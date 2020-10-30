Flat Belly Tonic Scam: Fake Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Recipe?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a nutritional supplement powder that claims to encourage weight loss using an ancient Japanese drink recipe that melts body fat and causes accelerated metabolism benefits.

By taking Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic daily, you can purportedly enjoy significant weight loss results. You mix one scoop of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic with water or a shake, then drink it daily to enjoy various benefits. Developed by Mike Banner, the Flat Belly Tonic recipe is to be consumed before 10am every single morning to allow peak performance in terms of metabolism and fat burning capabilities along with a few nutritional tips outlined in the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic manual.

There are plenty of powerful weight loss drink recipes and fat burning nutritional supplements available today that promise easy weight loss, so what makes the Flat Belly Tonic recipe any different? While this Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review weighs out the pros and cons much better than other fake consumer reviews, it will cover not only the star of the show in the Flat Belly Tonic drink recipe, but also the five guides. Those being the

21-Day Flat Belly Manual : 47-page eBook PDF guide about changing to a healthy diet with weight loss management via kitchen tools and pearls of wisdom

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks : Mike Banner's CRP Lowering Smoothie Tonics (Herbal Teas and Drink Recipes that Lower C-REACTIVE PROTEIN)

Quick Start Nutrition Plan Guide : 22-page downloadable PDF eBook on optimal food consumption along with a week by week meal plan diet (with videos)

100 Flat Belly Recipes for Burning Fat : 126-page PDF guide with 15 breakfast recipes, 20 lunch menu meals, over 40 dinner ideas (with meat and vegetarian friendly), and even healthy snacks and desserts

Energy Boosting Smoothies: 26-page Flat Belly Tonic recipes to make your own smoothie drinks like green protein shakes, along with different fruit, veggie, seed and nut combinations with visual pictures and dosages mapped out individually (really quite impressive list of timeless healthy smoothie recipes anyone can enjoy with everyday whole foods)

This Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review will cover all of them in extensive detail without giving away the meat and potatoes. To buy the authentic Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic drink powder and get all of the supporting Flat Belly Tonic recipes and weight loss manuals listed above, simply visit the official website at FlatBellyTonic.com today.

But for those not ready to make a purchase yet, do not go anywhere yet because there is a lot of vital information to cover first. Those asking whether or not the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is yet another disappointing diet supplement or indeed a worthy fat burning weight loss supplement are doing what you are supposed to do given the newly formulated Japanese drink tonic recipe.

But is it really a shortcut to easy weight loss by using the Flat Belly Tonic weight loss drink powder to activate the master fat burning hormone to convert the food you eat into energy instead of excess storage in fat cells? Let’s take a closer look at the truth about how Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic works and reveal what the raw research tells us about the superfood drink powder ingredients found inside the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement.

What is Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is coined as a science-based breakthrough in terms of being a healthy weight loss and digestion supplement that uses a potent dose of plant-based herbal extracts, probiotics, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals to target belly fat. The actual Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic powder says its natural ingredients contain 3 Billion CFU and is formulated to promote healthy weight management and digestion while boosting energy and vitality.

The creator of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, Mike Banner, was inspired by the Japanese island of Okinawa. He purportedly visited Okinawa and “had a nutrient-dense, powerful fat-demolishing drink that led to improved healthcare for him inside out.” Now, with Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic, he wants to share that formula with the world.

The makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic describe the supplement as a simple and effective weight loss solution. By taking the formula daily, you can allegedly lose weight without significant diet or exercise. In fact, the creators of the formula claim you can continue eating your favorite foods, avoid counting calories, and avoid strenuous exercises – all while losing weight. There are also Flat Belly Tonic testimonials that allude to how users are using the Okinawa drink powder recipe as a means to support healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels too.

Obviously, you should be skeptical any time a nutritional supplement claims to lead to significant weight loss with little effort or diet required. And asking whether or not the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic scam possibly is real is what really makes this interesting as to if this is a fake weight loss supplement or one with legit merit. Let’s take a closer look at how Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic works.

How Does Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Work?

Right from the start as the introduction alluded to, it is almost unjust to think of the Flat Belly Tonic as superfood supplement powder. In fact, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic should almost be thought of as a full fledged weight loss program and fat burning system as a whole. But for now, let's focus on the main star of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic system in the drink recipe as it is the one all of the five guides mentioned above and shown here are centered upon.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is the catalyst to the entire program and comes in the form of a powdered formula. You mix one scoop (2,800mg of formula per scoop) with water, milk, almond milk, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to get a flat belly.

The shake is powered by four main ingredient blends, including a vitamin and mineral blend, a polyphenol blend, a metabolic boosting blend, and a digestive support blend.

Overall, the formula contains crucial vitamins and minerals (like B vitamins and selenium), ingredients for digestion (like probiotics and prebiotics), plant-based antioxidants (like beet, apple, and papaya), and metabolism boosters (like ginger and turmeric).

The makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic claim they selected these ingredients strategically. These ingredients don’t just support digestion, metabolism, and antioxidants in your body: they also affect hormones. Most individuals looking to lose weight and burn belly fat are starting to acknowledge how hormonal imbalances disrupt the entire ecosystem that involves metabolism and weight management.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is based on the idea that people become overweight when their C-reactive protein, also known as CRP, interferes with the normal function of mitochondria. This switches off the hormone responsible for metabolic activity in the body. That crucial hormone is called adiponectin. When CRP interferes with adiponectin, it leads to an accumulation of fat throughout the body.

This triggers a chain reaction and feedback loop: when you accumulate more fat, your CRP levels rise. Your rising CRP levels interfere with adiponectin, causing further weight gain. With that in mind, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic promises to halt the cycle by activating adiponectin, balancing CRP and helping you lose weight.

Ultimately, that means you can expect significant weight loss results within just 4 weeks of taking the Flat Belly Tonic supplement. All things laid out in front of us and the facts reveal the Okinawa drink powder recipe is one of the best supplements to use for burning fat, boosting metabolism and enhancing energy levels naturally. Why? Look no further than the powerful Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic ingredients to see what is in store for this natural superfood powder drink mix.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Ingredients

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains all of the following ingredients and blends:

Vitamins and Minerals Blend: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains a range of vitamins and minerals at 100% of your Daily Value (DV). Each scoop of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains 100% DV of thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, and selenium. There’s also 167% DV of chromium. These vitamins and minerals are crucial for overall health and wellness and multiple bodily functions.

Polyphenol Blend: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains a range of polyphenol-rich plant and fruit extracts. Most of each scoop (2,150mg of 2,800mg total) consists of a polyphenol blend. Key ingredients in that blend include cherry, carrot, papaya, green mango, mulberry fruit, apple, beet root, cranberry, acai, and dozens of other fruit extracts. In all, the 25-ingredient antioxidant-rich polyphenol blend in Flat Belly Tonic weight loss drink powder is one of the best out there given it is organically sourced.

Metabolic Boosting Blend: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains 465mg of a metabolic boosting blend, which includes shilajit extract, ginger root, cinnamon bark extract, green tea extract, and turmeric, among other ingredients. By now, everyone knows of the health condition commonly referred to as metabolic slowdown, which is basically the slowed metabolic rate related to aging. The idea behind the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic metabolic boosting blend is to activate a process known as metabolic regeneration.

Digestive Support Blend: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains 100mg of a digestive support blend. Like a digestion supplement, this blend contains a prebiotic (inulin) mixed with probiotics (like Bacillus infantis and Bifidobacterium longum). Probiotics are beneficial gut bacteria that help your body absorb nutrients from food, while prebiotics feed and fuel these probiotic bacteria. The body's ability to assimilate, utilize and ultimately digest is a major function of healthy weight management. As the saying goes, out with the old, in with the new, and if the body can not properly eliminate the metabolic waste after extracting the nutrients from the foods consumed, this causes massive congestion in the intestines and colon. The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic ingredients in the digestive support blend aim to tip the scales back in your favor.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is flavored using a compound called Rebaudioside A, a derivative of stevia.

Scientific Evidence for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

The creator of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic vaguely mentions certain trials and studies that took place using the formula. However, we can’t find any evidence these studies took place. As far as we can tell, nobody has studied or tested Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic in any professional setting using animals or humans.

However, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic sales page cites 19 studies on individual ingredients within the formula. We’ll review that evidence to determine if Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic really works – or if it’s another overhyped diet pill with zero evidence.

It’s no secret that your gut microbiome affects weight, immunity, and other aspects of your body. Your gut plays a crucial role in your overall health. In fact, approximately 90% of your immune system resides in your gut.

The makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic cite this 2018 study published in Genes. Researchers reviewed dozens of articles on gut microbiome and weight loss. Researchers found a specific connection between the use of prebiotic, probiotic, and symbiotic supplements and weight loss compared to a placebo, claiming there were “significant decreases in BMI, weight and fat mess” when participants used probiotics or prebiotics.

However, not all ingredients in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic are backed by significant research. The company cites this 2016 study from the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, for example, to justify the use of aronia juice. In that study, researchers gave aronia juice to mice, then observed an improvement in gut health and fat burning in mice.

Other cited studies involve humans. The company cites this 2008 study linking the anthocyanins in acai juice to weight loss. Participants took acai juice or a placebo, and researchers observed the effects. Researchers found there were 2.3 to 3 times higher antioxidant levels in the acai juice and pulp group compared to the placebo group.

A significant amount of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic formula consists of polyphenol-rich fruit and plant extracts. It’s the largest part of each scoop (2,150mg of each 2,800mg scoop). So do polyphenols really help with weight loss? It’s possible.

Some research suggests polyphenol-rich foods can help with weight loss. This 2017 study published in Nutrients, for example, found there was an inverse correlation between body weight and polyphenol levels in an elderly population over a 5 year period. In other words, older adults with a diet rich in polyphenols were likely to weigh less than adults with a diet lacking in polyphenols.

Another study published in Nutrients in 2010 found a similar association, showing that dietary polyphenols had beneficial effects on adiposity and obesity. Researchers reviewed available evidence on dietary polyphenols and obesity, finding polyphenols modulated obesity in many participants.

Overall, there’s evidence that the ingredients in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic can help manage weight, metabolism, and other aspects of health and wellness, although dosages may be slightly lower than competing formulas at this price range.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Pricing

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is priced at $50 to $70 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you buy.

Each bottle contains 30 servings (30 scoops), good for a 30 day supply of the formula.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free Shipping

6 Bottles: $294 + Free Shipping

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Refund Policy

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic has a 90 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your supplement within 90 days of your purchase. Just return the bottle (even if it’s empty or partially empty) to receive a refund.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic eBooks & Guides

As part of a recent promotion, the creators of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic may bundle eBooks or guides with all purchases. You could also receive a guide simply for entering your email address into the online form at Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic’s official website.

Available guides include:

21 Day Flat Belly Manual

This eBook shares the blueprint for a 3-week belly fat busting system. The 46-page eBook highlights basic dieting information that could help you on your weight loss journey. The eBook explains how intermittent fasting helps with weight loss, for example, and how stress leads to weight gain. Most of the information is basic advice similar to the weight loss content you could find on any blog.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks is a recipe eBook that shares smoothies to lower C-reactive protein (CRP), which is linked with weight gain. Like the Flat Belly Tonic supplement, these smoothies can purportedly help with weight loss by targeting your CRP levels. The 36-page eBook features recipes for products like Zen Berry Tea (rooibos tea with frozen berries and honey) and a Wake Up Smoothie (frozen berries with chia seeds, almond milk, honey, tofu, and a banana).

Quick Start Nutrition Plan

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Quick Start Nutrition Plan is an eBook explaining the basic tenets of the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic system. Under the ‘foods that change everything’ section of the eBook, readers will learn about the importance of eating chicken, eggs, beef, fish, olive oil, coconut oil, sweet potatoes, black beans, and quinoa, among other foods. Overall, the 21-page eBook features basic advice you can find on weight loss health blogs online.

100 Fat Burning Recipes

100 Fat Burning Recipes is a 126-page eBook highlighting different recipes for weight loss. The eBook features tasty options like Fire Roasted Bacon Meatloaf, Jalapeno Dijon Grilled Chicken, and Vegetarian Lasagna, among other options. Each recipe comes with specific instructions and ingredient information. All recipes are aligned with Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic dietary principles.

Energy Boosting Smoothies

This eBook highlights more smoothie recipes that could boost your energy while following the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic system. The smoothies are similar to the CRP-targeting smoothies in Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Drinks. Notable smoothies include Green Protein Smoothie (with Greek yogurt, almond milk, spirulina, cucumber, spinach, parsley, and peaches) and the Pumpkin and Oat Seed Smoothie (with almond milk, yogurt, oats, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, and more). The 25-page eBook contains 20 total smoothies.

Who’s Behind Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic?

There’s limited information online about the makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic. We don’t know where the supplement is made or where the ingredients are sourced, among other information.

The sales page for Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic describes how the creator of the formula traveled to the Japanese island of Okinawa and discovered a weight loss cure. He packaged these ingredients into the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic formula, and now sells the formula online. However, it’s unclear if that story is true or if the person has any medical or nutritional qualifications.

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic eBooks are written by a man named Mike Banner.

The ‘Terms’ page shows the website was made by a Toronto-based company named Claro Media, which maintains an office in downtown Toronto. That company also seems to operate flatbellyrevelation.com. Beyond that, however, we can find limited information about the makers of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic online.

You can contact the company via email:

Email: support@flatbellyrevelation.com

Mailing Address: 1 Yonge St., Suite 1801, Toronto M5E 1W7

Flat Belly Tonic Scam: Is Okinawa Weight Loss Drink Recipe Legit?

Before giving the final Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic review verdict, there are a few important elements to cover to ensure user safety and avoid consumer confusion.

With the extremely popular Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement and the fat burning program with all of the weight loss managing nutrition and dietary manuals, there is an unfortunate attraction for shady characters to try and capitalize on the consumer demand and rush for this flat belly drink recipe. There are but a few simple steps to ensuring consumer safety and avoiding negative side effects or user complaints.

The first when evaluating the Flat Belly Tonic scam threat is to know that Mike Banner only offers the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic recipe on the official website exclusively. That means for those buying the Flat Belly Tonic system and Okinawa weight loss drink recipe powder should only do so by visiting FlatBellyTonic.com today. There is no other third party retail platform or marketplace that offers Mike Banner's Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement. Not only will customers get the authentic Flat Belly Tonic powder that is tested by independent third parties for purity, potency and quality, but it also keeps intact the rock solid refund policy and iron clad money back guarantee. This protection is vital as those who order anywhere else will be void of getting help from the real Flat Belly Tonic customer service support team. In fact, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Amazon listing on Amazon.com marketplace is fake and is to be considered fraudulent as the company is adamant the only place to buy is directly from the manufacturer.

The other Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic scam potential is knowing that expectations can hurt. With the following Flat Belly Tonic review showcases all of the upsides and potential pitfalls to avoid, it is important to know that the secret ancient Japanese drink tonic recipe is not a magic bullet for burning fat or cure all solutions to losing weight.

Final Word

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a weight loss formula that uses polyphenols, probiotics, prebiotics, and plant extracts to support weight loss. At this point, what more could be said about the popularly trending Flat Belly Tonic from Mike Banner.

Overall, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic contains the optimal amounts of ingredients for weight loss, including antioxidant-rich polyphenols, gut health digestive aids in probiotics, and other powerful compounds linked to weight loss and metabolism regeneration among other benefits in multiple studies.

In closing, today is the best time ever to act now and take full advantage of the truly unique, one of a kind Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic supplement and the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic weight loss manual, recipe guides and smoothie eBooks!