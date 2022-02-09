8 Best Dog Supplements

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you’re a health-conscious pet owner, you probably take a multivitamin and maybe other supplements each day in order to maintain your health and wellness. But have you ever thought about giving your dog supplements? While dogs are very different from humans, they too can benefit from the right supplements.

The fact is that all living things need vitamins, minerals, and other organic compounds in order to sustain growth and health. For example, dogs need Vitamin B6 for immune response and nervous system function. They also need folic acid for protein synthesis and metabolism.

Pupper is a brand that specializes in fresh, human-grade food for dogs. The brand was born out of the need for safer, more transparent options when it comes to feeding our pups. Pupper offers two high quality supplements including joint support and a multivitamin.

The joint support food is made with a unique blend of glucosamine, MSM, Green Lipped Mussel, Boswellia, Turmeric, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Undenatured Collagen type II. These ingredients work to reduce joint inflammation while also improving mobility. This joint-supporting food is ideal for dogs of all ages, though it can most benefit senior dogs.

Pupper's multi-vitamin is also made with a combination of powerful ingredients. Each serving contains Glucosamine HCL, MSM, Turmeric, Salmon oil, CoQ10, and a vitamin blend.

Give your dog the support he needs to be healthy for years to come with safe, quality food from Pupper.

Verma Farms offers a full collection of CBD products for humans and their furry friends. If you know anything about CBD, you know the many therapeutic and health benefits that the cannabinoid offers. And research has shown that dogs can also benefit from taking CBD.

Our top pet supplement from Verma Farms is their salmon oil, which is made with safe, high quality ingredients that support your dog's health. Each bottle contains nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil, along with MCT, and wild salmon oil for flavor. This product also contains vitamins and nutrients, including probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E.

CBD oil can be administered to your dog in many different ways. Ideally the oil should be given to your dog by mouth. Just a few drops throughout the day will do the trick! However, if this isn’t an option, a few drops can be added to your dog’s food or water.

Verma Farms Salmon Oil is sure to get your dog’s tail wagging. When given on a routine basis, CBD oil can reduce inflammation, relieve pain naturally, support a healthy appetite, and even reduce stress and anxiety.

Zesty Paws is a well-known brand in the pet supplement arena, offering dozens of different products that are designed to keep your dog feeling his best. One of their best products to date is the 8-in-1 Bites, which contain a unique blend of eight complexes that support immune, hip, joint, gut, and heart health. This supplement supports your dog’s health from head to tail!

Some of the most notable ingredients include:

Glucosamine HCL

Cod liver oil

Probiotics

Vitamin B3

Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)

Biotin

Vitamin D

Aside from all of the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, each chicken-flavored chew is made with quality inactive ingredients, including chicken, coconut glycerin, mixed tocopherols, pumpkin, pea flour, and others.

Zesty Paws 8-in-1 Bites are a quality, holistic supplement that will keep your dog feeling his best, no matter his age.

Skin irritations, allergies, and other skin problems are common occurrences for most dogs, but Skin & Coat from Natural Dog Company is designed to keep your dog’s skin and coat healthier than ever before. These nutrient-packed chews are made with nourishing fatty acids, including DHA, wild Alaskan salmon oil, and organic hemp seed oil, and more.

Natural Dog Company Skin & Coat is a daily supplement that supports and protects your dog from the inside out. The carefully crafted formula not only keeps your dog’s skin and coat healthy, but it also balances the immune system, prevents inflammation, and supports cognitive development.

These chews are salmon & pea flavored, which is sure to make any dog drool. Whether your dog needs holistic, natural relief from seasonal allergies that cause itchiness, or if you want a supplement that supports your furry companion’s inflammatory health, Skin & Coat is a worthy product.

We all know the benefits of taking probiotics, and now you can provide those same benefits to your dog with Petlab Co. Probiotic Support. This supplement promotes gut health and supports the body’s natural defenses. Each probiotic chew is made with a carefully selected blend of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals that promote optimal gut health.

Petlab Co. Probiotic Support contains eight strains of beneficial bacteria that support digestion. Bad digestion can cause your dog to feel sluggish and just not himself. Poor gut health can also impact the immune system, energy levels, and organ function.

These yummy probiotic treats support the perfect balance of gut bacteria. Chicory root supports optimum digestive and heart functions. Bacillus coagulans is a type of bacteria that supports healthy bowel movements and improved immune system function.

Petlab Co. Probiotic Support chews also contain salmon oil and honey. Salmon oil is rich in omega-3s and omega-6s, which have strong anti-inflammatory properties. Honey is also an anti-inflammatory and can soothe an irritated digestive system.

When your dog’s gut health is in great shape, he’ll have more energy and can lead a happier, healthier life.

Nutra Thrive from Ultimate Pet Nutrition is the brand’s top selling supplement. It’s the first canine supplement of its kind, offering a comprehensive formula of easily-absorbed nutrients, probiotics, and digestive enzymes. Together, these powerful ingredients support your dog’s overall health, including digestion, coat quality, and immune function.

The supplement is made with:

23 vitamins, minerals and amino acids

9 superfoods

4 digestive enzymes

4 probiotics

The best part is that Nutra Thrive contains no artificial ingredients, additives, or fillers. Instead, it’s made only with ingredients that support, protect, and improve your furry family member’s health and wellness.

Unlike most supplements, Nutra Thrive isn’t a chew. It’s powder that is added to your dog’s food, making each meal super nutritious and healthy.

Dr. Harvey's Solaris Dog Supplement is made with a powerful blend of ingredients that supports your dog’s cellular and immune health. This twice-daily supplement is taken in the morning and at night to keep your dog feeling great from sunup to sun down.

This supplement contains a variety of herbs and organic mushrooms. Some of the top ingredients include:

Organic Burdock Root

Organic Cordyceps

Pine Bark

Organic Milk Thistle

Organic Red Clover

Organic Dandelion Root

Chlorella

Bee Propolis

Dr. Harvey’s is a brand that maintains the highest standards. All supplements are made without the use of preservatives, dyes, or artificial ingredients. This means you can give your dog this supplement with total confidence knowing that it’s free of harmful compounds.

Does your dog go wild for peanut butter? If so, EverRoot Brain Health is the perfect supplement for your dog. This is an organic peanut-butter product that is infused with organic coconut oil, which is rich in MCTs, along with choline, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B9.

While this supplement greatly benefits senior dogs who need cognitive support, Brain Health supports the brain health of all dogs, no matter their age. These yummy drool-worthy treats promote mental sharpness and alertness. This allows your dog to live up to his fullest potential.

EverRoot Brain Health is a great supplement choice for picky dogs who don’t like taking capsules. The best part is that your dog won’t know that this peanut butter is packed full of healthy nutrients.

Final Thoughts

Keeping your pet healthy involves feeding a healthy diet and plenty of exercise. But you can give your dog a much needed boost with high quality supplements. From a multivitamin to supplements that are formulated to support skin or bone health, there are plenty of products out there that will keep your dog healthy and happy.