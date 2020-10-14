Doodly vs Toonly Reviews - Does It Work Or Scam?

An independent review by Geolocation

The present age of technology has enabled people to use visuals for presenting their idea in an attractive form. Regardless of the field you are in, if there is a need for conveying your point to a group of people, you will appreciate the effect visual medium can have on your audience. There is no doubt about the fact incorporating videos in any serious business will fetch you more attention and conversion.

You have probably seen cute little videos on social media, where a hand holding a pen sketches different characters on the screen. It draws in images, puts them in various parts of the video, and even writes text. These are doodle videos also known as cartoon explainer videos.

There are plenty of video creation tools on the internet and marketplace available. Doodly and Toonly are two such tools that can help you to create video content. This article will talk about these two products, their usage, their features, and which one is better suited for your needs.

Comparison of how Doodly and Toonly allow you to create your own videos.

Doodly

Doodly is a whiteboard animation software. The software uses a Drag and Drop interface that makes it easy to create sketches. Though there are several of this types software available, what makes Doodly stand out is that it is easy and quick to use for beginners.

Doodly has thousands of images in its library. You simply need to choose the image you like, drop it on the canvas, and the software will then sketch it for you. If you don’t want to go for the custom images, you can also upload your own images. In addition, Doodly lets you add sound to your video from its free library. It is compatible with both Macs and PCs.

Toonly

Toonly is another great tool for creating an “explainer” video and can be understood as a subset of Doodly. In addition to the whiteboard and arm, Toonly offers many other attributes. Using its drag and drop feature, you can choose from the dialogues and motions suiting your requirement.

There are several pre-set scenes available in Toonly. For example, if you want to advertise a product or service to a customer, you can choose from the already available pre-set mode and then simply add the dialogue. However, if you don’t want to go with the pre-set animation, Toonly lets you import your own sound, people, objects, and images. However, you can’t add your animation to Toonly.

What are the uses of Doodly and Toonly?

Doodly

Doodly offers a plethora of uses which can broadly be stated as being helpful in:

• Marketing and advertising of products

• Making explainer videos

• Uploading to social media to drive engagement

• Creating educational videos

Toonly

Unlike Doodly, Toonly is chiefly designed to create animations.

What are the features of each of these the tools?

Doodly

The software allows you to make doodle style videos with point-and-click and drag-and-drop videos.

There are 200+ custom poses, 20 scenes, and 200 props to choose from. Additionally, you have the option to upload images of your own.

The major benefit of this software is that there is no limit to the number of videos you create using it.

Choose from the whiteboard, chalkboard, glass board, green board, or even custom board.

Upload sounds, images, and fonts of your choice.

Realistic drawing of images

Toonly

Toonly provides you with your choice of tons of images that are not “generic” stock photos. You won’t find these images splashed all over the internet like some other services which is a definite plus.

Here are the main features of Toonly:

• Affordable pricing plans

• Plenty of customization options and images

• Regularly updated for best performance

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Very simple to use

Toonly or Doodly, which is better?

Depending on what you want to create will dictate which program will work best for you. If you need to create cartoon explainer videos, then Toonly is a better choice. If you need a whiteboard animation video, then Doodly we suit your needs better.

Both software packages do a very good job and save you both money and time. If you pay to have animated videos made from a digital company it will cost you more time, money and effort. These simple software programs allow you to create professional looking videos exactly how you want them to look in a short period of time.

If you are concerned about your technical knowledge and not being able to understand how to use the software, have no worries. You don’t need any animation or coding skills to use either of these software packages. Toonly and Doodly are user-friendly tools that allow a beginner to create videos using the drag-and-drop method.

Toonly has more than 200 characters, 20 background scenes, and 20 audio music tracks available. Similarly, Doodly has 200+ custom poses, 20 scenes, and 200 props for you to choose from. You can even upload your images and use them in the videos.

The major difference between the two programs is that while Toonly can be used without an active internet connection, Doodly needs one. This is something to take into consideration when choosing between the two programs.

