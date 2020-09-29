Biotox Gold Reviews – Does It Work? Shocking Consumer Report

Independent review by Andrew Price of Marketing by Kevin

Biotox Gold is an all natural weight loss supplement formulated by Biotox Nutrition that has sold over 350,000 bottles since launching in February 2020. Found exclusively at BiotoxNutrition.com, the Biotox Gold liquid weight loss formula focuses on fixing the problematic health condition of uncontrolled belly fat by using the supplement’s natural ingredients to bed used in conjunction with Tonya’s simple ancient Indonesian 30-second morning ritual. Not only will Biotox Gold weight loss benefits start to shine, but users of Biotox Nutrition’s supplement will also experience more energy, optimal immunity and a regenerated metabolism by addressing optimal hormonal function of feeling full, controlling appetite and hunger signals.

Although the supplement industry is expansive, it’s hard to argue that weight loss supplements still do not dominate the market. Millions of Americans suffer from some form of obesity. Healthy dieting habits and regular exercise are the most guaranteed ways to lose weight. But even with an optimal diet and workouts, it can still be hard to lose weight. Metabolism is a bodily process that regulates how our bodies burn fat for energy.

With a slow metabolism, even the hardest workers might still struggle to shed those few extra pounds. A litany of additional issues also influences the ability of people to lose weight. Genetics, mental health and wellness, and other personal attributes can make it harder—or easier—for the average consumer to lose the weight they need to lose.

Losing weight should be understood as no small undertaking. According to some medical experts, just a ten percent reduction in overall body weight can minimize the risk of gallstones, gallbladder disease, heart disease, and more. In the United States, obesity is one of the most significant causes of severe health issues among nearly every measurable demographic. Obesity can worsen the prognosis for diabetes, heart disease, multiple cancers, and other morbid conditions of the body.

Unfortunately, the explosive success of the weight loss supplement industry has also led to the spread of several ineffective or scam formulas. Sketchy companies continue to market products with little or no clinically proven effectiveness. These organizations frequently use high-pressure sales tactics to trick the average consumer into thinking that their formulas are more efficient than they are. With so many scams on the market, it can be challenging for consumers to figure out what works—and what does not.

Biotox Gold is a supplement that falls into the growing niche category of weight loss formulas. According to the official product website, this supplement boosts metabolism while also increasing user energy levels, among other benefits.

But will Biotox Gold work as advertised? Or is it just another supplement scam? This review will explain everything you need to know about this supplement and both the company and the science backing it.

What is Biotox Gold?

Unlike other supplement websites, the homepage for Biotox Gold includes no written transcription of its video, where the primary details for the supplement is made. This can be hard for some consumers, especially those who prefer to interact with text than with audio. The video occupies the main part of the Biotox Gold website. The narrator, Tonya, a teacher from Henderson, NV, speaks about how her husband divorced her over her low energy levels. After a near suicide attempt, she eventually discovered the Biotox Gold weight loss formula and turned her life around.

While some may be a bit cautious of this story telling tactic, the video is extremely well made and researched, offering users invaluable insights into the organic origins of this breakthrough liquid weight loss formula. While smart consumers should base their buying decisions on the facts, evidence, and core ingredients, Biotox Nutrition goes into great detail about why all of the ingredients were included in this fat burning formula. Emotional appeals are essential, but should only go so far. When it comes to genuine factual information about Biotox Gold, the official product website is relatively bare and requires users to watch the entire video to grasp all of the nitty gritty details. While we were able to find the core ingredients for Biotox Gold, nothing significant about the dosages of these active compounds were readily available yet.

We do know that Biotox Gold uses exclusive ingredients that are all-naturals. One of the big attributes of Biotox Gold’s website is that it can help to target “endocrine-disrupting chemicals” that disrupt our energy levels. By increasing energy levels, consumers can improve their quality of life while also losing more weight. When motivation rises due to higher energy levels, consumers can enhance their workouts and lose more weight.

Viewers of the official website should note that there is not a lack of substantive studies concerning the effectiveness of Biotox Gold as otherwise this would be undoubtedly concerning. There are multiple studies listed, 18 medical references to scientific data to be exact, on the official Biotox Gold supplement website. Let's review Biotox Gold ingredients to see what the supplement facts are to see whether or not these liquid weight loss drops are the real deal or not.

Biotox Gold Ingredients

The ingredient information on the Biotox Gold website is relatively unclear. It’s not easy to find direct information about the effectiveness and dosages of key ingredients used in the Biotox Gold formula. However, we are given a baseline of information about the names of the ingredients of Biotox Gold which we have further researched in-depth.

There are over 20 ingredients included in the Biotox Gold formula. Together, these ingredients can help users improve their energy levels, lose more weight, and regain control of their lives. The primary benefit of the Biotox Gold ingredients has to do with optimizing hormonal imbalances that deal with hunger, appetite and weight management. The listed ingredients for Biotox Gold include:

Malabar Tamarind. Numerous smaller studies have established that this plant-based supplement can function as an effective weight loss aid. This supplement also goes by the name “Garcinia Cambogia.” Native to Indonesia, this all-natural weight loss tool helps to maximize the effectiveness of Biotox Gold. For those that do not know, Garcinia Cambogia extract may be the number one best selling weight loss ingredient in the world since it originally appeared on the Dr. Oz TV show back in 2012.

Panax Ginseng. This herb is used primarily for its benefits in promoting higher energy levels. Some studies also suggest that this herb can improve immunity, as well as other bodily functions.

Guarana. In addition to providing benefits for energy levels, users taking guarana can also fight the aging process.

Grape Seed Extract. This extract is filled with antioxidants. There is evidence to suggest that Grape Seed Extract can improve heart health, overall wellness, and more.

There is a long list of additional ingredients included in the Biotox Gold formula. These ingredients aren’t as prominently displayed on the official product website as the ingredients shown above, which creates a bit of an obstacle when it comes to transparency and understanding the supplement.

Additional ingredients in Biotox Gold include:

Capsicum Eleuthero Root

Irvingia Gabonensis

Maca Root

Glycyrrhizin

Raspberry Ketones

African Mango Extract

L-Carnitine

Tryptophan

Chromium

Green Tea Extract

As you can see, the Biotox Gold formula includes several proven ingredients known for their energy-boosting capabilities. While the lack of direct and substantive research studies makes it hard to evaluate the product as a whole unit genuinely, there is a lot of promise in a little tincture dropper given the high quality extraction and infusion methods deployed by Biotox Nutrition. The medical data on the scientific support for each of these ingredients is listed on the official Biotox Gold website. However, there are references to “PatchMD.com,” as well as other sites, such as “VeryWellHealth.com.” These sites employ some semblance of methodology to come to the conclusions about ingredient effectiveness that they espouse. While we’d surely prefer that supplement companies use studies from peer-reviewed medical journals to support their products, these are extremely reputable and well-established publications that serve millions and millions of people researched health data daily.

Frequently Asked Questions About Biotox Gold

With so many scam supplements on the market, it can be hard to find accurate information about specific products. This section will answer many of the most frequently asked questions about Biotox Gold.

Q: How should Biotox Gold be used?

A: Unlike many supplements aimed at weight loss, this product does not come in capsules. Instead, Biotox is a liquid-based formula, and it can be taken as a liquid tincture. Consumers typically place anywhere from one to six drops under their tongue. The formula is advertised as a “30-second morning ritual,” so it should usually be taken at the beginning of the day. What is great about the Biotox Gold liquid weight loss formula is that it starts working immediately, digesting and assimilating faster than traditional pills, capsules and softgels.

Q: What ingredients are in the Biotox Gold formula?

A: The main active ingredients included in this supplement include Malabar Tamarind, Panax Ginseng, Guarana, and Grape Seed Extract. But these aren’t the only ingredients that make up this comprehensive formula. There are over twenty total ingredients in Biotox Gold, listed in the “Ingredients” section above.

Q: Is Biotox Gold scientifically supported?

A: While the Biotox Gold supplement has not been clinically studied, it is backed by substantive scientific research indirectly. While some studies and trials have supported the effectiveness of individual ingredients in Biotox Gold, the lack of ingredient dosages on the official website makes it hard to judge the supplement. However, given the forward facing nature of Tony and the Biotox Nutrition team, along with the rock solid money back guarantee, users can be at peace with consumer confidence about their purchase today.

Q: What are the benefits of Biotox Gold?

A: The main benefit of this supplement is that it can help people improve their energy levels by melting excess body fat off. Because energy levels influence so much of our daily lives, this can come with several supplemental benefits. For example, higher energy levels can help consumers to feel more motivated to exercise frequently. Increased energy levels can also help improve moods. By helping optimize hormonal health, metabolism regeneration and body weight management, users can wake up feeling more energy each and every day while on the liquid supplement.

Q: Is Biotox Gold a multivitamin?

A: This supplement claims to do a lot more than the average multivitamin can do. However, the ingredients and evidence associated with Biotox Gold give us the impression that the formula functions as an expensive version of a basic multivitamin. While it has well over 20 plant-based nutrients and herbal superfood extracts included, Biotox Gold is much more than a daily vitamin and mineral supplement as it combines multiple beneficial ingredients on top of these standard multivitamin complexes that are usually not in liquid form either.

Purchasing Biotox Gold

The Biotox Nutrition Biotox Gold supplement is not cheap in comparison to others, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing either is it? At around $80 per bottle, users of Biotox Gold will be paying for premium high quality liquid-infused ingredients that are made to work right away. Compared to other supplements of similar composition and benefits, Biotox Gold is one of the higher-end formulas on the market and thus the price tag. Consumers can save a bit of money by buying multiple bottles at once.

Purchasing packages currently include:

One Bottle: $79

Three Bottles: $165

Six Bottles: $252

Consumers purchasing either three or six bottles are given two free bottles from the Biotox Nutrition supplement line. Shipping is included in the prices above.

Who’s Behind Biotox Gold?

There is limited information on the official Biotox Nutrition product website about who is behind Biotox Gold. While this may be undoubtedly troubling for some, we do know and hear about the life story of Tonya and how this supplement's formula came to be. At least consumers should be informed about the people and technologies behind the supplements they purchase, and Biotox Nutrition does an exceptional job at outlining this during the video presentation. A legitimate company will provide information about where their labs are based and where their ingredients come from, among other factors, and Biotox Gold's creators do just that.

For more inquiries into the team and company behind Biotox Nutrition, reach out to the people behind Biotox Gold is the email for the company’s support team.

Email: support@biotoxnutrition.com

While we were unable to verify any independent claims regarding real people in the high-pressure and compelling video featured on the product website, the forward facing nature of the company is direct and on-point in comparison to its competitors.

Biotox Gold User Health Tips

Biotox gold is the number one body burning droplet supplement that is guaranteed to work, or your money back. After consumption of the all-natural droplets, your body will start burning the desired fat and you will see yourself shedding off the pounds.

Staying healthy is extremely important, not only to feel great but to live longer. Here are some useful tips that will make the use of Biotox Gold weight loss supplement go a long way to being even more effective:

Finding out what stresses you out

If you’re stressed out, then you could be gaining weight by eating “comfort” food. It is scientifically proven that people who are stressed will consume more than three hundred calories extra per day. So if you’re feeling stressed then figure out why you are, and try to do something that will take your mind off it like biking, walking or another enjoyable activity.

Eat at a set time

If you eat whenever you want, then you’ll be more tempted to pack on junk food. If you know that in an hour you can eat, you will be more willing to stick to your diet. Eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at the same time each day.

Make meals ahead of time

If you make your meals in the morning, then you’re less likely to snack because you know you have a meal in the refrigerator. People that are consistently snacking mostly do it because they are hungry and don’t have anything made to eat.

Seek help with friends

If you want to lose weight, text a friend and try to do it together. This way you will hold each other accountable and will be more likely to stick to the plan. Have fun with it, friendly competitions can be helpful.

Don’t allow yourself to get stressed

When you’re stressed go for a walk, clear your head instead of grabbing for empty calories.

Eat sufficient meals

Instead of eating a bag of chips, eat a full meal with a side so it will hold you over till the next meal. This will significantly improve your hunger and you won't be snacking all the time.

Complications that can occur with being overweight

There are a variety of health risks with being overweight which we will look at below. Preserving a healthy balance will not only make you live longer but will make you feel tremendous. If you feel that you might be overweight, check out the Body Mass Index and calculate what a person of your size should weigh. You can check out your score by clicking here. This score will help you figure out how many calories you’re supposed to eat to maintain your body weight. Then after when you work out, the calories you burn will be used to help lose weight.

Type 2 diabetes

Type two diabetes is a serious condition, because it means there is an influx of sugar in your blood. This sugar is sent all around your body and can cause other complications like kidney failure, amputation of body parts, and even blindness. It’s important that you try and stay healthy so that you don’t end up getting it. Type two diabetes is hard to cure, and you will have to alter your life significantly if you end up getting it. Biotox Gold can help prevent diabetes if it’s taken early enough.

The United States has had an enormous problem with type two diabetes in which it became the seventh largest cause of death in 2009.

Heart Disease and Strokes

When you’re overweight your heart and body needs to work a lot tougher to preserve itself. This causes problems with your heart and can even cause strokes. Years of relentless work from your heart can turn to disease and can lead to a reduced life span. Make it easier on your heart by retaining a healthy body weight, as strokes can cause irreversible destruction and sometimes even death.

Sleep apnea

When you’re overweight you have added pressure to your organs, and it can be harder to sleep and stay asleep at night. If you’re not getting enough sleep you can run into other complications that we will talk about in the next section.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis triggers stiffness in your joins and can be agonizing. This can be caused by adding weight to your hands, knees, hips, and lower back from gaining additional weight.

Kidney Disease

Your kidneys are used to eliminate extra water and waste in your body. When your kidneys are not working correctly, they can cause waste to construct and can create problems like high diabetes. When you’re overweight it can cause persistent kidney disease and pain.

Problems with not getting enough sleep

As we talked about previously, being overweight can cause sleep apnea which can be harmful if you become sleep deprived. Through the use of Biotox Gold supplementation daily, users can slowly burn body fat while optimizing hormonal health that can regulate metabolism and energy levels naturally.

Lack of awareness and alertness

When you don’t get enough sleep, you may feel off and not fully aware of what’s going on. Some people report that they hallucinate when they are sleep deprived. When you don’t get enough sleep, you can’t operate at 100% and may not be able to do mundane tasks like drive a car.

Disproportionate sleepiness

When you find yourself sleeping during the day, you’re likely hurting from a lack of sleep. You should be getting around seven to eight hours of sleep every night, otherwise you will be taking naps throughout the day which can lead to a huge production loss.

Compromised memory

When you don’t get good sleep you can’t remember very well the next day. If you’re studying for a big test and stay up late, you won’t be able to remember what you studied because your brain can only function for so long.

Stress on relationships

When you haven’t had good sleep, you will be moody and won't respond well in a relationship. You can also have a loss of sex drive if you’ve been sleep deprived.

Quality of life

When you don’t let your brain rest, you will wake up sleep deprived and won’t be yourself throughout the day.

When you abuse sleep you can get chronic sleep deprivation which is the next level and very extreme. You can even alter your physical look by not sleeping correctly over a period. You may notice wrinkles under your eyes and a breakdown of collagen which is the protein that’s under your skin and makes it smooth.

Other serious health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks, heart failure or other problems such as obesity or depression.

When you’re not sleeping correctly you will also notice your packing on additional weight, and it may even be harder to lose weight.

It’s important to make the changes before the problem becomes serious, and this is where Biotox Gold can make a considerable difference in your life. Prevent these problems before they become severe, you still have time and Biotox Gold is discounted so try today as thousands of other people sign up with you.

Is Biotox Gold Right For You?

Biotox Gold Reviews Final Verdict

Right away, the safety and effectiveness of Biotox Gold can be felt. The Biotox Nutrition supplement doesn’t have any reported side effects and is exponentially safer than any diet pills/workotus that will leave you starving and sick with cheap fillers and possibly tainted ingredients. Biotox Gold is all natural and helps you restore your body after a good workout rather and will leave you feeling good once again. If you want to target fat and melt it after working out, then Biotox is for you.

The natural ingredients in Biotox targets fat hormones that make it hard to lose weight. You may have noticed that after a workout and eating healthy, you still have trouble burning fat. This is because there are “stubborn” fat pockets that can’t be targeted with a workout and instead need a natural ingredient to start melting it. The liquid weight loss supplement drops from Biotox Nutrition are made in an FDA-inspected lab that tests for purity and potency in the most strict, sterile facility that is cGMP for ultra consumer protection. They follow all of the necessary manufacturing procedures to ensure you aren’t getting any harsh chemicals in your bottle. For optimal use it's recommended that you use ten drop three times a day after a workout for enhanced energy and body fat burning.

All in all, frankly, there are a very few reasons to be skeptical of this particular supplement. Consumers who are looking for ways to lose weight and boost their energy levels should opt for a fast-acting liquid formula vs the old-school pills and capsules. Energy levels can be the key to unlocking your actual weight loss potential as they will allow for a more upbeat, active and healthy lifestyle each and every day. Some research does suggest that the key ingredients included in Biotox Gold can help to boost baseline energy levels and incentivize weight loss by optimizing metabolic functions, hormonal imbalances and controlling appetite naturally.

With over 20 ingredients in a breakthrough liquid weight loss formula, Biotox Nutrition's flagship supplement in Biotox Gold is worthy of strong consideration by consumers given the fact it is not a pill or capsule, and that it starts to work immediately at supporting optimal weight management, metabolic function and hormonal balancing. Given the fact it comes with a 2 month, 60-day refund policy, buying Biotox Gold today is a risk-free chance for users to start rewriting their future towards a healthy, energetic and sustainable outcome.

