The Best Online Psychic Readings by Phone, Chat or Video

When the path forward seems unclear and the future seems uncertain, it's not uncommon to seek the advice of an online psychic to get the answers that you need.

Whether you need advice regarding your love life, help figuring out a new career path, or have burning questions that are keeping you up at night, a psychic reading online can give you the clarity and insight you need to achieve a better, more fulfilling life.

However, finding the best online psychic can be a real challenge.

It seems like for every real psychic that wants to use their clairvoyant abilities to offer guidance to others, there are just as many scammers that have no real ability at all. How do you really know which psychic services are honest, trustworthy, and truly have your best interests in mind?

My name is Lindsey Tucker and I've been getting online psychic readings for the past 6 years. I've tried virtually every kind of spiritual reading you can think of including dream interpretation, phone readings, tarot cards, astrology, and everything in between.

Trust me when I say that not all psychics online are created equal!

Over the years, I've been able to test the top psychic reading sites to see which ones are truly legitimate and which ones are a waste of money. The truth is that some services have AMAZING psychics that are screened and vetted, while other services have virtually no screening process for readers in their network.

If you want to get the best psychic readings by phone or online chat, without getting scammed, here are my top recommendations.

#1 Psychic Source - Most Accurate Readings

Psychic Source is my top choice for the best psychics and the most accurate readings. Psychic Source has been around since 1989, offering high quality psychic readings by phone, chat, and video. I’ve used this company many times before and I’ve never been disappointed. They’re very friendly, knowledgeable, and most importantly - they’re accurate!

Psychic Source offers many different types of psychic readings to choose from including love readings, tarot, dream analysis, astrology, energy healing, and more. The best part is that every psychic inside of Psychic Source has been fully screened and tested for authenticity. That means that when you get a reading from Psychic Source, you can feel confident in knowing that your reader is 100% real and genuine.

Psychic Source is also very affordable compared to other services, with rates as low as $0.66 per minute. As an added bonus, you also get 3 FREE minutes with your reading. They also have a 100% satisfaction guarantee - you either LOVE your reading or it's free!

#2 Keen - Best Online Chat Readings

If you’re looking for the best psychic chat readings, Keen is your best bet . With over 1,700 spiritual advisors to choose from, Keen is the world’s largest online psychic network. No matter what type of information and insights you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it on Keen.com

All psychics on the Keen platform are broken up into several distinct categories for your convenience. Their specialties include tarot, love readings, mediums, astrology, horoscopes, and energy healing. To help you find the best psychic for your needs, you can sort their readers by subject expertise, customer rating, availability, and type of reading (call or chat).

My favorite part about Keen is their mobile app. The app allows you to keep a list of your favorite psychics, see who’s online at any given time, schedule a phone call, and connect instantly from any device. This makes it really convenient if you want to get a chat reading discreetly without the worry of being overheard by others around you.

Keen also has the cheapest readings in the industry. For just $1.99, you can get a 10 minute reading with the psychic of your choice.

#3 Asknow - Best Phone Readings

Asknow is a site that has been providing phone psychic readings and chat readings since 2005. Every online advisor in the Asknow network specializes in a different area of life including love, money, relationship advice, and career. So if you’re looking for a love reading in particular, you’ll find plenty of excellent readers to choose from.

One of my favorite parts about Asknow is that all psychics on their website have their own profile page where you can learn about their abilities, see their astrological sign, and even see ratings left by previous customers. Once you find someone you like, can call to connect with them right away (if they’re available) or you can schedule an appointment to talk to them.

Asknow has a great first-time customer offer which includes a 15 minute psychic reading for just $10. In addition, you’ll also get 5 FREE minutes with one of their master psychics as well. If you’re looking for the best phone psychics in matters pertaining to your love life or career, Asknow is a great option to consider.

How To Make Sure Your Online Psychic Is Real

Through trial and error, I’ve learned what signs you need to look out for when choosing the best online psychics. Follow these tips, and your chance of getting an accurate reading will be much greater.

Tip #1: Don’t use independent psychics or fly-by-night companies. Instead, stick with well-known psychic websites that have a strong reputation and great customer service. Another benefit of using an online psychic network is that they have a large selection of psychics to choose from that specialize in many different areas of life. Another benefit is that their psychic hotline always has plenty of advisors available 24/7 to take your call.

Tip #2: Ensure that the company you use has a strict screening process for their psychics. Despite what anyone tells you, clairvoyance isn’t something that can be learned. You’re either born with the gift, or you’re not. Make sure the company you choose thoroughly tests out each reader in their company for accuracy.

Tip #3: Make sure the company offers a money-back guarantee on their readings. If you’re just not connecting with your psychic on the phone or the vibe from them just doesn’t feel right, you shouldn’t have to pay for it!

Tip #4: Take advantage of special offers or first-time customer discounts. Many companies will offer special deals that allow you to try out their online psychic readings at a discounted rate, before deciding whether you want to spend any more money. This is a great way to test out online psychics before committing any more money.

Are Phone Readings Better Than Searching For Psychics Near Me?

Getting a phone psychic reading can actually be MORE reliable than visiting psychics in your local area. Contrary to popular belief, the physical distance between you and your psychic reader doesn't impact the accuracy of a reading at all.

It is much harder to do a cold reading over the telephone because the psychic reader can't be influenced by physical clues such as how you dress, your body language, or your facial expressions. They have to solely rely on their intuition and clairvoyance to receive information to pass along to you.

The best psychics can access your energy field and aura from anywhere. Everything in the universe is connected by energies and genuine psychics can tap into this energy and receive information through unique abilities known as extrasensory perception (ESP), often referred to as the "sixth sense".

The accuracy of a phone reading or tarot reading will depend on several factors such as:

Their experience level

The techniques and methods used

The skill and talent of the reader

How direct and open you are with them

Unfortunately, not all psychic readings online are accurate 100% of the time, but the good ones typically are more often than not. We all have our bad days and psychic mediums are no different. Just keep in mind that an inaccurate reading can happen now and then, even for the best psychic service providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can ​Future Predictions Ever Be Wrong?

Sometimes a spiritual advisor will give information about an event that could potentially occur. However, you should NOT go to a psychic reading expecting them to predict your future with 100% accuracy.

A clairvoyant is used for offering insight into your soul’s purpose, and what is right for you at this point in your life. This perception comes from information channeled from the spiritual realm.

Some psychics are more ​gifted or skilled than others. And remember that just because a prediction has not occurred, doesn’t mean it never will.

How Much Do Psychics Cost?

The cost of a ​psychic reading is going to depend on the reader’s skill and experience. Typically, an in-person meeting can be anywhere from $25-65 per hour.

If you ​elect to get an inexpensive psychic reading by telephone, the ​charges will be on a per-minute basis. The price ​will typically ​fluctuate from anywhere between $0.50 per minute on the low-end, and up to $4 per minute for the best psychic readers.

Where Do ​Psychic Readers Get Their Information?

According to www.psychics4today.com , psychics are gifted with a special sensitivity called Extrasensory Perception (or ESP) that allows them to feel, sense and perceive information most of us cannot. Examples of different types of ESP include:

Clairvoyance

Clairaudience

Clairsentience

Claircognizance

These sensitivities allow them to tune into ​the vibrations and information flowing all around us. A simple way to describe psychic ability is simply to imagine being able to see a longer distance than everyone else or to hear sounds so quiet that no one else notices them.

But with a p​hysic reading, it’s not seeing, or hearing… ​It is more like a “knowing,” or receiving information directly to their mind.

How Often Should You Talk To A Psychic?

Some people ​insist on checking-in with their ​psychic reader ​regularly and build a relationship with them. While others prefer to chat with a ​psychic only on an “as-needed” basis.

Here are some examples of when you should ​get a reading:

About to make major changes in your life.

Having trouble with your love life and relationships.

You ​see yourself stuck in a ​plight and can’t find your way out.

You’re working through a difficult life ​resolution, such as divorce.

You just have to make sure you don’t become dependent on ​​spiritual advisors for every decision you have to make. Online psychics are there to help you when you need it most, but ​it is up to you to know when it’s time to call for advice and guidance.