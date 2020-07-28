Best Pre-Workout Supplements to Buy

At The Supplement Scoop, we believe to work out is a gift. It is a gift to the mind, the body, and the spirit. Your mind stays sharp, your body gets stronger, and you feel so accomplished once the session is over. Not only do you get a little bit of gratification when you work out, but your quality of life also improves.

Making this a habit, whether you are doing something light such as walking around or something heavy like CrossFit, is important regardless of age, gender, or ability level.

Indeed, it is best not to be sedentary. Obesity leads to early deaths and general discomfort in one's everyday life. Becoming active makes you feel great and improves your heart's health, lowers cancer risk, and even helps with mental conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Of course, working out is not without its discomforts. Many folks find that they become sore or tired after their workout, especially if it involves movements they haven’t done in a while.

Fatigue happens either at home after the session or during the actual workout, and this may result in them working less harder or not working at all, which in turn lowers the amount of muscle built.

This is where a pre-workout comes into play. It gives the athlete a chance to boost their energy levels while working out. It can help lower the amount of fatigue and sore muscles experienced and can help speed recovery time after the workout has taken place.

The Supplement Scoop’s Top Pre-Workouts :

There are tons of different supplements out there you can use. It can be tough to narrow down exactly the best ones. Some are new, some have been around for a few years. Nonetheless, we have chosen some good ones.

When it comes to picking out just one pre-workout, it can be hard to know which one is best for you. After all, everybody is different, and your body will react differently than somebody else's.

This is where research matters when it comes to selecting a pre-workout supplement. There are definitely some considerations to think about when shopping around and purchasing a pre-workout.

For example, will it work for them? Will it make them feel jittery or uncomfortable? What are other users saying about the product? Does it have a good reputation? Is it safe? In the past, some pre-workout supplements were banned for containing illegal substances.

Enter The Supplement Scoop list. This list came about as a result of spending a good few days sifting through products, reviewing which ones were top-rated for 2020.

We then refined the list and took out any pre-workouts that did not have a good formula, a good reputation, or a reasonable price for the product.

The end result is a refined and well-crafted list of the best pre-workout supplements in 2020.

We encourage you to read about all three, think about which one sounds best for you, what it can do for you, and what your personal fitness goals are. It will help you make a strong choice when it comes to pre-workout supplements.

Best Pre Workout Supplements in 2020

1. Blackwolf Track & Trail: Best for Men & Women

The first one we are going to review today is called Blackwolf Track and Trail Pre-Workout. It works and is priced very affordably. There are two separate pre-workouts that go into the product, one for men and one for women.

Blackwolf is a well-respected name in the fitness supplement industry and offers a large variety of products. They have been around for a few years at this point and have mastered the art of creating clean and effective supplements that are safe and effective.

The two supplements offered by Blackwolf are formulated especially for men and women. So, they get a pre-workout that suits THEM instead of taking a one size fits all approach like some companies do. This makes it easier for them to reach their fitness goals and do it with explosive drive and energy.

Blackwolf Track is for men, and it helps the guys gain an advantage when it comes to muscle pumps and lean muscle mass growth.

It lets men focus on increasing strength and aids in producing lean muscle mass. It helps men get stronger and create larger muscles with less time spent at the gym.

Meanwhile, Blackwolf Trail is for women, and it helps ladies develop lean muscle mass. The formula is also designed to help women lose weight and help them burn through fat much faster during workouts.

Benefits of Blackwolf Pre-Workout

We were impressed that the pre-workouts were split into two supplements.

It shows the company cares about actually making things that help the consumer, not just to make quick money by putting out an "all in one" that they claim helps but doesn't. They made something for the women and for the men and did it well.

Here are the benefits associated with Blackwolf pre-workouts:

● Prices for these pre-workouts are affordable when you compare them to other pre-workout supplements on the market today. So, if you are on a budget, this might be your best choice.

● Both of the pre-workouts will offer fast results if used properly. The formulas are designed so that the main ingredients absorb faster into the body, which in turn brings you more nutrients, oxygen, and naturally occurring chemicals to the muscles during workouts.

● This product puts more of a focus on good side effects than the offering of stamina and drive during workouts (but it does that VERY well!) This formula aids in fat loss, includes nootropic ingredients, and boosts the intensity of your workout.

● Mixing up the pre-workout is very easy. You can take it for a maximum of three times a day. You can mix it with your favorite kind of milk. Or you can add it to your favorite yogurt. Feeling a bit creative today? Then feel free to make a fruit smoothie and mix the pre-workout in it. Sounds easy, right?

What Are Side Effects of Blackwolf Pre-Workout?

As with everything, we have to consider the disadvantages along with the advantages of the product. It will help you determine if the supplement is right for you.

● One bottle contains 15 servings of pre-workout. If you were to use this every day three times a day, you would need six bottles total for just the month. Although the price is affordable, buying several bottles of this pre-workout could result in heaps of extra cash spent in order to maximize your gains or meet your goals.

● The product has only single bottles for sale. Unlike some other brands, which offer bulk buying, which helps save money, you are stuck paying the same price for each individual bottle. So, you might want to think about that before the actual purchase.

● In our research, we discovered that you can return only unopened items within 14 days of purchase. It is a disadvantage for those hoping to try Blackwolf and then return it if they find it does not work for them.

Ingredients in Blackwolf Track & Blackwolf Trail

The ingredients are different for each formula as one is for men, and one is for women. Here, we will look at the ingredients in each, so that buyers can see what they are getting.

They can see if the supplement is the right choice for them or if they should consider something else.

Included in the Men’s Blackwolf Track Pre-Workout:

● L-Leucine

● Thiamine

● Magnesium Citrate

● Pantothenic Acid

● L-Carnitine

● Pyridoxine

● Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12)

● Clarinol

● L-Glutamine

● Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

● Selenium Select

● L-Isoleucine

● Citrulline Malate

● Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6)

● Conjugated Linoleic Acid

● Whey Protein Isolate

● Zinc Citrate

● L-Tartrate

● HCI

● Beta-Alanine

● Caffeine

● Hydrochloride

● L-Valine

● Betaine

● Potassium Citrate

● L-Taurine

Click here to See the full list of ingredients in Blackwolf Track on the official website.

Now let’s take a look at the Blackwolf Trail product. You will find that there are a lot of similarities but a few differences between the two products.

● Potassium Citrate

● Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

● Calcium Citrate

● Vitamin E

● Magnesium Citrate

● Zinc

● Selenium Select

● Calcium

● Pantothenate

● Whey Protein Isolate

● CLA

● Citrulline Malate

● Beta-Alanine

● Creatine Monohydrate

● Caffeine

● Sodium

● L-Taurine

● L-Isoleucine

● L-Valine

● L-Leucine

● L-Glutamine

Click here to See the full list of ingredients in Blackwolf Trail on the official website.

How Much Is It and Where Can I Buy It?

The price of this supplement is quite low, but it is only worth getting if you are NOT going to be using it multiple times each day.

Each of the supplements is sold for $45 per bottle. Each bottle gets you 450g of powdered pre-workout. It grants you 15 servings total. If taking once a day, that's about half a month before you need more of the blend.

You can buy it directly from the Blackwolf website. You can take advantage of Free Shipping worldwide when you order it there.

Click here to Get the Best Discount on Blackwolf Pre-Workout from their Official Website.

2. 4 Gauge Pre-Workout - Strongest Pre Workout

Onto our second pre-workout supplement we go. It is popular among athletes that demand effectiveness and strong potency from their pre-workouts.

There are two different pre-workouts currently offered by the 4 Gauge brand, which is the original formula, which was designed for men. The second is geared toward women who want to gain a powerful advantage during their time at the gym.

One good thing about 4 Gauge is that the supplement is an all in one. The brand has done a great job of crafting a supplement that does multiple things in just one simplified mix. You get four awesome benefits in one drink, which saves you money and counter space.

Benefits of 4 Gauge Pre-Workout

4 Gauge was created to offer the best results possible without having to include artificial ingredients that could bring harm to the users.

Now, let us look at the benefits 4 Gauge offers its users:

● The pre-workout only uses ingredients found in nature to bring you results. It means you will not be ingesting weird or harmful synthetics such as those found in banned substances.

● The ingredients used in making 4 Gauge have all been studied extensively. Clinical trials have taken place to show these ingredients really help get athletes to gain advantages and reach their potential during their workouts.

● Two varieties of the pre-workout are currently made. The first is for males who want to push the boundaries every time they work out. The second is for women, and the formula has been re-engineered to meet the needs of strong and powerful women who just need that extra boost. It lets people of both genders do their best when they work out.

● It is a supplement that is well rounded. It has many functions that all work in tandem to give the consumer the best performance ever during workouts.

Side Effects Of 4 Gauge

It is important to be fair about 4 Gauge and to tell the readers if there are any side effects to be wary of. In this section, we will look at any side effects or disadvantages that might occur when using this pre-workout.

Firstly, this formula has caffeine in it. Caffeine is great because we know it works; it is great for providing energy boosts and making you feel awake, which is crucial for workouts.

However, caffeine is a problem for those who are sensitive to the stimulant. They might feel the jitters coming on, or they might experience rapid heartbeat or both.

The second "con" if you will, associated with 4 Gauge, is that you cannot get the supplement shipped worldwide. We tested to see exactly where it could be shipped, and there are actually restrictions listed during the checkout process.

Ingredients of 4 Gauge

L-Citrulline Malate: Extracted from the watermelon fruit, our body needs L-citrulline as an amino acid. L-Citrulline malate generates arginine; then, the body transforms L-citrulline into L-arginine, which is an important amino acid.

The body then uses this amino acid to make nitric oxide, which is a gas aiding in the process of vasodilation. Blood vessels have an easier time expanding. More blood goes to the muscles, which boosts your strength while working out.

Caffeine: This is the stuff that gets you an energy boost in the morning when you take your coffee! It boosts your stamina, too- this means you can last a long time before getting tired when working out. Your concentration and focus are also improved.

L-Theanine: This is another amino acid that makes up this supplement. You get it from green tea leaves. Including this ingredient is advantageous because it increases GABA production. GABA is a neurotransmitter that works with caffeine synergistically.

L-Theanine lowers the "jitters" that come about as the result of caffeine consumption, as well as other side effects. It extends the positive benefits of caffeine.

Click here to See all of the Ingredients on the 4 Gauge website.

How Much Is It, Where Can I Buy It?

4 Gauge is NOT expensive, which came as a surprise to us as we have seen lesser pre-workout supplements go for much more. Considering how potent and synergistic the 4 Gauge formula is, we think it is an excellent value for the money.

Prices are as follows:

- One bottle: $45

- Two Bottles: $90

- Ammo Crate: (4 Bottles) $135

The Round One order will not grant you free shipping. But the other packages DO offer free shipping...only for UK and USA customers, however.

Click here to Get 4 Gauge Pre-Workout from their Official Website.

3. Performance Lab SPORT - Pre Workout: Best for Athletes

The third on our list. Yes, we may have only covered three of these supplements, but as the old cliché says, “Less is more.” You have hundreds to choose from, and we decided to make it easy and just showcase the three best ones we found while researching.

It is a very special selection as it is for our readers who do not wish to consume caffeine, whether it is because they are sensitive to the stimulant or simply prefer not to have it.

Caffeine is a great pre-workout ingredient, but it can cause some users to experience the jitters, a racing heart, or keep them awake at night.

This is where Performance Lab SPORT comes into play. It is a stimulant-free pre-workout that works really well for people who do not want caffeine involved. This way, those individuals can work out hard but avoid the negative side effects that come with caffeine.

It is a multifunctional pre-workout supplement that is packed with benefits. For example, this is a unisex formula, meaning it is great for men and women alike. You do not need to buy two different tubs or capsules with Performance Lab SPORT.

Best of all, the price is very fair for what you get.

Benefits of Performance Lab SPORT

The supplement does not use any stimulants, which is the main advantage of this blend. It provides a huge "win" for people that cannot have such substances.

Of course, there are other good things about the formula, such as:

● Bulk buying for those that want to stock up and save money.

● Some of the bulk buying packages offered by the business include free shipping that lets you save even more money.

● You can pay using PayPal, Visa, AmEx, or Mastercard.

● The formula is quite potent.

● It gives you a clean energy boost even with no stimulants used in the product.

● This product features a money-back guarantee. You, as the customer, can try out the product for 30 days. If you find that you are not satisfied with the product, you can return the item for a full refund. It is great, especially if you have had trouble with pre-workouts in the past. You do not have to worry about losing money.

● Many benefits are offered with this supplement; all in one handy blend. You will get an energy boost, build lean muscle, and recover quicker after the workout is complete.

What Are the Side Effects?

There are not any negative side effects associated with Performance Lab SPORT.

The only one we could think of was that given that there is no caffeine in the formula, you might not get the same effectiveness as the other supplements. However, the formula really does work well.

Second, you have to pay for shipping on a single order of the supplement. Free shipping is only for customers buying a bulk order of the supplement.

Ingredients of Lab SPORT Pre-workout?

We were excited to see what the ingredients of a stimulant-free pre-workout could be.

Here are the ingredients that make it really work, even when no caffeine is present:

● Maritime Pine Bark Extract

● Creapure PH10

● CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine

● Seteria Performance Mix (L-Citrulline and L-Glutathione)

● NutriGenesis Iron+

● Himalayan Pink Salt

Click here to See the full list of ingredients on the Performance Lab website.

Prices and Where Can I Buy It?

Pricing begins at $39 for the bottle, and this is pretty cheap compared to the others, but you still have to pay shipping costs. This price will depend on the type of shipping you want.

You can buy in bulk, and here are the bulk pricing packages:

- 1 Month: $39

- 2 Months: $78

- 4 Months: $117 - includes free shipping

Click here to Get the Best Price on Performance Lab SPORT from the Official Website.

What’s the Strongest Pre-Workout on This List?

There are several different facets to this question, but it is completely valid, and many of our readers have asked it. Figuring out exactly which is the strongest is hard because everyone's body reacts differently to the ingredients contained inside.

Also, the ingredients in each pre-workout differ, and that makes it even more difficult to truly nail down which one is the strongest.

Every one of these pre-workouts has its pros and its cons, which we laid out above. When considering potency, 4 Gauge stood out from the crowd. This supplement has ingredients that work- it is basically a four in one pre-workout solution.

Suppose you are not able to use a product with stimulants either due to medication you are taking or because you do not like how it makes you feel. For you, the best option would be the Performance Lab Sport Pre.

This stuff is still very potent but does not contain ingredients that would cause you to feel poorly as a result of stimulants being part of the mix.

Can Pre-Workouts Help Me Lose Weight?

The reason we use pre-workouts is to help increase performance during the act of lifting weights or doing cardio such as running.

For many athletes, this results in greater muscle gain and a quicker recovery period after the workout has been completed. There are lots of readers who wish to figure out if pre-workout supplements can help them lose weight as a side effect of taking the stuff.

Unfortunately, we cannot provide a definitive answer to that question. It is going to depend on the person and the supplement that person has chosen. Given the sheer volume of pre-workouts on the market and their different purposes, it simply varies.

Some are designed to boost your energy which could lead you to work out longer and burn more calories, resulting in weight loss (with a proper diet) while others can help you recover quicker and thus keep workouts going on a regular basis, which when combined with a proper diet can help you lose weight.

On the flip side, there were a number of pre-workout supplements that were actually developed to boost weight loss.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in, we can offer a few tips. First, begin by taking a look at the ingredients included and the claims made by the manufacturer (and paid reviewers such as social media influencers).

Many of these supplements will offer claims of weight or fat loss if the ingredients are typically used for such a purpose.

If the supplement does NOT list any claims that it can be used for fat loss, then the formula is likely NOT something that promotes fat or weight loss. Simple logic, but it works!

You should read and note the ingredients listed upon the label. It will help you figure out if the product can really be used for weight loss. There are a few products that are typically added, such as thermogenics, that may help with weight loss.

These ingredients help the body burn more calories during exercising. Thermogenics are commonly found in pre-workouts that claim to help users lose weight. These ingredients raise the temperature of the core, and as a result, more calories are burnt.

Thermogenics are not the only type of ingredient used in pre-workout formulas designed for weight loss. Make sure that when looking for such a supplement, you review the ingredients listed and look them up to see if any have fat-burning properties.

Performing the correct research and asking the right questions before you begin taking the supplement will help you figure out which ones are best when it comes to helping you reach your weight loss and workout goals.

What Are Must-Have Ingredients for Pre-Workout?

There are lots of ingredients you could find to be helpful as part of a pre-workout supplement.

However, formulas can vary from one mix to the next, which makes it hard for a person to choose which one is truly the best. And there are no pre-workout supplements that contain ALL of the best ingredients.

That being said, there are a few ingredients that you find in just about every reputable pre-workout that indicates it is a good quality blend. These are ingredients trusted by athletes, researched for efficacy, and tested for performance while working out.

- L-Citrulline

It is an amino acid important for the human body. It is often part of high-quality pre-workouts, as it is proven to offer great benefits for people that exercise regularly.

There are studies that show how using L-Citrulline as part of a workout can help the athlete. One study indicated that it led to a boost in anaerobic performance.

It also reduces muscle soreness in athletes who used a supplement with L-Citrulline before they began working out.

- Creatine

An important compound found in the body that helps lead to better performance and reduced muscle fatigue after a hard workout is creatine. For one study, participants were given a daily pre-workout supplement that contained creatine over the course of four weeks.

The athletes that consumed the supplement enjoyed a variety of advantages over the control group. For example, their overall muscle strength was improved. Muscle mass also was positively affected.

- Caffeine

Even though caffeine can be a bit touchy, as some people are sensitive to the stimulant, the stuff makes for a stellar pre-workout ingredient. It has benefits for both mind and body, which makes it a perfect ingredient to include in pre-workout supplements.

Plenty of studies are available that show how caffeine improves focus, boosts mental concentration, and lowers fatigue.

It gives the consumer energy, and when combined with other good pre-workout ingredients, gets athletes to power through their workout with seemingly no effort.

By no means are these ingredients the only effective ones. New findings are always being published that provide us information on how natural ingredients can boost the body's performance.

This list is intended to provide you a baseline of what to look for when selecting a decent pre-workout, and is not the end all, be all of what makes an excellent pre-workout supplement.

How and When Should You Use Pre-Workout Supplement?

Pre-workout should be used just as the name implies; that is, before working out takes place. However, the question remains as to exactly when the supplement should be taken- an hour, a half-hour, or 15 minutes before working out.

As with everything we have discussed so far, it depends on the supplement itself. Read the label carefully and take note of the dosage and usage directions. It will let you know when exactly to take that particular supplement. It will tell you when you can expect to feel the effects of the mix.

In most cases, it takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes for a pre-workout to get to its full potential in one's body. You may even need to begin moving around and doing the workout to feel the effects.

Some of these can take longer than others to kick in, while some can give the user the full effects of the supplement in a lesser period of time.

Every person is going to react differently to the same product, thanks to our bodies' individual makeups. Take the pre-workout exactly as directed and listen to how you feel.

Take the supplement and wait, seeing how you feel. It is ideal to wait about 45 minutes before working out to see what happens to you. If you feel ready to work out, begin the session, and see what happens.

If you find that you are lacking in energy or feel nothing, wait another 15 minutes for a total of 60 minutes.

If you find that it kicks in before 45 minutes have passed, you may wish to consider working out right when that happens, thereby reducing the time you wait before it is time to begin working out.

It will take some trial and error to find the perfect wait time for your pre-workout. But finding it is crucial, as you can more easily reap the benefits when you know how and when to take it.

Using these supplements is quite easy, too. All you need is water, and a vessel to hold said water. You can drink some water to swallow the pre-workout capsules, or you can mix it with water if it comes in powder form.

Capsules are great for users on the go that may not be able to carry around a water bottle.

The powder form is sometimes preferred because it can be mixed into smoothies, yogurt, or shakes before the session begins, combining one's breakfast or lunch with the supplement for efficiency. Some users even mix it with orange juice.

What Are Some Benefits of a Pre-Workout?

A Pre-workout has a number of great benefits associated with it.

For starters, they contain natural ingredients that help athletes get energy right before they begin working out. Fatigue is the number one reason people end training early, and pre-workout is a safe way to combat this.

There are plenty of pre-workout supplements on the market. Some are for ladies; others are for gents. Some are cheaper than others, so it makes it easy for everyone regardless of budget to enjoy a pre-workout.

They are formulated to be effective in helping you reach your fitness goals, whether that means fat loss, muscle pumps, or something else. They can also help athletes recover from a tough workout, rebuild and repair muscles, and reduce the soreness felt after a workout.

For men looking for an additional drive in the gym, a testosterone booster may be a nice complement to the pre-workout.

Any Side Effects?

Thanks to the different ingredients present in each pre-workout supplement, the side effects vary from product to product. However, most folks will not experience any negative effects so long as they follow the label and dosing instructions with care.

However, some have been reported. An upset stomach is one of these effects. Others have reported constipation or diarrhea. Pain in the abdomen is another side effect.

There have been reports of liver damage, but these are the result of using low quality, high dose pre-workouts that include too much creatine.

Last but not least, stimulants can lead a person to feel poorly when using a pre-workout. Persons sensitive to caffeine may experience jitters, anxiety, or rapid heartbeat when using a caffeinated product.

Best Dosage of Pre-Workout?

The answer is: It varies. You have to follow the label carefully and take what the directions say. It will ensure you get the proper dose, and you feel your best while taking the pre-workout.

For capsules, you may be advised to take 1-2 capsules with water, while a powdered supplement will need to be mixed with water, smoothie, yogurt, or shake.

FAQs On Pre-Workout

- Are Pre-Workout Supps Worth the Money?

Yes, in most cases. However, it depends on the person. You must take care to research the pre-workouts you are interested in to make sure they are designed for what your fitness goals are.

Then, read reviews to see what others thought. If you research and choose a pre-workout with care, chances are it will be worth your investment.

- Do Pre-Workouts Cause Weight Gain?

These supps contain creatine, protein, and ingredients designed to help you pack muscle on. It leads people to believe they will gain weight with the pre-workout.

This is not going to happen. These supplements will make you feel energetic, which leads to a better workout and better recovery (so you will feel ready to go to the gym the next day, too).

- Can I Take Pre-Workout Every Day?

You should take a pre-workout only on the days you plan on working out. Taking it on days when you plan on resting could leave you with a caffeine buzz that is unpleasant when you have nothing to do.

- Can Pre-Workout Harm the Liver?

Many readers have expressed concern that their liver could be damaged as a result of using pre-workout.

Thankfully, most people can use a pre-workout safely and not have to worry about their liver. However, you should be aware of ingredients that can potentially damage the liver.

Creatine is the main ingredient that could be damaging to the liver. Supps that come with a high concentration of green tea extracts could also lead to liver damage thanks to the chemicals in the supplement.

The bottom line? Be careful to choose a pre-workout that is reputable, and make sure to take it just as the manufacturer recommends.

Wrap Up: Which Pre-Workout Should I Buy?

Ultimately, this will depend on you. You will be the one to decide what is best for you. All of the pre-workouts we featured here are great for helping athletes maintain their stamina, fight fatigue, and build muscle.

Make sure you take our facts and perform your own research, to fully make sure they are right for you.

If you would like a recommendation, we think Blackwolf’s Track and Trail are the best of them all. They offer fast results, great stacks, and the price is right. It is an all in one formula that will have you ready and excited to work-out each day.

We hope this article has been helpful to you. Stay safe and healthy, work hard, and enjoy your results- you earned them!