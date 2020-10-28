Blaux Heater Reviews: Does Blaux Personal Space Heater Work?

The Blaux Heater is a personal heating unit with an air filter that delivers rapid, targeted, instant heating in a matter of minutes.

Available exclusively through the official website at Blaux.com, the Blaux Heater is competitively priced as low as $63 per personal heater unit if buying multiple devices at a time. The fast-acting portable heater from Blaux is compact, stylish, and easy to use, offering users an energy-efficient, cost-effective way to warm up personal spaces with ceramic heating technology and three preset settings to suit your customizable comfort levels.

The Blaux portable personal heater is the perfect bedroom nightstand or desktop companion for staying warm this winter by providing sufficient heat to any office, den, bathroom, dorm room, camper, garage and basement area. As an electric bill and time saving heating solution, this Blaux Heater review will discuss all of the vital details to know about how the convection ceramic heating technology works and why the antimicrobial filter for eliminating bacteria and odors is a major advantage in comparison to the best portable heaters available online.

But is the Blaux Heater worth the price? How does the Blaux Personal Heater work? Find out everything you need to know about the Blaux Heater today in our review.

What is the Blaux Heater?

The Blaux Heater is a personal heater available through Blaux.com, offering an incredible introductory pricing option with a 50% discount while supplies last.

Prior to launching personal heaters, Blaux (pronounced ‘Blwow') was known for its lineup of highly-praised personal air conditioners. Now, as we move towards the winter months, Blaux.com has launched a new personal heater made from high quality, built to last materials that is ready to use right out of the box as an Eco-friendly option for additional warmth and comfort this long fall and winter season.

The average household in America spends at least $500 to $1500 during the winter months on their heating bills. The Blaux Portable Heater is made to offset these costly electric bills with its lightweight, modern cosmetic appeal that works on any flat surface and fits well with any home decor. While it's designed to heat a small room or your personal space up to roughly 250 sq. feet – not an entire room or floor of your home – the handy portable heater for personal use offers instant heat for anywhere it's plugged into and fired up. You could utilize the stylish Blaux Heater on your desk to warm your hands or on the floor to heat up your feet, for example. Everyone would agree at times it is not overly efficient to heat up an entire home or big room, especially if not going to be there for long periods of time, yet do not want to suffer from being too frozen during the winter months.

The innovative Blaux Heater is offered exclusively through Blaux.com, where it’s priced at $90 for a single unit but as low as $62 per personal heater when buying four personal heating devices. The most popular choice is buying three Blaux Heaters to get the cost as low as $67 per unit. But how does the Blaux personal heater work in comparison to traditional central heating systems that can take over an hour to warm up an entire house to a set temperature versus the instantly heated air flow from the mobile Blaux Heater?

How Does the Blaux Heater Work?

The Blaux Heater works similar to other personal heating systems. The unit does the simple magical equation of converting electricity into heat. Electricity enters the heater, then passes through the coils within the device, heating those coils and dispersing heat into the surrounding air.

Specifically, the Blaux Heater uses convection ceramic heating technology to provide personalized heating. That may sound like a fancy technology – although it’s really the same technology as most space heaters. With convection ceramic heating, the unit generates heat by running electricity through metal coils attached to ceramic plates. The ceramic plates absorb the heat from the coins and warm up the surrounding air, allowing you to feel the warm air instantly blowing towards you.

The technology inside the Blaux Heater also includes an easy to change antimicrobial filter. This replaceable, changeable filtration system kills bacteria and eliminates odors in the air while blowing hot air, yet staying cool to the touch. You not only get a warmer environment, but you also get a cleaner environment. Having an air purifying quality to the plug-in-play Blaux personal heater is an incredible advantage that will help dramatically reduce the airborne dust, bacteria, mold and smells in the area it is running in. This makes the press and go personal heater by Blaux safe for children and pets due to its intuitive design features and added safety measures. The power button is placed at the back of the personal heater device and has three preset timer functions to avoid the unit overrunning for prolonged periods of time.

Like other small heaters, the Blaux Heater is designed directly for personal use – not large use in a home. In fact, it's much more compact than even an ordinary space heater. As most know, expectations hurt, so know upfront that it works best on your countertop, nightstand or desk, as it is unlikely to be powerful enough to heat a large room or big open floor of your home.

As a recap, the primary take-home features and key functions of the Blaux Heater include:

Energy-efficient heating system

Convection ceramic heating technology

Targeted, personalized heating for small spaces

Antimicrobial filter that blocks bad bacteria and odors

Overall, Blaux describes their space heater as “the powerful, personal heater everyone needs.” The company explains how it can turn any desk or bed from cold to warm, helping heat even the coldest parts of your home in minutes. Those living in colder climates know how important it is to have heat when and where needed. And now instead of costing an arm and a leg worth to heat up the whole home, personal space air heaters like the Blaux Heater act as a sound and solid supplement to using the main heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems when you are only occupying a specific area of your house where you spend most of your time.

How to Use the Blaux Heater

The Blaux Heater has a simple plug and play, press and go durable design that is hard to mess up. You press the power button on the Blaux Heater, and the unit starts to heat your room with no complicated process or setup procedure required. The unit also has two other buttons for basic customization options. Here’s how the Blaux Portable Heater works for rapid, targeted, instant personalized heating:

Step 1 ) Plug the Blaux Heater into any standard electrical outlet.

Step 2) Press the Power button to activate the heater. The Blaux Heater works straight out of the box with no tools, customizations, or other options required.

Step 3) Press the button on the right to choose whether you want the heater to run for 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours.

Step 4) Press the button on the left to choose whether you want high or low fan speed.

Overall, the Blaux Personal Heater works similar to other budget space heaters. You have basic customization options available, although not much beyond that as it is meant to do one job and one job exceptionally well. The compact ceramic heating device does have a tip-over warning, for example, that automatically turns off the device when it’s knocked over due to the safety kill switch located in the back of the Blaux Mini Personal Heater. Here is a visual look at how the Blaux Personal Heater looks with its front and back cover to everything in between; the high powered fan, antimicrobial filter, fully-adjustable buttons, its pedestal and main power switch make this a complete, fully-functional personal space heater.

You can run the Blaux Heater with a timer, choosing to run it for 1 to 3 hours at a time. Or, you can let it run with no timer, in which case the heater will run until it stops by being turned off at your discretion. When being compared to central heating systems, oil-filled radiant heaters or fireplaces, the Blaux Heater stands out for its incredible value and customized personal settings that suits the users to their own liking.

Aside from the upright-gravity kill switch, the Blaux Heater’s main safety feature is that the power button is located on the back. The buttons on the device do not work until you activate the power button. This prevents little children from accidentally activating the Blaux personal heater functions.

Blaux Personal Heater Tech Specs and Facts

The Blaux Heater is jam-packed given its durable, compact and lightweight design. Here are some of the top features and best functions the Blaux Personal Heater offers users:

convection ceramic heating technology for nearly 250 square feet for energy-efficient cost savings

low and high powered hot air blowing settings, also with a no-heat fan mode

hard plastic casing with no exposed heating elements, safe to touch and grab without burning your fingers

minimum and maximum power: 700 Watt to 1200 Watt with low noise output and 350 watt heating power supply

timer setting with 1, 2 or 3 hours presets, or simply turn on and let run until desired temperatures are met

Standby switch with power switch located on the back

The gravity safety kill switch turns off the personal heater when not upright or tipped-over

Easy to wrap and carry power cable to organize the cords around the pedestal or back of device

Easy to replace ZPT anti-microbial filter with no-hassle quick-release cover changeable functionality

Simple to read operating instructions and handy storage box for out of season storage

The Blaux Heater uses a regular power outlet as it is not powered up by a cheap USB cable, offering peak performance while still being energy efficient.

Blaux Heater Pricing

The Blaux Heater is offering an incredible deal, competitively priced between $62 and $90 per unit, depending on how many units you order. Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official website at Blaux.com:

1 Heater: $89.99 + $8.95 Shipping (starter option)

2 Heaters: $179.98 + $9.95 Shipping (starter plus gift)

3 Heaters: $202.48 + $10.95 Shipping (most popular)

4 Heaters: $247.47 + $11.95 Shipping (best value)

Blaux Heater Refund Policy

The Blaux Heater comes with no refund policy on any opened or used products. You can only request a refund on unopened, unused products in their original packaging:

“Blaux offers a 30 day guarantee on all unused purchases. Simply send the item(s) back to us in the original unopened packaging for a full refund or replacement, less S&H.”

If you have not opened or used the Blaux Heater, then you can ship the mini fan heater back to the company to request a complete refund. If you have already used the heater and were disappointed with the unit, then you cannot obtain any type of refund according to Blaux’s terms and conditions.

About Blaux

Blaux is an internet company that appeared online earlier in 2020 with a lineup of portable air conditioners, personal cooling devices, and air filters, among other products. Moving into winter 2020, Blaux has launched personal heating products, including the Blaux Heater.

Blaux does not claim to manufacture the products themselves. Instead, it seems Blaux partners with world class manufacturers, then helps offer the cutting-edge products online at direct to consumer pricing that helps users save handsomely and win big.

You can contact Blaux via the following:

Email: support@blaux.com

Phone: 844-846-5344 or try 855-756-5448 for Blaux customer support service

Address: Strong Current Enterprises Limited – G/F Kowloon East Building, 12 Lei Yue Mun Road, Kwung Tong, Hong Kong

Blaux is one of the most popular consumer health companies in the world with a specialty in making people feel more comfortable in their own homes. With a sincere focus on convenience and simplicity, Blaux helps bring new products to market that go from boring to bold given a number of innovative devices and gadgets that all use the best-quality materials without harsh chemicals, just like the Blaux Personal Heater. After the smashing success of the Blaux Portable AC and Blaux Wearable AC units this summer, the reputable Blaux brand is looking to have repeat prosperity in helping users stay warm and cozy this upcoming winter season for the holidays and new year. Customers should be happy to note that Blaux is very demanding when it comes to 100% satisfaction and seeks to always put the consumer first, whether answering questions, providing feedback or direct order support.

Is Blaux Personal Heater a Scam?

The innovation baked into the fast-acting Blaux personal space heater is something to behold given how new the concept is of personalized heating fan devices. Add to the fact that most consumers exercise a healthy level of skepticism when buying new gadgets and gizmos online, it is only natural to ask or access the Blaux Heater scam potential. However, upon further research, the risks of using the Blaux Personal Heater are few and far between, given the forward facing nature and transparency of the company with its strong reputation for being a leading direct to consumer health and wellness brand offering a variety of lifestyle enhancing products.

The biggest threat to the average consumer when fielding the user complaints about a Blaux Heater scam is the risk of not getting an authentic unit directly from the official company. There are many cheap knockoffs that try to capitalize on the household brand name in Blaux and attempt to lure in unsuspecting consumers by setting up fake Blaux Heater websites to purchase the units from. For example, all Blaux Heater Amazon listings should be considered fraudulent. All of this can be avoided by simply ordering directly from the company at Blaux.com, which will also ensure customers are protected by the money back guarantee and refund policy outlined above. Whether wanting the Blaux Personal Heater for home use or the office area, bedroom, garage, RV camper, or small basement areas; this energy efficient space heater from Blaux is far from a cheap scam and is absolutely legitimate as being an economical way to effectively warm up your personal space. Before finalizing the verdict on this trendy personal space heater, review how smart shoppers have taken advantage of the Blaux Heater and saved big on utility expenses by opting not to buy a cheap knockoff that barely heats up and conks out days after starting to use.

Real Blaux Heater Reviews from Verified Consumers

The official website for the Blaux Heater tells the story and experiences of multiple authenticated customers of this new personal heating unit. Here are a few verified purchases to wet your appetite and heighten your expectations as to what you will be getting this winter in the mini ceramic heater from Blaux for personal use:

Thomas K of Seattle, WA says: “This is a great addition to our home. It can get quite cold, especially in the basement. Other heaters are too hot or are unsafe for children and pets, but this one is very safe. I like that the power button is in the back of the device as an extra safety measure. It heats up fast for a small device. Perfect for a home like ours.”

Sarah K. of Vancouver, BC says: “I’ve had other heaters and this one is my favorite. It’s smaller and compact, so it’s perfect for a desk or countertop. I use it at work and I also have one for my room at home. It’s a great value and works better than others. Highly recommended.”

Daniel W. of Milwaukee, WI says: “Bought one of these for my home office because it gets pretty cold and we don’t have central heating. I ended up buying a few more for the other rooms in the house. I also love that it comes with these filters for better breathing. Great deal for a very good product.”

Jen Y. of Syracuse, NY says: “I bought this for myself because my electric bills were out of hand during the winter months. This is a really good device, great quality and value.”

Frank G. of Vancouver, BC says: “I highly recommend this product if you’re looking to heat up fast. As soon as you turn it on, it starts blowing hot air. I really like that it works even in really cold rooms. The safety features are good if you have pets or children running around.”

These real Blaux Heater consumer reviews reveal just how much benefit there it to gain for those looking for rapid, instant heat being emitted wherever you need it most. And yes, while no winter lasts forever and there is much to praise about persevering through the upcoming chilly holiday season, you simply can't stop the lingering cold season from happening – but as the old saying goes, “the weather might be cold, but at least our hearts are warm” (with the new Blaux Heater).

Final Verdict

By now, you know the Blaux Heater is a small, personal heating device that uses ceramic convection heating technology to heat up a bedroom or desktop area. Known as the ultimate chill killer, as the shift continues of people working from home due to the pandemic; never before have consumers been able to have a high-powered personal furnace at your fingertips until now with the Blaux Heater that also leverages a built-in anti-bacterial filtration system that enhances the air quality your immediate space.

Priced at only $90 per unit with the option to reduce the cost per unit down to under $63 each, the Blaux Heater is not near as expensive as traditional space heaters despite generating more heating output. While its compact, lightweight, stylish nature is an optimal addition to heating up your toes and hands, the Eco-Friendly energy efficient power rating makes this a perfect gift idea as a surefire purchase to make this fall and winter season. As mentioned, an important caveat to note is that Blaux does not offer any refund policy on any opened or used products, which may be extremely unusual but is likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If customers are unhappy with their heater, they have no ability to request a refund if opened and used after the first month. However, the responsive, consumer-first Blaux customer service team should be contacted if any problems or concerns arise and can still return the product within 30 days if unused.

All in all, the Blaux Personal Space Heater has sufficient safety features and adjustable settings that give the user complete control over the adjustable air flow and temperature without ever having to touch their HVAC thermostat. Between the knockdown technology (that automatically stops the heater when it’s bumped), to the timer presets or high-powered air blowing fan options, the Blaux Heater is a category creating personal heating device that is a must-have winter item. Those looking to go from freezing cold to warm and cozy will find great comfort in using the Blaux Heater for its innovative portability and personalized heating features along with the timer for safety and convenience. While the luxury of central heating is not available for everyone everywhere, the ability to customized the temperature in your personal space is now more affordable than ever before.

In closing, the plug and play, press and heat Blaux Heater will start working in mere seconds, immediately blowing instantly warm to hot air as soon as it is plugged in and turned on. Whether its an early-morning bathroom assistant to get the daily flow going, or a mid-day office warmer, to a late night cozy boosting heater in the coldest corners of your home; the powerful Blaux Personal Heater is the number one portable heater in 2020 this holiday season during the chilly fall and winter months. It makes for an incredibly thoughtful gift and gives something everyone seeks during winter in real warmth and bodily comfort.

The innovation inside the Eco-friendly Blaux Heater is hard to ignore, as the smart energy efficient features with plenty of space warming functionality and multiple heating control options make buying this personal heater from Blaux an easy, invaluable choice to make today. Act now and take full advantage of the amazing Blaux Heater discount pricing to receive 50% OFF due to the limited availability. The half off regular price savings may be taken down at any given time considering the extremely high demand this cold and chilly winter season is warranting for the one of a kind Blaux Heater.