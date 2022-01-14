CBD Oil: Buy CBD Oil for Sale Online in 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

CBD has been considered one of the top products for alleviating symptoms ranging from depression to back pain. But does the supplement live up to everything it's touted to be?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from the hemp plant, which is a cousin to marijuana. As it comes from what the naked eye would call the same plant, it's become a wonder of sorts, accelerating the acceptance of cannabis products overall in America.

The biggest difference between CBD and traditional marijuana is that CBD doesn't contain the psychoactive ingredient THC, which is the substance that gets you high. However, with that being said, CBD also hosts a lot of the same components of medical marijuana to alleviate common symptoms without all the added baggage of weed.

With CBD already federally legal and marijuana becoming legalized medically and recreationally in a number of different states, there's a lot of experimentation going on within the industry. While this can lead to some entrepreneurs being innovative in their techniques, it also brings in shady characters and opportunists looking to cash in on a booming industry. Because of this, it's important to study what CBD products are the best and why they should be trusted.

Even when trying to buy locally, CBD has become so widespread that not every shop is getting their products from a reputable source. Often, this ends up in a bunk product that leaves users with a bad perception of CBD in general.

To ensure everyone is able to get off on the best foot with their CBD experience, we decided to break down the best CBD oils to buy in 2022. These are all vetted and available online, with the satisfaction you know you're buying from a trusted source. But first, let's explain why you should buy online over in person.

Why Local CBD Shops Don't Always Have Your Best Interest

While there are probably shops in your area that sell quality CBD, the majority are glass or tobacco shops looking to add a quick sale item to their inventory. They don't do much research into what's available or what users want, which ultimately ends up in a pattern of buying the flashiest brand or first result online. Instead, it's important to vet every aspect of a CBD brand, ensuring that what you're getting is worth paying for.

A big reason we came up with this guide is to help new and seasoned CBD buyers with getting the best product available. Not only does this promote a better CBD community but also a more well-informed one. That's why we're bringing you the best CBD oils you can buy online to establish what's available to everyone, anytime. Let's dive in:

Top 5 CBD Oils Online Near You

#1 Penguin- Best THC-Free

#2 Verma Farms- Best Overall

#3 R&R CBD - Best Value

#4 BATCH CBD – Best Full-Spectrum

#5 TheraOne - Best Premium CBD

Bonus: Sunday Scaries - Best For Anxiety

Bonus: Medterra

Bonus: Pure Craft CBD

Before we dive into our favorites, we'll note a couple of key factors to look out for, whixh may explain why some stores won't be able to match your needs. In short, these are the common miscues that prevent you from really knowing what you're buying or getting the best experience from your CBD product:

Hemp Seed Oil Is Not CBD Oil

A commonly sold product that had plenty of great benefits but isn't CBD is hemp seed oil. Also a supplement, hemp seed oil doesn't have the same effects as CBD. Because of this, you should always read the label and make sure what you're taking is advertised and correctly marked as CBD oil.

There Are Three Types of CBD

Isolate- This is the most processed version of CBD and contains no traces of THC. Commonly, people note that while isolate gives them the effects of CBD, it doesn't quite have the entourage effect the other types below include.

Broad Spectrum- This is a middle ground between isolate and full spectrum (which we'll address next). Broad spectrum is minimally processed, which means it hosts some of the foundational plant components of cannabis while also hosting little risk of containing THC.

Full Spectrum- Finally, this is the least processed version of CBD. To be federally legal, CBD needs to be 0.3% THC or less, so while you're most likely to pass a drug test; it still contains a nominal amount of THC. However, it also contains what most call the 'entourage effect', where the other components of the cannabis plant are heightened in combination with the CBD. Overall, full spectrum is most seasoned CBD users’ favorite.

Look Out for Mislabeled CBD

While not always with bad intentions, CBD gets mislabeled at times.

Whether it's bad lab reports or vendors that make tall claims about what their product does and its true effectiveness, there's a lot of unverified claims in the industry.

Instead, it's important to check the lab results of the CBD you're taking, including the date and lab testing company. Additionally, it's smart to check reviews by influencers and those who know about what CBD is being offered on the market. The more transparency, the better, highlighting a company with nothing to hide.

Always Verify Every Aspect of a Company Before Buying

There are plenty of fake reviews on the internet, with CBD being no exception. If you want to make sure that the company you're buying CBD oil from is legitimate, then scour through their website including the links to their reviews, as well as their online profiles. Many CBD brands will try to pull a fast one by putting up the bare minimum online without actually establishing any sort of brand reputation. Instead, go through all of the details as these will be the best determination if a CBD company is worth your money or not.

Be Wary of Cheap Products

While there are some good value products in CBD, not every company has your best interest just because they're selling a cheap product. To be forthright, CBD oil is going to have a baseline price usually of $30 to $40 dollars for an oil container worth at least a month of use. The money that goes into this includes:

● Regulation and fees

● Lab testing and consistency

● Sourcing quality extracts

● Ensuring holistic farming practices

● Top tier manufacturing facilities

● Less risk of contamination

● Everything made in the USA

Not Everything Advertised Is What It Seems

As it goes with a lot of consumer products, not everything being advertised is as it seems. For example, just because a CBD oil says they use natural ingredients doesn't necessarily mean all of them do. Instead, you can verify the results online, cross comparing them with other brands as well as looking through their vetted ingredient lists. As we stated above, the lab results of a company can also be beneficial to read through too, highlighting what's been verified by a third party.

Not All CBD Companies Care About Dosage

While the ultimate buying proposition you're spending on is for the amount of CBD you're buying per milligram, not every company cares about how they compete against the rest. While that's not to say they don't have other qualities that are valuable, the overall baseline of how much a CBD oil costs versus what the dosage is should be a foundational key for anyone.

Not All CBD Is Designed the Same

CBD quickly became a product that not only came with a lot of competition but different variations in its intended use. From combining melatonin for sleep to lavender for anxiety, CBD has a few different variations to consider. Ask yourself why you think you need CBD, as it will help you determine if any other combinations are worth checking out.

What Works for Some Might Not Be Best For You

All too often, people will buy high-dose CBD thinking it will help them with anxiety or pain, only to find themselves asleep 30 minutes later. Not every dosage of CBD is right for you or the intent you're taking CBD for. If you still feel like you don't know what to take, our best recommendation is to look at the list below and determine which basic oil will yield the best results for you.

What Should I Do If I Still Want to Support Local?

While it's great to want to support local businesses, there are still a few considerations you should make in finding the right CBD oil for you. Granted, it's not that we don't think there are good CBD oils around you, it's just that we often feel that in order to get the most out of CBD, you need to go with a company that understands how to design and manufacture the best CBD experience for you

When creating a list of the best CBD oils, we looked around the internet at reviews by experts and amateurs alike to ensure that we had an unbiased opinion. The result were that sometimes the best companies weren't always the ones that put a ton of money into marketing, but rather those who took the time to distill and produce the best CBD oils.

Finally, we took it upon ourselves to get what we considered the top CBD oils and tried them ourselves. For the oils that we couldn't get on hand, we enlisted the expertise of seasoned CBD vets and compared their opinion against the baseline and criteria we had formed. The result is what we've established as the best four CBD brands online. Here's what we came up with:

5 Places to Buy CBD Oil Online

Brand & Product Description:

Hailed as “the world’s finest” CBD brand by Rolling Stone, Penguin certainly won’t leave you out in the cold.

Hosting a combination of consistently low prices with high-quality CBD, Penguin has developed a reputation for creating value that’s unmatched. Sourcing their hemp from Oregon, everything’s produced in the United States, which means you don’t need to worry about the miles this traveled to enter your system.

Another great aspect of Penguin is how they host subscription pricing, which discounts the CBD 20% per month. When added that their opening price is $45 (for 250 mg) but caps at $225 (for 2500mg), the range for Penguin’s CBD actually can deliver a solid yield for what you’re after. With flavors ranging from Natural to more sweet-inspired flavors, Penguin definitely is big on creating easy-to-digest profiles.

Using broad spectrum CBD, Penguin hits a lot of what it takes to make a CBD oil for everyone. It’s not easy, but with the right design, they’ve locked down a top company that anyone can enjoy. Utilizing a solid CO2 extraction process, everything about Penguin is about maximizing value. The end result? A great product you should definitely consider for your rotation.

Pros:

1. Lowest entry point on this list.

2. All-natural, vegan ingredients.

3. Hemp is grown in Oregon.

4. Multiple flavor options

5. 30-day return policy for any issue.

Cons:

1. Subscription pricing isn’t as competitive as others on the list.

2. Available online and only in select retail shops in the US. You can buy Penguin’s CBD Oil here.

Brand & Product Description:

Verma Farms hits every benchmark perfectly with their CBD oil.

Made with all-natural, organic ingredients, Verma Farms has been helping establish the standard for what CBD oils should look like. Continuously working towards improving their recipes and products, Verma has built a reputation for concocting quality oils that are suitable for any level of experience in CBD.

As CBD oil was one of Verma Farms’ first products, they launched three oils that all took a natural approach: Focus, Chill, and Boost. From there, they also branched into hosting an array of fruit-flavored oils as well, which are great if you don’t like the taste of hemp. With their bases covered, Verma Farms has a little something for everyone.

Considered one of the best brands in CBD for a reason, Verma Farms is at the top of its game. Hosting a combination of quality and consistency, nearly all of Verma’s products are top tier. We can’t say enough about their natural, organic approach to CBD, and definitely consider them a company to get acquainted with and follow in 2022.

Pros:

1. Broad-Spectrum CBD

2. USA Grown Hemp

3. Affordable Pricing

4. Wide variety of flavors

5. All-natural sourcing

6. Eco-friendly

7. Subscription Pricing Available

8. Great value for the price

Cons:

1. No full-spectrum available

2. The 30-day return is only for unopened products.

You can buy Verma Farms products here

Brand & Product Description:

R&R has emerged as the leading Organic, value-priced CBD brand in the country.

All of their products include USDA Organic hemp extracts, which have been extracted and filtered in a proprietary way to ensure they have over 7 cannabinoids, over 12 terpenes, and a host of other flavonoids, antioxidants, and phytonutrients from the plant - no other brand comes close.

Offering everything from THC-Free options, topicals, gummies, and a variety of tinctures, customers can find exactly what they need to target their relief.

Offered in over 1500 independent retail locations, they're easy to find locally, but also offer free shipping on all website orders right to your door! They post all certificates of analysis on their website for all to see - they set the bar in transparency and trust, and we definitely suggest checking them out.

Pros:

1. Both Full and Broad-Spectrum CBD

2. USDA Organic Certified products and CBD

3. Affordable Pricing

4. Most robust "entourage effect" on the market

5. Employee and Veteran-owned

6. Eco-friendly

7. Subscription Pricing Available

Cons:

1. Topical is limited to one product as of now

2. Not all stores carry all products, so make sure you call ahead of time, or you can buy R&R CBD products here

Use code RRWORKS20 for 20% off

Brand & Product Description:

BATCH has attracted attention among consumers for premium CBD Oil without the price tag.

Their unique packaging is hard to miss, but it’s the quality of the oil that has earned them such a strong reputation. They are one of the only CBD companies that own their entire supply chain from farm to shelf. With carefully selected hemp genetics and a clean extraction process, BATCH consistently produces some of the best CBD oil available.

BATCH was founded by chemists who bring a transparent approach to the CBD industry. You can learn exactly how their products are made on their website along with a plethora of additional information about hemp and CBD.

If you are looking for a highly functional CBD product without the fluff, BATCH is certainly one worth considering.

Pros:

Full-Spectrum CBD Best Customer Service High-End Oil Quality Premium Hemp Genetics Transparent Supply Chain Subscription Pricing Available

Cons:

Only Full-Spectrum Available Limited Topical Selection

You can buy BATCH CBD products here

Use code discover20 for 20% off your order

TheraOne is relatively new to the scene, but that’s actually a good thing. Many CBD companies rushed to market when the 2018 Farm Bill became law. That means many (if not most) companies cut corners and released inferior products.

TheraOne took time to develop their CBD line, and the results are clearly a cut above. In fact, TheraOne was created at the direction of Therabody founder, Dr. Jason Wersland, when he couldn’t find CBD products that met his standards for quality.

ThereOne’s Sleep CBD Tincture is a great example of their approach. While CBD is clearly the star of the show, it’s just one of the natural sleep-supporting botanicals they utilize in their formula. Alongside their high-potency, full-spectrum hemp extract (1000 mg of CBD), their Sleep CBD Oil Tincture features organic valerian root, organic chamomile oil, and organic lemon balm. The result is a more well-rounded approach when compared to the vast majority of the CBD oils for sleep that are currently available.

TheraOne’s Sleep Tincture stands out for other reasons as well. First, it’s a USDA Certified Organic product, which is exceedingly rare in CBD. We’re also happy to report that it tastes surprisingly pleasant without the presence of added chemical flavorings, which is something you can’t say for most CBD oils.

Pros:

USDA Certified Organic (full-spectrum)

Multiple botanicals to support sleep and relaxation

Developed by Therabody, a trusted wellness technology company

High-potency formulas

Certified good manufacturing practices (GMP)

Colorado-grown hemp

Great flavor with no additives

Cons

Limited CBD oil (tincture) options

Currently no THC-free option

Bonus: Sunday Scaries - Best For Anxiety

Brand & Product Description:

Sunday Scaries was started by two young entrepreneurs focused on helping people with stress and anxiety, and that’s the mission they’ve stuck to since 2017.

As one of Sunday Scaries flagship products, which helped pave the way for the CBD industry, their broad spectrum CBD oil tincture is top tier. What’s cool about Sunday Scaries is that they operate differently from most CBD companies. They focus on transparency and community, and have always continually improved their products based on avid customer feedback.

What’s more, their broad-spectrum CBD oil is packed with vitamins D3, B12 and coconut oil for added effectiveness. To-date, all of their hemp is sourced from family-owned farms just outside Denver, CO and always GMO & pesticide free. If the founders don’t put it in their bodies, it won’t go in yours. That’s their promise.

Pros:

Fast Working & Effective Products 97% Customer Satisfaction Rating 100% Lifetime Money Back Guarantee 100% Transparent Sourcing & Testing Unique Broad-Spectrum CBD Blend All Hemp Sourced Near Denver, CO Affordable Pricing & Memberships

Cons:

No topicals or creams No full-spectrum available

You can check out all of Sunday Scaries award-winning CBD products here

Medterra’s True Full Spectrum Tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in the hemp plant – including THC – at a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other beneficial hemp compounds. Early studies have shown that the various hemp compounds work together through what is known as the entourage effect – an interaction that improves their effects on the body and creates a deeper, richer CBD experience.

Each and every Medterra product begins with a simple seed grown in fertile American soil. Home grown, home harvested, and made to exceed the rigorous standards of the U.S. Hemp Authority™ and the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, Medterra’s True Full Spectrum CBD is made using a proprietary whole plant extraction process.

Pros:

Full Spectrum CBD

USA Grown Hemp

Wide variety of serving sizes

All-natural sourcing

30-day return policy for any issue.

Multiple potencies

Cons:

Limited subscription options

There are almost too many products to choose from

Are you ready to up your CBD game? Assuming so — and the answer to that question should always be Yes! — Pure Craft CBD is the obvious go-to. This dynamic company is all about innovative, good-for-you products and offers a full selection of premium CBD oil drops, gummies, softgels, and topicals. Several things set Pure Craft apart from the crowd: advanced nano-CBD that has incredible bioavailability, all natural ingredients, and specialty formulations to support sleep, immunity, and pets. Customers consistently give Pure Craft’s products rave reviews, especially for the flavors and smooth, fast-acting results. Pure Craft CBD definitely delivers an awesome experience and excellent value.

Because of all these wonderful attributes, Pure Craft’s CBD oil drops are total standouts. Available as tinctures and water-solubles, you can choose from plenty of tantalizing tastes — like vanilla, mint, and fruit flavors — and doses. The sleep support variety features melatonin while the pet formula’s just CBD oil and MCT carrier oil.

With the magic of the internet and the postal system, Pure Craft CBD products come straight to your doorstep. It doesn’t get more local than that! Yummy, rapid results, effective — give Pure Craft CBD oil drops a try today.

How To Buy CBD Oil

In taking into account the criteria we listed above, there's a few things you should consider when buying CBD oil regardless. Here are some of the highlights:

● Don't Go Cheap: As this is something you're putting in your body, it's important to invest in both quality and quantity, ensuring that you're getting the best value out of your purchase while also nurturing yourself with the best CBD possible.

● Verify THC Content: Any CBD company worth buying is going to have their lab results in plain sight on their website. For this reason, it's important to look through and see that the THC content is correct but also the CBD as well. This is the main reason you're buying the product, which is why it's worth taking a couple minutes to ensure it's correct.

● Look at The Extraction Method That Was Used: Whether CO2 extraction or the moonshine method, there are a number of different ways to get the best yield out of a CBD batch. Go through and see the details of how these companies that you're considering buying extracted their CBD, including whether there are any red flags that could have occurred in the production methods.

● Only Use Companies with Verified Natural Ingredients: While not every single ingredient will be organic, it's important that the CBD oil that you do take at least contains primarily natural ingredients. As this is the standard for the industry, anything less is secondary.

● Go Organic When You Can: Although I can come with a higher price tag, going organic on your CBD oil ensures that you're already buying a class above the rest.

● Buy In Bulk When Possible: Buying in bulk will not only help you save money but get the best value of what you're buying. Plus, you won't have to re-up as much on your CBD oil.

● Look Out for Interesting Combinations: Like we mentioned above, some CBD oils are combined with ingredients like melatonin and CBG to help heighten the effects of the cannabis plant.

● Don’t Be Afraid of Buying Around: Considering that CBD oil is something you're trying to take as a part of your regular routine, it's okay to buy around and see what CBD oil works best for you. Furthermore, it's not a bad idea to consult with your doctor to see if CBD is right for you, as well as whether it could interact with any medicine that you're currently taking.

Final Thoughts: Why Buying CBD Oil Online is Safe

As buying CBD oil near you can be somewhat of an unknown, the process for buying it online is not only much safer but easier as well, saving you both time and money. Here's a few final notes on why:

● You can verify a brand's reputation instantaneously via the Better Business Bureau, as well as online reviews by previous customers.

● A brand's lab results for their products are readily available as well. Sometimes a company puts up just one lab result for their overall CBD, most will have individual results for each product. Furthermore, most CBD brands will update their live results for each item every few months, meaning you're getting the most honest and transparent product available.

● You can also compare the pricing and availability of different brands, including their dosage, what type of CBD they're using, and if they're including any extra ingredients. By buying online, the decision-making process becomes much more streamlined and easier to process quickly.

● Finally, you can subscribe and save to ensure you're getting the best CBD oil for you every month at a discount. This cuts back time and money spent on finding the right product for the right price but rather ships them directly to you.

Disclaimer:

I'm not a doctor or medical professional. This article is based primarily off of personal experience with CBD products as well as the opinions of others who work in the supplements industry. Instead, this article is to used to entertain and make well-informed decisions based upon testimonials from CBD users. If you’re concerned with whether CBD is right for you, talk with your doctor to see if CBD okay to take, including whether it will interact or behave badly with any medicines. Doing so will help ensure that you're getting the best experience with CBD for a long time.