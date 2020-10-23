Best Weight Loss Pills in 2020 - A Complete Guide

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Research shows that up to 15% of Americans have tried weight loss pills.

With demand growing for this popular type of supplement, it’s no surprise the U.S. diet supplement market is worth 2.1 billion dollars per year.

However, with few rules in place to monitor claims made by manufacturers, it can be hard for you to know whether you’re getting an effective product or a dud. UNL is here to help.

In this article, UNL will review the best weight loss pills in 2020 and help you build a picture of which products actually work.

Top Five Weight Loss Pills in 2020

1. Leanbean – Best Weight Loss Pill - Overall Winner

2. Powher – Best Weight Loss Pill for Women

3. ShredFIERCE - Best Weight Loss Pill For Men

4. Transparent Labs - Best Thermogenic

5. Alli/Orlistat - Best Medicinal Ingredient

Ranking Criteria

We know there is a lot of misinformation online about diet pills, making it tricky to decide what the best weight loss products are.

Here are three questions we asked when assessing the best weight loss pills for women and men:

1. Which medically proven weight loss supplements are currently on the market?

2. What are the ingredients in these products, and are they backed by science?

3. Do these products have positive reviews and are they genuine?

On top of this, UNL looked at how weight loss pills actually work, as well as other factors such as customer service, price-point, and whether the products come with a guarantee.

With these factors in mind, here are our best weight loss pills of 2020…

Best Weight Loss Pills for Women and Men: Reviews

#1 Leanbean - Best Weight Loss Pill - Overall Winner

Monthly Servings: 180 pills

Leanbean is one of the few over the counter diet pills that puts efficacy first. At the heart of each daily dose sits 3g of the dietary fiber glucomannan: A clinically-proven appetite suppressant.

This female weight loss pill is backed up by ten other ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and more.

And here’s why:

Each ingredient has a specific purpose, meaning Leanbean supports your body’s natural ability to burn fat and lose weight.

Sounds good, right? There’s more:

Leanbean also claims to boost metabolism and to promote fat burning.

In essence, it claims to work by increasing your body temperature slightly, helping you to burn more calories at rest.

These bold claims are backed by science, and a huge amount of positive reviews and testimonials attest to this weight loss pill being a popular and effective choice.

Leanbean Brand Highlights:

⭐ Proven weight loss ingredients.

⭐ Burn more calories at rest.

⭐ Hundreds of positive reviews.

⭐ Generous multi-buy discounts are available on their official website.

⭐ Comprehensive returns policy if you’re not satisfied.

Leanbean Ingredients:

● Glucomannan: A dietary fiber that expands when exposed to water, taking up space in your digestive system and helping you to feel full more quickly. Clinically-proven as effective for weight loss by the European Healthy Safety Authority (EFSA).

● Garcinia Cambogia: Another natural fruit extract containing a compound called hydroxycitric acid. This compound is linked to further appetite suppression effects, building on the foundations laid by glucomannan.

● Choline: Leanbean’s 82.5mg daily dose of choline has been shown to support normal fat metabolism, the process through which your body stores and uses fat. Healthy fat metabolism means fat is burned more efficiently rather than being stored in fatty deposits.

● Turmeric: A renowned thermogenic that claims to raise your body temperature slightly, allowing more calories to be burned at rest.

Other factors we considered:

● Ease of use: Nice and simple - just wash two capsules down with a glass of water 30 minutes before each meal.

● Budget: This weight loss supplement is on the premium end of the price spectrum, but due to the large doses, it’s worth it.

● Discounts: There are multibuy discounts available, including their complete bundle which is four months for the price of 3.

● Where you can buy it: Leanbean is only available through their official website, to discourage counterfeit products.

● Guarantee: There’s a no-quibble refund policy if you’re not happy with the result after taking as directed for 90 days.

● Customer service: Email support is clearly signposted, and they’re quick to respond to queries.

● Side effects: Taken as directed, there are no side effects to be aware of.

● Prescription or OTC? You don’t need a prescription to buy or take Leanbean.

Click for lowest price

#2 Powher - Best Weight Loss Pill for Women

Monthly Servings: 180 pills

Powher is a fast-acting diet pill for women.

As with Leanbean, the primary focus is delivering a supplement that meets the needs of women looking to lose weight.

But how does it work?

This supplement is a low stimulant weight loss pill, meaning it only contains a modest amount of caffeine to promote fat burning. The aim is to raise your core temperature slightly and give your metabolism a natural boost.

Powher also contains konjac fiber in a 3g daily dose.

And you know what that means?

You should feel the need to eat less, and you’ll consume fewer calories.

Powher’s weight loss formula also contains minerals like iron and magnesium. The aim of which is to help women plug obesity, causing deficiencies.

Powher Brand Highlights

⭐ Low stimulant weight loss supplement.

⭐ Boosts metabolism and suppresses appetite.

⭐ Vitamins and minerals chosen to support female weight loss.

⭐ Multi-buy discounts are available online.

⭐ No-fuss returns policy if you’re not satisfied after 90 days

Powher Ingredients

● Glucomannan: The clinically-proven dose of glucomannan is present in Powher, underpinning its claims to suppress your appetite and reduce caloric intake. These are both strong contributors to achieving weight loss goals.

● Natural caffeine: Caffeine needs no introduction - everyone knows about the energising and motivating buzz it provides in your morning cup of coffee. Powher delivers the benefits of caffeine to your workout, helping you to go longer and harder, and equating to even more calories burned.

● Choline: As we saw earlier, choline has strong links to healthy fat metabolism. When you’re looking for a weight loss pill, something that stimulates fat metabolism is a must, and Powher delivers.

● Iron: Iron deficiency is particularly prevalent amongst young women which is why it’s included in Powher. Iron supplementation can be helpful in guarding against anaemia and supporting bodily functions such as muscle metabolism.

How the Powher Fat Burner for Women Performs According to Our Criteria

● Ease of use: Two capsules before each meal, washed down with a glass or two of water.

● Budget: Powher’s price tag is higher than some other supplements, this is justified by the generous approach to dosing.

● Discounts: Are available, with The Ultimate Powher Cut bundle offering four months for the price of 3.

● Where you can buy it: You can only buy Powher from their official site, so you’re sure of getting the real deal.

● Refund policies: Refunds are available if you take Powher consistently for 90 days as directed and see no results.

● Customer service: Email contact is possible, and there’s a physical address, too.

● Side effects: When taken as directed Powher carries no side effects, just check the caffeine level doesn’t exceed your tolerance.

● Prescription or OTC? A prescription isn’t required to buy or use the Powher Fat Burner.

Click for lowest price

#3 ShredFIERCE - Best Weight Loss Pill for Men

Monthly Servings: 150 capsules

Following the female-focused Powher, let us introduce ShredFIERCE.

ShredFIERCE is one of the best weight loss pills for men on the market. This supplement is a masculine option designed for gym-goers looking for quick weight loss. We’ve included it in this roundup due to its focus on boosting metabolism.

And here’s why.

In the ShredFIERCE formula, you’ll find six ingredients with clear links to the increased metabolism of fats and macronutrients.

And what’s more, the doses are clearly and transparently labelled, rather than hiding within proprietary blends as is so common with supplements.

ShredFIERCE Brand Highlights ⭐ Packed with metabolic boosters to streamline fat storage and usage.

⭐ No proprietary blend: Full ingredient transparency.

⭐ This fat burner is geared towards men

⭐ Designed to help your body burn fat more efficiently.

⭐ Optimised 300mg dose of acetyl l-carnitine per day.

ShredFIERCE Ingredients

Let’s take a look at the metabolism boosters -

● Green tea leaf extract: This tea, which has been a staple of traditional medicine for generations, claims to raise metabolism through thermogenesis - that is, slightly elevating your body’s temperature.

● Cayenne pepper: Cayenne is a thermogenic as well, thanks to high levels of capsaicinoids - the chemical that makes spicy food spicy!

● Acetyl l-carnitine: This amino acid has strong links to raised metabolism, and should help you to feel more energised to boot.

● Vitamin B6: A cause-and-effect relationship has been found between vitamin B6 and energy-yielding metabolism.

● Vitamin B12: This vitamin also has a cause-and-effect link with energy-yielding metabolism.

● Chromium: This mineral contributes to normal blood sugar concentrations as well as the metabolism of macronutrients.

How ShredFIERCE Performs According to our Criteria

● Container size: You’ll find 150 capsules in a pot, or 30 daily doses.

● Ease of use: Take one pill five times a day.

● Budget: This is also one of the pricier weight loss pills, although they offer regular discounts.

● Discounts: As above, flash discounts are available often through their site.

● Where you can buy it: ShredFIERCE is available to buy from the TruFIERCE website.

● Refund policies: If you’re not satisfied after 90 days you can get a refund.

● Customer service: Email, contact form, and phone contact are possible.

● Side effects: ShredFIERCE is designed to have no side effects when taken as directed.

● Prescription or OTC? This weight loss pill can be bought and used without a prescription.

Click for lowest price

#4 PhysiqueSeries Fat Burner from Transparent Labs - Best Thermogenic

Monthly Servings: 120 capsules

The PhysiqueSeries Fat Burner from Transparent Labs harnesses thermogenic ingredients and looks to support weight loss through increased metabolism.

Thermogenesis is an appealing weight loss mechanism because it increases your body temperature at rest, and claims to increase calories burned as a result.

This means that thermogenics claim to help you burn more calories throughout the day, whether you’re exercising or not.

You hear that?

Increased weight loss while at rest.

Now, we have to be clear here. No weight loss pill burns fat without you doing any exercise.

You have to expend more calories in a day than you intake to be in a position where weight loss is possible.

So a thermogenic Fat Burner won’t magically cause all your weight to drop off overnight.

But here’s the thing:

Bumping up your daily caloric expenditure a little bit goes a long way. And that’s the approach that supplements in the thermogenic category aim to take.

PhysiqueSeries Brand Highlights ⭐ Strong focus on thermogenesis as a way to boost your caloric expenditure.

⭐ All-natural ingredients to target stubborn belly fat.

⭐ Comprehensive formulation to help you lose more calories.

⭐ Speeds up weight loss results.

⭐ Discounts available when buying 2+ bottles.

PhysiqueSeries Fat Burner Ingredients

● Caffeine Anhydrous: This pure form of caffeine carries impressive thermogenic effects, with some studies linking it to an additional 150 calories burned per day.

● Synephrine HCl: A thermogenic metabolism booster with similar positive effects to ephedra, but thanks to its inability to pass the blood-brain barrier, free of the risks.

● Salicin (White Willow): This ingredient boosts the thermogenic effects of Synephrine HCl, maximising its impact.

● Cayenne pepper: A renowned and effective thermogenic, as introduced earlier.

How PhysiqueSeries Fat Burner Performs According to Our Criteria

● Ease of use: You start with one capsule, twice a day, then increase to 2 capsules twice a day if you can handle the caffeine.

● Budget: This supplement is a mid-priced option.

● Discounts: As well as being the cheapest, there are multibuy discounts available.

● Where you can buy it: You can buy this weight loss pill on the manufacturer’s website.

● Refund policies: Products bought through their official website can be returned within 90 days, with certain conditions.

● Customer service: The usual digital contact methods are available on their site.

● Side effects: This supplement contains caffeine, so it’s worth considering if you are sensitive.

● Prescription or OTC? OTC: No prescription required.

Click for the lowest price

#5 alli - Best Medicinal Ingredient

Monthly Servings: 120 capsules

alli is an over-the-counter (OTC) form of a weight loss drug that’s usually prescription-only. So if you’re looking for the best OTC weight loss pill, this could be the one for you.

The only active ingredient in alli is Orlistat, a drug designed and approved for the treatment of obesity. As a medicine, Orlistat is placed under heavier scrutiny than supplements like those mentioned above and has more potent effects as a result.

In alli you’ll find a 60mg of Orlistat making slightly less potent than the 120mg which is usually prescribed.

First up, it is designed for people with a BMI over 28, so it is worth clarifying your bodyweight prior to considering alli.

Secondly, the way Orlistat works is to block the absorption of fat by your digestive system. This means that if you eat lots of fatty food while taking alli, the fat will be expelled…

Because of this, Orlistat is usually taken under medical supervision to ensure that the patient understands the risks, and is advised on how to eat a low-fat diet alongside the drug to reduce any unpleasant effects.

Other prescription weight loss drugs to look out for include Contrave and Phentermine.

alli Brand Highlights

⭐ One of the few medically proven weight loss supplements.

⭐ An OTC form of a drug that’s usually only available by prescription.

⭐ Just one active ingredient.

⭐ Suitable for people with a BMI of over 28.

⭐ Widely available.

alli Ingredients

● Orlistat: As a lipase inhibitor, Orlistat reduces the amount of fat absorbed from food passing through your digestive system. This reduction equates to fewer calories ingested and is used to help people with BMI of over 28.

How alli Performs According to Our Criteria

● Budget: alli clocks in at $53 per pack putting at the higher end of the price spectrum.

● Discounts: alli isn’t usually discounted, although it’s available in numerous stores, so it’s worth shopping around.

● Where you can buy it: alli is available from multiple retailers in the US and UK.

● Refund policies: This depends on the refund policy of the store where you buy alli.

● Customer service: As above - this depends on the store in question.

● Prescription or OTC? A prescription is usually required to take Orlistat; however, alli is an OTC form of this drug.

Click for lowest price

Which Weight Loss Pills Work Best? – How to Decide

When evaluating the best weight loss pills, understanding the ingredients and how they work is perhaps the most critical criteria for rating a product’s effectiveness.

Here’s what to look out for:

There are a few fundamental ways in which diet supplements claim to work.

This includes reducing your appetite so that you consume less food, as well as stimulating your body’s natural processes for converting fat into energy.

Some prescription medicines can even stop certain fats being absorbed by your intestines.

Here’s some credible science on weight loss ingredients -

● In 2010 the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) noted “a cause and effect relationship” between glucomannan and weight loss.

● In 2011, the EFSA noted a causal link between choline and lipid metabolism.

● A clinical trial found that glucomannan caused body weight reduction in overweight participants.

● The US National Library of Medicine says that Orlistat helps people to lose weight when taken with low-calorie, low-fat diets.

● Papers like this one have linked Synephrine with increased fat oxidation during exercise.

● The ODS state that chromium has links with small amounts of weight loss and body fat.

Weight Loss Pills Side Effects - Are Diet Pills Safe?

All ingredients in natural supplements must meet the GRAS specifications set out by the FDA.

Here’s what you need to know -

● GRAS = ‘generally recognized as safe’.

● GRAS ingredients are “generally recognized, among qualified experts, as having been adequately shown to be safe under the conditions of its intended use” (source).

● This standard was introduced in 1997.

However, you also need to know that just because an ingredient is GRAS, it may still cause side effects.

Some ingredients commonly found in the best diet pills have also been linked with side effects.

Be aware of the doses you are taking each day and how strong they are. If you’re taking different medications or antidepressants for any reason make sure to speak to a doctor before introducing a weight loss supplement.

Generally speaking, though weight loss products are safe to take if you follow the recommended dosage.

Here are some side effects associated with excessive amounts of ingredients found in diet pills -

● Jitters

● Anxiety

● Bloating

● Gastrointestinal discomfort

● Diarrhea

To reduce the chance of encountering such side effects, take diet pills only as directed.

If you’re pregnant or nursing, we also recommend speaking with a doctor first to ensure that you or your baby aren’t at any additional risk.

How to Guarantee Results from Weight Loss Pills

Buying a weight loss pill is just the first step.

To get the most out of the product you choose, you need to know how to effectively integrate it into your lifestyle.

Here’s how to get the maximum from the supplement you choose…

Take Weight Loss Pills Consistently

To see results, you need to take your diet pills consistently. Product directions usually require you to take one or more doses per day, and consistency is critical in delivering the expected results.

If you only take diet pills once every couple of days, the ingredients don’t have the chance to make their full impact.

Some ingredients, like vitamins and minerals, contribute to ongoing levels in your body, and regular supplementation is key to maintaining these levels.

Building these supplements into your mealtime routine is a great way to maximise the chances of success.

Drink Plenty of Water at Mealtimes

Water aids with absorption of the ingredients in diet pills, and helps to ensure that the capsules reach your digestive system before they start to break down.

Also, with supplements containing glucomannan, water is required to facilitate the expansion of this dietary fibre. As glucomannan expands and takes up more space in your digestive system, you feel the need to eat less as a result.

Good hydration is linked with a host of other positive health effects, too, so drinking water at mealtimes is a great habit to build.

Reduce Your Calorie Intake

Weight loss relies on your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) being higher than the amount of calories you consume.

On one side of the scale is the need to increase your energy output (see the next section), but people often neglect the need to reduce their energy input.

Reducing your caloric intake means suppressing your appetite in order to eat smaller meals, snack less, and so on.

If you are just starting out and are unsure how to approach your diet, a weight loss calculator can be a useful tool to understand your macros and get you heading in the right direction.

Get Regular Exercise

As we just said, weight loss pills only work if your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE) exceeds the amount of calories you intake.

For this reason, exercise is a vital part of the weight loss regimen, even if it’s low intensity.

Try to incorporate some daily exercise into your routine. If you’re new to an active lifestyle, this could be a gentle walk, a short jog, or a few minutes at the gym. As you get more confident and your strength begins to increase, you can build this up to a longer session.

More exercise means more calories burned and a more favourable TDEE, which paves the way for the weight loss results you’re looking for.

Weight Loss Pills – FAQs

Here are some common questions about weight loss pills. We’ve covered this info in the guide, but here it is in a quick at-a-glance format.

What weight loss pills actually work?

There are a number of weight loss pills that have credible science behind. Orlistat has shown to be effective and has regulatory approval from the FDA.

For those looking for natural weight loss, Glucomannan in doses of 3g per day has been proven to work by european regulatory bodies. Leanbean is an example of a product that uses this safe appetite suppressant in its formula, making it a top pick for customers wanting to lose weight safely.

How to buy phentermine weight loss pills?

Phentermine is a prescription weight loss drug that alters chemicals in your brain in order to help reduce your appetite.

Phentermine is commonly sold under brand names like Adipex-P and Lomaira and is not available over the counter. However, if you have a prescription, you can buy it from online pharmacies like CVS.

Be aware that many supplement manufacturers seek to imitate Phentermine in their brand names and packaging, these products are natural supplements and have no link to this well-known drug.

What is the best carb blocker for weight loss?

Whilst many diet pills focus on appetite suppression and boosting metabolism as a means of increasing your weight loss results, very few can actually claim to be effective ‘carb blockers’. Whilst limited research shows that white kidney beans may have some benefits in this regard; however, the evidence is far from conclusive.

The weight loss drug orlistat has been shown to reduce your absorption of certain fats. However, this does not extend to sugars or carbohydrates.

How to ask your doctor for weight loss pills

Any consultation with your doctor will begin by looking at your specific circumstances.

This will involve an evaluation of your current BMI and whether your weight is having a negative impact on your health.

Before making an appointment with your clinic, it is important to know exactly how much weight you are looking to lose and whether you are healthy enough to go on a diet.

Other important factors will include if you’re pregnant or taking separate medicines such as Wellbutrin.

Do I need to exercise whilst taking a weight loss pill?

Technically speaking, not all diet pills require you to exercise in order for you to see results.

However, your chances of losing body fat quickly will greatly benefit if you exercise regularly. Remember, your daily energy expenditure needs to exceed the calories you consume. Exercise is a key factor in raising your energy expenditure.

Can I take a weight loss pill whilst intermittent fasting?

Yes, but it is best to take pills around food if possible. If this is not possible, make sure to drink plenty of water with them. Bear in mind that the scientific evidence for intermittent fasting is still contradictory, for some it might be more sensible to follow a balanced weight loss program such as Octavia or Noom.

How long should I take a weight loss pill for?

A natural supplement can probably be taken for longer periods than a prescription drug although there is no hard and fast rule. Many people try a weight loss pill for 3-4 months in order to see noticeable weight loss.

Should I buy an OTC weight loss pill or a prescription weight loss drug?

Unless you have a medical need for a prescription weight loss drug, and you have received a prescription from a clinic or qualified medical professional, you should not take prescription weight loss medicines.

These pills are designed to be stronger than OTC products and are unsafe to take without medical need and professional supervision.