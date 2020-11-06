Best Leaky Gut Supplements: Top Gut Healing Support Products

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Leaky gut is a condition where your gut is more permeable than normal.

Some people develop leaky gut issues due to bad diet, stress, or weight issues. Some get leaky gut problems because of a poor gut microbiome.

Today, a growing number of people take leaky gut supplements to help.

The best leaky gut supplements target your gut lining, using natural ingredients to restore your gut lining and support overall gut health.

Some supplements use probiotics to support gut health. Others use other potentially beneficial compounds.

Today, we are highlighting the best leaky gut supplements of 2020, including the top leaky gut supplements you can buy today.

Ranking the Best Leaky Gut Supplement Brands

After much deliberation, dedicated due diligence and keen discernment, here’s how the Review Player team ranked the best leaky gut supplements of 2020:

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive

BioTRUST Gut Reg

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Peak BioBoost

SANE Viscera-3

1MD GutMD

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Pure Therapro Rx Leaky Gut Defense

Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Gundry MD’s Bio Complete 3 is one of the best-rated leaky gut supplements available today. Priced at $70, it’s certainly not the cheapest leaky gut formula on this list. However, it was formulated by a genuine, experienced medical doctor who now runs several anti-aging clinics across California. Although Gundry MD isn’t known for its cheap prices, the company offers science-backed supplements shown to support various benefits.

The ‘3’ in Bio Complete 3 comes from the fact that the supplement contains prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic ingredients, supporting gut health in 3 different ways. The formula includes 2 billion CFUs of Bacillus coagulans, 200mg of Sunfiber, and 1,000mg of tributyrin. Together, these ingredients support your gut microbiome (Bacillus coagulans), feed your gut bacteria (Sunfiber), and support overall digestion (tributyrin).

Each bottle of Bio Complete 3 contains 120 capsules or 30 servings. You take 4 capsules per serving to support digestive health and target leaky gut.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive

Amy Myers MD’s Leaky Gut Revive is one of several supplements on this list that specifically mentions leaky gut in the name. Leaky Gut Revive targets leaky gut and other digestive issues using a range of ingredients.

Each serving contains L-glutamine, arabinogalactan, DGL, marshmallow root, slippery elm root, and aloe vera. These 6 ingredients have been linked to various aspects of gut health. Many supplements use DGL, for example, specifically to support the gut lining. Dr. Myers claims marshmallow root eases gut irritation and helps to soothe ulcers, among other benefits.

Leaky Gut Revive is affordable at $45 for a one month supply compared to other top-ranked leaky gut supplements while still delivering effective ingredients. The formula comes in the form of a bulk powder. The Amy Myers MD Leaky Gut Revive powder is flavorless, making it easy to add to any beverage, shake, or glass of water.

Price: $45 (30 Servings)

BioTRUST Gut Reg

BioTRUST’s Gut Reg uses four active ingredients to support gut health and solve leaky gut issues. The 4 active ingredients include 500mg of L-glutamine, 250mg of ginger extract, and 75 mg PepZin, which delivers 15mg of zinc (139% of your Daily Value).

Gut Reg is one of many leaky gut supplements listed here to use L-glutamine, one of the few ingredients shown in multiple studies to have a real impact on the gut lining. According to BioTRUST, the L-glutamine in Gut Reg is the primary energy source for enterocytes, which are the same cells that make up your gut lining – and the cells of your immune system.

BioTRUST markets Gut Reg as a way to support immunity, weight loss, leaky gut, digestion, and other benefits. At $24 per bottle (30 servings per bottle), it’s also one of the most reasonably priced leaky gut formulas available today.

Price: $24 (30 Servings)

ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou’s Morning Complete is a green superfood formula featuring probiotics, prebiotics, and other beneficial ingredients. It’s also one of the few leaky gut supplements on this list available in a decent flavor: apple cinnamon.

With 10 billion CFUs per serving and a hefty dose of extra fiber, ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a decent leaky gut supplement that should support digestion in multiple ways. At $80

ActivatedYou also emphasizes the importance of its leafy green extracts – something we don’t see in other leaky gut supplements listed here. These ingredients could help your body against oxidative stressors, support healthy liver and cellular functioning, and support healthy blood sugar levels, among other benefits.

At $80 for 30 servings (30 scoops), ActivatedYou Morning Complete is one of the priciest leaky gut supplements on this list – although it also has a larger scoop size (7.6g per scoop) than most other formulas.

Price: $79 (30 Servings)

Peak BioBoost

PeakBiome’s Peak BioBoost is a leaky gut supplement that uses unique ingredients compared to other formulas listed here. While other leaky gut supplements focus on probiotics, Peak BioBoost emphasizes fiber and prebiotics.

Each scoop of Peak BioBoost contains 8g of acacia gum, fructooligosaccharides, inulin, and xylooligosaccharides. These ingredients are proven prebiotics shown to support a good gut microbiome. With 8g per serving, you get plenty of prebiotics to support gut health in various ways.

The formula also delivers 7g of dietary fiber per serving, or 30% of your recommended daily value. That’s an enormous fiber dosage compared to other formulas listed here. If you’re looking for a leaky gut formula that emphasizes fiber and prebiotics over probiotics, then Peak BioBoost may be the right choice.

Price: $45 (30 Servings)

SANE Viscera-3

Viscera-3 may have the most memorable sales video of any leaky gut supplement listed here. The video features the doctor behind the formula sitting on the toilet while discussing the benefits of his Viscera-3 formula, claiming the supplement can help anyone “poop out their problems” and enjoy a healthy gut.

Memorable sales video aside, Viscera-3 takes a different approach than other leaky gut supplements on this list. While other formulas use fiber or probiotics to support gut health, Viscera-3 uses a different tactic. The formula uses a form of butyrate called tributyrate, described as “the secret to perfect poops.”

By taking Viscera-3 daily, you can purportedly optimize digestion and enjoy better poops. The formula also contains multiple proprietary blends with magnesium, pomegranate extract, grape extract, and other gut supporting ingredients. Although pricing seems competitive with other formulas, please note that there are only 15 servings (45 capsules) per bottle, making Viscera-3 one of the more expensive leaky gut supplements on our list.

Price: $47 (15 Servings)

1MD GutMD

1MD’s GutMD claims to offer “clinical-strength gut lining repair,” which sounds good – although it doesn’t really mean anything in the supplement space.

However, by taking GutMD daily, you can support gut lining integrity and boost immune system function using 4 proven ingredients, according to 1MD.

Key ingredients in GutMD include 1,500mg of L-glutamine, 250mg of human milk oligosaccharides (in the form of CARE4U), 150mg of Gutgard, and 60mg of Fibregum. L-glutamine is one of the most proven gut lining boosters available today, and GutMD contains a higher dose of L-glutamine than most other formulas listed here.

Price: $50 (30 Servings)

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Unify Health Labs’ Multi-GI 5 is a leaky gut nutritional supplement that uses 12 gut health boosters that “have never been combined before,” according to the company. At $70 per bottle, Multi-GI 5 competes with Bio Complete 3 as one of our list's priciest options.

Each serving of Multi-GI 5 includes black pepper extract, zinc, fermented L-glutamine, prebiotics (in the form of oligosaccharides), and probiotics, among other active ingredients.

The main drawback of Multi-GI 5 is the dosage. With less than 400mg of L-glutamine, Multi-GI 5 has a disappointingly low dose of one of the most proven gut lining boosters. The sales page also lists the probiotics in “CFUs per gram,” making it difficult to determine exactly how many CFUs of probiotics are in each serving. At $70 per bottle, Multi-GI 5 doesn’t provide the best value on this list – although many people like the Unify Health Labs brand and quality.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

Pure Therapro Rx Leaky Gut Defense

Leaky Gut Defense from Pure Therapro Rx is one of the highest-powered and best-value leaky gut supplements on this list. With 3g of L-glutamine per serving and 60 servings per bottle, Leaky Gut Defense beats most of its competitors in terms of having proven dosages of ingredients that genuinely boost your gut.

Leaky Gut Defense also doesn’t overwhelm you with dozens of random ingredients, focusing instead on high doses of 4 ingredients. Each 5.6 g scoop (60 servings or scoops per container) contains 3g of L-glutamine, 2g of arabinogalactan, 500mg of licorice, and 100mg of aloe vera. All of these ingredients are popular and proven digestive support formulas.

Price: $72 (30 Servings)

Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD’s Total Restore is a nutritional supplement that claims to promote a strong, healthy gut lining. The formula contains over a dozen ingredients targeting various aspects of gut health, including fruit and plant extracts, vitamins and minerals, and more.

Most of the ingredients in Total Restore are specifically linked to gut health in various ways. However, Gundry MD uses relatively low dosages of all ingredients, making it seem weaker than many of its better-rated competitors listed above.

Overall, Total Restore isn’t a bad supplement, and it’s made by one of the most reputable companies in the space. However, if you’re spending $70 on a leaky gut supplement, you may expect higher dosages. Total Restore comes in a capsule and not as a powder, which could make it more convenient.

Price: $70 (30 Servings)

How We Ranked

Leaky gut supplements all claim to target digestive health and support leaky gut repair. However, not all supplements live up to that promise. Here’s how we separated the best and worst leaky gut supplements:

Proven Ingredients: L-glutamine is one of the most proven ingredients for supporting leaky gut repair, and it’s been connected to genuine leaky gut benefits in multiple studies. We gave the highest ratings to leaky gut supplements that used high dosages of the most proven ingredients.

Strong Dosages: Some supplements used the right ingredients at the wrong dosages. Some supplements had micro-doses of various plant and herbal extracts. Although it looks impressive on an ingredients label, we prefer supplements with strong doses of fewer ingredients instead.

Scientific Evidence: Most leaky gut supplements have not been studied in any professional setting or clinical trial. However, some have, and others use proven dosages of the most effective ingredients. The more scientific evidence, the better.

Ease of Use: Some leaky gut supplements require you to take 4 capsules per day. Others consist of a single scoop mixed with water. Since some people prefer capsules and others prefer powders, we listed effective options for both types of supplements.

Multiple Methods of Action: Leaky gut syndrome isn’t a simple condition. Good leaky gut supplements work in multiple ways, targeting digestion from multiple angles. Many of the top-rated leaky gut supplements above used prebiotics, probiotics, and other ingredients to support digestion in all different ways.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency: Leaky gut supplements are more popular than ever. That means good and bad manufacturers are entering the space. We emphasized manufacturers with transparent manufacturing standards, clear ingredient profiles, and as much dosage and ingredient transparency as possible.

Advertised Benefits: Some leaky gut supplements claim to revolutionize your life, helping you lose 30 pounds in 2 weeks while rejuvenating your energy, cognition, and more. These supplements usually aren’t very good. The best leaky gut supplements, however, are honest with their advertised benefits.

Benefits of Leaky Gut Supplements

Leaky gut supplements work in multiple ways. Some support digestion by giving you probiotics and prebiotics, supporting your gut microbiome. Others flood your body with herbal extracts or plant extracts shown to support your gut lining. Others work in even more unique ways.

We’ll break down some of the scientific evidence around leaky gut syndrome and leaky gut supplements below.

Harvard Health describes leaky gut as a condition impacting the permeability of your gut. Your intestinal lining has 4,000 square feet of surface area. When your gut lining works properly, it forms a tight barrier that controls what gets absorbed into your bloodstream.

In other words, your gut acts as your first line of defense, protecting your body against things it does not need to absorb.

For various reasons, the permeability of your gut could be affected. An unhealthy gut lining could develop cracks or holes, which leads to leaky gut syndrome.

A leaky gut may allow partially digested food, toxins, and bugs to permeate the lining and enter your bloodstream. This can lead to symptoms of indigestion and other issues. Some people feel lethargic with leaky gut. Others lack physical or cognitive energy. Some get brain fog, while others get more serious issues.

Many medical researchers dismissed leaky gut as a trendy internet topic with limited real-world evidence a few years ago. Today, thanks to growing research, we know more about the causes, symptoms, and consequences of leaky gut syndrome.

We know intestinal permeability plays a role in gastrointestinal diseases like celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, and irritable bowel syndrome, for example.

We don’t know for sure how much leaky gut syndrome affects other areas of the body. Some studies suggest a leaky gut is connected to autoimmune disorders and chronic fatigue syndrome. Others connect leaky gut with diabetes, obesity, mental illness, arthritis, allergies, and a range of other conditions.

In fact, this 2020 study published in F1000 Research claimed that “all disease begins in the (leaky) gut.” Researchers in that study explored the possibility that leaky gut could be linked to the recent “epidemic” of chronic inflammatory disease in industrialized countries. Researchers found multiple studies connecting disease to a loss of mucosal barrier function (i.e., leaky gut).

What causes leaky gut syndrome? This is another thing we don’t know for sure. Some studies suggest leaky gut is mostly linked to your diet, with alcohol, processed foods, and certain prescription drugs damaging your intestinal lining. According to one doctor cited by Harvard Health, most patients “improve significantly” when they start eating a healthier diet.

Ultimately, we still have lots to learn about leaky gut and how it works – but more research is being conducted every year to teach us more about the condition and how it works.

How do you help leaky gut?

Many experts recommend removing problematic foods from the diet. There are obvious problematic diet habits to avoid – like processed foods, alcohol, and tobacco. However, a whole food diet rich with fruits and vegetables could support your intestinal lining nearly as well as some of the supplements above – if not better.

According to the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research, glutamine could help with leaky gut syndrome by promoting gut mucosal integrity. Glutamine acts as an energy source, preventing bacterial translocation. It also provides a major fuel source for the immune system cells while improving nitrogen balance in times of stress. Multiple studies have shown a connection between L-glutamine and leaky gut, with researchers observing intestinal permeability benefits at doses of 500mg to 1,500mg.

Other studies have shown fiber can help with leaky gut. Fiber helps push waste of your body while supporting regularity. According to Samaritan Health Services, a high fiber diet feeds healthy bacteria in your gut, which is why they recommend eating lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. Many of the leaky gut supplements above are also rich with fiber.

This study, published in 2013, showed that probiotics could protect and restore the gut barrier. Researchers analyzed various studies on leaky gut and probiotics, finding that probiotics could prevent and treat inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, gluten intolerance, and other issues. Recent research also connects probiotics to cell division, apoptosis, barrier function, and mucosal immune function, directly linked to intestinal permeability and leaky gut.

Amy Myers, MD, which makes Leaky Gut Revive one of the top-ranked supplements on our list, recommends taking a highly-concentrated dose of probiotics (25 billion to 100 billion CFUs per day) to help with leaky gut. The company also claims betaine hydrochloric acid (HCL), slippery elm, marshmallow root, and caprylic acid are linked to an improvement in leaky gut symptoms.

Ultimately, we’re still learning more about leaky gut every day. As new research gets released, we’re learning which supplements help leaky gut – and which supplements do not.

Leaky Gut Supplement Dosages

Leaky gut supplements contain significantly different dosages between formulas, which is why you should follow the recommended dosing on your specific leaky gut supplement.

Studies show that ingredients like L-glutamine may be beneficial at doses of 500mg to 1,500mg. However, more research is needed before determining a standard dose of any ingredients in leaky gut formulas.

It’s also important to note that colony-forming units (CFUs) are not as important as you think. A high number (100 billion or more) of CFUs is not always better. It depends on the quality of the probiotics and their delivery mechanism. In some cases, a supplement with 2 billion CFUs may deliver more active bacteria to your digestive tract than a supplement with 50 billion CFUs.

Leaky Gut Supplement Side Effects

Leaky gut supplements have not been linked to significant side effects in any major study to date when taken by healthy adults in normal dosages. Just like other natural supplementation of products involving collagen peptides, moringa, turmeric, green juices, sleep aids, prostate support, oral care, tinnitus relief or flat belly tonic recipes (see Meticore or Biotox), most of these high quality formulas ensure not only quality as a top priority, but test regularly for purity and potency as well as bioavailability for maximum benefits and results.

Follow the recommended dosage instructions and talk to your doctor before taking any supplement, including a leaky gut supplement.

FAQs About Leaky Gut Supplements

Q: What is a leaky gut syndrome?

A: Leaky gut syndrome is a general term for any condition that impacts the intestinal permeability of your gut.

Q: What causes leaky gut?

A: Studies link leaky gut to a range of different causes. Some studies show leaky gut is caused by a poor diet, for example, or certain types of prescription drugs.

Q: Is leaky gut bad?

A: Studies show intestinal permeability plays a role in Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and other conditions. Growing research links leaky gut to other serious health effects, although we need more research to verify the leaky gut's full impact.

Q: What foods should I avoid to reduce leaky gut?

A: Some experts suggest eliminating wheat-based products, gluten, processed meats, baked goods, alcohol, junk or snack foods, dairy products, artificial sweeteners, refined oils, carbonated beverages, and other foods from your diet to give your body the best chance of healing its leaky gut lining.

Q: How long does it take to heal a leaky gut?

A: Leaky gut recovery times vary widely based on the condition and its causes. Experts suggest you can help a leaky gut within 2 to 12 weeks, although some leaky gut problems may be more or less severe.

Q: Does leaky gut cause indigestion, bloating, and other issues?

A: Indigestion, bloating, and other issues could be linked to all types of problems – including leaky gut and other issues.

Q: How do leaky gut supplements work?

A: Leaky gut supplements work in different ways. Most contain prebiotics, prebiotics, herbal extracts, and other ingredients. Some support your gut microbiome. Others flood your body with antioxidants to help with gut inflammation.

Q: Can probiotics help with leaky gut?

A: Some studies suggest probiotics help with leaky gut by making your intestinal tract more efficient and effective. In fact, some probiotic supplements specifically advertise themselves as solutions for leaky gut.

Q: Does leaky gut hurt my immune system?

A: Somewhere between 70 and 90% of your body’s immune system is in your digestive tract. Some leaky gut supplements specifically claim to support immunity, although more research is needed in his area to verify the effects.

Final Word

A leaky gut syndrome is a growing issue. Although early research dismissed the idea of a leaky gut, modern studies repeatedly emphasize the importance of gut permeability for immunity, digestive function, and other benefits.

After all the reviews, research and recommendations available online, these are the best natural leaky gut supplements to use for those suffering from gut disruption, dysfunction and imbalances.

Consider tackling leaky gut syndrome using the best leaky gut supplements listed above as they are the most tried and true formulas for gut health today.