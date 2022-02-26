CBD Gummies Reviews: Everything You Need To Know

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

There are thousands of CBD products on the market today, including tinctures, capsules, and the most popular form, gummies. CBD gummies are so popular because they’re easy to take, pre-dosed, portable, and they taste great. It’s like healthy candy that helps to calm your mind and body!

Whether you want to try CBD gummies for the first time or if you’re interested in buying a new brand, chances are that you’ll spend some time researching. Because there are so many products to choose from, it’s important to learn as much as you can about a brand. This gives you confidence and peace of mind that you’re buying a worthwhile product.

Not only do you want to read about a company’s story and where they source CBD, you’re probably keenly interested in what customers are saying. Customer reviews and testimonials provide unbiased feedback about a product. Reviews provide all sorts of insight, including whether a product is:

● High quality

● Worth its value

● Safe and effective

Customer reviews are often a deciding factor for first-time buyers. However, customer reviews should only be a part of your product research.

CBD Gummies Reviews

There are many factors to consider before buying CBD. We’ve curated CBD gummy reviews for some of today’s top brands. Here’s what you need to know about 10 of the top CBD gummies available on the market today.

Verma Farms is best known for their Hawaii-themed CBD supplements, most notably their delicious CB gummies. The brand's products are uniquely formulated to promote focus, relaxation, and whole-body recovery.

Verma Farms has been hailed as "the most well-rounded and best-tasting CBD on the market" by Forbes and has also received accolades from Men's Journal, The Observer, and others.

Verma Farms products are made using organic, non-GMO, pesticide-free plants. The high-quality ingredients are mixed with natural flavoring to create CBD gummies that taste more like candy than a supplement!

The brand offers a full inventory of palate-pleasing flavors, including:

● Maui Melon

● Peachy Pau Hana

● Blueberry Wave

● Island Apple

● Beary Beach

Whether you’re looking to start or end your day with CBD gummies, Verma Farms is sure to have just the product you need to deliver the experience you want.

CBD extract type: Broad spectrum

Dosages and strength: 250 mg to 500 mg per bottle (12.5 mg to 25 mg per gummy)

Price: $44.99 to $59.99 for 20 gummies

Gummy worms are a childhood staple and now you can enjoy them in your adult years with CBD gummies from Penguin! Penguin's sugar-coated gummy worms provide the perfect amount of sweet, sour and tang in each bite. Whether you want to relieve stress or are looking to boost your focus at work, Penguin CBD gummy worms will help you achieve just that.

What's unique about these gummies is that they're made with pure CBD isolate. So if you want to try CBD but don't want to be exposed to any of the other plant compounds, Penguin gummies are the ones for you.

If you’re looking for the ultimate nightcap, check out Penguin’s CBD gummies made with melatonin. Chew your way to amazing sleep!

CBD extract type: Isolate

Dosages and strength: 300 mg per bottle (10mg per gummy worm)

Price: $45 for 30 gummies

If you’re looking for a product that will help you relax and stay calm, try Everest Delta-8 Gummies. These yummy chews are formulated with high quality Delta-8 THC that’s harvested from non-GMO hemp grown in the U.S. along with Delta-9 THC.

These gummies are available in three tastebud pleasing flavors, including blue raspberry, peach, and watermelon.

Everest Delta-8 Gummies are free of additives and fillers, which means you can take them with total confidence and peace of mind. Unlike CBD, Delta-8 THC does have psychoactive properties. It’s known to produce semi-sedative and euphoric effects. Though the name is similar, Delta-8 THC isn’t the same as Delta-9 THC, which is known to cause anxiety and confusion.

It’s best to use Everest Delta-8 Gummies at home or in a safe, comfortable environment. Because these gummies can cause a wide range of side effects, including relaxation, sleepiness, and happiness.

Extract type: Delta-8 THC

Dosages and strength: 300 mg per bottle (20 mg per serving)

Price: $60.00 for 30 gummies

For vegan gummies that actually taste good, look no further than R+R Medicinals. These gummy rings are the product of a collaboration between CBD gurus and a candy manufacturer. Each sugar-coated fruit ring is infused with the highest-quality USDA organic full-spectrum CBD. These gummies also contain a variety of terpenes as well as minor cannabinoids such as THC, CBG, CBC, and CBDv.

From a good night’s sleep to a calmer, more balanced mood, CBD gummies from R+R Medicinals can help you feel and be your best. The premium full-spectrum blend provides a complete entourage effect.

Gummy rings are available in many different yummy flavors, including Grannysmith Apple, Alpine Strawberry, and Palisade Peach.

CBD extract type: Full spectrum

Dosages and strength: 750 mg per container (25 mg per gummy)

Price: $44.99 for 30 gummies

Batch is a CBD brand that values authenticity, transparency, and effectiveness. The brand was born in 2018 and continues to operate out of Wisconsin. By taking a handcrafted, batch-by-batch approach, these are products that you can trust. Batch also keeps ingredients to a minimum and focuses on function over fluff.

Batch CBD gummies are vegan, contain only natural ingredients, and are made with full-spectrum CBD extract. The original gummies are available in an assortment of fruit flavors, including mango, raspberry, and blueberry. Not only do these gummies taste great, they will have you feeling your best in no time.

Want to get better sleep at night? Batch also offers nighttime gummies that are designed to enhance your rest. Each raspberry flavored gummy contains a blend of CBD, CBN, Passion Flower Extract, and L-Theanine. With these gummies, you can finally say goodbye to counting sheep.

CBD extract type: Broad spectrum

Dosages and strength: 750 mg per container (25 mg per gummy)

Price: $49.99 for 30 gummies

NanocraftCBD operates on the idea that health starts from within. All of the brand's products are made from superior genetic hemp plants that are grown in nutrient-rich soil in the U.S. Plants are grown using 100% organic practices, which guarantees safety, potency, and consistency.

NanocraftCBD also uses raw hemp processing along with proprietary extraction and solids separation. While the brand offers all sorts of great CBD products, their gummies are definitely at the top of the list. The brand's CBD gummies are crafted with phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR), THC-free hemp extract, which delivers a top-notch experience.

Each bottle contains three delicious flavors, including orange, cherry, and lemon. Because these gummies are THC-free, you can take them anywhere at any time.

CBD extract type: Broad spectrum

Dosages and strength: 750 mg per bottle (25 mg per gummy)

Price: $59.99 for 30 gummies

five offers the strongest and best tasting full spectrum gummies on the market in Original Strength (25mg CBD, 2mg THC) and Daily Buzz Strength (25mg CBD, 5mg THC). The gummies are vegan, all natural, and come in a variety of tasty flavors including their delicious sour line. What makes five different is you get pure, undiluted hemp extract with an industry-leading 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. With up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of other brands, you’ll be sure to feel the five difference.

five gummies are produced in five’s AA Rated BRC facility which is the highest rating for food manufacturing. In addition to quality manufacturing, five's CBD+THC gummies contain the highest quality CBD+THC extract with up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of competitors.

five gummies are vegan (pectin based) and contain all-natural ingredients. They offer 20, 40 and 60 count options starting at $29.99, or you can save 30% if you select subscribe and save. Natural Flavors: Orange, Blue Razz, Citrus, Lime, Mixed Berry, and Red Raspberry.

Charlotte’s Web is a company that is dedicated to creating quality CBD products. The brand is one of the top CBD manufacturers that serves customers across the globe. Like many other companies on this list, Charlotte’s Web offers an ever-growing inventory of CBD goodies, including CBD gummies.

In fact, the brand has five distinct gummies including: Daily Wellness, Immunity, Sleep, Calm, and Recovery. Each of these gummies is made with a unique blend of ingredients.

For example, the Sleep gummies contain melatonin to promote a healthy sleep/wake cycle. On the other hand, Recovery gummies are made with a botanical blend of turmeric and ginger to support healthy recovery from inflammation caused by exercise.

Most Charlotte’s Web products contain full-spectrum CBD, however, the brand has recently launched THC-free items, including gummies.

CBD extract type: Full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD

Dosages and strength: 300 mg, 600 mg, or 900 mg per jar (10 mg of CBD per gummy)

Price: $29.99 for 30 gummies, $44.99 for 60 gummies, and $56.99 for 90 gummies

Looking for CBD gummies that are not only high quality but organic as well? Joy Organics offers a full line of CBD gummies that are designed to help you relax, unwind, and de-stress after a long way. Chew your way to tranquility with gummies from Joy Organics.

Whether you're a CBD novice or a well-seasoned veteran, Joy Organics is a brand that you can trust to provide the experience you want. These gummies are available in two delicious fruity flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple.

Joy Organics CBD gummies contain 0.0% THC, are cruelty free, lab tested, and certified by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

CBD extract type: Broad spectrum

Dosages and strength: 300 mg per jar (10 mg per gummy)

Price: $39.95 for 30 gummies

cbdMD is on a mission to make everyday wellness support accessible to everyone. The brand hopes to better educate the public on what CBD is, how it works, and the many applications of CBD products. cbdMD provides alternative wellness options for athletes, everyday people, and anyone in between.

The brand offers both sweet and sour gummies in a delicious tropical-flavored assortment. There are even CBD gummies that are infused with vitamin C to provide an added boost of wellness and nutrition. cbdMD gummies are made using broad spectrum CBD, which contains terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids.

These gummies are made using USA-grown hemp and are gluten-free and vegan. cbdMD offers gummies in three different strengths, which ensures that you get the relief and experience that you desire.

CBD extract type: Broad spectrum CBD

Dosages and strength: 10 mg, 25 mg, or 50 mg per gummy

Price: $29.99, $59.99, or $89.99 for 30 gummies

What to Expect from CBD Gummies

Like any supplement, everyone reacts differently when taking CBD gummies or any kind of CBD supplement. The best way to have the best experience possible is to take the right dosage for you. While CBD has very few adverse side effects, there’s always a risk.

CBD gummies can provide a full spectrum of therapeutic benefits, including pain management, decreased inflammation, stress and anxiety relief, and even improved sleep. But be aware that you won’t feel the effects immediately. It can take anywhere from half an hour to an hour to feel the effects, assuming you’re taking the right amount.

Be Mindful of the Extract Type

Many people assume that CBD gummies are all the same. Brand and flavor aside, CBD gummies are very different and can have different effects on the mind and body. As with any CBD product, there are three types of extract that can be used when making gummies.

Most CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum extract. This contains all of the whole plant compounds with the exception of THC. All traces of the cannabinoid are removed, which makes this extract ideal for anyone who wants to benefit from all plant compounds without being exposed to THC.

CBD gummies can also be made with full spectrum extract. This is similar to broad-spectrum extract in that all plant compounds are used. The biggest difference is that full spectrum extract does contain THC. However, CBD gummies that are made with full spectrum extract must contain less than 0.3% THC by weight to meet federal legal requirements.

For the purest CBD gummies available, look for ones that are made with CBD isolate. This extract type contains none of the plant compounds, just CBD.

How to Get the Most from CBD Gummies

CBD gummies have become so popular because of their convenience and portability. Gummies can be taken anywhere at any time, whether you’re traveling, at work, or relaxing at home. However, taking CBD gummies involves much more than chewing your way to relief.

Here’s what you need to know about getting the most from CBD gummies.

Buy from a reputable brand

Don’t buy CBD gummies from the first brand that you come across. If you want to have the best experience possible, it’s crucial that you buy from a reputable brand that you can trust. Top brands, like those we reviewed above, use pure, potent ingredients and are committed to helping customers feel and be their best.

Because the CBD industry isn’t regulated, there’s always the risk of low quality and potentially harmful products. Before spending your hard-earned money on CBD gummies, thoroughly research the brand that you’re buying from.

Review the certificate of analysis

There’s no federal agency or organization that oversees the CBD industry. Sadly, this means that low quality products can be sold and marketed as the opposite. One of the best ways to protect your purchase and your health is to only buy CBD gummies that have a certificate of analysis (COA).

A COA is proof that the product has undergone lab testing. By reviewing the COA, you can see everything that a CBD gummy contains. Third party labs test for all sorts of things, including:

● Cannabinoid type and amounts

● Terpenes and other plant compounds

● The existence of harmful compounds (i.e. solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals)

Start with a low dose

One of the most common mistakes that people make when taking CBD is starting off with a high dose. Many think that by taking a large amount, they will feel the effects sooner and that they’ll last longer. However, taking too high of a dose of CBD only increases the risk of negative side effects.

No matter if you’re new to taking CBD gummies or if you’re trying out a new extract, it’s always best to dose low and slow. Start with the lowest dose, even if it means breaking the gummy in half. Over the course of a few weeks, you can increase the amount of CBD you take until you find your sweet spot.

Final thoughts

When buying CBD gummies, reviews are one of the deciding factors for many customers. People want peace of mind and confidence knowing that they’re buying a product that is not only safe, but one that is potent and effective.

We recommend the ten CBD gummies on this list. Not only do they have raving reviews, they’re lab tested, are made using USA-grown hemp, and contain only the highest quality ingredients.

