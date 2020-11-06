Best Sleep Aid Supplements – Top Natural Sleep Support Pills

Modern life feels busier than ever, and sleep has never been more important.

While some people take drugs to fall asleep, others prefer natural solutions. A growing number of people take sleep supplements.

Sleep supplements use ingredients like magnesium, melatonin, and tryptophan to kickstart your body’s natural sleep cycles. Some natural sleep aid supplements come in the form of a tea or powder. Others come in capsules.

There are more sleep aid support products on the market than ever, and that means you have plenty of options.

Ranking the Best Sleep Aid Supplement Brands

The Review Player team reviewed, researched and ranked hundreds of sleep supplements available online, including all of the top-rated sleep support formulas through Amazon and other major retailers. After much deliberation, due diligence, and discernment, ranking the best sleep aid supplements of 2020 came down to this list:

Performance Lab Sleep

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea

NoctaLean

Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support+

Sleep Support Plus

Harmonium Sleep Support

Ease Magnesium

Resurge

Night Slim Pro

Zenith Labs Sleep Wave

Eat Sleep Burn

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy

Performance Lab Sleep

Performance Lab’s appropriately-named ‘Sleep’ supplement uses the natural melatonin in tart cherry to help you fall asleep more easily. By taking Sleep nightly, you can purportedly relax muscles, settle nerves, soothe aches, accelerate sleep onset, and extend regeneration, among other benefits.

Each two capsule serving of Sleep contains 100mg of magnesium (24% of your Daily value), 500mg of CherryPURE tart cherry extract, and 250mg of TryptoPure L-tryptophan. All three ingredients are linked with sleep and relaxation, suggesting Performance Lab’s Sleep should work as advertised to support sleep quality and sleep onset with minimal side effects.

One thing that separates Performance Lab’s Sleep from most other sleep aids listed here is the research. CherryPURE is backed by real scientific research that shows it can genuinely increase melatonin levels. Your body naturally produces melatonin at night based on its sleep/wake cycles, but CherryPURE could also raise melatonin.

At $39 for one box (30 servings or 60 capsules), Sleep isn’t just an effective sleep supplement: it’s also one of the most reasonably priced supplements listed here. Overall, it’s one of the best sleep supplements you can buy today.

Price: $39 (30 Servings)

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea

PureLife Organics makes a sleep aid called Sleep Slim Tea. Formulated as a potent herbal tea blend for extra-strength deep sleep recovery, Sleep Slim Tea is an organically-sourced blend that not only boosts rest and relaxation, but weight loss and metabolism. You mix the powder formula with warm or hot water, then drink it nightly to help you fall asleep more easily. The formula contains 4.4g of a ‘Sleep Slim Blend’ with acacia fiber, L-glycine, and turmeric, among other ingredients.

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea was designed with two goals: to help you lose weight and fall asleep more easily. To achieve these benefits, Sleep Slim Tea uses fiber (to encourage digestive regularity) and chamomile powder (to help you fall asleep), among other ingredients. The best sleep aid supplement above is in pill form, whereas this deep sleep support formula for peak performance and energy boosting is a delicious treat you simply stir, sip and sleep soundly using a non-addictive, drug-free blend of 100% natural organic herbs and superfood ingredients.

At $70 per jar, Sleep Slim Tea is unusually expensive given the ingredient profile and dosages. However, if you like the company’s unique marketing and trust the ability to eliminate late night cravings and experience a more restful sleep, then Sleep Slim Tea is one option.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

NoctaLean

NoctaLean, like Sleep Slim Tea above, is a powerful combination of a sleep aid and a weight loss formula. You take the supplement every night to help you fall asleep, enjoy a more restful sleep, and kickstart your body’s natural weight loss ability overnight.

At $70 per bottle, NoctaLean pills are priced similar to Sleep Slim Tea but is more expensive than other formulas listed here. Despite the high-end price tag, NoctaLean uses similar ingredients to other formulas listed here, including 150mg of magnesium (36% of your Daily Value), 150mg of lemon balm extract, and 25mg of ginger. There are also deep sleep support guides that come along with every purchase of the NoctaLean fat burning weight loss sleep aid supplement too.

Overall, the doses in NoctaLean should have significant effects on the body's ability to rest soundly and sleep deeper when taking regularly. While there’s just 1mg of melatonin in each two capsule serving, for example and even the weakest sleep aid supplements tend to use a minimum 2mg dosage (and also just 120mg of turmeric, when most turmeric supplements contain 10x that dosage), there are plenty of rest and relaxation sleep support ingredients here to make this one of the best sleep aids to buy this year.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

Nuzena Circadian Sleep Support+

Your body produces melatonin based on its circadian rhythm. Your circadian rhythm is based on your sleep/wake cycles. Your body produces melatonin when it’s time to fall asleep (say, when it starts getting dark outside), then stops producing melatonin when it’s time to wake up.

Supplement company Nuzena has launched its Circadian Sleep Support+ formula to support the natural sleep cycle, optimize sleep quality, and promote feelings of relaxation – all with natural ingredients.

Each two capsule serving contains 1,071mg of a proprietary blend containing L-tryptophan, valerian, goji berry, chamomile, lemon balm, passion flower, L-taurine, hops, St. John’s wort, GABA, skullcap, L-theanine, ashwagandha, inositol, 5-HTP, and melatonin. It’s like Nuzena packaged every possible natural sleep aid ingredient into one formula. At $35 for 30 servings, it’s also available at a great rate.

Price: $35 (30 Servings)

Sleep Support Plus

Sleep Support Plus claims to support a healthy sleep cycle, relieve occasional sleeplessness, and support relaxation, among other benefits.

Like other sleep supplements listed here, Sleep Support Plus uses natural ingredients to help you fall asleep and enjoy a better quality sleep. Key ingredients in Sleep Support Plus include L-tryptophan, melatonin, goji berry, lemon balm, chamomile, and valerian. Similar to Nuzena’s Circadian Sleep Support+ above, Sleep Support Plus packages multiple sleep aid ingredients together into one convenient formula.

At $28 per bottle, Sleep Support Plus is one of the most reasonably priced supplements on this list, delivering one full month of quality sleep for a great price.

Price: $28 (30 Servings)

Harmonium Sleep Support

Harmonium’s Sleep Support is a sleep supplement that uses magnesium, lemon balm, passion flower, melatonin, and 5-HTP – all ingredients we see in many other sleep formulas listed here. The formula also contains astaxanthin and black pepper extract – which are less common in sleep aids.

Overall, Harmonium Sleep Support contains strong doses of all listed ingredients. Per capsule, the doses are similar to other formulas listed here – but Harmonium Sleep Support uses three capsules per serving instead of two, giving you a stronger dose of proven sleep aids.

Harmonium Sleep Aid isn’t as well-known as some of the sleep aids further up this list, and it’s priced at $50 for a one month supply, both of which push its ranking further down this list of the best sleep aid supplements. However, Harmonium Sleep Support delivers a strong dose of proven sleep boosting ingredients in surprisingly stylish packaging.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

Ease Magnesium

Ease Magnesium is a sleep supplement that tells you exactly how it works in its name: it eases your body into sleep using magnesium. The supplement claims to calm cramps, restless legs, and tossing and turning, making it easier for you to fall asleep.

Studies show that magnesium could reduce cramps, among other benefits. If you struggle to fall asleep due to sleep cramps, then Ease Magnesium may be able to help. A mineral imbalance could be disrupting your sleep.

Most sleep supplements listed here contain magnesium, but Ease Magnesium is the only supplement that comes in the form of a spray. You spray the formula on the area of your choice, rub it in, then wait 90 seconds. The formula quickly absorbs into your skin with no grease, odor, or film left behind. Ease claims the magnesium is “restorative” and that your body “will start responding positively almost immediately,” giving you a deep sleep every night.

Price: $39 (30 Servings)

Resurge Deep Sleep Support

Resurge is a sleep supplement with 120 servings (120 capsules) in each bottle. Formulated by a brother and sister team, Resurge claims to help you fall asleep and kickstart recovery processes as you sleep. In fact, Resurge even claims to burn fat while you sleep, helping you wake up feeling skinnier.

That all sounds good – but it’s hard to determine just how much of each sleep ingredient is in Resurge. The company does not publish its ingredient label on many sales pages, making it difficult to compare Resurge to other formulas. According to some sales page, Resurge contains 10mg of melatonin per serving, which would be considered a very strong dose (most supplements use 2mg to 5mg of melatonin).

Ultimately, the lack of label transparency and limited reputation of the manufacturer drop Resurge down our list – even if the supplement does use a large serving of melatonin.

Price: $59 (120 Servings)

Night Slim Pro

Night Slim Pro is the third formula on this list to market itself as a combination between a fat burner and a sleep aid. Night Slim Pro claims to be pure, safe, and 100% effective for helping you fall asleep and lose weight while you sleep.

To justify these bold claims, the makers of Night Slim Pro provide limited research and little information about their ingredients or dosages.

Overall, Night Slim Pro features weaker dosages than most other formulas listed here and has not been linked to weight loss, sleep support, or other benefits in any study to date. At $70 per bottle, you can find plenty of better sleep supplements than Night Slim Pro, including supplements from more reputable manufacturers that use better ingredients.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

Zenith Labs Sleep Wave

Sleep Wave is a nutritional supplement that claims to support a deeper, more restorative sleep. By targeting your circadian rhythm, Sleep Wave helps you fall asleep more quickly, then stay asleep for as long as possible, maximizing relaxation and helping you wake up feeling refreshed.

To achieve these benefits, Sleep Wave contains a blend of herbs and minerals linked to better circadian rhythm. Key ingredients include valerian root powder, jujube fruit extract, chamomile, skullcap, hops flower powder, and wild lettuce. Zenith Labs is also one of the few supplement companies on this list with a 6 month money back guarantee, letting you try Sleep Wave for yourself to see if it works.

Zenith Labs only sells Sleep Wave in packages of 3 bottles. Each bottle contains 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules every night to help you fall asleep more easily. At $50 for 90 servings, Sleep Wave is one of the best-value sleep supplements available today.

Price: $50 (90 Servings)

Bonus Guides: Best Sleep Aid Guides of 2020

A sleep aid guide can complement a supplement above. Or, some people don’t need a supplement – they just need a straightforward guide.

Fortunately, you can find plenty of free and paid sleep aid guides available online today. Two of the top-rated sleep guides available today include:

Eat Sleep Burn

Eat Sleep Burn is an eBook that teaches you how to lose unwanted belly fat naturally and safely while you sleep – all without starving yourself or doing strenuous exercises.

By following the recommendations in the Eat Sleep Burn eBook, you can purportedly lose an enormous amount of weight with no dieting or exercise required. All you need to do is kickstart your body’s deep sleep fat burning process, drink the right sleep tea, and you’ll get a flat belly and slim body in no time.

Eat Sleep Burn claims to deliver permanent weight loss results, and the eBook is particularly marketed towards those who have struggled with other weight loss routines. The eBook was written by Dan Garner, who claims to have used these strategies to lose a considerable amount of weight.

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy is a $37 eBook from Scott Hanson that claims to reverse diabetes while you sleep. By following the advice in this eBook, you can purportedly stop diabetes symptoms overnight without taking prescription medication or other harmful drugs.

The sales page for Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy is filled with stories of people who claim to have “beat” diabetes and lost enormous amounts of weight by following these recommendations.

In fact, Scott Hanson claims he used these strategies to reverse type 2 diabetes in his wife, Lori. After falling into a diabetic coma and nearly dying, Lori used the strategies in Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy to eliminate her type 2 diabetes to a point where she no longer needs to take any medication.

How Rankings for the Best Sleep Aids Worked

Sleep aids all promise similar things. They all promise to make you fall asleep more easily – and enjoy better-quality sleep. However, not all sleep aids are made alike. Our editorial team used the following to separate good and bad sleep aids:

Scientifically-proven Ingredients: First and most importantly, we appreciated sleep aids that used scientifically-proven ingredients, including ingredients backed by clinical trials and peer-reviewed studies. Melatonin, chamomile, magnesium, and other ingredients have all been linked to sleep quality in numerous studies.

Strong Dosages: Some sleep supplements contain the right ingredients – but the dosages are much too low to have any significant effect on the human body. These sleep supplements could advertise the right benefits – but the dosages are too low to help you fall asleep or enjoy other benefits.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency: Some sleep aid supplements are made by proven and reputable companies. Good sleep supplement companies disclose their manufacturing location, ingredient sources, and other information. Bad companies do not disclose their ingredient label or other information upfront, making it difficult to compare with other supplements.

Advertised Benefits: For whatever reason, the sleep aid supplement space is filled with low-quality manufacturers looking to make a quick buck. Some sleep supplements claim to cure diabetes as you sleep, for example, while others claim to make you 30 pounds lighter. We avoided sleep supplements with unusual or unproven advertised benefits.

Price & Value: Some sleep supplements offer great value, delivering huge benefits at a reasonable price. Other sleep supplements charge exorbitant premiums, using similar ingredients and dosages but charging twice the price. We featured sleep aids at all different price ranges, although we always emphasized good value.

Ease of Use: Most sleep aids come in the form of a powder or capsule. However, there are also unique sleep aids like Ease Magnesium, which require you to spray magnesium onto your body. We preferred sleep aid supplements that were easy to use, although we weren’t biased to any specific delivery method.

Benefits of Sleep Supplements

The main benefit of a sleep supplement, obviously, is that it helps you fall asleep more easily.

However, the benefits of sleep supplements go beyond just sleep. Some sleep supplements enhance muscle recovery. Others enhance cognitive recovery or memory formation. Some sleep supplements give you better-quality sleep, while others help you wake up feeling more rested.

Sleep supplements use a range of ingredients to achieve these benefits. Some sleep supplements use cherry extract. Others use tryptophan, magnesium, or melatonin. We’ll explore the benefits of those supplements below, including what science says about the most popular sleep supplement ingredients.

There have been thousands of studies on melatonin and sleep over the years. It’s one of the most-studied sleep supplement ingredients available.

In this 2014 review study, researchers analyzed dozens of melatonin trials to analyze its effectiveness on sleep quality. Researchers concluded that melatonin worked on some people, helping them fall asleep more easily and enjoy a better-quality sleep, although it did not work on everyone. Researchers found melatonin worked particularly well with jet lag and insomnia, although it had less of an effect on shift workers.

You only need a small dose of melatonin to enjoy its effects. Most melatonin supplements use a dose of 2mg to 10mg. However, studies show that even a small dose of melatonin (0.1 to 1.0mg) could produce significant drowsiness in some people. The supplements listed above contained anywhere from 1mg to 10mg of melatonin per serving, so pay attention to dose before taking any sleep supplement.

Some sleep supplements contain L-theanine, a compound naturally found in green tea linked to various benefits. Studies suggest L-theanine has anti-anxiety effects, increasing GABA levels in the brain to support sleep and relaxation. L-theanine is naturally present in green tea, and some use L-theanine to nullify the negative effects of caffeine. By pairing L-theanine with caffeine, you could enjoy the energy-stimulating benefits of caffeine without the jitters and other unwanted side effects. This 2019 study showed L-theanine could significantly raise GABA levels in the brain, which could help with sleep.

Although not as known as melatonin, lemon balm extract is a popular sleep aid used for centuries to support various benefits. Lemon balm is traditionally used for anxiety, stress, insomnia, indigestion, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other conditions. Some studies show a connection between lemon balm extract and sleep, suggesting lemon balm has sedative properties. However, more large scale human research is needed to verify the sleep-promoting effects of lemon balm extract.

Ashwagandha is an herbal extract prized for centuries for its relative properties. Today, studies show ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which means it helps your body manage stress. In this 2019 study published in Cureus, researchers launched a randomized, placebo-controlled study on ashwagandha and found it was well-tolerated among patients while helping to improve sleep quality, particularly in patients with insomnia and anxiety. However, researchers cautioned that more research was needed to verify these effects. Researchers in that study used a 300mg dose of ashwagandha.

5-HTP is found in many of the sleep supplements listed above. As Psychology Today reports, 5-HTP has been shown to promote relaxation and alleviate stress and anxiety in multiple studies. Although more research is needed on humans, studies on mice show that 5-HTP can have a significant impact on the body’s sleep cycle, helping you fall asleep and relax.

Passionflower isn’t the best-known sleep supplement ingredient on this list, but it could impact sleep. In 2017, researchers published this study in Sleep Science linking passionflower to significant sleep inducing properties. The study was performed on rats – not humans. However, it showed passion flower could help the body relax and fall asleep more easily.

Chamomile is one of the most proven sleep inducing ingredients in many popular sleep supplements. Studies suggest that taking chamomile tea or ingesting chamomile supplements could help you fall asleep. In this 2011 review, researchers analyzed studies on chamomile, finding that people who drank herbal chamomile tea were more likely to fall into a deep sleep soon after ingesting the tea. In one test, 10 of 12 participants fell into a deep sleep shortly after drinking the beverage.

What about magnesium? Many supplements use magnesium to encourage better sleep. Magnesium is a crucial mineral required for many body functions – but does it actually have proven effects on sleep? According to Psychology Today, healthy magnesium levels protect metabolic health, stabilize mood, manage stress, promote better sleep, and contribute to heart and bone health, among other benefits. If you have low magnesium levels already, then it’s possible a sleep supplement with magnesium could encourage a deeper, more restful sleep. It’s crucial for relaxation.

Magnesium also plays a role in muscle spasms. Some people experience leg spasms and other involuntary muscle movements as they fall asleep. If you struggle with skeletal muscle cramps, then magnesium may be able to help. Muscle spasms are one of the major signs of a magnesium deficiency, although most people with a normal diet get enough magnesium already.

What about weight loss? Can sleep supplements really help you lose a significant amount of weight while you sleep?

The best way to ‘lose weight while you sleep’ is to increase your daily fiber intake. Fiber collects in your digestive tract, pushing waste out of your body. It encourages digestive regularity, reducing your body’s ability to hold onto toxins. Many of the weight loss sleep aids above make dramatic claims about their weight loss results – when in reality, they’re just dressed up fiber supplements.

Overall, plenty of research has shown sleep supplements can work as advertised to help you fall asleep more easily and enjoy a better quality sleep. The main drawback is that sleep supplements don’t work on everybody.

Some people struggle to sleep due to medical reasons. Others have psychological trauma, physical trauma, or other conditions that sleep supplements are not designed to target. While sleep supplements help some people, they have limited effect on other people.

Even ‘proven’ ingredients like melatonin have been shown to be effective for some users – but not others. However, by trying different sleep supplements from reputable companies, you can find the perfect sleep supplement for you.

Recommended Dosage of Sleep Supplements

Sleep supplements contain a range of different ingredients. Some sleep supplements contain herbal and plant extracts. Others contain minerals like magnesium. Some supplements use chemicals to help you fall asleep, while others rely on plant-based formulas.

That’s why it’s difficult to give precise dosage instructions for sleep supplements. However, you should follow the recommended dosages on your sleep aid formula to avoid complications and maximize effectiveness.

Studies have suggested melatonin works best in dosages of 2mg to 10mg, although doses as small as 0.1 to 1.0mg have proven effective as well.

Meanwhile, ingredients like ashwagandha seem to work best when taken in doses of around 300mg.

Studies on 5-HTP typically use a dose of around 150 to 800mg.

Side Effects of Sleep Supplements

Sleep supplements could make you feel groggy. This isn’t technically a side effect: it’s a primary effect. However, if you take a sleep supplement at the wrong time of day, it could be a problem. You don’t want to take a sleep supplement before driving a vehicle, for example, or doing anything except relaxing.

Aside from this effect, sleep supplements are well-tolerated by most patients with limited side effects reported, much like green juice powders, probiotics, prebiotics, leaky gut solutions, moringa, dental health, prostate, tinnitus or collagen supplements.

However, some people who take melatonin, particularly in high doses, could have side effects like headache, dizziness, nausea, and drowsiness.

Depending on the strength of a sleep aid, some people also get a hangover effect. You might feel tired the next day, for example, or groggy early in the morning.

Some people also become habituated to sleep aids. You might become more used to melatonin and other sleep aids over time, which means they require a stronger and stronger dose.

Assuming you’re a healthy adult and following the recommended dosage instructions on your sleep supplement, you should not experience any major side effects. However, you should talk to your doctor before taking any supplement, including a sleep supplement.

FAQs About Sleep Supplements

Q: What is a sleep supplement?

A: A sleep supplement is a nutritional formula that uses various ingredients to help you fall asleep and stay asleep more easily. Most sleep supplements use plant extracts, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and other ingredients to support your sleep.

Q: How does a sleep supplement work?

A: Sleep supplements work in different ways. Some sleep supplements kickstart your body’s circadian rhythm, raising the amount of melatonin in your bloodstream to encourage your body to fall asleep. Other sleep supplements raise GABA levels, helping your body naturally relax.

Q: What’s in a sleep supplement?

A: Common ingredients in sleep supplements include minerals like magnesium, herbal extracts like chamomile, and natural compounds like lemon balm extract, among other ingredients.

Q: What’s the best sleep supplement?

A: Any of the top-rated sleep supplements on our list are among the best sleep formulas available today. By checking online reviews, reading real customer testimonials, and comparing science-backed ingredients with one another, you can ensure the most effective sleep supplement possible.

Q: Can I get addicted to sleep supplements?

A: Sleep supplements use ingredients that are not considered to be habit-forming. Although you can technically get addicted to virtually anything, sleep supplements are not considered to have addictive properties.

Q: When do I take a sleep supplement?

A: Virtually every sleep supplement is designed to be taken at night before you fall asleep. You take the formula within 30 to 60 minutes of falling asleep to encourage a deeper, more restful, more relaxative sleep.

Q: Are sleep supplements safe?

A: Sleep supplements are safe for most people to take when used in the recommended dosages. However, you should not take sleep supplements unless you intend to fall asleep. It’s a bad idea to take a sleep supplement before driving or operating heavy machinery, for example.

Q: What’s the difference between sleep supplement capsules and powdered formulas?

A: Some sleep supplements come in the form of a powder. Others come in a capsule. One of the sleep supplements on our list even comes in the form of a spray. Delivery mechanisms change the method of action for each sleep supplement, although most sleep supplements above are linked with benefits regardless of delivery.

Q: Can sleep supplements help with jetlag?

A: Studies show that melatonin could help with jetlag. In fact, studies show that melatonin is more effective with jet lag than it is for shift work. If you frequently travel, then a sleep supplement could help with jetlag.

Q: Can a sleep aid help me lose weight?

A: Some sleep aids, particularly the low-quality sleep aids, market themselves with weight loss benefits. They claim you can lose weight overnight by taking them. It’s true that a good night’s sleep supports recovery, which could help you exercise more. It’s also true that fiber could help maintain digestive regularity, helping you poop more via these flat belly tonics. However, it’s unlikely for any sleep aid to cause weight loss without diet and exercise.

Q: How much does a sleep supplement cost?

A: The top-ranked sleep supplements listed above were priced between $30 and $50 for a one month supply. Some of the lowest quality sleep supplements on our list were also the most expensive, with prices as high as $70 per bottle.

Final Word

Sleep supplements can help you fall asleep more easily and stay asleep. By taking a sleep supplement nightly, you can use natural ingredients to enjoy a more restful sleep. After all of the hundreds of cheap sleep supplements and fake natural sleep aid formulas out there, it is easy to see why these deep sleep support supplements are ahead of the rest given its safety, effectiveness, and affordability.

No matter why you have trouble falling asleep, consider one of the sleep supplements above on our list of the best sleep supplements of 2020.