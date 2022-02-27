Best Sleep Aid Supplements – Top Natural Sleep Support Pills

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Modern life is busier than ever before. In a world where everything is at our fingertips, we’re all spending much more of our time working, browsing social media, or watching the latest hit show on Netflix. And in doing all of these things, we’re slacking on one of the most important physiological processes: sleep.

We all know the old saying of aiming for 7-8 hours of sleep at night. But if you’re like most people, you’re falling short of that goal. While some turn to medications in order to fall asleep, a growing number of people use natural solutions to get the rest they need.

Sleep supplements contain a variety of natural ingredients, including melatonin, magnesium, and tryptophan in order to put the body into a calm, restful state. Sleep aid supplements are available in a variety of forms, including capsules, teas, and powders. Some are even available in a delicious candy gummy form - talk about a yummy nightcap!

With so many sleep aids on the market, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. So how do you know which products are worth considering? Check out this guide to learn about some of the best sleep aid supplements available to you.

Ranking the Best Sleep Aid Supplement Brands

Because there are so many sleep supplements on the market, it would literally take the average person days to do all of the necessary research. The good news is that our team has done all of the hard work for you. We’ve ranked some of the top sleep aids, many of which are available at Amazon, Walmart, and other major online and local retailers.

Here’s our list of the best sleep aid supplements for 2021.

● Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies

● Heights Smart Supplement

● Colorado Botanicals CBD Softgels

● MindBodyGreen Magnesium+

● Love Wellness Sleeping Beauty

● Get Som - Som Sleep Original

● Olly Sleep Gummies

● Moon Juice Dream Dust

● Primal Harvest Primal Sleep

Whether you don’t like taking capsules or are simply looking for a fun way to give your body the compounds it needs to get sound sleep, you’re sure to love Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies. Who could say no to a delicious chewy candy that actually helps you sleep? With this supplement, you’ll easily get the full eight hours of solid ZZZ’s that you need.

Melatonin, the main ingredient in Elm & Rye’s product, is a major player in the body’s sleep/wake cycle. When your body is lacking melatonin, it’s much harder to fall asleep and stay asleep, because the body isn’t in its “wind-down” mode.

Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies give your brain and body a boost of melatonin, which will help your body to relax, calm down, and prepare for sleep. When taken according to the label, this supplement offers minimal side effects, so you’ll fall asleep faster and wake up feeling nothing short of amazing.

What’s unique about Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies is that this company offers a high level of transparency and commitment to customers. This brand cares about the wellness of its consumer, but also the wellness of the earth. Every ingredient used is ethically sourced and tested by a third-party for purity.

While this sleep aid is a little pricier than others on the market, you pay for what you get. If you’re looking for pure, high quality ingredients that are proven to help with nightly sleep, Elm & Rye Melatonin Gummies are exactly what you need.

Overall, this is one of the best sleep aids you’ll find on the market today.

Sleeping badly has an outsized impact on the rest of your life. It makes you crabby during the day and stressed at night. Insomnia even played a role in the founding of braincare company, Heights. So, when it comes to creating a supplement to help you sleep—you know the ingredients in the Heights Smart Supplement will do the trick. With the science to back it up.

“I struggled with chronic insomnia, stress and anxiety for an extended period of time,” says Heights co-founder, Dan. “They felt intertwined, like the three horsemen of a sleepless apocalypse. My journey led me to the realisation that I wasn’t feeding my brain what it needed to do its job, and ultimately to developing the Smart Supplement and founding Heights.”

The Smart Supplement is a high-quality natural sleep supplement, with 20 nutrients to keep your brain healthy, improve the quality of your sleep and help you feel rejuvenated every day.

Alongside making sure your brain has the nutrients it needs, the Smart Supplement will help to:

Support restful sleep (melatonin-free)

Regulate healthy sleep cycles

Combat stress to help you unwind

How?

The Smart Supplement provides your brain with the essential nutrients it needs to produce the right amounts of melatonin and serotonin, two hormones essential for a restful sleep.

It delivers vital nutrients to support normal psychological function, helping manage stress and anxiety.

Proper nourishment helps maintain neurotransmitter production—promoting positive mood. Which we all know can be severely impacted by poor sleep!

Fights fatigue by ensuring you have the right nutrition to support consistent energy release, combatting tiredness during the day.

The Smart Supplement supports your metabolism, regulating energy and fighting sluggishness from morning ‘til night.

Ready to sleep well, naturally? Subscribe to the Smart Supplement today.

Colorado Botanicals offers fantastic premium, and vegan CBD pills made using only plant-based ingredients. We loved how well their products helped with sleep, and they have many reviews raving about its sleep aid. Hence why they are on our top list for the best natural sleep aid pills.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in all varieties of the cannabis Sativa L. plant - industrial hemp being one of them. Some research suggests CBD may help with relaxation and sleep by directly and indirectly interacting with specific receptors in the brain and body. Besides, who doesn’t love the idea of some candy before bed?

Lots of premium CBD brands claim to offer an excellent night’s rest, but everyone will say that. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, can prove it. Colorado Botanicals is known for its unique quality control and CO2 extraction.

Unlike most vendors, who only test their final products (if at all), Colorado Botanicals checks its soil and raw materials throughout the growth, harvesting, and manufacturing processes - “from seed to sale.” Meanwhile, they employ a proprietary CO2 extraction method in their ISO 9001:2015 facility, naturally retaining terpenes and other compounds that other premium brands can’t.

Given all of Colorado Botanicals’ incredible features, you’d think their CBD pills cost more than your house. In reality, it’s the complete opposite. Not only are Colorado Botanicals softgels top-tier, but they’re also cheaper than any other premium brand we’ve seen.

With its top-notch sourcing, rock-bottom prices, and rigorous dedication to safety and quality, there’s no doubt in our minds that Colorado Botanicals is an excellent source for the best CBD pills.

MindBody Green Magnesium+

Magnesium+ is guaranteed to help you get the sleep you need. This supplement promotes deep, restorative sleep by calming the overactive mind and promoting relaxation. So, if you're one of those people that has time falling asleep because of racing thoughts, this product may finally help put your mind at ease.

Magnesium+ also supports a healthy circadian rhythm, which is the body's sleep/wake cycle. This way your body will get into a pattern of falling asleep, staying asleep, and waking up as needed.

As the name implies, this sleep supplement's main active ingredient is magnesium, specifically magnesium bisglycinate chelate. Magnesium+ also contains jujube seed extract and pharmaGABA, which contains gamma-aminobutyric acid.

When taken in the evening, this supplement works to modulate stress response while also promoting muscle relaxation. This makes it easier for you to get your mind and body ready for sleep.

When it's time to fall asleep, Magnesium+ calms the mind and promotes a steady state of relaxation. And in the morning, you'll wake up feeling refreshed with no morning drowsiness.

For a month's supply, Magnesium+ costs $60. You can also save money by signing up for the subscribe and save program, which knocks down the price to $49.

Love Wellness Sleeping Beauty

Love Wellness Sleeping Beauty is a targeted daily supplement that's designed for restful sleep while also reducing stress. This supplement not only promotes sleep, but relaxation, which we all know can be hard to achieve after a long, stressful day.

Sleeping Beauty combines clean ingredients, including melatonin, magnesium, L-Theanine, organic lemon balm leaf powder, organic passionflower, and organic valerian root. After taking this supplement, you'll feel so relaxed and at ease!

This sleep supplement is dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan, so no matter your lifestyle, Sleeping Beauty is sure to fit right in. To get better sleep, all you have to do is take two capsules an hour before bedtime.

A month's supply of Sleeping Beauty costs $24.99, which is definitely one of the most affordable prices on this list. You can save even more money by scheduling routine delivery, which will save you 25% each month, bringing the price down to $18.74.

Get Som - Som Sleep Original

Though it may sound crazy, Som Sleep from Get Som is a nighttime drink that is designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. This product is the result of a year's worth of research in order to develop the ideal blend of ingredients along with a delicious taste that supports sleep.

The drink contains the brand's advanced sleep formula, Som Stack™, which uses ingredients that are naturally found in food, green tea and your body. Each drink is made with magnesium and vitamin B6, which promote a sound sleep cycle. Som Sleep also offers L-Theanine and GABA to calm the mind, and melatonin to jumpstart the process of falling asleep.

Simply drink one 8oz can 30 minutes before your bedtime and you'll be drifting off in no time! The best part is that one can serve only 40 calories.

A 12 pack of Som Sleep costs $29.99 if purchased as a one-time purchase. With the subscribe and save program, you'll enjoy 20% each month, with a total cost of $23.99.

While this is definitely one of the pricier sleep supplements on the list, it's a worthwhile option if you're looking for a unique, flavorful way to get the sleep you need.

Olly Sleep Gummies

Olly Sleep Gummies is a product that you can find at online retailers as well as at local stores such as Walmart and Target. Over the last few years, Olly has become a top name in the broad supplement industry, offering vitamin products that are designed to promote overall health.

With Olly Sleep Gummies, simply chew two of the deliciously flavored morsels each night. You'll drift off to sleep dreaming of the amazing raspberry mint flavor profile that even puts your taste buds in a state of relaxation!

The Superdose blend contains 5 mg of melatonin, which works with the body to mellow your mind while calming your senses. This is exactly what you need in order to relax and enjoy restful sleep.

Aside from melatonin, Olly Sleep Gummies also incorporate a variety of herbal and botanical ingredients, including lemon balm, chamomile, and passionflower.

A 25-day supply costs around $15, though prices vary. Because Olly Sleep Gummies are sold by so many different retailers, chances are that you'll find a coupon or a sale, which means you can likely buy this product at an even lower price.

Chew your way to amazing sleep with Olly Sleep Gummies!

Moon Juice Dream Dust

Dream Dust may sound like something out of a fairytale, but this product will in fact help you drift off to amazing sleep and dreams. This supplement contains a tranquil blend of all-natural herbs and botanicals, including Ashwagandha, Jujube, Polygala, Chamomile and Schisandra. These ingredients relieve stress and tension so that you can enjoy deep, tranquil rest.

We all know how hard it can be to fall asleep when we're overly stressed or worried. This is why Dream Dust uses adaptogens in order to help the body cope and enter a state of calmness. Ashwagandha helps the body to respond and react to stress, while chamomile promotes tranquility, soothing the body so that you can fall into a deep sleep.

Dream Dust has a sweet, floral flavor, making it the perfect option to mix in with hot water, tea or even milk. Just one teaspoon is all you need to fall asleep and stay asleep!

A 1.5oz container costs $20, which is a steep discount from the usual $38 price tag.

Primal Harvest Primal Sleep

Are you looking for a product that optimizes relaxation, calm, and balance, while also improving your quality and quantity of sleep? Primal Sleep by Primal Harvest offers these benefits and others. This sleep supplement is gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free, and is made in a GMP-certified facility.

Primal Sleep combines some of the top sleep-inducing ingredients, including valerian root, L-tryptophan, GABA, chamomile, lemon balm, hops, lavender, melatonin, and magnesium. With these ingredients, it's obvious that this supplement is a sleep-inducing powerhouse.

Not only does Primal Sleep optimize deep, slow-wave sleep, it also offers other benefits, such as reduced stress levels, enhanced mood, and mental clarity. So even when you aren't asleep, you'll feel the effects of this quality blend of all-natural ingredients.

A month's supply costs $36.95, though you can save more when you buy in bulk. For example, if you buy 3 bottles, the cost drops to $31.95 per bottle. Primal Harvest also offers a subscribe and save program that will give you 25% off plus free shipping each month.

How Rankings for the Best Sleep Aids Worked

Sleep aids all offer the same benefits: the ability to fall asleep faster while also getting more quality sleep each night. And while the end goal is always the same, it’s important to note that not all sleep aids are equal. Some use much higher quality ingredients while others are nothing more than a marketing scheme.

Scientifically proven Ingredien of the first factors that the team considered when ranking sleep aids was the ingredients list. High quality sleep supplements should only contain scientifically proven ingredients. This means compounds that have been tested and are backed by clinical trials along with peer-reviewed studies.

Some of the ingredients we look for when ranking sleep aids include:

● Melatonin

● Chamomile

● Magnesium

If a product contains at least one of these ingredients, it’s a good sign that it will be a quality sleep supplement.

Strong Dosages

Dosage is everything when it comes to sleep aids. A product can contain all of the top sleep-inducing ingredients, but if they aren’t given at the right dose, the ingredients are all but useless. This means the product isn’t likely to be super effective in helping you fall or stay asleep.

We didn’t rank products that had low dosages, but we also avoided those products that had overly high dosages as well. Too much of a good thing can actually cause problems, especially when considering sleep-inducing ingredients.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

It’s generally best to buy sleep aid products from proven and reputable companies. Trusted sleep supplement manufacturers will disclose as much information as possible, including ingredient sources, manufacturing location, the results of any third-party lab testing, and other details.

Bad companies tend to keep information close hold. If you come across a sleep aid company that is lacking in transparency, it’s often best to move along to the next option.

As a consumer you need to know as much as you can about a product. This way you can have peace of mind that the sleep aid you’re using is safe and will offer the benefits you want.

Advertised Benefits

It’s no surprise that the sleep supplement industry is filled with low-quality brands looking to make a quick dollar off of desperate consumers. If you do a little research, you’ll find some pretty outlandish claims out there.

Some products claim to cure diabetes while you sleep. Others claim to help you lose up to 30 pounds. And though these claims sound great, they also sound too good to be true. We avoided listing any sleep supplements that promoted unproven or unusual benefits.

Price & Value

As with any supplement-based industry, there’s a huge range of prices. Some products offer amazing benefits at reasonable prices. Others charge extremely high prices even while offering all of the same ingredients that other products use.

Our list features sleep aids that vary in price. However, we believe that the value of the product is well worth the cost.

Ease of Use

Similarly to other products, sleep aids are available in many different forms. We came across a variety of options, including capsules, powders, gummies, and even oral sprays. We preferred to list sleep aid supplements that offered ease of use and convenience, though we weren’t biased to a specific delivery method.

Benefits of Sleep Supplements

The major benefit of any sleep aid supplement is that they help you to fall asleep more quickly and easily. However, the benefits of these supplements go well beyond just sleep. The fact is that when your mind and body get the rest it needs, you’ll benefit in all sorts of ways.

Getting the right amount of sleep can improve:

● Ability to focus

● Productivity

● Memory formation

● Muscle recovery

● Immune system function

● Hormone levels

Some sleep supplements focus more on offering better-quality sleep while others contain ingredients that are geared towards helping you to wake up feeling more rested.

To achieve these benefits, sleep supplements contain all sorts of different ingredients. Some use cherry extract while others use melatonin, magnesium, and tryptophan. We explore all of the ingredients below, including the science behind them.

Ingredient Review

Melatonin is a naturally occurring chemical in the body, so it’s no surprise that there are hundreds, if not thousands of studies that have been conducted on this compound and its impact on the sleep cycle.

In 2014, researchers conducted a review study to analyze dozens of different melatonin trials to determine the effectiveness of the compound on sleep. Researchers ultimately concluded that melatonin, while effective in helping some people fall asleep and stay asleep, didn’t work for everyone.

Researchers found that melatonin was particularly helpful for those suffering from insomnia and jet lag. But it was found to have less benefit for shift workers.

What’s nice about melatonin is that only a small dosage is needed to feel the effects. In fact, most melatonin supplements only contain 2 mg to 10 mg per dose. However, studies have found that even tiny dosages (i.e. 0.1 to 1.0 mg) can produce significant drowsiness in some people.

When taking a sleep aid supplement, be sure to pay close attention to the melatonin dosage. Taking too much melatonin can cause next-day drowsiness and other mild issues.

Some sleep supplements contain L-theanine, which is a compound that naturally occurs in green tea. Some studies suggest that this ingredient increases GABA levels in the brain, which has anti-anxiety effects that support relaxation and better sleep. A 2019 study proved that L-theanine does in fact significantly raise GABA levels in the brain, which can promote better sleep.

While not as well-known as melatonin, lemon balm extract is another popular ingredient used in sleep aids. Traditionally, lemon balm has been used to treat indigestion, dementia, stress, insomnia, and anxiety.

Studies show that there is a connection between lemon balm extract and sleep, which suggests that the compound does have sedative properties. However, more large-scale human trials are needed to verify these properties.

An herbal supplement that has recently risen to the ranks is ashwagandha. This is an herbal supplement that has been used for centuries to treat a wide range of health conditions. Modern studies show that ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb. This means that it helps the body to better manage stress.

A 2019 study published in Cureus found that a 300mg dose of ashwagandha was well-tolerated in patients while also helping to improve sleep quality. The herbal extract was especially beneficial to those with anxiety and insomnia.

Of course, as with most herbal extracts, research cautioned that more research is needed to verify these effects in humans.

Another commonly used ingredient in sleep supplements is 5-HTP. As reported by Psychology Today, 5-HTP has shown to be effective in alleviating stress and anxiety, which promotes relaxation and calmer mind and body. While more research is needed on humans, studies conducted on mice show that 5-HTP has a significant impact on the body’s sleep cycle.

Though not a widely known ingredient, passionflower may be another sleep-inducing compound that you’ll find in some sleep supplements. A study published in 2017 determined that passionflower may have many sleep-inducing properties. Though the study was conducted on rats and not humans, it does show some promise that passionflower may be effective in helping the human body to relax and fall asleep more easily.

One of the most powerful and proven sleep-inducing ingredients is chamomile. Chances are you had this ingredient as a child when drinking the famous Sleepytime Tea. Many studies suggest that drinking chamomile tea or ingesting chamomile supplements can help you to fall asleep. A 2011 study review found that people who drank herbal chamomile tea were more likely to fall into a deep sleep. In fact, one study found that 10 of 12 participants slept soundly just shortly after consuming chamomile tea.

What about magnesium you ask? Magnesium is another commonly used ingredient that is effective in encouraging better sleep. Magnesium is a mineral that interacts with many of the body’s main functions. But does it really help with getting better sleep? According to Psychology Today, healthy magnesium levels in the body:

● Stabilize mood

● Protect metabolic health

● Management stress

● Contribute to heart and bone health

● Promote better sleep

If you have low magnesium levels, choosing a sleep aid that contains magnesium will be quite beneficial. This is a crucial nutrient that’s needed not only for relaxation, but for deeper, more restful sleep.

Do you experience leg spasms or involuntary movements when falling asleep? If so, magnesium may be able to help. The nutrient has shown to play a large role in controlling muscle spasms. In fact, this is one of the tell-tale signs of a magnesium deficiency.

And what about weight loss? Can sleep aids really help you to lose weight while you sleep?

The most effective way to “lose weight while you sleep” is to eat more fiber throughout the day. When consumed, fiber collects in the digestive tract and pushes waste out of the body. With digestive regularity, your body will be able to release toxins and other harmful compounds.

While there are some sleep supplements that make dramatic claims about weight loss results, most are just fiber supplements with a flashy label.

In the end, there is tons of research that shows that sleep supplements can work as advertised. If you’re looking to fall asleep more easily, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling rested, a sleep aid supplement may be exactly what you need.

The only drawback is that these supplements don’t work for everyone. This is especially true in those who have sleep issues due to medical reasons. Some have trouble sleeping because of physical and emotional trauma.

Even proven ingredients like melatonin can be hit or miss. For some people, sleep-inducing compounds work like a charm. For others, the results are barely noticeable.

To increase your chances of finding a product that helps you get the sleep you need, be sure to only buy from a reputable company. You’ll also want to look at the ingredients and find a product that uses compounds that work for you. For example, if you’ve tried melatonin in the past to no avail, find a product that contains other ingredients.

Recommended Dosage of Sleep Supplements

Sleep supplements can use all sorts of different ingredients from herbal and plant extracts. Other products contain nutrients like 5-HTP and magnesium. When choosing a sleep supplement, be sure to pay close attention to the suggested dosage.

Remember, for some products, more is less. And in some instances, too much of a bad thing can actually cause negative side effects. This is extremely true when considering sleep aids.

Always follow the recommended dosages on the product packaging. This way you can maximize effects while minimizing the risk of any possible complications.

Melatonin is a prime example. Studies have shown that most people get the best results when taking dosages of 2mg to 10mg. Though, some people may experience results by taking as little as 0.1 to 1.0mg.

On the other hand, ingredients such as ashwagandha need to be taken in higher doses, usually around 300mg. 5-HTP is another ingredient that requires a higher dose, usually between 150 to 800mg.

Side Effects of Sleep Supplements

It’s no surprise that sleep supplements may make you feel groggy. However, this isn’t technically a side effect, since these supplements are designed to help you fall asleep. But, if you take a sleep supplement too soon in the day, it could cause issues.

To ensure your safety, and the safety of others, you never want to take a sleep supplement before driving a car or operating any kind of machinery. The idea is that you take a sleep aid when you’re relaxing and preparing to hit the sack.

Aside from feelings of drowsiness, most sleep supplements are well-tolerated. Most patients have only reported very limited side effects, much like green juice powders, probiotics, prebiotics, leaky gut solutions, moringa, dental health, prostate, tinnitus or collagen supplements.

However, people who take melatonin in high doses may experience more noticeable side effects such as nausea and dizziness.

For high strength sleep aids, people may also experience a hangover-like effect. For example, you may wake up feeling tired or groggy, but usually these side effects wear off once you get up and moving.

After taking a sleep aid for some time, your body may become used to the ingredient. This means that you’ll need a continuously stronger dose in order to maintain the same effects.

For most healthy adults, the recommended dosage provided by the product manufacturer should produce noticeable results. You’re also less likely to experience any major side effects.

However, for your safety, it’s best to talk to your doctor before adding any supplement to your daily regimen, including a sleep supplement.

FAQs About Sleep Supplements

Q: What is a sleep supplement?

A: A sleep supplement is a product that uses a combination of ingredients that are designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Many of these products use herbal extracts, plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals in order to support a healthy sleep cycle.

Q: How does a sleep supplement work?

A: Sleep supplements can work in many different ways, though the underlying mission is to put the body into a calm, relaxed state, which promotes sleep. Some of these products work by balancing the body’s circadian rhythm by increasing melatonin levels. Others work by increasing GABA levels, which will naturally encourage the body to relax and prepare for sleep.

Q: What’s in a sleep supplement?

A: No two sleep ingredients are the same. However, there are some common ingredients that are often used. These include melatonin, chamomile, magnesium, lemon balm extract, and 5-HTP.

Q: What’s the best sleep supplement?

A: There’s no one sleep supplement that will work for everyone. However, any of the top-rated sleep supplements that we’ve provided on our list are considered to be high quality and effective. To ensure you’re buying a trusted supplement, take the time to read online reviews. You’ll also want to analyze the ingredients list to ensure that all of the compounds used are scientifically-proven to promote relaxation and sleep.

Q: Can I get addicted to sleep supplements?

A: Sleep supplements generally don’t contain ingredients that are habit-forming. While these products have no addictive properties, it’s worth noting that the body can get used to them. So while 2mg of melatonin may have been plenty in the past, as you take the supplement for months, you may find that you need an increased dosage to maintain the same results.

Q: When do I take a sleep supplement?

A: All sleep supplements are designed to be taken at night before you go to sleep. Most people get the best results when taking a sleep supplement 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. This way you’ll get deeper sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Q: Are sleep supplements safe?

A: Sleep supplements are generally safe, assuming users are taking the product at its recommended dosage. Be sure to only take sleep supplements if you are intending to fall asleep. You never want to take a sleep supplement if you need to drive or operate heavy machinery. This puts you and others in a very dangerous situation.

Q: What’s the difference between sleep supplement capsules and powdered formulas?

A: Sleep supplements are available in a variety of forms, including capsules, powders, sprays, and even gummies. At the end of the day, the type of sleep supplement you chose is highly dependent on your preferred delivery method. If you don’t mind taking pills, go with the capsule form. Otherwise choose a product that offers a more convenient delivery method that you prefer.

Q: Can sleep supplements help with jet lag?

A: Yes! Many studies show that sleep supplements, namely melatonin, can help with jet lag. In fact some studies found that melatonin is more effective in helping those with jet lag than those who work shift work. If you’re a frequent traveler, be sure to pack some melatonin.

Q: Can a sleep aid help me lose weight?

A: There are several sleep aids on the market that are marketed as offering weight loss benefits. Many of these products claim that you can lose weight overnight just by taking the pill. But there’s not much truth to these claims.

When you sleep better, your body is able to recover, which means you’ll feel rested, energized, and ready to tackle the day’s workout. These supplements also tend to contain fiber, which helps to maintain digestive regularity. This means that you’ll go to the bathroom more, which can show some fluctuation on the scale.

However, it’s highly unlikely that any sleep aid will magically cause you to drop pounds without following a diet and exercise program.

Q: How much does a sleep supplement cost?

A: Sleep supplements are available at a wide range of costs. On average, you can expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $50 a month for a quality sleep aid supplement. But you’ll also find that there are products that are priced above or below this threshold.

Don’t choose a product based on price alone. Take the time to do some research and really learn what a product is offering you. Analyze the ingredients and read reviews to ensure you’re buying a quality sleep supplement.

Final Word

There’s nothing better than waking up and feeling rested. If you’re tired of those sleepless nights and drowsy mornings, now is the time to invest in a sleep supplement. By taking a high-quality supplement each night, you’ll fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling amazing.

If you’re looking for a quality, proven sleep aid, be sure to check out the products that made our list above. Elm & Rye is just one of the many sleep supplements that we recommend to anyone looking to get better sleep, and more of it.

