11 Best Full Spectrum CBD Oils

The popularity of CBD products has skyrocketed over the last few years. What seemed like nothing more than the latest consumer fad has turned into a booming industry that is projected to be worth $1916.1 million by 2026. Because CBD is so high in demand, there are now hundreds of products to choose from. And while variety is nice, having so many options can be overwhelming for consumers.

If you’re looking to try full spectrum CBD for the first time, one of the most recommended types is full spectrum CBD oil. Tinctures are easy to use, portable, and are available in all sorts of delicious flavors.

Interested in learning more? Keep reading to learn about our 10 most highly recommended full spectrum CBD oils from some of the industry’s most reputable brands.

Everest tops our list. Elevate your health with CBD oil from a pioneering hemp company. Their products are formulated to promote a healthy mind and body so that you feel calm, focused, and ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Everest offers a variety of hemp-derived oils, including CBD oil, along with Delta 8. Their full spectrum CBD oil contains whole-plant compounds, which includes terpenes and cannabinoids. With just two ingredients, you don't have to worry about fillers or artificial ingredients.

At the top of our list is Verma Farms. They offer the best full spectrum oil we've seen, and we have seen a lot.

These tinctures are made with the highest quality ingredients we've ever seen, including full spectrum CBD oil from USA-grown hemp. Experience everything that unadulterated, powerful, pesticide-free CBD extract has to offer!

Verma Farms' full spectrum comes in their world famous, mint flavor. If you're looking for the best ingredients with delicious flavor, start here.

Price: $59.99

Available strengths: 500mg

Another CBD manufacturer that offers amazing tasting CBD oil is Penguin. This brand creates CBD products that allow people to enjoy happier, more carefree living. Rejuvenate your mind and body with the finest broad spectrum CBD extract.

Penguin tinctures are made with pure, premium CBD that is made from naturally grown hemp. You'll never have to worry about pesticides, solvents, or any other harmful chemicals.

Penguin CBD oil is available in several flavors, including Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Mint, Citrus, and Natural. So whether you're craving a sweet fruit or want a dessert-based oil, Penguin has got you covered.

Price: $45.00-$300

Available strengths: 250mg, 600mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg

● USDA Certified Organic / US Hemp Authority Certified

● Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews

● 30-Day Guarantee and Free US Shipping

● Full and Broad Spectrum Products

R+R Medicinals is quickly becoming one of the most trusted and popular CBD brands by proving one thing - they make the CBD that works. R+R offers tinctures, gummies, softgels, cream, and several pet products.

Using supercritical CO2 extraction on their proprietary Cherry strain of USDA Certified Organic hemp, they yield an unparalleled profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients in their products that translate into guaranteed performance. Their 1000mg Fresh Mint Tincture is their best seller and of incredible value for a Full-Spectrum product at $46.99. R+R boasts impressive levels of CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBL, and more in their products so you can truly feel the entourage effect. They also publish third party certificates of analysis on their site for every batch they make.

Sunday Scaries isn't a brand that has a full line of CBD oils. In fact, they only offer one tincture. But what the brand lacks in variety is made up in quality. Sunday Scaries CBD tincture is more than your typical CBD oil. In fact, it contains a full dose of daily vitamin B12 and D3 needs.

The tincture is made with the brand's signature proprietary blend of broad spectrum CBD. The high powered CBD oil is formulated to rapidly absorb into your system that you feel better, sooner.

Sunday Scaries CBD oil offers a refreshing fruit punch flavor that tastes great on its own. It can also be added into water, tea, or smoothies.

Price: $39.00

Available strengths: 500mg

In just about every compass of overall quality, including sourcing hemp, research involvement, clean and effective formulations, testing standards, certifications and much more, Medterra CBD makes it very difficult to find any gaps. Medterra has been well known for their flagship products like their CBD isolate and Broad-Spectrum products and now have Full Spectrum available making them a one stop shop for CBD needs. With 2mg of THC and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial cannabinoids, their True Full Spectrum CBD drops are the most advanced tincture on the market. Unlike most Full Spectrum oils that contain only trace amounts of THC, Medterra’s new Full-Spectrum tinctures combine CBD with a significant amount of THC (2mg).What does that mean for you? Effects that not only kick in faster but also last much longer. This is because when you combine CBD with THC and other minor cannabinoids, you get an entourage effect that magnifies the benefits of each plant compound. If quality and effectiveness are what you are looking for, Medterra’s Full Spectrum oil is for you.

Use code: DM15 for 15% off

PureKana offers an extensive line of CBD oils, including a variety of flavors, strengths, and special formulations. All tinctures are made with full spectrum extract, which offers all of the plant compounds along with the benefit of the entourage effect.

PureKana CBD oils are sourced from USA-grown organic hemp, which doesn't include the use of GMOs, pesticides, or herbicides. All extracts are manufactured without the use of chemical solvents to ensure maximum safety and quality.

PureKana oils are available in many flavors, including:

Vanilla

Mint

Citrus

Fruity

Natural

The brand also offers targeted CBD oils, such as those formulated to boost the immune system or a healthier sleep cycle.

Price: $54 to $390

Available strengths: 300mg, 600mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, 1600mg, 2500mg and 5000mg

Joy Organics has created a full line of premium CBD oil tinctures that are made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients. With this brand, you never have to worry about low quality or potentially unsafe ingredients. Each batch is thoroughly tested by an independent lab to ensure efficacy and safety.

Aside from the high quality ingredients, Joy Organics is also one of the most affordable brands. They offer high dose CBD at a fraction of the cost that you’ll find at other manufacturers.

Whether you're interested in a broad spectrum or full spectrum extract, Joy Organics has just the product for you. Tinctures are available in unique flavors, including Tranquil Mint, Fresh Lime, Orange Bliss, and Summer Lemon. There is also an Unflavored option for those who enjoy the natural flavor of CBD.

Price: $44.95 to $129.95

Available strengths: 450mg, 900mg, 1350mg, and 2250mg

Whether you're looking for isolate, broad spectrum, or full spectrum CBD oil, you'll find all of these options (and more!) from CBDistillery. These fast-acting and convenient tinctures are formulated to improve your wellbeing using trusted, high quality ingredients.

All CBD extracted is suspended in MCT oil, which improves digestibility. This means you'll feel the effects much sooner. While most of CBDistillery’s oils are naturally flavored, they do offer a mango flavor that customers say is delicious!

If you’re interested in trying more than one product, CBDistillery offers a variety of bundle and combination packs.

Price: $35.00-$135

Available strengths: 500mg, 1000mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg

Lazarus Naturals was founded on the belief that high quality CBD products should be accessible to everyone. In turn, the brand has not only created a huge assortment of products, but sells them at affordable prices.

Lazarus Naturals CBD oils are made with hemp extracted from plants grown in Oregon, and the company maintains full control and oversight over every aspect of the process. The brand offers all sorts of CBD oils, including those made with full spectrum extract as well as THC-free options.

Lazarus Naturals also offers some of the most uniquely flavored CBD oils that you won’t find anywhere else. Options include:

Yuzu

Birthday Cake

Wintermint

French Vanilla Mocha

Strawberry Hibiscus

Blood Orange

Chocolate Mint

They even offer a sample pack that allows you to try several flavors at once so you don’t have to pick just one.

Price: $12-$120

Available strengths: 300mg, 1200mg, 750mg, 2400mg, 3000mg, and 6000mg

Spruce is a proud family-run business that seeks to help people who want all natural relief from stress, chronic pain, sleeplessness, and many other common conditions.

Spruce tinctures are made in the USA-grown using lab grade full spectrum CBD oil. These CBD oils are also vegan, gluten-free, and are made without any artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners.

While Spruce only offers naturally flavored CBD, you can add a few drops to your favorite smoothie or beverage to mask the natural flavor.

Price: $89.00 and $269.00

Available strengths: 750mg and 2400mg

Final Thoughts

CBD oil is not only convenient, it’s one of the most bioavailable CBD products available today. Because CBD oil is taken sublingually, CBD enters the bloodstream in a matter of minutes. This means that you’ll get the relief you want without having to wait hours.

So whether you want better sleep at night, want to minimize inflammation that causes chronic pain, or if you simply want to have a calmer, more balanced mental state, CBD oil can provide those benefits for you.

These 10 CBD oils are made by some of the finest brands in the industry. Whether you choose Verma Farms or Spruce CBD oil, you can’t go wrong! Experience everything that CBD has to offer with a high quality CBD oil.

