Best Probiotic Supplements (2020) Top Gut Health Aid Reviews

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Probiotic supplements for men and women have surged in popularity in recent years due to their ability to act as a healthy gut aid for enhancing the microbiome function by balancing the friendly bacteria in our vital digestive systems.

Some take probiotics for gut and digestive health. Others take probiotics for immune function or energy. While the rise in using probiotics for weight loss is taking off, there is great benefit in just utilizing them for overall health and wellness given how important gut function is to the body. As per the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), there are a handful of vital elements to take into consideration when buying the top probiotic supplements. From using proven probiotic strains, to optimal dosages in potent amounts, to being recommended by doctors or an gastroenterologist; the following probiotic supplements rank the best given the extensive research, analysis and reviews compiled below.

Click Here to Buy the Top-Ranked Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today

No matter why you take probiotics, you have more options than ever. Despite the confusion and clutter of crowded gut health aids, today we’re highlighting the best probiotics of 2020, including the top-rated probiotics for weight loss, gut health, immunity, and overall health and wellness.

Ranking the Best Probiotics of 2020

Many top-rated probiotics make similar claims about their effectiveness. However, not all probiotics are made alike. Here’s how our editorial team ranked the best probiotic supplements available today.

Prime Health Daily Probiotic BALANCE – Buy Here

Prime Health Daily ProbioticBALANCE is an advanced gut health formula that features the premium live DE111 breakthrough with 5.75 Billion CFU's per serving. The ProbioticBALANCE supplement by Prime Health Daily is billed as a total body revitalizer that not only supports healthy digestion and immune function, but is also one of the most prized probiotics for weight loss on the market.

With the nearly 100 trillion bacteria in your gut, balancing the microbiome's ecosystem is extremely important to whole body wellness. The PriobioticBALANCE supplement's probiotic strain ingredients of Lactobacillus rhamnosus (for balancing the gut and weight loss), Lactobacillus casei (for mental health and positive mood), Lactobacillus plantarum (for healthy gut function support), Bifidobacterium longum (for healthy immune response), Bifidobacterium breve (for balancing digestion) and Lactobacillus acidophilus (for GI tract diversity) combined with the D111 make this one of the most complete formulas to use daily.

Available for an incredible value online only, consumers can actually take full advantage of the buy 1, get 3 free probiotic supplement offer on the official website today.

Price: $49 (one-time fee) – Order Prime Health Daily ProbioticBALANCE Here

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic – Buy Here

Gundry MD is a California-based supplement company founded by an accomplished medical doctor. Although Gundry MD’s supplements are not cheap, the company continues to offer powerful supplements with science-backed benefits, including the popular 24 Strain Probiotic.

As the name suggests, Gundry MD’s 24 Strain Probiotic contains 24 strains of probiotic bacteria. Each serving delivers 30 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of bacteria, helping you maintain digestive regularity, lose weight, and enjoy other probiotic benefits.

At $66 per bottle, Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic isn’t cheap. However, it’s the highest-quality probiotic you can find today. By taking 24 Strain Probiotic daily, you can purportedly ease gas and bloating, improve digestive regularity, and maintain and nourish a healthy gut, among other benefits.

Price: $66 (30 Servings) – Order Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic Supplement Here

Organifi Balance – Buy Here

Organifi Balance is a probiotic formula that comes in single-use packages. Priced at $65 per box (30 servings per box), it’s one of the most expensive probiotic formulas on this list.

What do you get for that price? Organifi Balance is a USDA Organic certified blend that uses probiotics and prebiotics for digestive health. The supplement contains 20 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria per serving to improve digestion and absorption and boost immune response, among other benefits.

Organifi Balance contains five probiotics strains of probiotic bacteria, including standard strains you see in other supplements like Lactobacillus paracasei, Bacillus coagulans, and Saccharomyces boulardii. The company mixes these ingredients with organic inulin, organic rice hull, and organic prebiotic powder from tapioca starch, all of which are considered powerful prebiotics. Although it’s not cheap like any of the high quality Organifi products, Organifi Balance should support digestion and other benefits in multiple ways.

Price: $65 (30 Servings) – Order Organifi Balance Probiotic Supplement Here

PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic – Buy Here

PuraTHRIVE differentiates itself from the competition with one unique difference: it wraps the probiotic bacteria in a fat molecule (MCTs), helping the bacteria survive past your stomach acid. PuraTHRIVE calls it the micelle liposomal delivery system. Using patented RcME technology, the company delivers a single strain of probiotic bacteria (L. rhamnosus) exactly where it needs to go.

PuraTHRIVE claims that you can enhance gut health, child development, mental health, and weight loss by taking their supplement daily, among other benefits. The supplement comes in the form of a liquid, and you take 1mL of liquid per serving.

PuraTHRIVE Probiotic has another unique benefit: it contains lactoferrin, an iron-binding protein found in milk. By latching to iron, the supplement can purportedly “supercharge the bioavailability of the product.” Each serving contains 35 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria.

Price: $49 (30 Servings) – Order PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic Here

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum – Buy Here

1MD makes a range of doctor-formulated supplements and their Complete Probiotics. Platinum is one of the best probiotics available today. With 51 billion CFUs and 11 strains per serving, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is one of the most powerful probiotic supplements on this list in terms of dose. At $50 for 30 servings, you would expect a strong dose of probiotics.

By taking Complete Probiotics Platinum daily, you can purportedly improve digestion, boost immunity, and provide other benefits.

And, like PuraTHRIVE, 1MD claims to use a delayed-release system to prevent probiotic bacteria from being lost to your stomach acid. This delayed-release system allows more of the probiotic bacteria to survive until they reach their intended destination. Based on the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon and other retailers, 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum works as advertised.

Price: $50 (30 Servings) – Order 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Here

BioTrust Pro-X10 + Gut Reg – Buy Here

BioTrust Nutrition is one of the leading health and wellness supplement companies in the world. The BioTrust Pro-X10 probiotic supplement is made to support a healthy balance of gut bacteria from Dr. Matthew Roberson, M.D.. The daily probiotic supplement from BioTrust looks to correct the imbalances between the 100 trillion living microbes (bacteria, yeasts, and fungi) in the gut. Using microencapsulation technology for its probiotic supplement, the formula delivers far more of its useful probiotic strains and avoids the ‘dead probiotics' that often plague so many products on the market.

The potent probiotic formula includes the research-backed probiotic strain DE111, a unique heat- and acid-resistant soil-based (SBO) probiotic Bacillus subtilis along with Bifidobacterium breve, Bifidobacterium lactis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. On top of the fact that Pro-X10 includes beneficial prebiotics with its potent gut health formula, BioTrust also tests for independent verification of its probiotic pill purity and effectiveness.

In addition to BioTrust Pro-X10 formula, there is also the BioTrust Gut Reg which claims to support a healthy gut lining, restore gut health, and relieve occasional gastrointestinal discomfort, among other benefits – similar to other supplements listed here.

Unlike other supplements listed here, Gut Reg is not technically a probiotic; instead, it’s a nutritional supplement made from L-glutamine, ginger extract, and zinc, among other ingredients. These ingredients support your gut lining, according to BioTrust, which can help relieve constipation, digestive discomfort, and other issues.

BioTrust recommends using the supplement for upset stomach, gas, bloating, nausea, heartburn, and other issues. You can take it in conjunction with other probiotics here – or take it on its own as a digestive aid.

Price: $50 (30 Servings) – Order BioTrust Pro-X10 Here and BioTrust Gut Reg Here

Nucific Bio X4 – Buy Here

Nucific Bio X4 is an encapsulated probiotic supplement that contains 12 billion CFUs and 5 probiotic strains per serving. Created by Dr. Amy Lee, Nucific Bio X4 contains probiotic bacteria and digestive enzymes, helping you support digestion from two different angles. The supplement is specifically marketed as a weight loss aid, using a 4-in-1 weight management formula to help you lose weight.

Nucific markets Bio X4 as a weight management solution – not just a digestive relief aid. Nucific claims the formula takes a multi-pronged approach to digestive health, using science-backed ingredients to restore balance to your gut and intestinal tract.

At $50 for 90 servings (90 capsules), Nucific Bio X4 seems like the best-value option on this list. It also contains ingredients we don’t see in other probiotics. Along with 4 billion CFUs of probiotics (five strains), the formula contains 43mg of a digestive enzyme blend, 100mg of green tea extract, and 166mg of a Craving Control Blend. If you’re looking for help with weight loss with more than just probiotics, then Nucific Bio X4 may be the right choice.

Price: $50 (90 Servings) – Order Nucific Bio X4 Here

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 – Buy Here

Made by Unify Health Labs, Multi-GI 5 claims to promote healthy digestion, reduce food cravings, and help with weight loss, among other benefits.

Unify Health Labs is a nutritional supplement company launched by Randy Jackson. Jackson claims he used Multi-GI 5 to achieve effective weight loss results. Like other Unify supplements, Multi-GI 5 is relatively expensive – although some are willing to pay a premium price for a higher level of quality.

Unify Health Labs targets gut health in three ways using three formulas. It contains prebiotics (fiber-rich fuel for your gut bacteria), probiotics, and an additional gastrointestinal health blend. There are 16 ingredients in total, giving you a “comprehensive health support formula,” according to Unify Health Labs.

Price: $70 (30 Servings) – Order Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 Probiotic Weight Management Supplement Here

Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50 – Buy Here

Zenith Labs makes a probiotic supplement called T-50. The supplement is built around the idea of “director probiotics.” These probiotics are purportedly more important, which is why Zenith Labs contains a significant dose of them. These probiotics balance thousands of other strains of bacteria, realigning your digestive system.

Zenith Labs claims you can banish bad bacteria from the digestive tract by taking T-50 daily. The supplement improves gut health and metabolism, among other benefits. With 10 strains of probiotic bacteria and 50 billion CFUs per serving, T-50 is one of the more powerful probiotics listed here.

Many people experience bloating, indigestion, and other issues because of bad bacteria in the gut. Zenith Labs claims you can target bad bacteria using their Probiotic T-50 formula, relieving various digestive issues.

Price: $50 (30 Servings) – Order Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50 Here

PhytAge Labs Replenish 911 – Buy Here

PhytAge Labs has a solid reputation for selling high-end nutritional supplements with bold claims of powerful health benefits. Replenish 911 has a similar tone, although it’s still an effective probiotic – it’s just priced way higher than the ones above compared to competing supplements on this list, which is why it’s at the bottom.

PhytAge Labs claims Replenish 911 can “help rid you of gut illnesses, restore digestive health,” and provide other benefits. Typically, supplements do not advertise themselves as a way to eliminate gut illnesses.

At $70 per bottle, Replenish 911 provides benefits similar to a $15 or $20 probiotic. Each serving contains just 5.75 billion CFUs across 7 strains, making Replenish 911 look weak compared to other formulas on this list – despite the fact that it’s the most expensive here. Even with bulk discounts dropping the price significantly, Replenish 911 does not seem worth the money. However, the rapid gut restoration formula is one of its best selling supplements much like Nerve Control 911.

Price: $70 (30 Servings) – Order PhytAge Labs Replenish 911 Rapid Gut Restoration Probiotic Supplement Here

How the Best Probiotics Were Rated

All probiotic supplements make similar claims, and it isn’t easy to know which supplement is telling the truth. We ranked probiotic supplements based on the following:

Number of CFUs: Some probiotics contain 1 billion colony forming units (CFUs), while others contain over 100 billion. CFUs don’t tell the whole story, but probiotics with a high number of CFUs may be more effective than probiotics with a lower number of CFUs.

Quality of Strains: Some probiotic strains are more important than others. Some probiotics contain cheaper strains of bacteria, while others use multiple high-end strains for maximum effectiveness.

Diversity of Strains: Some probiotics contain just 1 or 2 strains. That’s okay – but different strains have different benefits, so that multiple strains can provide multiple benefits. We analyzed probiotics based on the diversity of strains – not just the number or quality of those strains.

Transparency & Reputation: Probiotics are trendy, and that means low-quality companies are entering the space, hoping to make quick money. We considered the transparency and reputation of the company in our rankings.

Delivery System: Some probiotics have advanced delivery systems. Like a fat molecule, these delivery systems protect the probiotics as they move through your stomach acid and arrive in your gut. Without a delivery system, probiotics may not be very effective.

Advertised Benefits: Some probiotic supplements go overboard with their marketing. They make wild claims about their health benefits. Yes, probiotics can help with various things – but they’re not a miracle weight loss agent, and they won’t supercharge your body overnight. They’re one part of supporting health and wellness.

Doctor Formulated: Some nutritional supplements are formulated by doctors, while others are jammed together online by calling themselves “health and wellness experts.” We preferred probiotics created by real medical doctors.

Price & Value: Some probiotic supplements use the same ingredients as other brands – yet charge twice the price. We featured probiotics ranging from $20 to $80 per bottle, although we emphasized good value at every price.

Click Here to Buy the Top-Ranked Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today

Scientific Evidence for Probiotics

Probiotics are natural organisms found in yogurt and other fermented foods. Humans have taken probiotics for centuries – although they’re now available in convenient probiotic form.

According to a 2012 NHIS study, approximately 1.6% of US adults had used probiotics or prebiotics within the last 30 days. Today, with the surge in popularity of probiotic supplements, it’s likely that number is even higher.

Probiotic doses are listed as colony-forming units or CFUs. Generally, more CFUs are better, although CFUs can also be misleading.

Some probiotics use a delivery system to protect CFUs through your stomach acid, while others do not. A probiotic with 5 billion CFUs may be more effective than a probiotic with 100 billion CFUs simply because it has a better delivery system.

Some of the best delivery systems above include medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) or other fatty acid delivery systems. Others use a timed-release system, with the molecule breaking down in your stomach acid after a certain period of time, allowing the active ingredients to enter your digestive tract.

Remember: probiotics are living bacteria. When you take a probiotic capsule or eat fermented food, you’re getting live bacteria. Your intestines are filled with these bacteria. Although some bacteria will die during digestion, others thrive after reaching your digestive tract.

Why do you need probiotics? Do you need probiotics? It depends on the balance of bacteria in your gut.

Many people experience nausea, bloating, digestive discomfort, constipation, or poor digestive regularity, among other issues. If you experience these issues, it could be linked to imbalanced bacteria in your gut.

Some people experience imbalanced gut bacteria because of antibiotics. Antibiotics kill bad bacteria and good bacteria in your body. Some doctors recommend taking a probiotic after an antibiotic cycle for this reason.

Others have imbalanced gut bacteria because of lifestyle habits. A toxic lifestyle can kill helpful bacteria in your body, for example. Smoking, drinking, or eating processed foods could all contribute to an imbalanced gut.

Strains are important with probiotics. Some probiotic strains are linked with some benefits, while other probiotic strains are linked with other benefits. Researchers have specifically analyzed strains like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces boulardii to confirm their effectiveness in certain conditions.

According to an NIH review on probiotics, probiotics can provide all of the following benefits:

Help your body maintain a healthy community of microorganism

Help your body’s community of microorganisms return to a healthy condition after being disturbed

Produce substances that have desirable affects on your digestive system

Influence your body’s immune response

Click Here to Buy the Top-Ranked Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today

Researchers also linked probiotics with help for specific digestive conditions, including constipation, diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and even colic in infants.

Some studies have connected probiotic supplements to acne, allergies, and asthma. Others have linked probiotics to urinary tract infections and other issues.

Harvard Health found similar results in its review roundup, claiming that probiotics could be used to treat or prevent diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, H. pylori (the cause of ulcers), vaginal infections, urinary tract infections, the recurrence of bladder cancer, and other issues.

However, Harvard Health cautions that not all probiotics are equal and that certain strains have proven more effective than others. Complicating things further is that the United States has no testing protocol for probiotics: they’re sold as supplements and go through limited testing before hitting the market. Some probiotics provide legitimate and powerful health benefits, while other probiotics are underwhelming.

In this 2018 study published in Cell, researchers analyzed evidence on probiotics and showed that probiotics may be less useful than we think. Researchers examined the effects of probiotics on the digestive tract, concluding that some people simply don’t need probiotics to replenish gut bacteria. In fact, researchers found that taking probiotics to counterbalance antibiotics could delay the return of normal gut bacteria.

Overall, there’s plenty of evidence showing probiotics are linked with various benefits, including legitimate effects on your gut, digestive system, and immune system. However, not all probiotics are made equal, which is why it’s crucial to choose the right probiotic – not a low-quality probiotic with low dosages or weak strains.

Side Effects of Probiotics

According to an NIH review, probiotics have an extensive history of safe use, particularly in healthy people.

When taken in normal dosages, people tend to experience no significant side effects from probiotics.

Recommended Dosage of Probiotics

Probiotics vary widely in terms of strains and CFU dosage. There’s no single dosage that’s right or wrong.

Typically, probiotics contain 1 billion to 100 billion colony forming units (CFUs) per serving, with 2 to 15 strains of bacteria per serving.

Follow the recommended dosage on your probiotic supplement. Most supplements recommend taking one serving or capsule daily to support various benefits.

Click Here to Buy the Top-Ranked Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today

FAQs About Probiotics

Q: What are probiotics?

A: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria in your intestine linked with digestive health, immune function, and other benefits. Probiotics play a crucial role in gut function.

Q: Why do I need probiotics?

A: Probiotics play an important role in digestion and gut function. Some people take probiotics to relieve symptoms like nausea, indigestion, and constipation. Others take probiotics to balance gut bacteria.

Q: Are probiotics alive?

A: Yes, probiotics are live microorganisms. Probiotic supplements list their dosage in colony-forming units or CFUs, with each CFU being a live probiotic bacterium.

Q: What’s the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

A: Probiotics and prebiotics both play a crucial role in gut health, although they work in many different ways. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help with digestion and gut function. Prebiotics, meanwhile, are ingredients like fiber that fuel probiotic bacteria. Your body needs prebiotic and probiotics, although they perform different roles.

Q: What do probiotics do in the digestive tract?

A: After arriving in the digestive tract, probiotics form colony-forming units, then grow and metabolize. Some bacteria flourish, helping to balance bacteria levels in your gut.

Q: If probiotics die in my stomach, can they still be helpful?

A: In many cases, 90% of probiotic bacteria die on the way to your digestive tract – and that’s okay. As long as some probiotics arrive in your digestive tract, you could enjoy certain benefits. In fact, growing research suggests that even dead microbes can benefit intestinal health.

Q: Do probiotics help with weight loss?

A: Probiotics could help with weight loss. Some people take probiotics to boost digestion or soothe digestive discomfort while it could make it easier for you to exercise and stick to a healthy diet.

Q: Which foods contain the most probiotic bacteria?

A: Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and other fermented foods are rich with probiotic bacteria. Some types of cheese, fermented sausages, soy-fermented foods, and fermented cereals may also contain probiotics.

Q: What’s the best probiotic supplement?

A: Any of the top-ranked options on our list could be considered the best probiotics available today. These probiotics are linked with powerful benefits and are backed by science.

Q: Do probiotics help my immune system?

A: Growing research suggests a link between gut health and immunity. Why? Your gut is home to the largest collection of immune cells in the body. Studies show that poor gut health is linked with poor immunity. If you have imbalanced bacteria in your gut, then your body may struggle to fight infection and illness.

Q: How often should I take probiotics?

A: Most probiotics are designed to be taken daily to support the advertised benefits.

Q: Can I overdose on probiotics?

A: There’s no evidence that you can overdose on probiotics. As long as you take probiotics in their recommended dosage, you should experience no significant side effects. However, it would help if you talked to your doctor before taking any supplements.

Q: How many CFUs are good for a probiotic?

A: Probiotics contain anywhere from 1 billion to 100 billion colony forming units (CFUs). The number of CFUs is less important than other metrics; however, like the delivery system and quality of strains. A weaker probiotic (say, with 5 billion CFUs) may be more effective than a stronger probiotic (say, with 100 billion CFUs) because of its quality of strains and effective delivery system.

Final Verdict on Best Probiotics

Probiotic supplements are prized for digestive benefits. Some people take probiotics for weight loss, while others take them to balance gut bacteria.

No matter why you take probiotics, the supplements are linked with genuine benefits and could support various effects throughout your digestive system, immune system, and overall body. Upon proper due diligence and understanding gut health aids are very different than say turmeric, this best probiotics list details out exactly why each of these made the top ranked products to buy, try and use daily.

Here is the final verdict given all of the research after reviewing the best probiotic supplements in 2020 and beyond.

Click Here to Buy the Top-Ranked Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today