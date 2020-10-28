5 Best Fat Burner Pills: Top Weight Loss Supplements For 2020

As our bodies age and our metabolism slows to a grinding halt, burning fat has become more difficult than ever. That's why thousands of women and men turn to the best fat burners for help reaching their weight loss goals.

Fat burners can help you melt fat, boost metabolism, and minimize cravings, making it much easier to stick with any diet program or exercise routine.

But with literally dozens of different fat burner supplements to choose from, how do you know which ones work the best? While some fat burning pills provide incredible results, others don't work nearly as well as the manufacturer claims.

To help you find the best fat burner for your needs, Chrono Therapeutics has reviewed over 30+ of the top-rated fat burning supplements on the market to see which products provide the best results. We evaluated each fat burner on a variety of factors including ingredient quality, potency, price, safety, and customer reviews.

If you're looking for the best fat burner supplements that actually work, here are our top recommendations.

Top 5 Best Fat Burner Supplements of 2020

LeanBean : Best Fat Burner For Women

Instant Knockout : Best Thermogenic Fat Burner For Men

Hourglass Fit : Most Effective For Suppressing Appetite

TrimTone : Best For Women Over 40

PhenQ : Best Diet Pill For Losing 40+ lbs

Leanbean: Best Fat Burner For Women

LeanBean is a powerful fat burner that's specifically designed for the female body. LeanBean is a trusted brand with thousands of amazing reviews from women all over the world, including many Instagram models that swear by it.

LeanBean understands that women lose weight differently than men because our physiological makeups are different. LeanBean uses a 3-pronged approach to weight loss that helps kickstart your metabolism, reduce your appetite, and improve your energy and focus.

How Does It Work

The key ingredient inside the LeanBean formula is Glucomannan, an appetite suppressant that works by making you feel fuller between meals. Glucomannan helps you banish cravings and reduce your calorie intake, resulting in a slimmer waistline. LeanBean contains 3G of glucomannan, which is more than their competitors.

The second way that LeanBean helps you burn fat is by boosting your metabolic rate using a safe blend of thermogenics and minerals. Thermogensis allows your body to use your body fat as a fuel source for energy, melting away stubborn fat in the process.

Lastly, LeanBean contains a unique vitamin complex that helps protect against nutrient deficiencies in your body while providing a clean energy boost. This allows you to combat fatigue and tiredness, which are two common barriers to any good exercise program.

Ingredients

Lean Bean has 11 all-natural ingredients inside their formula including:

Konjac Fibre (glucomannan)

Choline

Vitamin B6, B12

Chromium Picolinate

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia

Acai Berry

Piperine

It is recommended to take 2 LeanBean capsules 3 times per day for maximum results. Every pill is produced in an FDA registered facility and is manufactured to the highest quality standards.

If you're tired of fat burners and weight loss supplements that don't work, give LeanBean a try. It's one of the only fat burners on the market that are made just for women. If you're still skeptical, you'll be pleased to know that LeanBean comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for a full 90 days after purchase.

90 day satisfaction guarantee

Trusted by thousands of women across the globe

Cutting-edge natural ingredients with no side effects

Free worldwide shipping

Instant Knockout: Top Thermogenic Fat Burner For Men

Get fit faster with Instant Knockout. This fat burner supplement gives men the edge they need to eliminate stomach fat, man boobs, and flabby arms. It's why professional boxers and mixed martial artists trust the supplement to maximize their performance.

Instant Knockout uses a threefold approach, so men can burn body fat and elevate their fitness. These fat burner pills contain ingredients that increase metabolism, suppress appetite, and raise energy levels. The fat burner supplement also gives your body the kick-start it needs to shrink fat storage.

Instant Knockout prevents your body from storing fat in your hips, stomach, and butt. It blocks the alpha-2 receptor, signaling to your body to stop hoarding fat. Instant Knockout also uses the fat you consume, so you don't have to starve yourself for results.

Roar Ambition, the company behind Instant Knockout, uses green tea extract as its primary ingredient. The blend of dried green tea leaves has a bioactive phenolic compound called catechin that helps burn stomach fat, regulate blood pressure, and protect the brain. Studies from the International Journal of Obesity suggest that catechin can improve energy expenditure and fat metabolism.

Roar Ambition lists nine other natural ingredients in each capsule, including:

Cayenne pepper seeds

Glucomannan

Caffeine anhydrous

Vitamin B6 and B12

GTF chromium

Zinc

Piperine

Green coffee beans

Take Instant Knockout four times a day at roughly three-hour intervals. Spacing out the fat burner delivers superior results for your fitness and figure. Roar Ambition warns people against taking more than the recommended dose.

Many professional athletes use Instant Knockout to stay on top of their game, including MMA coach Greg Jackson, boxer John Dodson III, and MMA fighter Diego Sanchez. You don't have to be a professional fighter to lose weight with this fat burner, though.

Here's the bottom line. If you're a man that's serious about health and fitness, Instant Knockout more than deserves your consideration as one of the best fat burners that money can buy.

10 powerful fat burning ingredients backed by the latest research

Works great for stubborn stomach fat

Greatly improves energy and focus, allowing you to workout harder for longer

Used by MMA fighters to get ripped before competitions

Hourglass Fit: Most Effective Appetite Suppressant

The aptly named Hourglass Fit provides women with round-the-clock weight loss support to achieve their ideal form. The supplement uses a scientifically-backed formula and high-quality ingredients to keep appetite at bay. Women can get the curves they want without resorting to strict diets or excessive exercise.

The stimulant-free fat burner from Roar Ambition shares many of the same ingredients as Leanbean. Both supplements have three grams of glucomannan, giving women control over their strongest cravings. Leanbean and Hourglass Fit rely on all-natural ingredients that provide energy without raising blood sugar levels.

Some of the other ingredients in Hourglass Fit include:

5HTP

Vitamin B2, B6, and B12

Chromium

Zinc

Capsimax

Bioperine

Konjac root extract

Take Hourglass Fit three times per day; once in the morning, at lunch, and in the evening. You only need one pill per meal because a single container lasts a month. The stimulant-free supplement has a clinically-proven formula that guarantees results in 90 days.

Roar Ambition has made a name for itself by producing some of the best fat loss supplements. The company has more than a decade of experience in the industry, using science and Good Manufacturing Practices to achieve superior results. If you're a woman in search of a top of the line belly fat burner pill, Hourglass Fit has you covered.

High quality fat burner supplement tailored for women

Suitable for vegans - no synthetic additives

Includes 5-HTP to help boost your mood

No stimulants, no energy spikes, and no crashes

TrimTone: Good Fat Burning Pill That Works Fast

TrimTone is a fat burner manufactured by a company called Swiss Research Labs. TrimTone works by burning fat, reducing your appetite, and boosting your metabolism.

The first way that TrimTone works is by stimulating thermogenesis, the process of converting stored fat into energy. Thermogenesis tells your body to burn fat and calories, even while you're resting.

Trimtone also includes appetite suppressing ingredients to keep your hunger cravings in check, helping you reduce calorie intake more easily. Now you can avoid sugar cravings, late-night stacks, and those pesky carbs!

The ingredient label on TrimTone is extremely clean with no fillers - just the good stuff. Here's what you'll find inside of the TrimTone fat burner:

Caffeine - 100mg

Green Coffee Extract

Green Tea

Grains of Paradise

Glucomannan

TrimTone recommends that you take their fat burner pill just once per day before breakfast with water. This is a big advantage for anyone that hates swallowing multiple pills per day. One bottle contains 30 capsules, which lasts you one month.

All TrimTone products come with a 100-day money-back guarantee. If you don't love how you look after using it, Swiss Research Labs will refund your money, no questions asked.

TrimTone helps people achieve more than they thought possible. The super-powered supplement combines thermogenic ingredients with scientific research to offer one of the best fat burner supplements on the market. Anyone that wants to elevate their pre-workout regimen or lose weight should have TrimTone in their cabinet.

Speed up fat metabolism inside your body

Can be used as a pre-workout supplement

Every ingredient is backed by proof

Amazing reviews across the internet

Great discounts for multiple bottles

PhenQ: Highest Rated Weight Loss Supplement

Many fat burners come with a range of benefits, such as weight loss, more focus, and better fitness. Most companies over-promise and under-deliver. PhenQ is changing that. The fat burning pill offers a convenient and affordable way to slim down while also improving your mood and energy levels.

A-Lacys Reset serves as the heart and soul of PhenQ diet pills . The patent compound combines alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine, reducing free radicals and signs of aging. A study of the weight loss pill found that users lost 7.24% of their fat and 3.44% of their body weight. It also led to some weight gain, with people adding 3.80% muscle mass during the trial.

The other ingredients in this fat-burning pill include:

Piperine

Caffeine anhydrous

Calcium carbonate

L-carnitine tartrate

Nopal

Chromium picolinate

Capsicum extract

Take PhenQ twice a day for the best results. Each bottle comes with 60 pills and promises minimal side effects. BUQ Group offers special offers for customers, such as buy two bottles, get one free.

If you want one of the best weight loss supplements available, look no further than PhenQ. The product can help you lose weight, manage your diet, and improve your fitness. It also has scientific reviews to prove it. Give your body the fat burner it deserves with PhenQ.

Blocks fat production to prevent weight gain

Improves your mood and energy levels

20% discount code using coupon: SALE20

60 day money back guarantee

How Do Fat Burning Pills Work?

Millions of Americans turn to fat burners to help them lose weight. Studies show that 15% of adults have used a fat burner supplement at some time, with people spending $2.1 billion on them each year. So, how do they work?

Each fat burner is different, though they tend to speed up metabolism, suppress appetite, and burn fat. For instance, some pills accelerate thermogenesis, a process where the body dissipates energy through heat production. Thermogenesis increases your metabolism, and as a byproduct, it burns fat.

Other fat burners use lipolysis, a bodily function that dismantles lipids, also known as fat. The supplement prevents your body from storing lipids for extra energy when your glucose levels are low. The primary ingredient in these pills promote fat loss without you changing your diet or exercise regimen.

Here are the different ways that fat burners work to help you lose weight:

Increase your metabolism

Suppressing your hunger

Boosting your energy levels

Regulating key hormones within the body

Burn body fat using thermogenesis

All of these processes help you lose weight on their own, but most fat burners for women contain ingredients that help you burn fat in several different ways. For example, Instant Knockout is a fat burner that helps your body burn fat while also suppressing your food cravings and increasing your energy levels.

It's important to note that fat burners are not magic diet pills that can burn stomach fat while you eat as much as you desire. Fat burning supplements are designed to aid you in your diet program, so you can get better results faster than you would with diet and exercise alone.

Health Benefits of Taking Natural Fat Burners

Increased Energy

Weight loss goes hand in hand with feeling better physically. You won't have as much bodyweight holding you back, whether you walk upstairs or go for a jog. Fat burners can improve your overall fitness, health, and energy levels.

Many weight loss products also have stimulants in them to give you a temporary energy boost. Ingredients such as caffeine, acetyl-l-carnitine, and ginkgo biloba can put some pep in your step. Other ways to increase energy levels include eating protein at every meal, having a high-intensity interval exercise plan, and drinking green tea.

Weight Loss

If you have unwanted body fat, fat burners can help you lose those extra pounds. The supplements work on multiple fronts, whether you want to curb your hunger or breakdown lipids. Whatever type of diet pill you choose, the goals are the same.

Fat burners make losing weight significantly easier. You can shed even more pounds if you combine the pills with diet and exercise. Once your body acclimates to the new eating and exercise routines, you'll start seeing pounds disappear.

Improved Focus

Fat burners can improve your concentration and alertness over the short-term. Many products block adenosine receptors in the brain, preventing you from feeling sleepy or sluggish. The mental sharpness helps whether you're taking a test or working out at the gym.

Fat burners with l-theanine are especially useful if you don't want the jitters that come with coffee bean extract or other stimulants. The amino acid comes from green tea, providing you with a steady focus. L-theanine lets you feel calm, creative and collected without the side effects.

Suppressed Appetite

According to a study from Nutrition and Metabolism, fat burners suppress appetite by blocking ghrelin. The hunger-inducing hormone sends signals to the body to increase food intake. Fat burners prevent ghrelin from influencing those receptors, so they can't send hunger signals.

Another study from Obesity Facts found that diets high in protein also suppressed hunger. Researchers discovered that people with protein-rich diets lost more weight than those with average diets. Combining protein and fat burners create a powerful combination that mitigates caloric intake.

Boost Metabolism

Some of the most popular fat burners contain metabolism-boosting ingredients, like caffeine, cayenne powder, and green tea. Each component has a cumulative and positive effect when burning fat. They coax your body into greater energy expenditure, raising your metabolism and fat burning capabilities.

A high metabolism replicates the effects of working out. The higher your metabolic rate, lean more muscle mass your body creates as opposed to fat stores. Other ways to increase your metabolism include drinking water, getting eight hours of uninterrupted sleep per night, and eating a healthy diet.

Types of Fat Loss Supplements

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Thermogenic fat burners, such as Hydroxycut Hardcore, CLA soft gels, and TrimTone, complement your body's natural processes and help your burn lipids through heat generation. The pills increase caloric burn and provide more efficient weight loss for men and women. You can also elevate your thermogenic rate through diet and exercise.

Appetite Suppressants

Appetite suppressants allow you to feel full without consuming unnecessary calories. They block grehlin signals that tell your brain to eat more food. Some of the most effective suppressants include caffeine, raspberry ketones, garcinia cambogia, green tea extract, and chlorogenic acid.

Carb Blockers

Complex carbohydrates, like rice, bread, and pasta, may be flavorful but lack health benefits. Carb blockers inhibit enzymes from breaking down these long chains of simple carbohydrates. Instead, they pass through your intestines, so they cannot contribute to weight gain or influence your blood sugar levels.

Fat Blockers

Fat blockers and carb blockers use a simple mechanism to address a person's weight loss problem. They prevent the body from absorbing certain fatty acids, allowing you to manage your weight and health. Fat blockers bind to fats and force them through the large intestine before the body breaks them into smaller parts.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Fat Burner Pills

Clinically Dosed Ingredients

Clinically dosed ingredients mean the fat burner contains the same proportion of ingredients as the scientific trials. The exact measurements ensure more accuracy between the trial and the real-world. For instance, if two weight loss products say people can lose up to 5.25% body fat, the clinically-dosed one should help you burn the recommended amount.

Stimulant or Non-Stimulant?

Stimulants, such as raspberry ketones and chlorogenic acid, give you more energy to work out and increase your metabolism. Always review the recommended dosage on the bottle so that you can avoid jitteriness, an elevated heart rate, and other side effects. If you want to eliminate your hunger pangs, look for weight loss pills that do not have stimulants.

Price

Price is a two-way street. You can purchase top-of-the-line products with high prices or more generic ones that skimp on quality and cost. The bottom line is that you should find a fat burner that works for you and your budget.

Number of Servings in a Bottle

Even if you find a fat burner that works, the last thing you want is to buy pills week after week. Find brands that include at least a month's worth of servings in a bottle, so you can see if it delivers weight loss results. Some companies also offer special discounts where you can buy one bottle and get one free.

Satisfaction Guarantee

You should be confident that you're getting one of the best fat burners possible. A money-back guarantee can put your mind at ease. Many reputable companies offer money-back guarantees, including Swiss Research Labs and Transparent Labs. Transparent Labs lets you use its fat burning supplement for up to 90-days before receiving a refund or exchanging it for another fat burner.

Things to Avoid When Choosing a Belly Fat Burner

Aggressive Marketing Tactics

While marketing goes hand in hand with sales, the best weight loss pills sell themselves. Beware of any companies that aggressively push their products, make grandiose claims, or downplay side effects. These diet pills tend to lack the quality and regulation you need for successful weight loss. Take time to review studies about different supplements instead of looking at limited-time deals and special offers.

Proprietary Formulas

Companies may say its fat burner has a proprietary formula. While that may be the case, some organizations use this opaque tactic to avoid disclosing its ingredients. The bottom line is that you should know what you're putting in your body before buying the product.

Too Many Stimulants

Some of the best supplements contain stimulants. However, they should strike a balance that delivers consistent weight loss results and mitigates side effects. More stimulants don't necessarily mean better. If you find a pill chalked full of caffeine, green tea extract, and raspberry ketones, you're better off looking for deals elsewhere.

How to Get the Most Out of Weight Loss Supplements

You can't blindly enter into a diet program and expect to see good results without a proper plan in place. Below are some tips to help you get the best results from your fat loss supplement.

The first thing you need to do is read the instructions on your fat burner so you understand how often to take it and when to take it for the best results. Some supplements require you to take the pills once in the morning with a meal, while others require you to spread your doses evenly throughout the day.

The next thing you should do is plan your workouts and meals around your weight loss supplement. If the fat burner you're using contains caffeine, it's probably best to take it in the morning with breakfast so it doesn't interrupt your sleep pattern.

If your fat burner has an appetite suppressant in it, it's a good idea to take it in-between meals so you can feel fuller for longer. This will help you avoid sugary foods and cravings in between meals.

For the best results, it's always recommended that you combine diet and exercise along with your fat burner. This will help you reach your weight loss goals faster and improve your overall health in the process.

If you've never taken a fat burner before or you have specific allergies that you're worried about, it's always a good idea to consult your doctor first.

Are Fat Burning Supplements Safe For Weight Loss?

There are many different types of fat burners on the market, and unfortunately, not all of these supplements are safe. However, if you stick with natural fat burners such as Instant Knockout and LeanBean, you shouldn't have to worry about side effects.

Natural fat burning pills are mostly safe because these products consist of all-natural ingredients, rather than some dangerous chemical that was produced in a lab. These ingredients work together to optimize your bodily functions, allowing you to lose weight in the process.

Just to be safe, make sure to examine the nutrition label of any fat burner you're considering. Try to avoid fat burners with too many fillers and additives.

Other than possible allergic reactions, the most common side effect to fat burners is insomnia and anxiety. The reason for this is because some fat burning products contain high doses of caffeine. Although caffeine helps your body's fat burning process, it can also lead to jitters, anxiety, and trouble sleeping.

If you're pregnant or a nursing mother, it's always a good idea to consult your doctor before taking any dietary supplement, especially if it's a fat burner.

Who Should Use Fat Loss Pills?

Fat loss pills should be taken by anyone that wants to lose weight more quickly than just diet and exercise alone. If you fall into one of the categories below, you can benefit from taking fat burners:

If you need to shed a few pounds before an important event like a wedding, birthday, or family reunion

If you struggle losing weight with just dieting alone

If you want to accelerate your results with your exercise program

If you have a hard time avoiding sugary snacks in-between meals

If you always feel fatigued, making it harder to exercise regularly

If you always feel hungry and need something to help control cravings

If you want to challenge yourself to look and feel better than you ever have before

If any of these reasons resonate with you, you can likely benefit from taking fat burners. Fat burner pills can help you boost your metabolic rate, raise your energy, and help you burn stubborn fat much faster.

Fat burners are typically safe with both men and women. However, some products such as LeanBean are designed for the female physiology, while other products like Instant Knockout are geared towards males.

Whether you have a lot of weight to lose or only need to get rid of a few pounds to reach your desired weight, fat burners can help.

Final Thoughts – Are Thermogenic Fat Burners Right for You?

More and more people turn to fat burners to lose weight, stimulate their metabolic rate, and increase focus. If you want to be the fittest version of yourself, there's a place in your life for fat burners. Fat burners give you the edge you need to achieve more without breaking the bank. Make sure to find the best product for your specific needs, and you should see results in a matter of weeks or months, especially if you combine your fat burner with an exercise program.