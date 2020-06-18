CBD Creams: How They Work And How To Choose The Best CBD Cream For Your Personal Needs

CBD products have taken the world by storm. While CBD oil tinctures remain the most popular, topical CBD creams are quickly becoming a widely-accepted industry standard. Applied directly to the skin, CBD creams are designed to target troubled areas to support skin and joint health.

How exactly do CBD creams work, and how do you choose the best CBD cream for your own personal needs? Joy Organics would like to take a look.

How CBD Creams Work

There’s no doubt that the popularity of CBD creams is soaring, but how do these topical CBD solutions work? CBD creams are applied to the skin but work much like other CBD products, such as a tincture taken orally. The way they work all comes down to the way CBD influences the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). To better understand why CBD creams work the way they do, it’s important to have a solid understanding of the ECS itself.

A Brief Introduction to The ECS

Discovered in the late 1990s, the ECS is an intricate system that researchers are just beginning to understand. Responsible for its profound influence on establishing and maintaining human health, the ECS has been referred to as “one of the most important physiological systems” there is. It’s found throughout the entire body and is intimately connected to the health of our nervous system, immune system, digestive system and more. It’s shown to support sleep, mood, appetite, immunity and a host of other functions and processes. How exactly does the ECS work, though? Within the ECS are a few key elements. At the most basic level, the ECS consists of the following:

• Endocannabinoids: Endocannabinoids are natural compounds produced by the body that are very structurally similar to cannabinoids found in cannabis, such as CBD and THC. Two endocannabinoids have been discovered so far: anandamide (AEA) and 2 arachidonoylglyerol (2-AG).

• Cannabinoid Receptors: There are two cannabinoid receptors, simply referred to as CB1 and CB2. Found throughout the entire body, these receptors have shown to have two major functions. One, they regulate the effects of the body’s natural endocannabinoids. Two, they regulate the effects of cannabinoids found in cannabis.

CB1 receptors are primarily concentrated in notably high amounts throughout several regions of the brain, while lower amounts are found widespread in various parts of the body. CB1 receptors are involved in the regulation of sleep, mood and appetite, and have shown to affect functions such as cognition, memory, motor movements and pain perception. CB1 receptors are also believed to mediate the psychoactive effects of cannabis.

CB2 receptors are found predominantly in immune cells, with smaller concentrations of CB2 receptors in specific parts of the brain. CB2 receptors are believed to be involved in several immune functions. They’re also linked to reward, as they’ve shown to modulate dopamine activity in the ventral tegmental brain area in the midbrain.

Endocannabinoids AEA and 2-AG can bind to both CB1 and CB2 receptors. The influence this has depends on where the cannabinoid receptor is found in the body and what endocannabinoid binds to it.

• Enzymes: Two enzymes are also involved in ECS function: fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) and monoacylglycerol acid lipase (MAGL). Critical for endocannabinoid metabolism, these enzymes are an important aspect of the ECS signaling system for the role they play the synthesis, transport and degradation of the body’s endocannabinoids. AEA is metabolized by FAAH, while 2-AG is metabolized by both FAAH and MAGL.

The ECS And The Skin

Get this. The ECS doesn’t just influence the skin. The skin is actually believed to contain its own functional ECS. That’s right. Experts believe that the skin contains its very own ECS that’s responsible for several skin processes.

One study proposes that the primary physiological function of the skin’s ECS is to control the balance of the growth, maturation and survival of skin cells, as well as

overall skin cell immune function. Experts at Joy Organics maintain that any disturbance to this delicate balance could lead to the development of various skin issues. The skin contains both CB1 and CB2 receptors. CB1 receptors are found in hair follicle cells, immune cells, sebaceous glands and sensory neurons. CB2 receptors are found in keratinocytes, immune cells, sebaceous glands and sensory neurons. The skin also produces endocannabinoids AEA and 2-AG, which are created in cells found in the epidermis, sebaceous glands and hair follicles. In the skin, these endocannabinoids are released in precise amounts depending on the needs of the skin, which results in the skin’s endocannabinoid tone. Clear, balanced skin would indicate healthy endocannabinoid tone. When cannabinoid receptors in the skin are activated by endocannabinoids, normal skin function is regulated. Activating these receptors is known to modulate the function of cells in the epidermis, including proliferation, differentiation and apoptosis. What happens when the skin’s ECS becomes compromised? Endocannabinoid deficiency is a theory proposed that suggests low endocannabinoid levels in the body can lead to the occurrence of various conditions throughout the body. Here’s where a CBD cream might come in handy. It’s suggested that cannabinoids such as CBD can naturally stimulate and support the ECS, which is a major reason that CBD is believed to support such a wide variety of different things. Considering that the skin contains its own ECS and a high concentration of cannabinoid receptors that interact with cannabinoids such as CBD, it becomes a bit more clear to see how CBD creams might work. Studies show that the skin contains a strong capacity to synthesize and respond to cannabinoids. Rub a bit of CBD cream into troubled areas, and the skin responds in earnest. The way in which the skin responds to cannabinoids such as CBD is also believed to help promote joint health. Rubbed directly onto the joints, a CBD cream may indirectly offer a soothing sensation by influencing the body to produce more cannabinoids of its own. Applying a CBD cream directly to achy joints can help support the ECS, which in turn can help promote joint health.

How To Choose A CBD Cream

With such a vast collection of CBD creams available on the market, how do you choose from all the different options?

When shopping for a CBD cream, there are few key things to keep in mind to ensure you’re getting a quality product that fits your personal needs. Check it out.

How the Hemp Was Grown

All high-quality CBD products start out as high-quality hemp. Keep in mind that not all hemp is created equal, meaning all CBD products aren’t the same. When shopping for any CBD product, it’s important to know where and how the hemp used to create CBD was grown. Look for CBD creams sourced from hemp that’s grown naturally in the United States in nutrient-rich soil without the use of herbicides and pesticides. Hemp is known to soak up everything in the soil it’s planted in, a process known as phytoremediation. Consider this. Hemp is so adept at soaking up what’s in the soil it’s cultivated in that it was planted in abundance at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in efforts to remove radioactive waste from the ground in the area. When toxic chemicals are used to grow hemp, they could very well end up in your CBD products and have a negative impact on the wellness-promoting properties they contain.

How The CBD Was Extracted

The way in which CBD is extracted from hemp has a profound influence on the final product. In order to extract CBD from hemp, pressure must be applied to the plant which ultimately causes it to excrete the oils it contains. When shopping for any CBD products, look for those that use a process known as supercritical CO2 extraction rather than those extracted with butane. Why is this important? The chemicals in harsh solvents such as butane will come into contact with the cannabinoids in the oil, which can alter its composition and dilute the quality of the final product. Supercritical CO2 extraction is different. It’s a natural extraction solution that ensures the extracted oil is rich in the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that lend to a high-quality product.

Look for Creams Made with Broad Spectrum CBD

When shopping for CBD creams, you’ll find two major varieties widely available on the market: broad spectrum and CBD isolate. Cannabis is an extremely complex plant, containing a variety of compounds that lend to its ability to support wellbeing. Broad spectrum CBD products contain these beneficial compounds that work in harmony together to create what’s commonly referred to as the “entourage effect.” In a broad spectrum CBD cream, you’ll find all the compounds that make a high-quality product including:

• Over 100 different cannabinoids

• Over 30 various terpenes

• Flavonoids

• Amino acids

• Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids

• Glycerides

One thing you won’t find in broad spectrum CBD products? THC. Broad spectrum CBD products are created with a proprietary extraction process that removes even minute traces of THC, offering a product that can be confidently used by anyone. CBD isolate products are exactly what they sound like. Products made with isolated CBD. While isolated CBD can be effective, it’s not exactly the highest quality. Remember, CBD works best when it contains the beneficial compounds that lead to the entourage effect.

Insist OnCBD Creams That Contain Third Party Lab Test Results

As a consumer, you have the right to know everything that’s in the CBD products you use. Seeing as the FDA has not set specific guidelines for CBD products quite yet, third party lab test results offer the peace of mind that a product is not just safe, but also contains what the label claims. Third party lab test results are a way that companies remain transparent. They give consumers the facts about what’s in a CBD product, including any traces of heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. Third party lab tests also let consumers know that a product contains the amount of CBD that’s printed on the label. Most companies understand exactly how important third party lab results are and make them readily available on their website. If a company doesn’t offer third-party lab test results, you’ll want to consider finding one that does. Unfortunately, there are several CBD brands out there that don’t have consumers’ best interest in mind. Third party lab results allow you to bypass any shady business practices and ensure you’re getting a quality CBD product you can believe in.

Choosing The Best CBD Cream To Fit Your Personal Needs

When setting out to buy CBD cream, keep in mind why you’re interested in a CBD cream in the first place. Are you interested in supporting skin health or are you looking for a product that promotes healthy joints? Remember, various CBD creams are formulated for various needs. If you’re looking for a cream that supports healthy, balanced skin look for products designed to do just that.

Joy Organics’ Premium CBD Cream was created with healthy skin in mind. Not only does it contain 250mg of CBD, but other ingredients like organic olive oil and organic aloe leaf juice that support skin health, as well. Made fragrance-free for anyone to enjoy, our CBD cream is designed to offer a CBD-infused experience your skin will thank you for.

For those looking to support healthy joints, look for CBD creams that are formulated to do so. Many companies offer CBD creams with ingredients that promote joint and muscle health.

Our CBD Sports Cream is one of them. Made with 400mg of CBD and ingredients menthol and camphor, it’s a CBD cream designed to keep your body moving with ease. Use before, during or after activity, whether working out, tending to the garden or anything else that might cause joint or muscle discomfort to keep you comfortably moving throughout your day.

Final Thoughts On CBD Creams CBD

Creams are designed to support healthy skin and joints. Working in harmony with the ECS, they’re an all-natural way to promote both skin and joint health. Keep in mind that choosing a quality CBD cream is important for achieving the results you’re looking for. At Joy Organics, we’re committed to quality and offering any information that can help you make an educated decision on choosing the best CBD cream to fit your personal needs. Still have questions about CBD creams? Feel free to contact us anytime. CBD is our passion, and we’re always here to help.