neuroreceptors that are known to relay messages of hunger from the stomach to the brain, thus allowing users to control their daily calorie intake. Not only that, but cinnamon is also known to promote the release of various vital digestive enzymes that can break down complex carbs in a highly efficient manner.

Ginger Root. Ginger root is a common ingredient of different Chinese medicines since it is known for its ability to deliver a wide range of health-related benefits such as a reduction in one’s appetite, enhancement of one’s innate metabolic capacity, and improvement of one’s natural digestion mechanisms.

Cardamom. Cardamom is a highly efficient anti-inflammatory that also doubles up as a neural enhancer. When taken daily, it helps combat issues related to anxiety, stress and even stops the production of a hormone called CRF (that is known to increase estrogen levels in men, reduce one’s natural libido and facilitate incessant weight gain).

Ashwagandha. A highly popular herb that is used in various Indian medicine preparations, Ashwagandha is known to help balance one’s stress levels by reducing cortisol levels by up to 28%. Not only that, but daily intake also allows users to reap other potential benefits such as improved quality of sleep, sexual optimization, and enhanced energy levels.

Four Mushroom Blend. Each serving of Golden Superfood Bliss comes packed with a mushroom blend consisting of – Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake, and Lion's Mane. All four agents have been clinically studied and found to support a healthy inflammatory response in users. Not only that, but they also help individuals with their fat loss efforts by helping them control their cravings.

Why Choose Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss?

The supplement is entirely natural and does not contain any chemically devised derivatives that may have adverse effects on the user’s body in the long run.

There are several positive testimonials available online about this product. When taken as advised, this superfood mix can help users enhance not only their immunity levels but also improve the quality of their sleep. In terms of consumption, users are required to consume the superfood blend just once a day (either in the morning or evening).

The manufacturer claims that users will be able to witness a tangible improvement in their health and fitness levels within a matter of weeks. Each unit of Golden Superfood Bliss comes with a full consumer-friendly money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About Earth Echo Superfood Bliss

The term “superfood” itself might spur confusion in the minds of many consumers. This section should make things more understandable as we clarify the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions consumers have about Earth Echo Superfood Bliss.

Q: How is this supplement taken?

A: To reap the benefits associated with this formula, consumers just need to swallow one gel capsule per day. As always, we recommend extended use as the standard for any kind of superfood. Consumers should wait to make judgments about the formula's effectiveness until after they've taken it for at least a few weeks.

Q: Are the ingredients natural?

A: Absolutely. However, we generally caution consumers to remember that natural does not always mean effective. There are plenty of formulas that contain natural ingredients but fail to provide substantive results for users. The best way to evaluate this formula is to research it extensively and then try it directly.

Q: Does Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss have side effects?

A: Side effects are generally unlikely for this supplement. However, the large number of ingredients included in this formula means that consumers might be allergic to one or more present compounds. We recommend that readers consult their physician to rule out any allergic or medical reactions related to this supplement before use.

Q: Is Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss FDA Approved?

A: Absolutely not. No supplement is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA. In fact, this organization does not even evaluate dietary supplements for approval in the first place. Any site claiming that their supplement is approved by the FDA is being dishonest. The FDA can, however, approve certain types of manufacturing laboratories. This supplement is produced in an FDA-approved laboratory.

Purchasing Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

The easiest and most hassle-free way of making a purchase is by placing an order online via the official company website — https://www.earthechofoods.com .

At the time of writing this review, there are a few purchase options that users can avail of:

A single pouch is currently available for a discounted rate of $59.95

Five packs of the supplement are available for just $199.00

Each unit comes with 30 servings, and as mentioned earlier, there is a 60-day money-back guarantee that backs each purchase in case users are unhappy with the quality of the item (or the results delivered by it). To facilitate a return, all one has to do is simply send back the item(s) to the original shipping address along with a copy of the invoice. Consumers can reach out to the company with questions or product concerns by phone or through email at;

Email– support@earthechofoods.com

Phone– (888) 321-0405

Payments can be made via a host of safe and secure avenues, including PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, and Discover.

Final Thoughts

According to the official website, consumers who use Earth Echo's Golden Superfood Bliss can experience an increase in their energy levels, alleviation of stress, elevated eating habits, and much more. The litany of all-natural ingredients contained in the patented formula help to substantiate some of these claims. However, the lack of dosage listings for this supplement makes it hard to judge definitively whether or not it will work for the average user.

The 60-day money-back guarantee offered by the company goes a long way, especially for consumers who aren't entirely sold on this new and exciting formula. Our recommendation is that readers can try this supplement without any risk, returning it if their standards are not met within sixty days.

Other reviews of Golden Superfood Bliss reveal just how extensively researched data Danette May of Earth Echo Foods went through to discover this unique formula that works on many different levels of natural health and wellness.

Click Here to Buy Danette May's Golden Superfood Bliss directly from Earth Echo Foods today