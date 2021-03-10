CBD Oil: Buy CBD Oil for Sale Online in 2021

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD has been considered one of the top products for alleviating symptoms ranging from depression to back pain. But does the supplement live up to everything it's touted to be?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from the hemp plant, which is a cousin to marijuana. As it comes from what the naked eye would call the same plant, it's become a wonder of sorts, accelerating the acceptance of cannabis products overall in America.

The biggest difference between CBD and traditional marijuana is that CBD doesn't contain the psychoactive ingredient THC, which is the substance that gets you high. However, with that being said, CBD also hosts a lot of the same components of medical marijuana to alleviate common symptoms without all the added baggage of weed.

With CBD already federally legal and marijuana becoming legalized medically and recreationally in a number of different states, there's a lot of experimentation going on within the industry. While this can lead to some entrepreneurs being innovative in their techniques, it also brings in shady characters and opportunists looking to cash in on a booming industry. Because of this, it's important to study what CBD products are the best and why they should be trusted.

Even when trying to buy locally, CBD has become so widespread that not every shop is getting their products from a reputable source. Often, this ends up in a bunk product that leaves users with a bad perception of CBD in general.

To ensure everyone is able to get off on the best foot with their CBD experience, we decided to break down the best CBD oils to buy in 2021. These are all vetted and available online, with the satisfaction you know you're buying from a trusted source. But first, let's explain why you should buy online over in person.

Why Local CBD Shops Don't Always Have Your Best Interest

While there are probably shops in your area that sell quality CBD, the majority are glass or tobacco shops looking to add a quick sale item to their inventory. They don't do much research into what's available or what users want, which ultimately ends up in a pattern of buying the flashiest brand or first result online. Instead, it's important to vet every aspect of a CBD brand, ensuring that what you're getting is worth paying for.

A big reason we came up with this guide is to help new and seasoned CBD buyers with getting the best product available. Not only does this promote a better CBD community but also a more well-informed one. That's why we're bringing you the best CBD oils you can buy online to establish what's available to everyone, anytime. Let's dive in:

Top 3 CBD Oils Online Near You

#1 Verma Farms- Best Overall

#2 Penguin- Best THC-Free

#3 Evn CBD- Best All-Natural Oil

Before we dive into our favorites, we'll note a couple of key factors to look out for, whixh may explain why some stores won't be able to match your needs. In short, these are the common miscues that prevent you from really knowing what you're buying or getting the best experience from your CBD product:

Hemp Seed Oil Is Not CBD Oil

A commonly sold product that had plenty of great benefits but isn't CBD is hemp seed oil. Also a supplement, hemp seed oil doesn't have the same effects as CBD. Because of this, you should always read the label and make sure what you're taking is advertised and correctly marked as CBD oil.

There Are Three Types of CBD

Isolate- This is the most processed version of CBD and contains no traces of THC. Commonly, people note that while isolate gives them the effects of CBD, it doesn't quite have the entourage effect the other types below include.

Broad Spectrum- This is a middle ground between isolate and full spectrum (which we'll address next). Broad spectrum is minimally processed, which means it hosts some of the foundational plant components of cannabis while also hosting little risk of containing THC.

Full Spectrum- Finally, this is the least processed version of CBD. To be federally legal, CBD needs to be 0.3% THC or less, so while you're most likely to pass a drug test; it still contains a nominal amount of THC. However, it also contains what most call the 'entourage effect', where the other components of the cannabis plant are heightened in combination with the CBD. Overall, full spectrum is most seasoned CBD users’ favorite.

Look Out for Mislabeled CBD

While not always with bad intentions, CBD gets mislabeled at times.

Whether it's bad lab reports or vendors that make tall claims about what their product does and its true effectiveness, there's a lot of unverified claims in the industry.

Instead, it's important to check the lab results of the CBD you're taking, including the date and lab testing company. Additionally, it's smart to check reviews by influencers and those who know about what CBD is being offered on the market. The more transparency, the better, highlighting a company with nothing to hide.

Always Verify Every Aspect of a Company Before Buying

There are plenty of fake reviews on the internet, with CBD being no exception. If you want to make sure that the company you're buying CBD oil from is legitimate, then scour through their website including the links to their reviews, as well as their online profiles. Many CBD brands will try to pull a fast one by putting up the bare minimum online without actually establishing any sort of brand reputation. Instead, go through all of the details as these will be the best determination if a CBD company is worth your money or not.

Be Wary of Cheap Products

While there are some good value products in CBD, not every company has your best interest just because they're selling a cheap product. To be forthright, CBD oil is going to have a baseline price usually of $30 to $40 dollars for an oil container worth at least a month of use. The money that goes into this includes:

● Regulation and fees

● Lab testing and consistency

● Sourcing quality extracts

● Ensuring holistic farming practices

● Top tier manufacturing facilities

● Less risk of contamination

● Everything made in the USA

Not Everything Advertised Is What It Seems

As it goes with a lot of consumer products, not everything being advertised is as it seems. For example, just because a CBD oil says they use natural ingredients doesn't necessarily mean all of them do. Instead, you can verify the results online, cross comparing them with other brands as well as looking through their vetted ingredient lists. As we stated above, the lab results of a company can also be beneficial to read through too, highlighting what's been verified by a third party.

Not All CBD Companies Care About Dosage

While the ultimate buying proposition you're spending on is for the amount of CBD you're buying per milligram, not every company cares about how they compete against the rest. While that's not to say they don't have other qualities that are valuable, the overall baseline of how much a CBD oil costs versus what the dosage is should be a foundational key for anyone.

Not All CBD Is Designed the Same

CBD quickly became a product that not only came with a lot of competition but different variations in its intended use. From combining melatonin for sleep to lavender for anxiety, CBD has a few different variations to consider. Ask yourself why you think you need CBD, as it will help you determine if any other combinations are worth checking out.

What Works for Some Might Not Be Best For You

All too often, people will buy high-dose CBD thinking it will help them with anxiety or pain, only to find themselves asleep 30 minutes later. Not every dosage of CBD is right for you or the intent you're taking CBD for. If you still feel like you don't know what to take, our best recommendation is to look at the list below and determine which basic oil will yield the best results for you.

What Should I Do If I Still Want to Support Local?

While it's great to want to support local businesses, there are still a few considerations you should make in finding the right CBD oil for you. Granted, it's not that we don't think there are good CBD oils around you, it's just that we often feel that in order to get the most out of CBD, you need to go with a company that understands how to design and manufacture the best CBD experience for you

When creating a list of the best CBD oils, we looked around the internet at reviews by experts and amateurs alike to ensure that we had an unbiased opinion. The result were that sometimes the best companies weren't always the ones that put a ton of money into marketing, but rather those who took the time to distill and produce the best CBD oils.

Finally, we took it upon ourselves to get what we considered the top CBD oils and tried them ourselves. For the oils that we couldn't get on hand, we enlisted the expertise of seasoned CBD vets and compared their opinion against the baseline and criteria we had formed. The result is what we've established as the best four CBD brands online. Here's what we came up with:

4 Places to Buy CBD Oil Online

Brand & Product Description:

Verma Farms hits every benchmark perfectly with their CBD oil.

Made with all-natural, organic ingredients, Verma Farms has been helping establish the standard for what CBD oils should look like. Continuously working towards improving their recipes and products, Verma has built a reputation for concocting quality oils that are suitable for any level of experience in CBD.

As CBD oil was one of Verma Farms’ first products, they launched three oils that all took a natural approach: Focus, Chill, and Boost. From there, they also branched into hosting an array of fruit-flavored oils as well, which are great if you don’t like the taste of hemp. With their bases covered, Verma Farms has a little something for everyone.

Considered one of the best brands in CBD for a reason, Verma Farms is at the top of its game. Hosting a combination of quality and consistency, nearly all of Verma’s products are top tier. We can’t say enough about their natural, organic approach to CBD, and definitely consider them a company to get acquainted with and follow in 2021.

Pros:

1. Broad-Spectrum CBD

2. USA Grown Hemp

3. Affordable Pricing

4. Wide variety of flavors

5. All-natural sourcing

6. Eco-friendly

7. Subscription Pricing Available

8. Great value for the price

Cons:

1. No full-spectrum available

2. The 30-day return is only for unopened products.

You can buy Verma Farms products here

Brand & Product Description:

Hailed as “the world’s finest” CBD brand by Rolling Stone, Penguin certainly won’t leave you out in the cold.

Hosting a combination of consistently low prices with high-quality CBD, Penguin has developed a reputation for creating value that’s unmatched. Sourcing their hemp from Oregon, everything’s produced in the United States, which means you don’t need to worry about the miles this traveled to enter your system.

Another great aspect of Penguin is how they host subscription pricing, which discounts the CBD 20% per month. When added that their opening price is $45 (for 250 mg) but caps at $225 (for 2500mg), the range for Penguin’s CBD actually can deliver a solid yield for what you’re after. With flavors ranging from Natural to more sweet-inspired flavors, Penguin definitely is big on creating easy-to-digest profiles.

Using broad spectrum CBD, Penguin hits a lot of what it takes to make a CBD oil for everyone. It’s not easy, but with the right design, they’ve locked down a top company that anyone can enjoy. Utilizing a solid CO2 extraction process, everything about Penguin is about maximizing value. The end result? A great product you should definitely consider for your rotation.

Pros:

1. Lowest entry point on this list.

2. All-natural, vegan ingredients.

3. Hemp is grown in Oregon.

4. Multiple flavor options

5. 30-day return policy for any issue.

Cons:

1. Subscription pricing isn’t as competitive as others on the list.

2. Available online and only in select retail shops in the US. You can buy Penguin’s CBD Oil here.

Brand & Product Description:

One of CBD’s rising stars, Evn CBD has made a name for themselves via word of mouth around their great all-natural products.

Although their lineup only has two options, they’re also refined and designed to be some of the best in the industry. Hosting a Natural and Mint flavor that both come in 500 mg or 1000 mg, they’ve got their bases covered for delivering a quality, all-natural product anyone would love. Made with hemp that’s sourced from the United States, they roll with top suppliers in the industry, hosting CBD that’s top of the line.

Although Evn’s price point is slightly higher at $60, you’re also paying a little bit of a premium for quality. The result is one of the better broad-spectrum oils on the market, and with subscription pricing knocking an additional 10% off, it could be a solid choice to throw in your rotation. Plus, with a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, there’s a lot to like about Evn and their commitment to providing some of the best CBD money can buy.

Pros:

1. A great Broad-Spectrum, All-Natural CBD.

2. Concise range of products to ensure top-quality

3. Subscription pricing available

4. USA grown hemp

5. 30-day money back guarantee

Cons:

1. Only two flavors available.

2. Slightly expensive without subscription pricing You can buy Evn CBD Oils here

Brand & Product Description:

To round out our list is Joy Organics, who’ve been one of the best organic brands out in CBD for some time.

By utilizing all-organic ingredients, Joy Organics is one of the few truly call themselves an organic CBD company. While others will advertise themselves as hosting organic ingredients, Joy Organics is one of the few to put their name where the product lies. The result is one of the better CBD oils on the market, which fans have been raving about for years now.

Coming in with a full different naturally infused inspired flavors, Joy Organics has a complete package when it comes to price, consistency, and flavoring. Additionally, their CBD comes in both full spectrum and broad spectrum, which means you can get whatever type of experience you’re aiming for. We’ll note that one of the only downsides to Joy Organics is that with the name also comes a slightly higher price point. However, as they also have subscription pricing available at 20% off, this a good choice overall for a quality CBD brand.

Overall, it’s hard not to like Joy Organics, coming in with a lineup of CBD oils that hold to be organic while also remaining competitive in price.

Pros:

1. All of their ingredients are organic

2. Subscription pricing available

3. Wide range of flavors

4. Well-respected brand in the industry

5. Full and broad spectrum available

Cons:

1. Slightly higher price point

2. Only natural flavors available.

You can buy Joy Organics products here

How To Buy CBD Oil

In taking into account the criteria we listed above, there's a few things you should consider when buying CBD oil regardless. Here are some of the highlights:

● Don't Go Cheap: As this is something you're putting in your body, it's important to invest in both quality and quantity, ensuring that you're getting the best value out of your purchase while also nurturing yourself with the best CBD possible.

● Verify THC Content: Any CBD company worth buying is going to have their lab results in plain sight on their website. For this reason, it's important to look through and see that the THC content is correct but also the CBD as well. This is the main reason you're buying the product, which is why it's worth taking a couple minutes to ensure it's correct.

● Look at The Extraction Method That Was Used: Whether CO2 extraction or the moonshine method, there are a number of different ways to get the best yield out of a CBD batch. Go through and see the details of how these companies that you're considering buying extracted their CBD, including whether there are any red flags that could have occurred in the production methods.

● Only Use Companies with Verified Natural Ingredients: While not every single ingredient will be organic, it's important that the CBD oil that you do take at least contains primarily natural ingredients. As this is the standard for the industry, anything less is secondary.

● Go Organic When You Can: Although I can come with a higher price tag, going organic on your CBD oil ensures that you're already buying a class above the rest.

● Buy In Bulk When Possible: Buying in bulk will not only help you save money but get the best value of what you're buying. Plus, you won't have to re-up as much on your CBD oil.

● Look Out for Interesting Combinations: Like we mentioned above, some CBD oils are combined with ingredients like melatonin and CBG to help heighten the effects of the cannabis plant.

● Don’t Be Afraid of Buying Around: Considering that CBD oil is something you're trying to take as a part of your regular routine, it's okay to buy around and see what CBD oil works best for you. Furthermore, it's not a bad idea to consult with your doctor to see if CBD is right for you, as well as whether it could interact with any medicine that you're currently taking.

Final Thoughts: Why Buying CBD Oil Online is Safe

As buying CBD oil near you can be somewhat of an unknown, the process for buying it online is not only much safer but easier as well, saving you both time and money. Here's a few final notes on why:

● You can verify a brand's reputation instantaneously via the Better Business Bureau, as well as online reviews by previous customers.

● A brand's lab results for their products are readily available as well. Sometimes a company puts up just one lab result for their overall CBD, most will have individual results for each product. Furthermore, most CBD brands will update their live results for each item every few months, meaning you're getting the most honest and transparent product available.

● You can also compare the pricing and availability of different brands, including their dosage, what type of CBD they're using, and if they're including any extra ingredients. By buying online, the decision-making process becomes much more streamlined and easier to process quickly.

● Finally, you can subscribe and save to ensure you're getting the best CBD oil for you every month at a discount. This cuts back time and money spent on finding the right product for the right price but rather ships them directly to you.

Disclaimer:

I'm not a doctor or medical professional. This article is based primarily off of personal experience with CBD products as well as the opinions of others who work in the supplements industry. Instead, this article is to used to entertain and make well-informed decisions based upon testimonials from CBD users. If you’re concerned with whether CBD is right for you, talk with your doctor to see if CBD okay to take, including whether it will interact or behave badly with any medicines. Doing so will help ensure that you're getting the best experience with CBD for a long time.