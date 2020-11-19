CBD Oil: The 5 Best CBD Brands in the UK Reviewed

CBD has quickly become a global health and wellness phenomenon that has taken the UK market by storm. The latest study on the CBD market by leading cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research projects that the global market for CBD will rise above £15 billion by 2024.

With the popularity of this hyped ‘miracle plant’ surging, you can now find CBD everywhere, from being infused into all kinds of supplement online to your local supermarket or coffeeshop.

Luckily for you, TS Creatives Ltd has spent time researching the market to deliver all the details you need when choosing the perfect CBD, as well as compiling a list of the best 5 CBD brands in the UK.

What is CBD?

CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, is the non-psychoactive chemical compound present in the hemp plant. The cannabis plant contains over 100 different chemical compounds, with the most commonly known being THC and CBD.

THC is illegal in the UK and is a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. CBD being non-psychoactive however is legal as long as the THC content does not exceed 0.2%, according to the Home Office.

CBD is usually extracted from the hemp flower, stalk or seed and then filtered into CBD oil that is safe and appropriate for use by humans. Unlike THC, CBD does not get you high as it is non-psychoactive. The active, therapeutic cannabinoids present in CBD have a myriad of health benefits and can help with both mental and physical challenges such as:

• Alzheimer’s

• Parkinson’s

• Arthritis

• Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

• Cancer (and related treatments)

• Diabetes

• General pain

• Anxiety

• Depression

• Psychosis

• Insomnia

• Eczema

• Psoriasis

Despite the high expectations set by the list above, many studies are still on-going. CBD effectiveness very much depends on the person, their weight, height and reasons for taking CBD. However, we can confirm that the World Health Organization in 2018 reported that CBD is generally safe to use in adults and non-addictive – giving us peace of mind that everyone is able to search for their own natural benefits without any unwanted side effects.

CBD Dosage

CBD dosages will change from person to person and an effective dose is anywhere between 5 and 75mg per day. It is generally advised to start off slow and gradually work your way up the dosage chain with CBD.

Leading UK CBD brand Naturecan have a useful dosage calculator on their website here – helping you understand what dosage you should start with for the most effective start to your CBD journey.

But one thing is key to remember here. For CBD, quality is everything. So before finding your ideal dosage, it’s important to filter out the poor CBD products available from the quality ones you should be choosing.

Taking low-quality CBD can have little to no effect at all, so it is worth spending more money on a trusted brand that thoroughly tests their products – guaranteeing the CBD you ingest is natural, pure, safe and delivers the benefits you’re looking for.

How to Take CBD

CBD can be ingested or taken sub-lingually – simply under the tongue – using CBD oil.

CBD oil that is taken sub-lingually involves dispensing a few drops of CBD under the tongue and letting it sit for around one minute before swallowing. This method allows the CBD to be absorbed into the bloodstream quicker and is a good method for people seeking a more instant form of relief. However, you must take care to not take a larger dose than needed, which is easy to do accidentally when applying drops.

As the taste of CBD oil can be quite earthy (although it dissipates fairly quickly), many brands also sell CBD-infused snacks that allow you to get the CBD into your body as part of a tasty treat. This can also be a more reliable way of getting your correct daily dosage of CBD as the snacks themselves state how many mgs of CBD is inside each, making it simple to keep track of what you’ve had.

What to look for when choosing a CBD brand:

• THC percentage: Beware brands that do not test their products thoroughly. As the CBD market in the UK is still relatively unregulated there may be brands out there that sell products that contain above the legal requirement for THC.

• Non-GMO: You want your CBD to be as pure as possible, so we recommend not even considering brands that are contain GMOs as these utilise pesticides and chemical fertilisers that not only affect the purity of the CBD but are also harmful to the body.

• The concentration of CBD: Each product listed should have a certificate of analysis present that states the full list of ingredients.

• Trustworthy brand: Make sure to read reviews online about the brand and customers’ personal experiences. Many will have tried and tested many different brands, helping give you quick and easy insight into the CBD products that will work for you.

• Price affordability: As CBD is generally expensive, you want to make sure that the CBD is top quality so you’re not wasting money on poor, harmful or ineffective products that end up in the bin.

• Third-party lab testing: As this testing is done by people who have nothing to do with the CBD industry, there can be no tampering with the lab results and offer you an unbiased seal of approval.

The 5 Best CBD Brands in the UK

1. Naturecan:

This company goes straight to number one on our list for a few key reasons. Not only do Naturecan have the UK’s largest range of CBD products, they also take the quality of their products very seriously.

Founded by the former CEO of Myprotein, Naturecan test their products seven times to ensure complete removal of THC and guarantee the ultimate level of quality. As Naturecan is a member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry, as well as the Center for Medicinal Cannabis, their products are fully regulated and certified.

Each product is third party lab tested and each product has their own certificate of analysis (a document that shows all the ingredients) which are visible on their website for transparency.

Plus, they’re one of the leading CBD brands with complete confidence in their products – filing their Novel Foods Application for CBD products to help champion quality and compliance in the sector.

The premium hemp-derived CBD range Naturecan offers is astounding, with everything from CBD oils (2.5%-40%) and capsules to and a dedicated CBD skincare range.

1000mg CBD oil: £54.99

Their CBD Accelerator Capsules were a particular winner with us – delivering the therapeutic effects of CBD after only 30 minutes. Their website states the NovaSOL® technology used within these capsules delivers 88% more CBD over a 24-hour period for unrivalled effectiveness, taking the power of CBD to the next level with its cutting-edge nutrient delivery system only requiring two capsules a day.

It would be difficult not to mention their extensive range of edibles, too. The range includes a selection of CBD-infused gummies (both vegan and non-vegan), cookies, brownies, protein balls, chocolate and even protein powder (in vanilla and dark chocolate flavour). Plus, they’ve even got four varieties of nut butter. Of course, all of the snacks are GMO and THC free. To top it off all of these snacks (bar the milk chocolate and original gummies) are 100% vegan.

Finally, for anyone looking to feel the power of CBD as part of their skincare regime,

Naturecan have everything you need. Their beauty range delivers a CBD moisturiser, lip balm, multi-balm, hand cream and clay mask. We instantly fell in love with the combination of quality CBD and effective ingredient formulations for the perfect blend of all-natural benefits.

The fact that this brand was only established one year ago is probably the reason why they are not being talked about enough. We were amazed with their huge range of products, as well as their dedication to quality CBD, and we’re sure we’ll see Naturecan become one of the top CBD brands in the UK for 2021.

Pros:

• Biggest range of products

• High CBD content

• Excellent quality

• THC and GMO-free

• 100% vegan

• Third-party lab tested

• Excellent customer reviews (5-star average)

Cons:

• Relatively high price

• Free delivery threshold of over £50

2. fourfivecbd

Founded by two former professional rugby players George Kruis and Dominic Day, fourfivecbd’s aim is to provide physical and mental relief for athletes as well as generally aiming to help people live a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The branding for fourfivecbd looks to change the stigma behind CBD oil as at first glance one would not assume that their products contain CBD. Perhaps the idea behind this being to appeal to those who want to use CBD but also want to be more discreet (especially when using in public).

Their products are third-party lab tested as well as being GMO-free, a big plus. Oh, and they’re also vegan friendly. Their oils are available in both natural and orange flavours and their range includes joint gels, CBD oil with vitamin D3, CBD oil spray and balms.

What we found most interesting were the CBD sprays. Offering a way of measuring the CBD quantity more accurately, especially as dropping CBD oil into your tongue can sometimes be difficult to judge when it comes to delivering exact dosage.

1000mg CBD oil: £59.99

https://fourfivecbd.co.uk/product/cbd-oil-1000mg/

Pros:

• Good-tasting oils

• GMO-free

• Third-party lab tested

• 100% vegan

Cons:

• 0.2% THC

• High price

3. Medterra

Medterra is a US-based company started by a group of individuals in Kentucky. Medterra is in partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program, which shows that they are serious about being a big part of the future of hemp. All products are THC-free and third-party lab tested, as well as being GMO-free.

The aim of Medterra is to offer CBD oil at an affordable price and they have done just that.

You can pick up one of their 1000mg oils for £49.99 (although there is a £5 shipping fee).

1000mg oil: £49.99

https://medterracbd.co.uk/product-cbd-oil-tincture

What stood out for us was their CBD Rapid-Cooling Cream with strengths from 250mg, 500mg and 750mg. This cream provides a super-cooling effect and is perfect for that post-workout recovery. Not only do the natural ingredients (arnica and sunflower seed oil) provide relief to irritable skin, it also helped work wonders for our joint and muscle pain. 250mg for £44.99

https://medterracbd.co.uk/product-cbd-rapid-cooling-cream

Medterra Pros

• Third-party lab tested

• Affordable price

• GMO and THC-free

Medterra Cons

• Slow and expensive shipping times (shipped from US)

• Small range

4. Bud & Tender

Founded by Mark Turner BSc and Charles Clowes, Bud & Tender works with the School of Life and Medical Science at the University of Hertfordshire to provide high-quality CBD.

This company provide lab reports for all of their products for transparency and it is hard to deny the quality of their oil. Free from THC and GMO’s, Bud & Tender 1000mg CBD sells for £80 on their website which, although expensive, is a truly quality oil. Testament to their position as premium CBD brand.

https://www.budandtender.com/collections/premium-uk-cbd-oil/products/bud-and-tender-10-cbd-oil-10ml

Unlike others on the market, their oils have a fruity taste and the packaging is very easy on the eye.

Bud & Tender Pros

• High-quality CBD tinctures.

• Lab testing reports available

• GMO and THC-free

Bud & Tender Cons

• Only oils available

• Considerably expensive

5. George Botanicals

George Botanicals are a UK-based CBD company that aim to reach a wide variety of consumers. They sell CBD oils, e-liquids, balms and all of their products are vegan-friendly and GMO-free.

George Botanicals offer a wide variety of different CBD oil strengths, ranging from 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg with the 500mg oil being available in peppermint flavour, making it ideal for those who do not enjoy the earthy taste of CBD oil.

1000mg CBD oil available for £59.99

https://georgebotanicals.com/products/cbd-oil-drops-10-10ml

Their e-liquids were particularly impressive, with a range boasting flavours such as Blackcurrant & Menthol, Strawberry & Watermelon, Mangoes & Cream, and Original Cannabis Sativa.

Pros:

• GMO-free and vegan

• Lots of e-liquids flavours available

Cons:

• 0.2% THC

• High price

• Small range of products